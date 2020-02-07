Banco Bradesco : Proposal for AGE from 10.3.2020 to 4 pm

Exhibit 14 required by Article 14 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, relative to the capital stock increase..................
Legal and economic effects deriving from the statutory amendment ..........................................................................
Transcription of the proposed consolidated Bylaws ..........................................................................................................
Proposals for the increase of the capital stock
Proposals for the increase of the capital stock with a bonus of 10% in shares, with the consequent amendment of the main provision of Article 6 of the Bylaws, and for the amendment of the main provision of Article 8 of the Bylaws.
Dear Shareholders,
The Board of Directors of Bradesco hereby submits, for examination and resolution by you, proposals to:
increase the capital stock by R$4,000,000,000.00, increasing it from R$75,100,000,000.00 to R$79,100,000,000.00, with bonus stock, by means of capitalization a part of the balance of the "Profit Reserves - Statutory Reserve" account, pursuant to Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76, issuing 806,382,972 registered book-entry shares with no par value, being 403,191,507 common shares and 403,191,465 preferred shares, which shall be allocated free of charge to the shareholders in the proportion of 1 new share for each 10 shares of the same type that they hold on the base date, to be established after the approval of the process by the Central Bank of Brazil, with observance that:
Purposes: the bonus transaction has the purpose of: a) increasing the liquidity of the shares that are in the market, considering that the greater amount of outstanding shares may potentially, generates a growth in the operations performed with such actions; b) enabling an adjustment in the price of the shares, causing the unit price to become more attractive and accessible to a larger number of investors; and c) improve the adequacy of the balance of the profit reserves for the legal limits.
Base date of Right to Bonus Stock: it shall be announced to the market after the approval of the relevant process by the Central Bank of Brazil.
Trading: current shares shall continue to be traded with the right to a bonus and the new shares shall be available for trading after the approval of the mentioned process by the Central Bank of Brazil and the inclusion in the position of the shareholders, which shall be subject-matter of a notice to the market.
IV. Right to Shares with Bonuses: - they shall be entitled to dividends and/or interest on own capital that may be declared as from the date of their inclusion in the position of the shareholders. They shall also be entitled, in full, to possible advantages granted for the other shares as from the mentioned date.
Monthly Interest on Shareholders' Equity: shall be maintained at R$0.017249826 per common share and R$0.018974809 per preferred share (gross), with the payment in a net amount of R$0.014662352 per common share and R$0.016128588 per preferred share, after the deduction of income tax at source of fifteen percent (15%). They shall continue to be paid in accordance with the Systematics of Monthly Payment of Dividends/Interest on Equity. Income tax at source does not apply to legal entities that are exempt of this tax.
Thus, the total amount paid monthly to the shareholders shall have an increase of 10%, after the inclusion of the new shares into their position.
VI. Fractions of Shares: the bonus shall always occur in whole figures. Shares that remain unsubscribed arising from the fractions of shares shall be separated, grouped in whole figures and sold in an auction to be held at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3). After the required approval of the process by the Central Bank of Brazil and, prior to the sale, Bradesco shall establish a period of not less than 30 days, during which the shareholders may transfer the fractions of shares, as provided in Paragraph Three of Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76. After the sale of the shares, the relevant amounts shall be made available to the shareholders that are entitled thereto. Other additional details shall be announced to the shareholders in due course.
VII. Cost of the Shares with Bonus: the cost attributed to the shares with bonus is of R$4.960422205 per share, regardless of the type, for the purposes of Article 10 of Law No. 9,249/95 (with the new wording given by Law No. 12,973/14), and Paragraph One of Article 58 of Instruction No. 1,585/15, of the Federal Revenue Office.
VIII. Additional Procedures - Payment of Fractions of Shares: the amounts resulting from the fractions of shares shall be made available to the shareholders as follows:
to shareholders with shares that are deposited in the Company and with the updated registration and banking details, upon a credit to be made in the current accounts of the Financial Institution informed by them, and
to those whose shares are deposited at B3, by means of the Institutions and/or Brokers that maintain their positions in custody.
The shareholders that do not have the details updated should go straight to the Bradesco branch of their preference, provided with their CPF (Individual Taxpayers' Register), RG (Identity Card) and proof of residence, to update their registration details and receive the respective amounts to which they are entitled.
change the "caput" of Article 8 of the Bylaws, with the purpose of increase from 10 (ten) to 11 (eleven) the maximum number of Board of Directors´ positions.
--------------------------
The new wordings of the main provision of Article 6 of the Bylaws, with the change of the capital stock and the number of shares into which the capital will be divided, as well as the main provision of Article 8, as proposed by Bradesco's Board of Directors, are included in the Transcription of the proposed consolidated BylawsExhibit and must be submitted for approval by the Central Bank of Brazil.
All other information required by Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09 can be found in the Detailing the origin and rationale of the statutory amendments proposed and analysis of their legal and economic effectsExhibit.
The information required by Article 14 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09can be consulted in the Exhibit that is related to the increase of the capital stock.
--------------------------
Supplementary Information
Exhibit 14 required by Article 14 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, relative to the capital
stock increase
Inform the amount of the increase and of the new capital stock
Increase of R$4,000,000,000.00, raising the capital stock from R$75,100,000.000.00 to R$79,100,000.000.00.
Inform if the increase shall be carried out by means of: (a) the conversion of debentures or other debt securities into shares; (b) the exercise of the subscription rights or of the subscription warrant; (c) the capitalization of profits or reserves; or
(d) the subscription of new shares
Increase through the capitalization of part of the balance of the "Profit Reserve - Statutory Reserve" Account, in accordance with the provisions of Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76, with a bonus of 10% in shares.
Explain in detail the reasons for the increase and its legal and economic consequences
The Capital Increase aims at increasing the liquidity of the shares in the market, considering that a greater amount of outstanding shares may generate growth in the business, may enable an adjustment in the shares price, making the unit price become more attractive and accessible to a larger number of investors and also improve the compliance of the balance of profit reserve with the legal limits.
The transaction shall give rise to: legal effects exclusive due to by virtue of the attribution of ownership of 1 new share to each 10 shares of the same type previously held, preserving the ownership of all of the shareholders, without distinction; and economic effects arising from the increment of 10% in the total amount of interest on shareholders' equity and/or dividends paid monthly, benefiting proportionately all of the shareholders. There shall be maintenance of the monthly amount of interest on shareholders' equity and/or dividends per share, by changing the total amount due to the greater number of shares issued and received by the shareholders due to the bonus stock.
Provide a copy of the Fiscal Council's opinion, if applicable
A full transcription of the Fiscal Council's Report recorded in the Annual Meeting of the mentioned Body, held on February 4, 2020: "Fiscal Council's Report - Banco Bradesco S.A. - The undersigned, members of the Fiscal Council of Banco Bradesco S.A., pursuant to the provisions in Item III of Article 163 of Law No. 6,404/76, having conducted the examination of the Board of Directors' Proposal to increase the capital stock by means of capitalization of reserves with 10% bonus stock and the consequent amendment to the main provision of Article 6 of the Bylaws, registered in the Special Meeting of the
mentioned Body held on this date, have an opinion that the proposal shall be analyzed by the shareholders of the Company meeting in the Special Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 10, 2020, at 4 p.m." in Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, on February 4, 2020. (sgd) Ariovaldo Pereira, Domingos Aparecido Maia, José Maria Soares Nunes, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni and Ivanyra Maura de Medeiros Correia".
In the event of a capital increase by means of subscription of shares
This is not applicable, since the capital stock increase shall not be carried out by means of subscription of shares, but through capitalization of the profit reserves.
In the event of capital increase by means of capitalization of profits or reserves
a. Inform whether the par value of the shares shall be changed, if applicable, or whether new shares shall be distributed among the shareholders
The shares issued by the Company, pursuant to a statutory provision, have no par value, including the ones to be issued as a result of the proposed capital stock increase. The 806,382,972 shares to be issued are granted free of charge to the shareholders, as bonus stock, in a proportion of 1 new share for each 10 shares held of the same type that the shareholders detain on the base date.
b. Inform whether the capitalization of profits or reserves shall occur with or without change of the number of shares in the companies having shares with no par value
The capitalization proposed herein shall increase the number of shares issued by the Company as follows:
Number of
Current
Proposed
shares
Ordinary
4,031,915,068
4,435,106,575
(ON)
Preferred
4,031,914,646
4,435,106,111
(PN)
Total
8,063,829,714
8,870,212,686
In the event of distribution of new shares
i. State the number of shares issued of each type and class
Number of Shares Issued by Type
Ordinary
403,191,507
(ON)
Preferred
403,191,465
(PN)
Total
806,382,972
Inform the percentage of shares to be received by the shareholders
All shareholders shall receive, as bonus stock, 10% of their stockholding position.
Describe the rights, advantages and restrictions attributed to the shares that
are to be issued.
Type
Rights
Advantages
Restrictions
Common
∙ Voting right;
∙ they shall be entitled to
∙ the conversion of common
(ON)
∙ in
the event
of
a public
dividends and/or interest
shares into preferred shares
offering,
due
to
possible
on own capital that may
is not permitted.
change of control of the
be declared as from the
Company,
the
common
date of their inclusion in
shares that are not part of
the
position
of
the
controlling
block shall
shareholders. They
shall
be entitled to receive one
also be entitled, in full, to
hundred percent (100%) of
possible
advantages
the
amount
paid
per
granted
with
the
other
common
share
owned
by
shares
as
per
the
the controllers.
mentioned date.
Preferred
∙ priority
in
the
∙ as above.
∙ they have no right to vote,
(PN)
reimbursement
of
the
except in the cases provided
Capital Stock, in the event
for by law;
of
liquidation
of
the
∙ the conversion of common
Company;
shares into preferred shares
∙ dividends
that
are
ten
is not permitted.
percent (10%) higher than
those
attributed
to
common shares;
∙ inclusion
in
a
public
offering
resulting
from a
possible
disposal
of
control of
the Company,
whereby
the
holders
are
assured receipt of a price
equal to
eighty
percent
(80%) of the amount paid
per common share, as part
of the controlling block.
Inform the acquisition cost, inReais per share, to be assigned so that the shareholders can comply with Article 10 of Law No. 9,249, of December 26, 1995 (with new wording given by Law No. 12,973/14).
The cost attributed to the bonus shares is R$4,960422205 per share, regardless of the type of share.
Inform the treatment given for fractions, if applicable
The bonus shares shall always occur in integers. The remaining shares resulting from fractions of shares shall be separated, grouped into integers and sold in an auction to be held at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, the date of which shall be determined after the process is duly approved by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN).
After approval by the Central Bank of Brazil and the holding of the mentioned auction, the relevant amounts shall remain available for the shareholders entitled thereto.
Inform the deadline set forth in Paragraph 3 of Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76
Before the auction specified in item 6.c.v, the Company shall establish a time limit of not less than thirty (30) days, during which the shareholders may transfer the fractions of shares.
e. Inform and provide the information and documents mentioned in item 5, when applicable
Not applicable.
In the event of capital increase by conversion of debentures or other debt securities into shares or by means of the exercise of subscription bonus
Not applicable.
The provisions in items 1 to 7 of this Exhibit shall not apply to capital increases arising from an option plan, in which case the issuer must inform: "..."
Not applicable.
Legal and economic effects deriving from the statutory amendment
The proposed amendment of the main provision of Article 6 of the Bylaws arises from
Bradesco's capital stock increase by means of capitalization of the existing profit reserves and subsequent issuance of shares that shall be allocated free of charge to the shareholders, as a bonus, in a proportion of 1 new share for every 10 shares of the same type that they hold on the base date. The Management of Bradesco foresees that the mentioned statutory amendment shall produce:
legal effects:exclusively related to the assignment of ownership of one (1) new share for each ten (10) shares of the same type previously held, maintaining preserved the ownership of all of the shareholders, without distinction; and
economic effects:arising from the increase of 10% in the total amount of interest on shareholders' equity and/or dividends paid monthly, benefiting proportionately all of the shareholders. There shall be maintenance of the monthly amount of interest on shareholders' equity and/or dividends per share, by changing the total amount due to the greater number of shares issued and received by the shareholders due to the bonus stock.
The Amendment proposed in the main provision of Article 8 of the Bylaws is result of creation of 1 vacancy in the Board of Directors. If approved, Bradesco's Management do not understand that there will be legal and economic effects, which will exist if, and only if, when the vacancy is filled.
Transcription of the proposed consolidated Bylaws
Current Wording
Wording Proposed
Section I - The Organization, Duration
Unaltered
and Headquarters
Article 1)
Banco
Bradesco
S.A., a
publicly-held
company,
hereinafter
Unaltered
referred to as the Company, which is
governed by these Bylaws.
Sole Paragraph - With the creation of the
Company on June 26, 2001, in the special
listing segment called Level 1 of Corporate
Governance of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
(B3), the Company, its shareholders,
managers and members of the Fiscal
Council are subject to the provisions of
Corporate Governance Level 1 Listing
Regulation of the B3 (Level 1 Regulation).
Unaltered
The Company, its managers and
shareholders must also observe the
provisions of the Regulation for Listing of
Issuers and Admission to Trading of
Securities, including the rules concerning
the withdrawal and exclusion of trading of
securities admitted to trading on Organized
Markets managed by B3.
Article 2) The Company's term of duration
Unaltered
is indefinite.
Article 3) The Company's headquarters and
jurisdiction are located in the administrative
center called "Cidade de Deus", in Vila Yara,
Unaltered
city and judicial district of Osasco, State of
São Paulo.
Article 4) The Company may establish or
close Branches in the Country, at the
discretion of the Board of Executive
Officers, and Abroad, upon the additional
approval
by
the
Board of Directors,
Unaltered
hereinafter referred to as the Board, which
shall also be responsible for approving the
incorporation and/or closure of any other
Bradesco Premises/Subsidiaries outside of
the Brazilian territory.
Section II - Corporate Purpose
Unaltered
Article 5)
The
Company's
corporate
purpose is of conducting general banking
Unaltered
activities,
including foreign
exchange
transactions, and administration of security
portfolios, in the functions of fiduciary
administrator and manager of funds.
Section III - Capital Stock
Unaltered
Article 6) The capital stock is of seventy-
Article 6) The capital stock is
five billion, one hundred million
Reais
R$79,100,000,000.00 (seventy-nine billion
(R$75,100,000,000.00), divided into eight
and one hundred million), divided into
billion, sixty-three million, eight hundred
8,870,212,686 (eight billion, eight hundred
and twenty-nine thousand, seven hundred
and seventy million, two hundred and
and fourteen
(8,063,829,714) registered
twelve thousand, six hundred and eighty-
book-entry shares, with no par value, of
six) book-entry, registered shares, with
which four billion, thirty-one million, nine
no par value, of which 4,435,106,575 (four
hundred and fifteen thousand and sixty-
billion, four hundred and thirty-five million,
eight (4,031,915,068) are common shares
one hundred and six thousand, five hundred
and four billion, thirty-one thousand, nine
and seventy-five) are common and
hundred and fourteen thousand, six
4,435,106,111 (four billion, four hundred and
hundred and forty-six (4,031,914,646) are
thirty-five million, one hundred and six
preferred shares.
thousand, one hundred and eleven), are
preferred share.
Paragraph One - Common shares shall
confer on its holders the rights and
privileges provided by law. In the event of a
public offering, due to a possible change of
control of the
Company, the common
Unaltered
shares that are not part of the controlling
block shall be entitled to receive one
hundred percent (100%) of the amount paid
per common share owned by the
controllers.
Paragraph Two - Preferred shares shall
have no voting
rights, shall entitle
their
Unaltered
holders to the following rights and
privileges:
a) priority in the reimbursement of the
Capital Stock, in the event of liquidation of
Unaltered
the Company;
b) dividends that are ten percent (10%)
higher than those ascribed to common
Unaltered
shares;
c) inclusion in a public offering resulting
from a possible alienation of the control of
the Company, whereby the holders are
assured receipt of a price equal to eighty
Unaltered
percent (80%) of the amount paid per
common share, as part of the controlling
block.
Paragraph Three - In the event of a capital
Unaltered
increase, at least fifty percent (50%) of the
capital shall be paid at the time of
subscription and the remaining amount
shall be paid upon a call by Board of
Executive Officers, pursuant to legal
precepts.
Paragraph Four - The Company's shares
are all of the book-entry kind, which are
kept in deposit accounts of the Company
itself, issued
in favor of their holders,
Unaltered
without issuance of certificates, whereby
the shareholders may be charged for the
cost of the service relative to the transfer of
ownership of such shares.
Paragraph Five - The following shall not be
Unaltered
permitted:
a) conversion
of
common
shares
into
Unaltered
preferred shares and vice-versa;
b) issuance of beneficiary portions.
Unaltered
Paragraph Six- The Company may, subject
to authorization of the Board, acquire
shares issued by the Company itself, for
Unaltered
cancellation or temporary maintenance in
treasury, and subsequent sale.
Section IV - Management
Unaltered
Article 7) The Company shall be managed
by a Board of Directors and a Board of
Unaltered
Executive Officers.
Paragraph One - The positions of CEO and
Chairman of the Board of Directors may not
be exercised by the same person, except for
the cases of vacancy that could be subject-
Unaltered
matter of a specific disclosure to the market
and for which the relevant measures should
be taken to fill the respective positions
within one hundred and eighty (180) days.
Paragraph Two - The investiture of
members of the Board of Directors and
Board of Executive Officers shall be subject
to prior signature
of the
Management
Unaltered
Statement of Consent, pursuant to the
Level 1 Regulation, as well as the
compliance
with
applicable
legal
requirements.
Paragraph Three- The members of the
Board of Directors
and of
the Board of
Unaltered
Executive Officers shall have a unified term
of office of two (2) years, in which reelection
is permitted, which shall extend until the
investiture of new elected managers.
Paragraph Four- Notwithstanding the
provisions of the preceding Paragraph, the
members of the Board of Executive Officers
Unaltered
shall exercise their terms only until the day
on which they reach sixty-five (65) years of
age.
Section V - Board of Directors
Unaltered
Article 8) The Board of Directors shall
Article 8) The Board of Directors shall
consist of six (6) to ten (10) members
consist of six (6) to eleven (11) members
elected by the Shareholders' Meeting, who
elected by the Shareholders' Meeting, who
shall choose, among themselves, in
shall choose, among themselves, in
accordance with the provisions of
accordance with the provisions of
Paragraph One of Article 7, one (1) Chairman
Paragraph One of Article 7, one (1) Chairman
and one (1) Vice-Chairman.
and one (1) Vice-Chairman.
Paragraph One - The decisions of the Board
shall only be valid if approved by an
absolute majority of the effective members,
Unaltered
including the Chairman, who shall have the
casting vote, in the event of a tie.
Paragraph Two - The participation shall be
permitted for any member that is absent for
justifiable reasons, by means of a
teleconference or videoconference or by
Unaltered
any other means of communication that can
assure the effectiveness of his/her
participation, and his/her vote shall be
considered valid for all legal purposes.
Paragraph Three - In the event that the
position of the Chairman of the Board being
vacant or the Chairman being absent or
temporarily unavailable, the Vice-Chairman
shall take over. In the absences or
temporary impediments of the latter, the
Chairman shall designate a substitute from
Unaltered
among the other members. If there is a
vacancy in the position of Vice-Chairman,
the Board shall appoint a substitute from
among its members, who shall serve for the
time missing to complete the term of office
of the replaced member.
Paragraph Four - In the event of temporary
or permanent leave of any other member,
Unaltered
the remaining members may appoint a
substitute, to serve on a temporary or
permanent basis, with due regard for the
precepts of law and of these Bylaws.
