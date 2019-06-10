Log in
Banco Bradesco : Sale of the minority interest held in NCR Brasil

06/10/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID No.

60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco SA ("Bradesco") hereby informs its shareholders, customers, employees and the market in general that, on this date, it has entered into an agreement for the sale of the totality of the minority interest indirectly held in NCR BRASIL - Indústria de Equipamentos para Automação S.A. to NCR Corporation, whose conditions are subject to the approval of the competent authorities.

In this operation, Bradesco had the exclusive financial advice of Banco Bradesco BBI S.A.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, June 10, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 22:17:03 UTC
