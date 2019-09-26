Banco Bradesco : Sale of all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

60.746.948/0001-12

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") informs its shareholders, clients, employees and the market that it has entered into, on this date, an agreement to sell all the shares held in Chain Serviços e Contact Center S.A. ("Chain") to Almaviva do Brasil Telemarketing e Informática S.A. Chain has as its corporate purpose the provision of call center and collection activities. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the competent authorities.

Bradesco had the exclusive financial advisory services of Banco

Bradesco BBI S.A.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, September 26, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer