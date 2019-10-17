Banco Bradesco : Notice to Shareholders

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to Shareholders

Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco or Company) informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on this date, approved the Board of Executive Officers' proposal for the payment, to the Company´s Shareholders, of extraordinary dividends, to the profit reserves account, in the total amount of R$8,000,000,000.00, being R$0.948654134 per common share and R$1.043519547 per preferred share, as per the terms of the Material Fact disclosed on October 7, 2019.

The shareholders registered in the Company's Books on this date shall be benefited and the shares will be traded "ex-right" to the extraordinary dividends as of October 18, 2019.

The extraordinary dividends will be paid:

on October 23, 2019 for the declared amount, without Withholding Income Tax, according to terms of Article 10 of Law No. 9,249/95, and they will not computed on the calculation of the mandatory dividends of the fiscal year provided at Bylaws; additionally to the Monthly, Interim and Complementary Interest on Shareholders' Equity that will be declared in the end of the fiscal year, as follows: shareholders whose shares are deposited with the Company and whose registration and bank details are up to date, will have the checking accounts in the financial institutions indicated by them credited; and

shareholders whose shares are deposited with B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, will receive their payment through the institutions and/or brokers who maintain their positions in custody.

The shareholders whose details are not up to date should go to the Bradesco branch of their choice, bearing their individual taxpayer's ID (CPF), identity document (RG) and proof of residence, in order to update their registration details and receive the amounts to which they are entitled.

The approved extraordinary dividends corresponds to, approximately,

65 times the amount of the interest on Shareholders' Equity paid monthly.

The resolution taken herein does not change the payment schedule of monthly interest on shareholders' equity, established in the Annual Calendar of Corporate Events, which is available on the websites of Bradesco, the CVM and B3, as well as the complementary interest, which will be declared in the end of the fiscal year.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, October 17, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer