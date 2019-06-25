Banco Bradesco : Renewal of the program to acquire shares issued by the Company

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID 60.746.948/0001-12

Material Fact

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to the requirements of Paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 30 of Law No. 6,404/76 and according to the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 567, of September 17, 2015, and Paragraph 6 of Article 6 of its Bylaws, the Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, resolved to renew the program for the acquisition of shares issued by the Company to be held in treasury and subsequently sale or cancellation, without reducing the capital stock.

Accordingly, in order to use the funds from the "Profit Reserves - Statutory", available for investment, it authorized the Board of Executive Officers of Bradesco to acquire, from June 27, 2019 to December 27, 2020, up to 15,000,000 non- par, registered, book-entry shares, being up to 7,500,000 common shares and up to 7,500,000 preferred shares. The Board of Executive Officers shall define the timing and number of shares to be acquired, within the authorized limits and the validity of this resolution.

The exhibit below contains all the additional information relating to the operation, required by CVM Instructions No. 480, of December 7, 2009, and No. 567, of September 17, 2015.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, June 25, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer