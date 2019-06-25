Banco Bradesco : Renewal of the program to acquire shares issued by the Company
06/25/2019
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID 60.746.948/0001-12
Material Fact
Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to the requirements of Paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 30 of Law No. 6,404/76 and according to the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 567, of September 17, 2015, and Paragraph 6 of Article 6 of its Bylaws, the Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, resolved to renew the program for the acquisition of shares issued by the Company to be held in treasury and subsequently sale or cancellation, without reducing the capital stock.
Accordingly, in order to use the funds from the "Profit Reserves - Statutory", available for investment, it authorized the Board of Executive Officers of Bradesco to acquire, from June 27, 2019 to December 27, 2020, up to 15,000,000 non- par, registered, book-entry shares, being up to 7,500,000 common shares and up to 7,500,000 preferred shares. The Board of Executive Officers shall define the timing and number of shares to be acquired, within the authorized limits and the validity of this resolution.
The exhibit below contains all the additional information relating to the operation, required by CVM Instructions No. 480, of December 7, 2009, and No. 567, of September 17, 2015.
Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, June 25, 2019
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Leandro de Miranda Araujo
Executive Deputy Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Justify in detail the objectives and the economic effects expected from the operation. Objective: to use a portion of the funds in the "Profit Reserves - Statutory", available for investments, in the acquisition of shares to be held in treasury and subsequently sold or cancelled, to be resolved in due time. Economic Effects: For shareholders, the operation enables greater financial returns due to the proportional increase in the amount of dividends/interest on equity periodically distributed per share, given that shares held in treasury do not have economic or political rights (Article 10 - CVM Instruction No. 567/2015). Consequently, the amounts to be declared as dividends/interest on equity will be paid exclusively to shares outstanding in the market. For Bradesco, the operation, within the validity term established, is designed to identify market opportunities, maximizing the allocation of funds available in reserves, while limiting outflows so as not to affect its results.
State the number of shares (i) outstanding and (ii) already held in treasury.
outstanding
In treasury
Common
Preferred
Common
Preferred
1,139,475,741
3,873,796,286
6,642,963
24,889,584
State the number of shares that may be acquired or disposed of.
Up to 15,000,000 non-par, registered, book-entry shares, being up to 7,500,000 common shares and up to 7,500,000 preferred shares.
Describe the main characteristics of the derivative instruments used by the Company, if any.
Not applicable
Describe voting agreements or instructions, if any, between the Company and the counterparty of the operations
Not applicable. The shares will be acquired at the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3).
In the event of operations held outside organized securities market, state: a. the maximum (minimum) price for which shares will be acquired (disposed of); and b. the reasons that justify the operation at prices more than ten percent (10%) higher, in the case of acquisition, or more than ten percent (10%) lower, in the
case of disposal, than the average of share price, weighted by volume, in the ten (10) previous trading sessions, where applicable.
Not applicable. The shares will be acquired at market price through operations held at B3.
State the impacts of the trading on the Company's control or administrative structure, if any.
Not applicable, considering that Bradesco's control is defined and the maximum number of shares to be acquired is insufficient to affect the Company's control or administrative structure.
Identify the counterparties, if known, and, in the case of a related party, as defined by the accounting rules governing this matter, provide information as required by Article 8 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009.
As the operations will be held at B3, the counterparties are not known.
Indicate the allocation of the proceeds, if applicable.
Not applicable, since the shares acquired within the renewed program will be held in treasury. Consequently, the allocation of the proceeds will only be known depending on the decision regarding the disposal or cancellation of the shares, which will be made in due time and informed to the market.
Indicate the maximum term to settle the authorized operations.
The maximum term is 18 months, from June 27, 2019 to December 27, 2020. Bradesco's Board of Executive Officers will be responsible for defining the timing and the number of shares to be effectively acquired, within the authorized limits and the term established for the operation.
Identify institutions acting as intermediaries, where applicable.
Bradesco S.A. Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, headquartered at Avenida Paulista, 1.450, 7º andar, Bela Vista, São Paulo, SP; and
Ágora Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A., headquartered at Praia de Botafogo, 300, sala 601 - parte, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, RJ.
Describe the funds available for use, pursuant to Article 7, paragraph 1 of CVM Instruction No. 567, of September 17, 2015.
Funds from the "Profit Reserves - Statutory" account, in the Company's Net Equity, will be used.
Specify the reasons why the members of the Board of Directors believe that the share buyback will not affect compliance with the obligations assumed with creditors nor the payment of mandatory, fixed or minimum dividends.
The Board of Directors believes that the acquisition of shares to be held in treasury, within the approved limits, will not affect compliance of the obligations assumed with its creditors, nor will it affect the payment of mandatory dividends. In these terms, it is worth noting that Bradesco manages its reserves in accordance with estimates of funds available for investment, considering its regular operations.