Banco Bradesco : Proposal for AGE from 10.3.2020 to 4 pm

02/07/2020 | 08:23pm EST

S H A R E H O L D E R S ' S P E C I A L M E E T I N G P R O P O S A L

2 0 2 0

Shareholders' Meetings

March 10 | 4 p.m.

Núcleo Cidade de Deus

Salão Nobre, 5o andar of Prédio Vermelho

Summary

Proposals for the increase of the capital stock......................................................................................................................

2

Supplementary Information........................................................................................................................................................

5

Exhibit 14 required by Article 14 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, relative to the capital stock increase..................

6

Legal and economic effects deriving from the statutory amendment ..........................................................................

10

Transcription of the proposed consolidated Bylaws ..........................................................................................................

11

Back to the summary

Page|1

Proposals for the increase of the capital stock

Proposals for the increase of the capital stock with a bonus of 10% in shares, with the consequent amendment of the main provision of Article 6 of the Bylaws, and for the amendment of the main provision of Article 8 of the Bylaws.

Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors of Bradesco hereby submits, for examination and resolution by you, proposals to:

  1. increase the capital stock by R$4,000,000,000.00, increasing it from R$75,100,000,000.00 to R$79,100,000,000.00, with bonus stock, by means of capitalization a part of the balance of the "Profit Reserves - Statutory Reserve" account, pursuant to Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76, issuing 806,382,972 registered book-entry shares with no par value, being 403,191,507 common shares and 403,191,465 preferred shares, which shall be allocated free of charge to the shareholders in the proportion of 1 new share for each 10 shares of the same type that they hold on the base date, to be established after the approval of the process by the Central Bank of Brazil, with observance that:
    1. Purposes: the bonus transaction has the purpose of: a) increasing the liquidity of the shares that are in the market, considering that the greater amount of outstanding shares may potentially, generates a growth in the operations performed with such actions; b) enabling an adjustment in the price of the shares, causing the unit price to become more attractive and accessible to a larger number of investors; and c) improve the adequacy of the balance of the profit reserves for the legal limits.
  1. Base date of Right to Bonus Stock: it shall be announced to the market after the approval of the relevant process by the Central Bank of Brazil.
  1. Trading: current shares shall continue to be traded with the right to a bonus and the new shares shall be available for trading after the approval of the mentioned process by the Central Bank of Brazil and the inclusion in the position of the shareholders, which shall be subject-matter of a notice to the market.

IV. Right to Shares with Bonuses: - they shall be entitled to dividends and/or interest on own capital that may be declared as from the date of their inclusion in the position of the shareholders. They shall also be entitled, in full, to possible advantages granted for the other shares as from the mentioned date.

  1. Monthly Interest on Shareholders' Equity: shall be maintained at R$0.017249826 per common share and R$0.018974809 per preferred share (gross), with the payment in a net amount of R$0.014662352 per common share and R$0.016128588 per preferred share, after the deduction of income tax at source of fifteen percent (15%). They shall continue to be paid in accordance with the Systematics of Monthly Payment of Dividends/Interest on Equity. Income tax at source does not apply to legal entities that are exempt of this tax.
    Thus, the total amount paid monthly to the shareholders shall have an increase of 10%, after the inclusion of the new shares into their position.

Back to the summary

Page|2

VI. Fractions of Shares: the bonus shall always occur in whole figures. Shares that remain unsubscribed arising from the fractions of shares shall be separated, grouped in whole figures and sold in an auction to be held at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3). After the required approval of the process by the Central Bank of Brazil and, prior to the sale, Bradesco shall establish a period of not less than 30 days, during which the shareholders may transfer the fractions of shares, as provided in Paragraph Three of Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76. After the sale of the shares, the relevant amounts shall be made available to the shareholders that are entitled thereto. Other additional details shall be announced to the shareholders in due course.

VII. Cost of the Shares with Bonus: the cost attributed to the shares with bonus is of R$4.960422205 per share, regardless of the type, for the purposes of Article 10 of Law No. 9,249/95 (with the new wording given by Law No. 12,973/14), and Paragraph One of Article 58 of Instruction No. 1,585/15, of the Federal Revenue Office.

VIII. Additional Procedures - Payment of Fractions of Shares: the amounts resulting from the fractions of shares shall be made available to the shareholders as follows:

  1. to shareholders with shares that are deposited in the Company and with the updated registration and banking details, upon a credit to be made in the current accounts of the Financial Institution informed by them, and
  2. to those whose shares are deposited at B3, by means of the Institutions and/or Brokers that maintain their positions in custody.

The shareholders that do not have the details updated should go straight to the Bradesco branch of their preference, provided with their CPF (Individual Taxpayers' Register), RG (Identity Card) and proof of residence, to update their registration details and receive the respective amounts to which they are entitled.

  1. change the "caput" of Article 8 of the Bylaws, with the purpose of increase from 10 (ten) to 11 (eleven) the maximum number of Board of Directors´ positions.

--------------------------

Back to the summary

Page|3

The new wordings of the main provision of Article 6 of the Bylaws, with the change of the capital stock and the number of shares into which the capital will be divided, as well as the main provision of Article 8, as proposed by Bradesco's Board of Directors, are included in the Transcription of the proposed consolidated BylawsExhibit and must be submitted for approval by the Central Bank of Brazil.

All other information required by Article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09 can be found in the Detailing the origin and rationale of the statutory amendments proposed and analysis of their legal and economic effectsExhibit.

The information required by Article 14 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09can be consulted in the Exhibit that is related to the increase of the capital stock.

--------------------------

Back to the summary

Page|4

Supplementary Information

Back to the summary

Page|5

Exhibit 14 required by Article 14 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, relative to the capital

stock increase

  1. Inform the amount of the increase and of the new capital stock
    Increase of R$4,000,000,000.00, raising the capital stock from R$75,100,000.000.00 to R$79,100,000.000.00.
  2. Inform if the increase shall be carried out by means of: (a) the conversion of debentures or other debt securities into shares; (b) the exercise of the subscription rights or of the subscription warrant; (c) the capitalization of profits or reserves; or
    (d) the subscription of new shares

Increase through the capitalization of part of the balance of the "Profit Reserve - Statutory Reserve" Account, in accordance with the provisions of Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76, with a bonus of 10% in shares.

  1. Explain in detail the reasons for the increase and its legal and economic consequences
    The Capital Increase aims at increasing the liquidity of the shares in the market, considering that a greater amount of outstanding shares may generate growth in the business, may enable an adjustment in the shares price, making the unit price become more attractive and accessible to a larger number of investors and also improve the compliance of the balance of profit reserve with the legal limits.
    The transaction shall give rise to:
    legal effects exclusive due to by virtue of the attribution of ownership of 1 new share to each 10 shares of the same type previously held, preserving the ownership of all of the shareholders, without distinction; and
    economic effects arising from the increment of 10% in the total amount of interest on shareholders' equity and/or dividends paid monthly, benefiting proportionately all of the shareholders. There shall be maintenance of the monthly amount of interest on shareholders' equity and/or dividends per share, by changing the total amount due to the greater number of shares issued and received by the shareholders due to the bonus stock.
  2. Provide a copy of the Fiscal Council's opinion, if applicable
    A full transcription of the Fiscal Council's Report recorded in the Annual Meeting of the mentioned Body, held on February 4, 2020: "Fiscal Council's Report - Banco Bradesco S.A. - The undersigned, members of the Fiscal Council of Banco Bradesco S.A., pursuant to the provisions in Item III of Article 163 of Law No. 6,404/76, having conducted the examination of the Board of Directors' Proposal to increase the capital stock by means of capitalization of reserves with 10% bonus stock and the consequent amendment to the main provision of Article 6 of the Bylaws, registered in the Special Meeting of the

Back to the summary

Page|6

mentioned Body held on this date, have an opinion that the proposal shall be analyzed by the shareholders of the Company meeting in the Special Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 10, 2020, at 4 p.m." in Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, on February 4, 2020. (sgd) Ariovaldo Pereira, Domingos Aparecido Maia, José Maria Soares Nunes, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni and Ivanyra Maura de Medeiros Correia".

  1. In the event of a capital increase by means of subscription of shares
    This is not applicable, since the capital stock increase shall not be carried out by means of subscription of shares, but through capitalization of the profit reserves.
  2. In the event of capital increase by means of capitalization of profits or reserves

a. Inform whether the par value of the shares shall be changed, if applicable, or whether new shares shall be distributed among the shareholders

The shares issued by the Company, pursuant to a statutory provision, have no par value, including the ones to be issued as a result of the proposed capital stock increase. The 806,382,972 shares to be issued are granted free of charge to the shareholders, as bonus stock, in a proportion of 1 new share for each 10 shares held of the same type that the shareholders detain on the base date.

b. Inform whether the capitalization of profits or reserves shall occur with or without change of the number of shares in the companies having shares with no par value

The capitalization proposed herein shall increase the number of shares issued by the Company as follows:

Number of

Current

Proposed

shares

Ordinary

4,031,915,068

4,435,106,575

(ON)

Preferred

4,031,914,646

4,435,106,111

(PN)

Total

8,063,829,714

8,870,212,686

  1. In the event of distribution of new shares
    i. State the number of shares issued of each type and class

Number of Shares Issued by Type

Ordinary

403,191,507

(ON)

Preferred

403,191,465

(PN)

Total

806,382,972

  1. Inform the percentage of shares to be received by the shareholders
    All shareholders shall receive, as bonus stock, 10% of their stockholding position.
  2. Describe the rights, advantages and restrictions attributed to the shares that

Back to the summary

Page|7

are to be issued.

Type

Rights

Advantages

Restrictions

Common

Voting right;

they shall be entitled to

the conversion of common

(ON)

in

the event

of

a public

dividends and/or interest

shares into preferred shares

offering,

due

to

possible

on own capital that may

is not permitted.

change of control of the

be declared as from the

Company,

the

common

date of their inclusion in

shares that are not part of

the

position

of

the

controlling

block shall

shareholders. They

shall

be entitled to receive one

also be entitled, in full, to

hundred percent (100%) of

possible

advantages

the

amount

paid

per

granted

with

the

other

common

share

owned

by

shares

as

per

the

the controllers.

mentioned date.

Preferred

priority

in

the

as above.

they have no right to vote,

(PN)

reimbursement

of

the

except in the cases provided

Capital Stock, in the event

for by law;

of

liquidation

of

the

the conversion of common

Company;

shares into preferred shares

dividends

that

are

ten

is not permitted.

percent (10%) higher than

those

attributed

to

common shares;

inclusion

in

a

public

offering

resulting

from a

possible

disposal

of

control of

the Company,

whereby

the

holders

are

assured receipt of a price

equal to

eighty

percent

(80%) of the amount paid

per common share, as part

of the controlling block.

    1. Inform the acquisition cost, in Reais per share, to be assigned so that the shareholders can comply with Article 10 of Law No. 9,249, of December 26, 1995 (with new wording given by Law No. 12,973/14).
      The cost attributed to the bonus shares is R$4,960422205 per share, regardless of the type of share.
    2. Inform the treatment given for fractions, if applicable
      The bonus shares shall always occur in integers. The remaining shares resulting from fractions of shares shall be separated, grouped into integers and sold in an auction to be held at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, the date of which shall be determined after the process is duly approved by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN).
      After approval by the Central Bank of Brazil and the holding of the mentioned auction, the relevant amounts shall remain available for the shareholders entitled thereto.
  2. Inform the deadline set forth in Paragraph 3 of Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76

Back to the summary

Page|8

Before the auction specified in item 6.c.v, the Company shall establish a time limit of not less than thirty (30) days, during which the shareholders may transfer the fractions of shares.

e. Inform and provide the information and documents mentioned in item 5, when applicable

Not applicable.

  1. In the event of capital increase by conversion of debentures or other debt securities into shares or by means of the exercise of subscription bonus
    Not applicable.
  2. The provisions in items 1 to 7 of this Exhibit shall not apply to capital increases arising from an option plan, in which case the issuer must inform: "..."
    Not applicable.

Back to the summary

Page|9

Legal and economic effects deriving from the statutory amendment

  1. The proposed amendment of the main provision of Article 6 of the Bylaws arises from
    Bradesco's capital stock increase by means of capitalization of the existing profit reserves and subsequent issuance of shares that shall be allocated free of charge to the shareholders, as a bonus, in a proportion of 1 new share for every 10 shares of the same type that they hold on the base date. The Management of Bradesco foresees that the mentioned statutory amendment shall produce:
    • legal effects:exclusively related to the assignment of ownership of one (1) new share for each ten (10) shares of the same type previously held, maintaining preserved the ownership of all of the shareholders, without distinction; and
    • economic effects:arising from the increase of 10% in the total amount of interest on shareholders' equity and/or dividends paid monthly, benefiting proportionately all of the shareholders. There shall be maintenance of the monthly amount of interest on shareholders' equity and/or dividends per share, by changing the total amount due to the greater number of shares issued and received by the shareholders due to the bonus stock.
  3. The Amendment proposed in the main provision of Article 8 of the Bylaws is result of creation of 1 vacancy in the Board of Directors. If approved, Bradesco's Management do not understand that there will be legal and economic effects, which will exist if, and only if, when the vacancy is filled.

Back to the summary

Page|10

Transcription of the proposed consolidated Bylaws

Current Wording

Wording Proposed

Section I - The Organization, Duration

Unaltered

and Headquarters

Article 1)

Banco

Bradesco

S.A., a

publicly-held

company,

hereinafter

Unaltered

referred to as the Company, which is

governed by these Bylaws.

Sole Paragraph - With the creation of the

Company on June 26, 2001, in the special

listing segment called Level 1 of Corporate

Governance of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

(B3), the Company, its shareholders,

managers and members of the Fiscal

Council are subject to the provisions of

Corporate Governance Level 1 Listing

Regulation of the B3 (Level 1 Regulation).

Unaltered

The Company, its managers and

shareholders must also observe the

provisions of the Regulation for Listing of

Issuers and Admission to Trading of

Securities, including the rules concerning

the withdrawal and exclusion of trading of

securities admitted to trading on Organized

Markets managed by B3.

Article 2) The Company's term of duration

Unaltered

is indefinite.

Article 3) The Company's headquarters and

jurisdiction are located in the administrative

center called "Cidade de Deus", in Vila Yara,

Unaltered

city and judicial district of Osasco, State of

São Paulo.

Article 4) The Company may establish or

close Branches in the Country, at the

discretion of the Board of Executive

Officers, and Abroad, upon the additional

approval

by

the

Board of Directors,

Unaltered

hereinafter referred to as the Board, which

shall also be responsible for approving the

incorporation and/or closure of any other

Bradesco Premises/Subsidiaries outside of

the Brazilian territory.

Section II - Corporate Purpose

Unaltered

Article 5)

The

Company's

corporate

purpose is of conducting general banking

Unaltered

activities,

including foreign

exchange

transactions, and administration of security

Back to the summary

Page|11

portfolios, in the functions of fiduciary

administrator and manager of funds.

Section III - Capital Stock

Unaltered

Article 6) The capital stock is of seventy-

Article 6) The capital stock is

five billion, one hundred million

Reais

R$79,100,000,000.00 (seventy-nine billion

(R$75,100,000,000.00), divided into eight

and one hundred million), divided into

billion, sixty-three million, eight hundred

8,870,212,686 (eight billion, eight hundred

and twenty-nine thousand, seven hundred

and seventy million, two hundred and

and fourteen

(8,063,829,714) registered

twelve thousand, six hundred and eighty-

book-entry shares, with no par value, of

six) book-entry, registered shares, with

which four billion, thirty-one million, nine

no par value, of which 4,435,106,575 (four

hundred and fifteen thousand and sixty-

billion, four hundred and thirty-five million,

eight (4,031,915,068) are common shares

one hundred and six thousand, five hundred

and four billion, thirty-one thousand, nine

and seventy-five) are common and

hundred and fourteen thousand, six

4,435,106,111 (four billion, four hundred and

hundred and forty-six (4,031,914,646) are

thirty-five million, one hundred and six

preferred shares.

thousand, one hundred and eleven), are

preferred share.

Paragraph One - Common shares shall

confer on its holders the rights and

privileges provided by law. In the event of a

public offering, due to a possible change of

control of the

Company, the common

Unaltered

shares that are not part of the controlling

block shall be entitled to receive one

hundred percent (100%) of the amount paid

per common share owned by the

controllers.

Paragraph Two - Preferred shares shall

have no voting

rights, shall entitle

their

Unaltered

holders to the following rights and

privileges:

a) priority in the reimbursement of the

Capital Stock, in the event of liquidation of

Unaltered

the Company;

b) dividends that are ten percent (10%)

higher than those ascribed to common

Unaltered

shares;

c) inclusion in a public offering resulting

from a possible alienation of the control of

the Company, whereby the holders are

assured receipt of a price equal to eighty

Unaltered

percent (80%) of the amount paid per

common share, as part of the controlling

block.

Paragraph Three - In the event of a capital

Unaltered

increase, at least fifty percent (50%) of the

Back to the summary

Page|12

capital shall be paid at the time of

subscription and the remaining amount

shall be paid upon a call by Board of

Executive Officers, pursuant to legal

precepts.

Paragraph Four - The Company's shares

are all of the book-entry kind, which are

kept in deposit accounts of the Company

itself, issued

in favor of their holders,

Unaltered

without issuance of certificates, whereby

the shareholders may be charged for the

cost of the service relative to the transfer of

ownership of such shares.

Paragraph Five - The following shall not be

Unaltered

permitted:

a) conversion

of

common

shares

into

Unaltered

preferred shares and vice-versa;

b) issuance of beneficiary portions.

Unaltered

Paragraph Six - The Company may, subject

to authorization of the Board, acquire

shares issued by the Company itself, for

Unaltered

cancellation or temporary maintenance in

treasury, and subsequent sale.

Section IV - Management

Unaltered

Article 7) The Company shall be managed

by a Board of Directors and a Board of

Unaltered

Executive Officers.

Paragraph One - The positions of CEO and

Chairman of the Board of Directors may not

be exercised by the same person, except for

the cases of vacancy that could be subject-

Unaltered

matter of a specific disclosure to the market

and for which the relevant measures should

be taken to fill the respective positions

within one hundred and eighty (180) days.

Paragraph Two - The investiture of

members of the Board of Directors and

Board of Executive Officers shall be subject

to prior signature

of the

Management

Unaltered

Statement of Consent, pursuant to the

Level 1 Regulation, as well as the

compliance

with

applicable

legal

requirements.

Paragraph Three - The members of the

Board of Directors

and of

the Board of

Unaltered

Executive Officers shall have a unified term

of office of two (2) years, in which reelection

Back to the summary

Page|13

is permitted, which shall extend until the

investiture of new elected managers.

Paragraph Four - Notwithstanding the

provisions of the preceding Paragraph, the

members of the Board of Executive Officers

Unaltered

shall exercise their terms only until the day

on which they reach sixty-five (65) years of

age.

Section V - Board of Directors

Unaltered

Article 8) The Board of Directors shall

Article 8) The Board of Directors shall

consist of six (6) to ten (10) members

consist of six (6) to eleven (11) members

elected by the Shareholders' Meeting, who

elected by the Shareholders' Meeting, who

shall choose, among themselves, in

shall choose, among themselves, in

accordance with the provisions of

accordance with the provisions of

Paragraph One of Article 7, one (1) Chairman

Paragraph One of Article 7, one (1) Chairman

and one (1) Vice-Chairman.

and one (1) Vice-Chairman.

Paragraph One - The decisions of the Board

shall only be valid if approved by an

absolute majority of the effective members,

Unaltered

including the Chairman, who shall have the

casting vote, in the event of a tie.

Paragraph Two - The participation shall be

permitted for any member that is absent for

justifiable reasons, by means of a

teleconference or videoconference or by

Unaltered

any other means of communication that can

assure the effectiveness of his/her

participation, and his/her vote shall be

considered valid for all legal purposes.

Paragraph Three - In the event that the

position of the Chairman of the Board being

vacant or the Chairman being absent or

temporarily unavailable, the Vice-Chairman

shall take over. In the absences or

temporary impediments of the latter, the

Chairman shall designate a substitute from

Unaltered

among the other members. If there is a

vacancy in the position of Vice-Chairman,

the Board shall appoint a substitute from

among its members, who shall serve for the

time missing to complete the term of office

of the replaced member.

Paragraph Four - In the event of temporary

or permanent leave of any other member,

Unaltered

the remaining members may appoint a

substitute, to serve on a temporary or

Back to the summary

Page|14

permanent basis, with due regard for the

precepts of law and of these Bylaws.

Article 9) In addition to the duties set forth

by law and these Bylaws, the responsibilities

Unaltered

and duties of the Board include the

following:

a) to ensure that the Board of Directors is

always strictly capable of performing its

Unaltered

duties;

b) to ensure that the social businesses are

conducted with probity, so as to preserve

Unaltered

the good name of the Company;

c)

whenever

possible,

preserve

administrative continuity, which is strongly

Unaltered

recommended for the stability, prosperity

and security of the Company;

d) to establish the general orientation of the

Company's

business,

including

the

Unaltered

decisions on the constitution and

functioning of Operational Portfolios;

e) in the event of transactions with

companies that are not part of the Bradesco

Organization,

authorize

the

acquisition,

disposal or encumbrance of Non-Current

Asset

items and

the

holdings

of a

non-

Unaltered

permanent nature of the Company and its

directly

and

indirectly

controlled

subsidiaries if their amounts are more than

one percent (1%) of their corresponding

shareholders' Equity;

f) decide on the trading of shares issued by

the Company itself, pursuant to Paragraph

Unaltered

Six of Article 6;

g) to authorize the granting of any form of

donation,

contribution

or

assistance,

Unaltered

regardless of the beneficiary;

h) to approve the payment of dividends

and/or interest

on shareholders' equity

Unaltered

proposed by the Board of Executive

Officers;

i) to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting

the proposals that aim at increasing or

reducing

the

share

capital,

grouping,

Unaltered

bonuses or the unfolding of actions,

mergers, incorporations, or spin-offs and

statutory reforms of the Company;

Back to the summary

Page|15

j) to manifest themselves in relation to any

public offering having as subject-matter

shares or securities that can be converted

or exchanged for shares of the Company,

which shall contain, among other relevant

Unaltered

information, the opinion of Management

concerning the possible acceptance of the

public offering and of the economic value of

the Company;

k) to manifest themselves on corporate

events that may give rise to a change of

control, determining if they ensure fair and

Unaltered

equitable treatment for the shareholders of

the Company;

l) to take a decision on the associations

that involve the company or its subsidiaries,

Unaltered

including the participation in shareholders'

agreements;

m) to approve the

application

of funds

Unaltered

deriving from tax incentives;

n) to examine and resolve on the budgets

and financial statements submitted by the

Unaltered

Board of Executive Officers;

o) to bring into its sphere of deliberation

specific

subjects

of

interest

for the

Unaltered

Company and to decide on the omitted

cases;

p) limited to the

annual global amount

approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, to

perform the distribution of remuneration

Unaltered

and social security funding for the

Managers;

q) to

authorize,

when

it

considers

necessary, the individual representation of

the Company by a member of the Board of

Unaltered

Executive Officers, or by an attorney, where

their resolutions shall show the acts that

may be executed;

r) to establish the remuneration of the

members of Audit Committee, with due

Unaltered

regard for the market parameters; and

s) to

supervise

the

management

Unaltered

environment of risks and internal controls.

Sole Paragraph - The Board may assign

special

duties to the

Board

of

Executive

Unaltered

Officers and any of its members, as well as

establish committees to deal with specific

Back to the summary

Page|16

matters within the scope of the Board of

Directors.

Article 10) The Chairman of the Board shall

preside the meetings of the Body, subject

Unaltered

to the provisions of Paragraph Three of

Article 8.

Sole Paragraph - The Chairman of the

Board may call the Board of Executive

Officers and participate, together with

Unaltered

other Board members, in any of its

meetings.

Article 11) The Board shall meet regularly

six (6) times per year and, extraordinarily,

when the interests of the company so

Unaltered

require, as convened by its Chairman, or

half of the remaining members, drawing up

the minutes for each meeting.

Section VI - Board of Executive Officers

Unaltered

Article 12) The Board of Executive Officers

of the Company is elected by the Board of

Directors, and shall consist of eighty-three

(83) to one hundred and eight (108)

members, distributed, at the Board's

discretion, as follows: i) seventeen (17) to

twenty-seven (27) Executive Officers, with

one (1) Chief Executive Officer and sixteen

Unaltered

(16) to twenty-six (26) Officers that are

distributed among the positions of

Executive Vice-President, Managing Officer

and Deputy Officer; and ii) sixty-six (66) to

eighty-one (81) Officers, who are distributed

among the positions of Department Officer,

Officer and Regional Officer;

Paragraph One - The Board of Directors

shall establish, in the first meeting of the

Body that takes place after the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting that elected them,

and whenever necessary, the number of

officers to be elected, designating them, by

Unaltered

name, within the positions in the main

provision of this Article, subject to the

provisions of Paragraph One of Article 7 and

the requirements of Articles 17, 18 and 19 of

these Bylaws.

Paragraph Two - The requirements

established in Articles 18 and 19 may be

Unaltered

exempted by the Board in an exceptional

Back to the summary

Page|17

case, up to a limit of one quarter (¼) of the

total number of Executive Officers, except

in relation to the Officers appointed for the

positions of CEO and Vice-President.

Article 13)

It

is

incumbent

upon

the

executive officers to manage and represent

the Company and bind it by means any acts

and agreements of its interest, and may

Unaltered

waiver or forbear rights, and acquire,

dispose of or encumber goods or assets

pursuant to Paragraph Four of this Article

and item "e" of Article 9 of these Bylaws.

Paragraph One - With the exceptions

provided for expressly in these Bylaws, the

Company

is

only

obliged, by

the

joint

Unaltered

signatures of at least two (2) Officers, one

of them being the Chief Executive Officer or

Vice-President.

Paragraph Two - The Company may also be

represented by at least one (1) Officer and

one (1) attorney, or by at least two (2)

attorneys,

and

jointly,

specifically

represented by two (2) Officers, as

Unaltered

described in the previous paragraph, with

the relevant power of attorney mentioning

their powers, the acts that they can practice

and their term.

Paragraph Three - The Company may also

be represented separately by any member

of the Board of Executive Officers or by an

Unaltered

attorney with specific powers, in the

following cases:

a) term of office with an "ad judicia" clause,

in which the power of attorney may have an

Unaltered

indeterminate period and be reinstated;

b) upon summoning or subpoenas;

Unaltered

c) participation in biddings;

Unaltered

d) in the Shareholders' Meetings of

companies or investment funds in which the

Unaltered

company participates, as well as those of

which it is a partner or affiliated entity;

e) with Government bodies and offices,

provided that it

does not

involve

the

Unaltered

assumption

of

responsibilities

and/or

obligations by the Company;

f) in-court testimony.

Unaltered

Back to the summary

Page|18

g) before the certifying entities to obtain

Unaltered

digital certificates.

Paragraph Four - Department Executive

Officers, Executive Office and Regional

Executive Officers are forbidden to practice

Unaltered

acts that imply the sale and encumbrance of

assets and rights of the Company.

Article 14) In addition to the normal

assignments given to them by law and by

Unaltered

these Bylaws, it is specifically up to each

member of the Board of Executive Officers:

a)

for the Chief Executive Officer: (i) to

coordinate the execution of the strategic

plan outlined by the Board of Directors; (ii)

to

promote

the

distribution

of

responsibilities and of the areas the

Executive Officers are responsible for; (iii)

Unaltered

to supervise and coordinate, directly, the

actions of the Executive Vice-Presidents

and, indirectly, of the other members of the

Board of Executive Officers; and (iv) to

preside over the meetings of the Board of

Executive Officers;

b) for the Vice-Presidents: (i) to collaborate

with the Chief Executive Officer in the

performance of their duties; (ii) to replace,

when appointed by the Board of Directors,

the CEO in their absences or temporary

impediment; and (iii) to supervise and

Unaltered

coordinate, directly, the actions of the

Managing Officers and, indirectly, of the

other members of the Board of Executive

Officers, within the scope of their reporting

line;

c) for the Managing Officers: to perform the

functions assigned to them, supervising and

Unaltered

coordinating the actions of the officers that

are within the scope of their reporting line;

d) for the Deputy Officers: to perform the

functions assigned to them, supervising and

Unaltered

coordinating the actions of the officers that

are in the scope of their reporting line;

e) for the Department Officers: to conduct

activities of the Departments to which they

Unaltered

belong;

f) for

the Officers to

perform the

tasks

Unaltered

assigned to them;

Back to the summary

Page|19

g) for the Regional Officers: to guide and

supervise the Service Points under

their

Unaltered

jurisdiction and comply with the duties to

which they are assigned.

Article 15) The Board of Executive Officers

shall hold general meetings on a weekly

basis, and special meetings whenever

necessary. The decisions taken shall only be

valid when more than half of the effective

members attend the relevant meeting. The

presence of the Chief Executive Officer or

Unaltered

his/her substitute, who shall have the

casting vote in the case of a tie, is

mandatory. The special meetings shall be

held whenever called by the Chairman of

the Board, the Chief Executive Officer or by

half of other Executive Officers.

Article 16) In the event of a vacancy,

absence or temporary impediment of the

Unaltered

Chief Executive Officer, the Board shall

appoint his/her alternate.

Article 17) In order to exercise the position

of Officer it is necessary to dedicate

themselves to the Company and observe its

Unaltered

internal rules, where the exercise of other

activities that conflict with the objectives of

the Company is forbidden.

Article 18) To be eligible for the position of

Executive Officer, the candidate must, on

the date of the election to have belonged

to the staff of employees or managers of

the Company or associated companies for

Unaltered

more than ten (10) years, uninterruptedly,

with observance of the provisions of

Paragraph Two of Article 12 of these

Bylaws.

Article 19) To be eligible for the position of

Department Executive Officer, Executive

Officer and Regional Officer the candidate

must, on the date of the election, belong to

Unaltered

the staff of employees or managers of the

Company or associated companies, with

observance of the provisions of Paragraph

Two of Article 12 of these Bylaws.

Section VII - Fiscal Council

Unaltered

Article 20) The Fiscal Council,

the

Unaltered

functioning of which shall be permanent,

Back to the summary

Page|20

shall be consisting of three (3) to five (5)

regular members and of an equal number of

Deputies.

Section VIII - Audit Committee

Unaltered

Article 21)

The

Company

shall

have an

Audit Committee consisting of three (3) to

five (5) members of recognized technical

competence, being one (1) Coordinator,

Unaltered

appointed and dismissible by the Board of

Directors, with a two (2)-year term of office,

extending up to the investiture of new

members appointed.

Paragraph One - The former members of

the Audit Committee may only rejoin the

body, after at least 3 (three) years have

Unaltered

elapsed since the last permitted

reappointment.

Paragraph Two - Up to one-third () of the

members of the Audit Committee may be

reappointed to the body for

a single

Unaltered

consecutive term only, disregarding the

period provided in Paragraph One.