Article 9) In addition to the duties set forth
by law and these Bylaws, the responsibilities
Unaltered
and duties of the Board include the
following:
a) to ensure that the Board of Directors is
always strictly capable of performing its
Unaltered
duties;
b) to ensure that the social businesses are
conducted with probity, so as to preserve
Unaltered
the good name of the Company;
c)
whenever
possible,
preserve
administrative continuity, which is strongly
Unaltered
recommended for the stability, prosperity
and security of the Company;
d) to establish the general orientation of the
Company's
business,
including
the
Unaltered
decisions on the constitution and
functioning of Operational Portfolios;
e) in the event of transactions with
companies that are not part of the Bradesco
Organization,
authorize
the
acquisition,
disposal or encumbrance of Non-Current
Asset
items and
the
holdings
of a
non-
Unaltered
permanent nature of the Company and its
directly
and
indirectly
controlled
subsidiaries if their amounts are more than
one percent (1%) of their corresponding
shareholders' Equity;
f) decide on the trading of shares issued by
the Company itself, pursuant to Paragraph
Unaltered
Six of Article 6;
g) to authorize the granting of any form of
donation,
contribution
or
assistance,
Unaltered
regardless of the beneficiary;
h) to approve the payment of dividends
and/or interest
on shareholders' equity
Unaltered
proposed by the Board of Executive
Officers;
i) to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting
the proposals that aim at increasing or
reducing
the
share
capital,
grouping,
Unaltered
bonuses or the unfolding of actions,
mergers, incorporations, or spin-offs and
statutory reforms of the Company;
j) to manifest themselves in relation to any
public offering having as subject-matter
shares or securities that can be converted
or exchanged for shares of the Company,
which shall contain, among other relevant
Unaltered
information, the opinion of Management
concerning the possible acceptance of the
public offering and of the economic value of
the Company;
k) to manifest themselves on corporate
events that may give rise to a change of
control, determining if they ensure fair and
Unaltered
equitable treatment for the shareholders of
the Company;
l) to take a decision on the associations
that involve the company or its subsidiaries,
Unaltered
including the participation in shareholders'
agreements;
m) to approve the
application
of funds
Unaltered
deriving from tax incentives;
n) to examine and resolve on the budgets
and financial statements submitted by the
Unaltered
Board of Executive Officers;
o) to bring into its sphere of deliberation
specific
subjects
of
interest
for the
Unaltered
Company and to decide on the omitted
cases;
p) limited to the
annual global amount
approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, to
perform the distribution of remuneration
Unaltered
and social security funding for the
Managers;
q) to
authorize,
when
it
considers
necessary, the individual representation of
the Company by a member of the Board of
Unaltered
Executive Officers, or by an attorney, where
their resolutions shall show the acts that
may be executed;
r) to establish the remuneration of the
members of Audit Committee, with due
Unaltered
regard for the market parameters; and
s) to
supervise
the
management
Unaltered
environment of risks and internal controls.
Sole Paragraph - The Board may assign
special
duties to the
Board
of
Executive
Unaltered
Officers and any of its members, as well as
establish committees to deal with specific
matters within the scope of the Board of
Directors.
Article 10) The Chairman of the Board shall
preside the meetings of the Body, subject
Unaltered
to the provisions of Paragraph Three of
Article 8.
Sole Paragraph - The Chairman of the
Board may call the Board of Executive
Officers and participate, together with
Unaltered
other Board members, in any of its
meetings.
Article 11) The Board shall meet regularly
six (6) times per year and, extraordinarily,
when the interests of the company so
Unaltered
require, as convened by its Chairman, or
half of the remaining members, drawing up
the minutes for each meeting.
Section VI - Board of Executive Officers
Unaltered
Article 12) The Board of Executive Officers
of the Company is elected by the Board of
Directors, and shall consist of eighty-three
(83) to one hundred and eight (108)
members, distributed, at the Board's
discretion, as follows: i) seventeen (17) to
twenty-seven (27) Executive Officers, with
one (1) Chief Executive Officer and sixteen
Unaltered
(16) to twenty-six (26) Officers that are
distributed among the positions of
Executive Vice-President, Managing Officer
and Deputy Officer; and ii) sixty-six (66) to
eighty-one (81) Officers, who are distributed
among the positions of Department Officer,
Officer and Regional Officer;
Paragraph One - The Board of Directors
shall establish, in the first meeting of the
Body that takes place after the Annual
Shareholders' Meeting that elected them,
and whenever necessary, the number of
officers to be elected, designating them, by
Unaltered
name, within the positions in the main
provision of this Article, subject to the
provisions of Paragraph One of Article 7 and
the requirements of Articles 17, 18 and 19 of
these Bylaws.
Paragraph Two - The requirements
established in Articles 18 and 19 may be
Unaltered
exempted by the Board in an exceptional
case, up to a limit of one quarter (¼) of the
total number of Executive Officers, except
in relation to the Officers appointed for the
positions of CEO and Vice-President.
Article 13)
It
is
incumbent
upon
the
executive officers to manage and represent
the Company and bind it by means any acts
and agreements of its interest, and may
Unaltered
waiver or forbear rights, and acquire,
dispose of or encumber goods or assets
pursuant to Paragraph Four of this Article
and item "e" of Article 9 of these Bylaws.
Paragraph One - With the exceptions
provided for expressly in these Bylaws, the
Company
is
only
obliged, by
the
joint
Unaltered
signatures of at least two (2) Officers, one
of them being the Chief Executive Officer or
Vice-President.
Paragraph Two - The Company may also be
represented by at least one (1) Officer and
one (1) attorney, or by at least two (2)
attorneys,
and
jointly,
specifically
represented by two (2) Officers, as
Unaltered
described in the previous paragraph, with
the relevant power of attorney mentioning
their powers, the acts that they can practice
and their term.
