Banco Bradesco : Officers' Proposal for the payment of interim interest on shareholders' equity

Banco Bradesco S.A. informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Executive Officers decided, on this date, to propose to the Board of Directors, which will resolve in a meeting to be held on June 28, 2019, the payment of interim interest on shareholders' equity related to the first half of 2019, at the amount of R$1,455,000,000.00, consisting of R$0.172536471 per common share and R$0.189790118 per preferred share.

If the proposal is approved:

the shareholders benefitted will be those of record of the Company on June 28, 2019 (date of the declaration), with the shares being traded "ex-right" on interim interest as of July 1 st , 2019; and the payment will be made on July 15, 2019 based on the net amount of R$0. 146656000 per common share and R$0.161321600 per preferred share, already deducting fifteen percent (15%) as withholding income tax, except for corporate shareholders who are exempt from said tax and will received the declared amount.

The interim interest proposed correspond to, approximately, 10 times the amount of interest on shareholders' equity monthly paid, net of withholding income tax, and will be computed in the calculation of the mandatory dividends for the fiscal year, as provided in the bylaws.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, June 17, 2019

