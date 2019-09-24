Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Bradesco    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO

(BBDC4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Bradesco : Principles for Responsible Banking of the United Nations (UN).

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 10:17am EDT

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' ID

No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") informs its shareholders, clients and the market in general that it has become a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Banking of the United Nations (UN).

In addition to being one of the first organizations to join it, Bradesco was the only Brazilian bank to be part of the group of 30 financial institutions that have been dedicated to the creation of the Principles since March 2018, in alliance with the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

The deployment of the initiative is the beginning of one of the most relevant partnerships between the global banking sector and the UN. By signing the Principles, Bradesco joins a global alliance of 130 banks, representing over USD 47 trillion assets, committed to aligning their business strategies to the key national and international sustainable development agendas.

For more information, visit UNEP FI's website, Banking Principles section.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, September 24, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 14:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BRADESCO
10:17aBANCO BRADESCO : Principles for Responsible Banking of the United Nations (UN).
PU
09:57a[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 24-09-19
PU
09/17[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 17-09-19
PU
09/11BANCO BRADESCO : 2019 Reference Form
PU
09/11[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 11-09-19
PU
07/29Brazil's Banco Inter lures Japan's Softbank Group in share offering -source
RE
07/29BANCO BRADESCO : Acquisition of Bradesco Cartões S.A.
PU
07/29FINTECHS AT THE GATE : online brokers target affluent Brazilians
RE
07/26[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 26-07-19
PU
07/25BANCO BRADESCO : 2Q19 Earnings Results and Conference Calls
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 36 468 M
Net income 2019 24 724 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,84x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,23x
Capitalization 265 B
Chart BANCO BRADESCO
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,50  BRL
Last Close Price 34,25  BRL
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Alexandre da Silva Glüher Director
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO6.12%63 388
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.80%380 061
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.81%274 781
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.54%265 806
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.25%215 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.15%192 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group