Paragraph Three - The Company may also
be represented separately by any member
of the Board of Executive Officers or by an
Unaltered
attorney with specific powers, in the
following cases:
a) term of office with an "ad judicia" clause,
in which the power of attorney may have an
Unaltered
indeterminate period and be reinstated;
b) upon summoning or subpoenas;
Unaltered
c) participation in biddings;
Unaltered
d) in the Shareholders' Meetings of
companies or investment funds in which the
Unaltered
company participates, as well as those of
which it is a partner or affiliated entity;
e) with Government bodies and offices,
provided that it
does not
involve
the
Unaltered
assumption
of
responsibilities
and/or
obligations by the Company;
f) in-court testimony.
Unaltered
g) before the certifying entities to obtain
Unaltered
digital certificates.
Paragraph Four - Department Executive
Officers, Executive Office and Regional
Executive Officers are forbidden to practice
Unaltered
acts that imply the sale and encumbrance of
assets and rights of the Company.
Article 14) In addition to the normal
assignments given to them by law and by
Unaltered
these Bylaws, it is specifically up to each
member of the Board of Executive Officers:
a)
for the Chief Executive Officer: (i) to
coordinate the execution of the strategic
plan outlined by the Board of Directors; (ii)
to
promote
the
distribution
of
responsibilities and of the areas the
Executive Officers are responsible for; (iii)
Unaltered
to supervise and coordinate, directly, the
actions of the Executive Vice-Presidents
and, indirectly, of the other members of the
Board of Executive Officers; and (iv) to
preside over the meetings of the Board of
Executive Officers;
b) for the Vice-Presidents: (i) to collaborate
with the Chief Executive Officer in the
performance of their duties; (ii) to replace,
when appointed by the Board of Directors,
the CEO in their absences or temporary
impediment; and (iii) to supervise and
Unaltered
coordinate, directly, the actions of the
Managing Officers and, indirectly, of the
other members of the Board of Executive
Officers, within the scope of their reporting
line;
c) for the Managing Officers: to perform the
functions assigned to them, supervising and
Unaltered
coordinating the actions of the officers that
are within the scope of their reporting line;
d) for the Deputy Officers: to perform the
functions assigned to them, supervising and
Unaltered
coordinating the actions of the officers that
are in the scope of their reporting line;
e) for the Department Officers: to conduct
activities of the Departments to which they
Unaltered
belong;
f) for
the Officers to
perform the
tasks
Unaltered
assigned to them;
g) for the Regional Officers: to guide and
supervise the Service Points under
their
Unaltered
jurisdiction and comply with the duties to
which they are assigned.
Article 15) The Board of Executive Officers
shall hold general meetings on a weekly
basis, and special meetings whenever
necessary. The decisions taken shall only be
valid when more than half of the effective
members attend the relevant meeting. The
presence of the Chief Executive Officer or
Unaltered
his/her substitute, who shall have the
casting vote in the case of a tie, is
mandatory. The special meetings shall be
held whenever called by the Chairman of
the Board, the Chief Executive Officer or by
half of other Executive Officers.
Article 16) In the event of a vacancy,
absence or temporary impediment of the
Unaltered
Chief Executive Officer, the Board shall
appoint his/her alternate.
Article 17) In order to exercise the position
of Officer it is necessary to dedicate
themselves to the Company and observe its
Unaltered
internal rules, where the exercise of other
activities that conflict with the objectives of
the Company is forbidden.
Article 18) To be eligible for the position of
Executive Officer, the candidate must, on
the date of the election to have belonged
to the staff of employees or managers of
the Company or associated companies for
Unaltered
more than ten (10) years, uninterruptedly,
with observance of the provisions of
Paragraph Two of Article 12 of these
Bylaws.
Article 19) To be eligible for the position of
Department Executive Officer, Executive
Officer and Regional Officer the candidate
must, on the date of the election, belong to
Unaltered
the staff of employees or managers of the
Company or associated companies, with
observance of the provisions of Paragraph
Two of Article 12 of these Bylaws.
Section VII - Fiscal Council
Unaltered
Article 20) The Fiscal Council,
the
Unaltered
functioning of which shall be permanent,
shall be consisting of three (3) to five (5)
regular members and of an equal number of
Deputies.
Section VIII - Audit Committee
Unaltered
Article 21)
The
Company
shall
have an
Audit Committee consisting of three (3) to
five (5) members of recognized technical
competence, being one (1) Coordinator,
Unaltered
appointed and dismissible by the Board of
Directors, with a two (2)-year term of office,
extending up to the investiture of new
members appointed.
Paragraph One - The former members of
the Audit Committee may only rejoin the
body, after at least 3 (three) years have
Unaltered
elapsed since the last permitted
reappointment.
Paragraph Two - Up to one-third (⅓) of the
members of the Audit Committee may be
reappointed to the body for
a single
Unaltered
consecutive term only, disregarding the
period provided in Paragraph One.
