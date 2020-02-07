Banco Bradesco : Remote Voting Ballot - Special Shareholders' Meeting of 3.10.2020 at 4 pm

Last update: 02/07/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - BCO BRADESCO S.A. to be held on 03/10/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

If it chooses to exercise your right to vote remotely, in accordance with Articles 21-A and pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/2009, the shareholder must complete this Distance Voting Ballot (Ballot), which will only be considered valid and the votes cast here will only be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders´ Meeting, if the following instructions are observed:

all fields must be duly completed; all the pages must be initialed; and at the last page, the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as appropriate and in accordance with the current legislation, must sign the ballot.

This Ballot does not need to be notarized nor signed by the Consulate.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Ballot must be received until March 3, 2020, through one of the options described below:

I. By delivering the Ballot, completed and signed, to one of Bradesco's branches, during the business hours of the local bank - This option is intended exclusively to holders of shares deposited at Bradesco, as the registrar of the shares of its own issuance;

By vote instructions conveyed by the shareholders to its respective custody agents - This option is intended exclusively for the shareholders who own shares held in custody at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3). In this case, the distance voting shall be exercised by the shareholders in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Institutions and/or Brokers in which they have their positions in custody;

III. By forwarding its vote instructions directly to the Company.

For further information, access the Manual for participation in the Special and Annual Shareholders' Meetings to be held on March 10, 2020, available on the websites

b a n c o . b r a d e s c o / r i - C o r p o r a t e G o v e r n a n c e - S h a r e h o l d e r s ' M e e t i n g s ; B 3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/produtos-eservicos/negociacao/renda-variavel/empresaslistadas. htm) and CVM (http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/?CiaDoc). Should you have any questions, please send an e-mail to governancacorp@bradesco.com.br.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Banco Bradesco S.A., Secretaria Geral - Área Societária, with address at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 4º andar, Osasco, SP, Brasil, CEP 06029-900

email: governancacorp@bradesco.com.br

Contact person: Dagilson Ribeiro Carnevali

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, with address at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, Brasil, CEP 06029-900

Contact phone number: 0800 701 1616

Email: dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. [Common Shares] To increase the capital stock in R$4 billion, (from R$75.1 billion to R$79.1 billion), with a bonus to shareholders of 10% in shares.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. [Common Shares] To change the main provision of Article 8 of the Bylaws, aiming to increase from 10 (ten) to 11 (eleven) the maximum of Board of Director's positions.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain