Banco Bradesco : Notice to the Market - Class Action

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") informs its shareholders and the market in general that an agreement ("Agreement") was reached to settle the class action lawsuit ("Class Action") filed on June 3, 2016 before the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ("Court").

The Agreement was submitted to the Court on this date and, after fulfillment of its conditions, will be subject to the Court's final approval.

The Agreement establishes the payment of US$ 14.5 million by Bradesco for the resolution of the Class Action and claims of investors who purchased Bradesco's American Depositary Shares (ADS) from August 8, 2014 through July 27, 2016, with the exception of those who opt out of the Agreement.

The Agreement does not represent acknowledgment of guilt nor the admission responsibility by Bradesco, but has the purpose to avoid uncertainties, burdens and costs related to protracted litigation.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, July 1, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Deputy Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact:

investidores@bradesco.com.br