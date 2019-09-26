Banco Bradesco : Sale of all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A.

Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayers' ID No.
60.746.948/0001-12
Notice to the Market
Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") informs its shareholders, clients, employees and the market that it has entered into, on this date, an agreement to sell all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A. ("Chain") to Almaviva do Brasil Telemarketing e Informática S.A. Chain has as its corporate purpose the provision of call center and collection activities. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the competent authorities.
Bradesco had the exclusive financial advisory services of Banco
Bradesco BBI S.A.
Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, September 26, 2019
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Leandro de Miranda Araujo
Executive Deputy Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:37:03 UTC