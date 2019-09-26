Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Bradesco    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO

(BBDC4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Bradesco : Sale of all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' ID No.

60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") informs its shareholders, clients, employees and the market that it has entered into, on this date, an agreement to sell all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A. ("Chain") to Almaviva do Brasil Telemarketing e Informática S.A. Chain has as its corporate purpose the provision of call center and collection activities. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the competent authorities.

Bradesco had the exclusive financial advisory services of Banco

Bradesco BBI S.A.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, September 26, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BRADESCO
06:38pBANCO BRADESCO : Sale of all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center ..
PU
09/24BANCO BRADESCO : Principles for Responsible Banking of the United Nations (UN).
PU
09/24[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 24-09-19
PU
09/17[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 17-09-19
PU
09/11BANCO BRADESCO : 2019 Reference Form
PU
09/11[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 11-09-19
PU
07/29Brazil's Banco Inter lures Japan's Softbank Group in share offering -source
RE
07/29BANCO BRADESCO : Acquisition of Bradesco Cartões S.A.
PU
07/29FINTECHS AT THE GATE : online brokers target affluent Brazilians
RE
07/26[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 26-07-19
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 36 468 M
Net income 2019 24 724 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,22x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart BANCO BRADESCO
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,50  BRL
Last Close Price 34,52  BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Alexandre da Silva Glüher Director
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO4.97%63 065
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%377 247
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.71%272 268
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%265 132
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.90%217 045
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%190 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group