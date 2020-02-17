Banco Bradesco : Notice to Shareholders - payment of supplementary dividends

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to Shareholders

Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco or Company), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the payment of supplementary dividends, relating to 2019, in the amount of R$490,918,326.17, being R$0.058213963 per common share and R$0.064035359 per preferred share, without Withholding Income Tax, according to terms of Article 10 of Law No. 9,249/95.

The shareholders registered in the Company's Books on this date shall be benefited and the shares will be traded "ex-right" to the supplementary dividends as of February 18, 2019.

The dividends will be paid on February 28, 2020, as follows:

shareholders whose shares are deposited with the Company and whose registration and bank details are up to date, will have the checking accounts in the financial institutions indicated by them credited; and

shareholders whose shares are deposited with B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, will receive their payment through the institutions and/or brokers who maintain their positions in custody.

The shareholders whose details are not up to date should go to the Bradesco branch of their choice, bearing their individual taxpayer's ID, identity document and proof of residence, in order to update their registration details and receive the amounts to which they are entitled.