Paragraph Three - In addition to those
provided for by
law
or regulations, the
Unaltered
following are also attributions of the Audit
Committee:
a) recommending to the Board of Directors
the outside firm that should be hired to
provide independent
audit
services, the
Unaltered
amount of compensation that such firm
should
receive
and
providing
recommendations as to substitute auditors;
b) reviewing statutory financial statements
prior to their disclosure, including the
explanatory
notes
of
the
financial
Unaltered
statements,
the
independent
auditors'
report and any management reports;
c) to assess the effectiveness of internal
and independent audits, including in
relation to the verification of compliance
Unaltered
with legal and normative provisions that are
applicable to the Company, as well as
internal codes and regulations;
d) to assess the compliance by the
Company's
Board of
Executive Officers,
Unaltered
with the recommendations made by the
independent or internal auditors, as well as
recommending to the Board of Directors the
resolution of any possible conflicts
between the external auditors and the
Board of Executive Officers;
e) to establish and publish procedures for
the receipt and processing of information
that concerns the non-compliance with
legal and normative legal provisions that
are applicable to the Company, as well as
Unaltered
internal regulations and codes, including
the prediction of specific procedures for the
protection of the provider of information
and its confidentiality;
f) to recommend, to the Board of Executive
Officers of the Company, the correction or
improvement of policies, practices and
Unaltered
procedures that are identified in the
framework of its powers;
g) to meet, at least quarterly, with the Board
of Directors of the Company and the
Unaltered
internal and independent auditors;
h) to verify upon their meetings, the
compliance
with their
recommendations
and/or the clarifications of their inquiries,
Unaltered
including as regards the planning of their
audit work, formalizing in Minutes the
contents of such meetings;
i) to establish its own rules of transaction;
Unaltered
j) to meet with the Fiscal Council and Board
of Directors at their request to discuss
policies, practices and procedures identified
Unaltered
within the scope of their relevant
attributions.
Paragraph Four - A member of the Audit
Committee may be removed by the Board of
Directors at any time during his/her the
term of office, in cases of conflict of
interest,
non-compliance
with
the
Unaltered
obligations that are inherent to their
position or if they have a performance that
is less than what is expected by the
Organization.
Section IX - Remuneration Committee
Unaltered
Article 22) The Company shall have an
organizational body
referred to
as
Unaltered
Remuneration Committee, which shall act
on behalf of all the Institutions that make up
the Bradesco Organization, consisting of
three (3) to seven (7) members, appointed
and removable from office by the Board of
Directors, with a two (2)-year term of office,
and one of them shall be appointed
Coordinator.
Paragraph One - The members shall be
appointed from among the members of the
Unaltered
Board of Directors, except for one (1)
member who necessarily be a non-manager.
Paragraph Two - The members of the
Board of Directors and the non-manager
member, when an employee of the
Bradesco Organization, shall not be
compensated due to the position of
member of the Remuneration Committee.
Unaltered
While being a non-employee, when
nominated,
shall
have
his/her
compensation established by the Board of
Directors, pursuant to the market
parameters.
Paragraph Three - The members of the
Remuneration Committee may be re-
elected and they are forbidden to remain in
office during a term that exceeds ten (10)
Unaltered
years. Only after the completion of such
term, the member may return to the
Committee, after at least, three (3) years
have elapsed.
Paragraph Four - The committee's primary
responsibility is of assisting the Board of
Directors with the conduction of
policies
Unaltered
related to the compensation of our
executive
managers,
according
to
applicable legislation.
Section X - Ombudsman
Unaltered
Article 23)
The Company shall
have
an
organizational component of Ombudsman,
which shall act on behalf of all Institutions
of the Bradesco Organization that are
authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil,
Unaltered
with one (1) person responsible in the
position of Ombudsperson, who shall be
appointed by the Board of Directors, with a
term of office of two (2) years, with
reelection permitted.
Paragraph One - The Ombudsman cannot
be entailed to an organizational component
of the Bradesco Organization in a way that
shows a conflict of interest or duties, like
Unaltered
the bargaining units of product and
services, the unit responsible for risk
management and executive body of the
internal audit's activity.
Paragraph Two - A manager or employee
of the Bradesco Organization may be
Unaltered
appointed as Ombudsman if he or she has:
a) a bachelor's degree;
Unaltered
b) extensive knowledge of the activities
carried out by the institutions represented
Unaltered
and their products, services, processes,
systems, etc.;
c) functional capacity to assimilate the
issues that are submitted to the
Ombudsman,
carry
out
administrative
Unaltered
consultations to sectors whose activities
were questioned and direct the answers for
the questions presented;
d) technical and administrative conditions
to comply with other requirements arising
Unaltered
from the regulations published on the
activities of the Ombudsman.
Paragraph Three - The Ombudsman's duty
Unaltered
shall be the following:
a) checking strict compliance with legal and
regulatory rules related to consumers'
rights and acting as a communication
channel between the Institutions under the
Unaltered
main provision of this Article, the customers
and users of its products and services,
including mediating conflicts;
b) receiving,
registering,
instructing,
analyzing and formally and properly dealing
with complaints by customers and users of
products and
services
of
the
Institutions
Unaltered
under the main provision of this Article, that
are not resolved by the usual services
offered by the branches or by any other
service station;
c) providing necessary clarifications and
replying to claimants
in
relation to the
Unaltered
status of the complaints and of the
solutions offered;
d) informing the claimants on the waiting
time for a final answer, which should not
exceed ten (10) business days, and that may
be extended, exceptionally and in a justified
manner, only once, for an equal period,
Unaltered
limiting the number of extensions to ten
percent (10%) of total claims in the month,
and the claimant must be informed of the
reasons for the extension;
e) forward a conclusive answer to the
demand of the claimants within the period
Unaltered
established in item "d";
f) proposing to the Board of Directors
corrective or
improvement
measures
for
Unaltered
the procedures and routines based on the
analyses of the complaints received; and
g) every six months, prepare and submit to
the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee
and the Internal Audit Department a
quantitative and qualitative report on the
Ombudsman's
operation,
including
the
Unaltered
proposals mentioned in item "f", when
existing, and keeping them informed on the
result of the measures adopted by the
institution's management to address them.
Paragraph Four - In its absence or
temporary disability, the Ombudsman shall
be replaced by an official member of the
Ombudsman, who meets the requirements
of Paragraph Two of this Article. In the case
Unaltered
of vacancy, the Board shall appoint a
replacement for the remaining term of
office who shall complete the term of office
of the replaced person.
Paragraph Five - The Ombudsman may be
dismissed by the Board of Directors at any
time during its term of office in cases of
non-compliance with the obligations of
Unaltered
his/her office or if he/she presents a
performance that is less than what is
expected by the Organization.
Paragraph Six - The Company:
Unaltered
a) shall maintain adequate conditions for
the functioning of the Ombudsman, as well
as for his/her actions to be based on
Unaltered
transparency,
independence, impartiality
and exemption;
b) shall ensure the Ombudsman's access to
the information that is necessary to prepare
the appropriate response to the complaints
Unaltered
received, with full administrative support,
and may request information and
documents for the exercise of its activities.
Section XI - Shareholders' Meetings
Unaltered
Article 24) The Annual and Extraordinary
Unaltered
Shareholders' Meetings shall be:
a) called by sending to the shareholders a
Unaltered
minimum thirty (30)-day notice;
b) conducted by the Chairman of the Board,
or by his/her statutory substitute or even by
a person appointed by the current
Unaltered
Chairman, who shall invite one or more
shareholders to act as Secretaries.
Section XII - The Fiscal Year
Unaltered
and Income Distribution
Article 25) The fiscal year coincides with
Unaltered
the civil year, ending on December 31.
Article 26) Balance
sheets
shall
be
prepared at the end of each semester, on
June 30 and December 31 of each year. The
Board of Executive
Officers,
subject
to
Unaltered
approval by the Board of Directors, may
determine the preparation of other balance
sheets for shorter periods, including
monthly balance sheets.
Article 27) The Net Income, as defined in
Article 191 of Law No. 6,404/76, accounted
for at least six-months in advance of the
Unaltered
annual balance sheet shall be allocated in
the following order:
I. constitution of the Legal Reserve;
Unaltered
II. constitution of the Reserves set forth in
Articles 195 and 197 of aforementioned Law
No. 6,404/76, subject to a proposal of the
Unaltered
Board of Executive Officers, approved by
the Board of Directors and resolved in a
Shareholders' Meeting;
III. payment of dividends, proposed by the
Board of Executive Officers and approved
by the Board of Directors, which, added to
interim dividends and/or interest on own
Unaltered
equity referred to in Paragraphs One and
Two of this Article, given that they are
declared, guarantee for the shareholders,
upon each fiscal year, as a mandatory minimum dividend, thirty percent (30%) of the relevant net income, adjusted by the decrease or increase of the amounts specified in Items I, II and III of the main provision of Article 202 of the mentioned Law No. 6,404/76.
Paragraph One - The Board of Executive
Officers, subject to approval by the Board of
Directors, is authorized to declare and pay
Unaltered
interim dividends, specially semi-annual and
monthly dividends, resulting from Retained
Earnings or existing Profit Reserves.
Paragraph Two - The Board of Executive
Officers may, also, subject to approval by
the Board, authorization for distribution of
profits to shareholders as interest on own
equity, pursuant to specific legislation, in
Unaltered
total or partial substitution of interim
dividends, the declaration of which is
permitted by the foregoing paragraph or,
further, in addition thereto.
Paragraph Three - Any interest eventually
paid to the shareholders shall be imputed,
net of withholding income tax, to the
mandatory minimum dividend amount for
Unaltered
that fiscal year (30%), in accordance to
Section III of the main provision of this
Article."
Article 28) The
net income
balance,
recorded after the distributions provided
for above, shall have the allocation
proposed by the Board of Executive
Officers, approved by the Board of
Directors, and resolved on at a
Shareholders'
Meeting, one
hundred
Unaltered
percent (100%) may be allocated to the
Profits Reserve - Statutory, aiming to
maintain the operating margin compatible
with the development of the Company's
operations, up to a limit of ninety-five
percent (95%) of the amount of the paid-in
capital stock.
Sole Paragraph - In the event that the
proposal of the Board of Executive Officers
Unaltered
regarding the allocation of Net Income for
that fiscal year contains a provision for the
distribution of dividends and/or payment of interest on own equity, in an amount in excess of the mandatory dividend established in Article 27, Section III, and/or retention of profits pursuant to Article 196 of Law No. 6,404/76, the Net Income balance for the purpose of constituting the reserve mentioned in this Article shall be determined after the full deduction of each one of the allocations.