Paragraph Three - In addition to those

provided for by

law

or regulations, the

Unaltered

following are also attributions of the Audit

Committee:

a) recommending to the Board of Directors

the outside firm that should be hired to

provide independent

audit

services, the

Unaltered

amount of compensation that such firm

should

receive

and

providing

recommendations as to substitute auditors;

b) reviewing statutory financial statements

prior to their disclosure, including the

explanatory

notes

of

the

financial

Unaltered

statements,

the

independent

auditors'

report and any management reports;

c) to assess the effectiveness of internal

and independent audits, including in

relation to the verification of compliance

Unaltered

with legal and normative provisions that are

applicable to the Company, as well as

internal codes and regulations;

d) to assess the compliance by the

Company's

Board of

Executive Officers,

Unaltered

with the recommendations made by the

independent or internal auditors, as well as

Back to the summary

Page|21

recommending to the Board of Directors the

resolution of any possible conflicts

between the external auditors and the

Board of Executive Officers;

e) to establish and publish procedures for

the receipt and processing of information

that concerns the non-compliance with

legal and normative legal provisions that

are applicable to the Company, as well as

Unaltered

internal regulations and codes, including

the prediction of specific procedures for the

protection of the provider of information

and its confidentiality;

f) to recommend, to the Board of Executive

Officers of the Company, the correction or

improvement of policies, practices and

Unaltered

procedures that are identified in the

framework of its powers;

g) to meet, at least quarterly, with the Board

of Directors of the Company and the

Unaltered

internal and independent auditors;

h) to verify upon their meetings, the

compliance

with their

recommendations

and/or the clarifications of their inquiries,

Unaltered

including as regards the planning of their

audit work, formalizing in Minutes the

contents of such meetings;

i) to establish its own rules of transaction;

Unaltered

j) to meet with the Fiscal Council and Board

of Directors at their request to discuss

policies, practices and procedures identified

Unaltered

within the scope of their relevant

attributions.

Paragraph Four - A member of the Audit

Committee may be removed by the Board of

Directors at any time during his/her the

term of office, in cases of conflict of

interest,

non-compliance

with

the

Unaltered

obligations that are inherent to their

position or if they have a performance that

is less than what is expected by the

Organization.

Section IX - Remuneration Committee

Unaltered

Article 22) The Company shall have an

organizational body

referred to

as

Unaltered

Remuneration Committee, which shall act

on behalf of all the Institutions that make up

Back to the summary

Page|22

the Bradesco Organization, consisting of

three (3) to seven (7) members, appointed

and removable from office by the Board of

Directors, with a two (2)-year term of office,

and one of them shall be appointed

Coordinator.

Paragraph One - The members shall be

appointed from among the members of the

Unaltered

Board of Directors, except for one (1)

member who necessarily be a non-manager.

Paragraph Two - The members of the

Board of Directors and the non-manager

member, when an employee of the

Bradesco Organization, shall not be

compensated due to the position of

member of the Remuneration Committee.

Unaltered

While being a non-employee, when

nominated,

shall

have

his/her

compensation established by the Board of

Directors, pursuant to the market

parameters.

Paragraph Three - The members of the

Remuneration Committee may be re-

elected and they are forbidden to remain in

office during a term that exceeds ten (10)

Unaltered

years. Only after the completion of such

term, the member may return to the

Committee, after at least, three (3) years

have elapsed.

Paragraph Four - The committee's primary

responsibility is of assisting the Board of

Directors with the conduction of

policies

Unaltered

related to the compensation of our

executive

managers,

according

to

applicable legislation.

Section X - Ombudsman

Unaltered

Article 23)

The Company shall

have

an

organizational component of Ombudsman,

which shall act on behalf of all Institutions

of the Bradesco Organization that are

authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil,

Unaltered

with one (1) person responsible in the

position of Ombudsperson, who shall be

appointed by the Board of Directors, with a

term of office of two (2) years, with

reelection permitted.

Back to the summary

Page|23

Paragraph One - The Ombudsman cannot

be entailed to an organizational component

of the Bradesco Organization in a way that

shows a conflict of interest or duties, like

Unaltered

the bargaining units of product and

services, the unit responsible for risk

management and executive body of the

internal audit's activity.

Paragraph Two - A manager or employee

of the Bradesco Organization may be

Unaltered

appointed as Ombudsman if he or she has:

a) a bachelor's degree;

Unaltered

b) extensive knowledge of the activities

carried out by the institutions represented

Unaltered

and their products, services, processes,

systems, etc.;

c) functional capacity to assimilate the

issues that are submitted to the

Ombudsman,

carry

out

administrative

Unaltered

consultations to sectors whose activities

were questioned and direct the answers for

the questions presented;

d) technical and administrative conditions

to comply with other requirements arising

Unaltered

from the regulations published on the

activities of the Ombudsman.

Paragraph Three - The Ombudsman's duty

Unaltered

shall be the following:

a) checking strict compliance with legal and

regulatory rules related to consumers'

rights and acting as a communication

channel between the Institutions under the

Unaltered

main provision of this Article, the customers

and users of its products and services,

including mediating conflicts;

b) receiving,

registering,

instructing,

analyzing and formally and properly dealing

with complaints by customers and users of

products and

services

of

the

Institutions

Unaltered

under the main provision of this Article, that

are not resolved by the usual services

offered by the branches or by any other

service station;

c) providing necessary clarifications and

replying to claimants

in

relation to the

Unaltered

status of the complaints and of the

solutions offered;

Back to the summary

Page|24

d) informing the claimants on the waiting

time for a final answer, which should not

exceed ten (10) business days, and that may

be extended, exceptionally and in a justified

manner, only once, for an equal period,

Unaltered

limiting the number of extensions to ten

percent (10%) of total claims in the month,

and the claimant must be informed of the

reasons for the extension;

e) forward a conclusive answer to the

demand of the claimants within the period

Unaltered

established in item "d";

f) proposing to the Board of Directors

corrective or

improvement

measures

for

Unaltered

the procedures and routines based on the

analyses of the complaints received; and

g) every six months, prepare and submit to

the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee

and the Internal Audit Department a

quantitative and qualitative report on the

Ombudsman's

operation,

including

the

Unaltered

proposals mentioned in item "f", when

existing, and keeping them informed on the

result of the measures adopted by the

institution's management to address them.

