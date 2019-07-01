Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Bradesco    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO

(BBDC4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/01
37.63 USD   +0.21%
08:43pBANCO BRADESCO : Notice to the Market - Class Action
PU
07/01BANCO BRADESCO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A-16 AND 15D-16] : - 28-06-19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Bradesco : Notice to the Market - Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") informs its shareholders and the market in general that an agreement ("Agreement") was reached to settle the class action lawsuit ("Class Action") filed on June 3, 2016 before the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ("Court").

The Agreement was submitted to the Court on this date and, after fulfillment of its conditions, will be subject to the Court's final approval.

The Agreement establishes the payment of US$ 14.5 million by Bradesco for the resolution of the Class Action and claims of investors who purchased Bradesco's American Depositary Shares (ADS) from August 8, 2014 through July 27, 2016, with the exception of those who opt out of the Agreement.

The Agreement does not represent acknowledgment of guilt nor the admission responsibility by Bradesco, but has the purpose to avoid uncertainties, burdens and costs related to protracted litigation.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, July 1, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Deputy Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact:

investidores@bradesco.com.br

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 00:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BRADESCO
08:43pBANCO BRADESCO : Notice to the Market - Class Action
PU
07/01BANCO BRADESCO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 28-06-19
PU
06/28BANCO BRADESCO : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interim Interest on Shareho..
PU
06/26[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 26-06-19
PU
06/25BANCO BRADESCO : Renewal of the program to acquire shares issued by the Company
PU
06/17BANCO BRADESCO : Officers' Proposal for the payment of interim interest on share..
PU
06/12NCR : buys minority interest in Brazilian manufacturing company
AQ
06/11[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 11-06-19
PU
06/10BANCO BRADESCO : Sale of the minority interest held in NCR Brasil
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 38 029 M
Net income 2019 25 119 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 286 B
Chart BANCO BRADESCO
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 41,7  BRL
Last Close Price 37,6  BRL
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO17.17%74 542
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.53%362 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.34%294 734
BANK OF AMERICA17.69%275 738
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%233 244
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.69%212 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About