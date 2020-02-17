Log in
Banco Bradesco : Notice to Shareholders - payment of supplementary dividends

02/17/2020 | 04:42pm EST

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to Shareholders

Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco or Company), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the payment of supplementary dividends, relating to 2019, in the amount of R$490,918,326.17, being R$0.058213963 per common share and R$0.064035359 per preferred share, without Withholding Income Tax, according to terms of Article 10 of Law No. 9,249/95.

The shareholders registered in the Company's Books on this date shall be benefited and the shares will be traded "ex-right" to the supplementary dividends as of February 18, 2019.

The dividends will be paid on February 28, 2020, as follows:

  • shareholders whose shares are deposited with the Company and whose registration and bank details are up to date, will have the checking accounts in the financial institutions indicated by them credited; and
  • shareholders whose shares are deposited with B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, will receive their payment through the institutions and/or brokers who maintain their positions in custody.

The shareholders whose details are not up to date should go to the Bradesco branch of their choice, bearing their individual taxpayer's ID, identity document and proof of residence, in order to update their registration details and receive the amounts to which they are entitled.

Following, a statement of the amounts paid and payable

relating to 2019:

Amounts Paids

R$

- Monthly interest on shareholders' equity paid from February/2019 to

1,672,857,991.59

January/2020

- Interim interest on shareholders' equity of the first semester declared on

1,455,000,000.00

June 28, 2019 and paid on July 15, 2019

- Supplementary interest on shareholders' equity declared on December 19,

4,245,000,000.00

2019 and paid on December 30, 2019

Subtotal - amounts paid

7,372,857,991.59

Amounts Payable

R$

- Supplementary dividends declared on this date (2.17.2020), to be paid on

490,918,326.17

February 28, 2020

Total

7,863,776,317.76

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to Shareholders

Per share in R$

Gain:

Type

Common

Preferred

monthly

0.206997912

0.227697708

Interest on

Interim of the first

0.172536471

0.189790118

shareholders' equity

semester

supplementary

0.503379600

0.553717560

Dividends

supplementary

0.058213963

0.064035359

Total

0.941127946

1.035240745

Considering the R$8.000.000.000,00 paid on October 23, 2019 as extraordinary dividends, using part of the balance of the "Profit Reserves - Statutory" account, added to the amount of R$7,863,776,317.76, corresponding to 2019, the total remuneration to the shareholders is R$15,863,776,317.76.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, February 17, 2020

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

./.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 21:41:04 UTC