Paragraph Four - In its absence or

temporary disability, the Ombudsman shall

be replaced by an official member of the

Ombudsman, who meets the requirements

of Paragraph Two of this Article. In the case

Unaltered

of vacancy, the Board shall appoint a

replacement for the remaining term of

office who shall complete the term of office

of the replaced person.

Paragraph Five - The Ombudsman may be

dismissed by the Board of Directors at any

time during its term of office in cases of

non-compliance with the obligations of

Unaltered

his/her office or if he/she presents a

performance that is less than what is

expected by the Organization.

Paragraph Six - The Company:

Unaltered

a) shall maintain adequate conditions for

the functioning of the Ombudsman, as well

as for his/her actions to be based on

Unaltered

transparency,

independence, impartiality

and exemption;

Back to the summary

Page|25

b) shall ensure the Ombudsman's access to

the information that is necessary to prepare

the appropriate response to the complaints

Unaltered

received, with full administrative support,

and may request information and

documents for the exercise of its activities.

Section XI - Shareholders' Meetings

Unaltered

Article 24) The Annual and Extraordinary

Unaltered

Shareholders' Meetings shall be:

a) called by sending to the shareholders a

Unaltered

minimum thirty (30)-day notice;

b) conducted by the Chairman of the Board,

or by his/her statutory substitute or even by

a person appointed by the current

Unaltered

Chairman, who shall invite one or more

shareholders to act as Secretaries.

Section XII - The Fiscal Year

Unaltered

and Income Distribution

Article 25) The fiscal year coincides with

Unaltered

the civil year, ending on December 31.

Article 26) Balance

sheets

shall

be

prepared at the end of each semester, on

June 30 and December 31 of each year. The

Board of Executive

Officers,

subject

to

Unaltered

approval by the Board of Directors, may

determine the preparation of other balance

sheets for shorter periods, including

monthly balance sheets.

Article 27) The Net Income, as defined in

Article 191 of Law No. 6,404/76, accounted

for at least six-months in advance of the

Unaltered

annual balance sheet shall be allocated in

the following order:

I. constitution of the Legal Reserve;

Unaltered

II. constitution of the Reserves set forth in

Articles 195 and 197 of aforementioned Law

No. 6,404/76, subject to a proposal of the

Unaltered

Board of Executive Officers, approved by

the Board of Directors and resolved in a

Shareholders' Meeting;

III. payment of dividends, proposed by the

Board of Executive Officers and approved

by the Board of Directors, which, added to

interim dividends and/or interest on own

Unaltered

equity referred to in Paragraphs One and

Two of this Article, given that they are

declared, guarantee for the shareholders,

Back to the summary

Page|26

upon each fiscal year, as a mandatory minimum dividend, thirty percent (30%) of the relevant net income, adjusted by the decrease or increase of the amounts specified in Items I, II and III of the main provision of Article 202 of the mentioned Law No. 6,404/76.

Paragraph One - The Board of Executive

Officers, subject to approval by the Board of

Directors, is authorized to declare and pay

Unaltered

interim dividends, specially semi-annual and

monthly dividends, resulting from Retained

Earnings or existing Profit Reserves.

Paragraph Two - The Board of Executive

Officers may, also, subject to approval by

the Board, authorization for distribution of

profits to shareholders as interest on own

equity, pursuant to specific legislation, in

Unaltered

total or partial substitution of interim

dividends, the declaration of which is

permitted by the foregoing paragraph or,

further, in addition thereto.

Paragraph Three - Any interest eventually

paid to the shareholders shall be imputed,

net of withholding income tax, to the

mandatory minimum dividend amount for

Unaltered

that fiscal year (30%), in accordance to

Section III of the main provision of this

Article."

Article 28) The

net income

balance,

recorded after the distributions provided

for above, shall have the allocation

proposed by the Board of Executive

Officers, approved by the Board of

Directors, and resolved on at a

Shareholders'

Meeting, one

hundred

Unaltered

percent (100%) may be allocated to the

Profits Reserve - Statutory, aiming to

maintain the operating margin compatible

with the development of the Company's

operations, up to a limit of ninety-five

percent (95%) of the amount of the paid-in

capital stock.

Sole Paragraph - In the event that the

proposal of the Board of Executive Officers

Unaltered

regarding the allocation of Net Income for

that fiscal year contains a provision for the

Back to the summary

Page|27

distribution of dividends and/or payment of interest on own equity, in an amount in excess of the mandatory dividend established in Article 27, Section III, and/or retention of profits pursuant to Article 196 of Law No. 6,404/76, the Net Income balance for the purpose of constituting the reserve mentioned in this Article shall be determined after the full deduction of each one of the allocations.

Back to the summary

Page|28

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 01:22:05 UTC
