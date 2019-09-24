Banco Bradesco : Principles for Responsible Banking of the United Nations (UN).

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' ID

No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") informs its shareholders, clients and the market in general that it has become a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Banking of the United Nations (UN).

In addition to being one of the first organizations to join it, Bradesco was the only Brazilian bank to be part of the group of 30 financial institutions that have been dedicated to the creation of the Principles since March 2018, in alliance with the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

The deployment of the initiative is the beginning of one of the most relevant partnerships between the global banking sector and the UN. By signing the Principles, Bradesco joins a global alliance of 130 banks, representing over USD 47 trillion assets, committed to aligning their business strategies to the key national and international sustainable development agendas.

For more information, visit UNEP FI's website, Banking Principles section.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, September 24, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo