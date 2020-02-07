MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > Banco Bradesco BBDC4 BRBBDCACNPR8 BANCO BRADESCO (BBDC4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/07 33.73 USD +1.14% 08:38p BANCO BRADESCO : Shareholders' Meetings Manual in March 10, 2020 PU 08:33p PROPOSAL FOR AGM FROM 3.10.2020 TO 4 : 20 pm PU 08:23p BANCO BRADESCO : Proposal for AGE from 10.3.2020 to 4 pm PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Proposal for AGM from 3.10.2020 to 4:20 pm 0 02/07/2020 | 08:33pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields S H A R E H O L D E R S ' A N N U A L M E E T I N G P R O P O S A L S 2 0 2 0 Shareholders' Meetings March 30 | 4 p.m. Núcleo Cidade de Deus Salão Nobre, 5o andar of Prédio Vermelho Summary Proposal for the net income allocation of the fiscal year 2019 .......................................................................................... 2 Proposal to establish the number of members of the Board of Directors and to elect them..................................... 3 Proposal to elect members to compose the Fiscal Council ................................................................................................. 6 Appointment of candidates to compose the Fiscal Council formalized by preferred shareholders......................... 7 Appointment of candidates to compose the Fiscal Council formalized by non-controlling common shareholders ................................................................................................................................................................................... 8 Proposal for the overall Management compensation and social security amount ....................................................... 9 Proposal for the monthly compensation of the Fiscal Council's effective members ................................................. 10 Supplementary Information...................................................................................................................................................... 11 Exhibit 9-1-II of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, relative to the net income allocation of the year.............................. 12 Résumés of the candidates appointed by the controlling shareholders to compose the Board of Directors ...... 21 Information about the candidates appointed by the controlling shareholders to compose the Fiscal Council .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 37 Information about the candidates appointed by the common shareholders to compose the Fiscal Council, not integrating the controlling block ..................................................................................................................................... 44 Information about the candidates appointed by the preferred shareholders to compose the Fiscal Council, not integrating the controlling block ..................................................................................................................................... 47 Additional Information on Management Remuneration..................................................................................................... 51 Management Comments on the Company ............................................................................................................................. 75 Back to the summary Page|1 Proposal for the net income allocation of the fiscal year 2019 Dear shareholders, Taking into account that Bradesco obtained during the year ended on December 31, 2019 the net income of R$22,582,615,270.36, the Board of Directors hereby submits, for examination and resolution, the proposal to allocate it as follows: R$1,129,130,763.52 for the "Profit Reserves - Legal Reserve" account;

R$13,589,708,189.08 for the "Profit Reserves - Statutory " account;

R$7,372,857,991.59 for the payment of interest on shareholders´ equity, which already has been paid, and R$490,918,326.17 in dividends, whose proposal will be appreciated by the Board of Directors on February 17, 2020, reaffirming that a new distribution of interest on equity/dividends for 2019 will not be proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting. -------------------------- Additional information may be found in the Exhibit on allocation of net profit for the year,in accordance with Attachment 9-1-IIof CVM Instruction No. 481/09. Back to the summary Page|2 Proposal to establish the number of members of the Board of Directors and to elect them Dear Shareholders, The controlling shareholders of Banco Bradesco S.A., represented pursuant to its Bylaws, hereby submit, for examination and resolution, observing the provisions of the "caput" of Article 8 of the Company's Bylaws, proposals for the: Company's Board of Directors to be comprised of, in the current fiscal year, 10 (ten) members, with the following re-elections: Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, Brazilian citizen, widower, bank employee, Identity Card 5.284.352-X/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 250.319.028/68; Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, Brazilian citizen, married, bank employee, Identity Card 6.448.545-6/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 021.698.868/34 Denise Aguiar Alvarez, Brazilian citizen, divorced, educator, Identity Card 5.700.904- 1/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 032.376.698/65 João Aguiar Alvarez, Brazilian citizen, married, agronomist, Identity Card 6.239.718- 7/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 029.533.938/11 Milton Matsumoto, Brazilian citizen, married, bank employee, Identity Card 29.516.917- 5/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 081.225.550/04 Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Brazilian citizen, married, bank employee, Identity Card 57.793.933-6/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 282.548.640/04 Josué Augusto Pancini, Brazilian citizen, married, bank employee, Identity Card 10.389.168-7/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 966.136.968/20 Maurício Machado de Minas, Brazilian citizen, married, bank employee, Identity Card 7.975.904-X/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 044.470.098/62 and electing, as independent members, according to the governance criteria applicable, Messrs: Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni, Brazilian citizen, married, lawyer, Identity Card 14.009.886/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 147.427.468/48; Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior, Brazilian citizen, married, lawyer, OAB/RJ No. 42.122, Individual Taxpayer's ID 032.621.977/34 The shareholders clarify that its candidates filed, at Bradesco's headquarters, a statement, under penalty of law, that they fulfill the eligibility preconditions, pursuant to Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and to Resolution No. 4,122/12, of the National Monetary Council. Back to the summary Page|3 In addition to the statements above mentioned, Mr. Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni and Mr. Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior have also presented a statement verifying their fitting in the independence criteria, namely: They are not shareholders with direct or indirect control of the company;

Their voting power at the board meetings is not bound by shareholders' agreement the purpose of which is company-related subject matters;

company-related subject matters; They are not spouses, life companions or direct or collateral relatives up to the second degree of the controlling shareholder, company administrator or controlling shareholder's administrator;

They have not been, for the last three (3) years, employees or directors of the company or its controlling shareholder;

They are not kin up to the second degree of the controlling shareholder, company administrator or controlling shareholder's administrator;

They have not been, for the last three (3) years, employees or directors of affiliated, controlled or jointly controlled companies;

They have no business relationships with the company, its controlling shareholder or with affiliated, controlled or jointly controlled companies;

They have no position at a company or entity which keeps business relationships with the company or with its controlling shareholder with decision-making power in such company or entity; and

decision-making power in such company or entity; and They do not receive other compensation from the company, its controlling shareholder, or affiliated, controlled or jointly controlled companies besides the one relating to their activities as member of the board or committees of the company, of its controlling shareholder, its affiliated companies, controlled companies or companies under common control, except for cash payments relating to equity interest in the company and benefits originating from complementary pension plans. If re-elected and elected, everyone shall have their names submitted to Central Bank of Brazil for approval, upon which they shall take office for a term of two (2) years, to be extended up to the installation of the new Board Members to be elected at the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2022. Finally, the Company states that: Back to the summary Page|4 the election of the members of the Board of Directors shall take place through individual vote;

the number of members above mentioned may be increased by a decision to be taken by the shareholders at the same Meeting in the following cases;

in case of a requirement for the adoption of the multiple voting system that complies with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements (caput and Paragraph One of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction No. 165/91); or

in case the minority shareholders exercise their right to elect member for the Board of Directors in a separate vote, provided that the requirements in Paragraphs Four to Six of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76 be fulfilled;

in accordance with the provisions in Article 110 of Law No. 6,404/76, which provides that "each common share corresponds to 1 (one) vote in the deliberations of the

Shareholders' Meeting", sealing, therefore, the plural voting, in case the adoption of the multiple vote process is required and if there is also a nomination of candidates for the election process separately, the common shareholder may will not participate of both voting processes with the same shares. -------------------------- For additional information, consult the résumés of the candidates for the Board of Directors by the controlling shareholders, in accordance with the Items 12,5 to 12,10 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/09. Back to the summary Page|5 Proposal to elect members to compose the Fiscal Council Dear Shareholders, Article 20 of the Company's Bylaws and Article 2 of the Internal Rules of the Fiscal Council inform that the Fiscal Council shall be composed of three (3) to five (5) effective members and an equal number of alternates, shareholders or not. Considering the provisions of letter "b" of Paragraph Four of Article 161 of Law No. 6,404/76, we hereby submit to you the proposal for the election of the Fiscal Council's members, all with 1 year term of office, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2021, indicating to compose it: a) as effective members: Ariovaldo Pereira, Brazilian, married, accountant, Identity Card 5.878.122-5/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 437.244.508/34 Domingos Aparecido Maia, Brazilian, married, accountant, Identity Card 7.220.493-X/SSP- SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 714.810.018/68 José Maria Soares Nunes, Brazilian, in stable union, accountant, Identity Card 10.729.603- 2/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 001.666.878/20 b) as alternates of the members above mentioned, respectively, Messrs.: João Batista de Moraes, Brazilian, married, lawyer, Identity Card 8.780.236/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 863.025.078/04 Nilson Pinhal, Brazilian, married, business administrator, Identity Card 4.566.669-6/SSP- SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 221.317.958/15 Renaud Roberto Teixeira, Brazilian, married, entrepreneur, Identity Card 3.022.895- 5/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 057.180.078/53 We clarify that our candidates filed at the Company's headquarters a statement, under legal penalties, declaring that they are not prevented from performing the management of a commercial company due to criminal conviction and that they fulfill the conditions set forth in Article 162 of Law No. 6,404/76. Should they be elected, they will take office after their names are approved by the Central Bank of Brazil. -------------------------- For additional information, consult the résumés of the candidates for the Fiscal Council by the controlling shareholders, in accordance with the Items 12,5 to 12,10 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/09. Back to the summary Page|6 Appointment of candidates to compose the Fiscal Council formalized by preferred shareholders Dear Shareholders, Pursuant to item "a" of Paragraph Four of Article 161 of Law No. 6,404/76, below we make available the names and qualifications of the candidates appointed by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, itself and on behalf of the investment funds and portfolios managed by companies in its economic group, non-controllingshareholder holder of preferred shares issued by the Company, to compose the Fiscal Council: Effective Member Alternate Member Cristiana Pereira, Brazilian, married, Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre, Brazilian, economist, Identity Card 10.866.244-5/SSP- married, economist, Identity Card SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 120.701.098/79. 8.781.281/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 003.662.408/03. The candidates above mentioned filed at the Company's headquarters a statement, under legal penalties, declaring that they are not prevented from performing the management of a commercial company due to criminal conviction and that they fulfill the conditions set forth in Article 162 of Law No. 6,404/76. Should they be elected, they will take office after their names are approved by the Central Bank of Brazil. -------------------------- For additional information, consult the résumés of the candidates for the Fiscal Council by the preferred shareholders, in accordance with the Items 12,5 to 12,10 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/09. Back to the summary Page|7 Appointment of candidates to compose the Fiscal Council formalized by non- controlling common shareholders Dear shareholders, Pursuant to item "a" of Paragraph Four of Article 161 of Law No. 6,404/76, below we made available the names and qualifications of the candidates appointed by PREVI - Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil, non-controllingshareholder holder of common shares issued by the Company, to compose the Fiscal Council: Effective Member Alternate Member Ivanyra Maura de Medeiros Correa, Genival Francisco da Silva, Brazilian, Brazilian, married, engineer, Identity Card married, Financial Advisor Identity Card 59.886.740-5/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's 8.874.190-4/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 009.092.797-48, ID 003.736.268/27 The candidates above mentioned filed at the Company's headquarters a statement, under legal penalties, declaring that they are not prevented from performing the management of a commercial company due to criminal conviction and that they fulfill the conditions set forth in Article 162 of Law No. 6,404/76. Should they be elected, they will take office after their names are approved by the Central Bank of Brazil. -------------------------- For additional information, consult the résumés of the candidates for the Fiscal Council by the non-controllingcommon shareholders, in accordance with the Items 12,5 to 12,10 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/09. -------------------------- Back to the summary Page|8 Proposal for the overall Management compensation and social security amount Dear shareholders, The Board of Directors of the Company hereby submits for your examination and approval, proposal for establish the overall remuneration, fund the pension plan and contributions to the INSS for the year 2020, in the total of up to R$ 995,000,000.00, being: R$632,000,000.00, of which: R$515,918,367.35 - fixed and variable remuneration; R$116,081,632.65 - contributions to the INSS, that are borne by the Company; and R$363,000,000.00 to funding of the management pension plan. The Company clarifies that: the proposed values have not changed in relation to the ones approved in the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting held in 2019 and are consistent with the great experience of the

Managers and their high degree of knowledge about the Company, given that most of them built their careers in the Organization itself, as well as the need to retain their talents in an increasingly competitive market; and it will be incumbent on the Remuneration Committee to continue assessing the corporate performance, the fulfillment of the objectives and the sustainability of the business, for the purpose of checking whether the results justify the distribution of the overall annual amount of the remuneration funds up to the limit proposed. Pursuant to letter "p" of Article 9 of the Bylaws, the Board of Directors will decide the distribution of the annual overall amount of the remuneration and social security allowance to its own members and to the members of the Board of Executive Officers. -------------------------- For further details, consult the Attachment Information about the Management Remuneration, in accordance with the Item 13 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/09. . Back to the summary Page|9 Proposal for the monthly compensation of the Fiscal Council's effective members Dear Shareholders, The Board of Directors of this Company hereby submits for your examination and resolution the proposal for the monthly compensation, at the amount of R$18,000.00 to each effective member of the Fiscal Council, in addition to the monthly individual amount of R$4,050.00 corresponding to the pensions contributions to the INSS that are borne by the Company, for the year 2020, clarifying that: the proposed amount meets the provisions of Paragraph Three of Article 162 of Law No. 6,404/76, which establishes that the compensation for the Fiscal Council's members will be determined by the Shareholders' Meeting in which they are elected and that it cannot be lower, for each member in office, than ten percent (10%) of the monthly compensation that, on average, is attributed to each Officer as fixed compensation, without the payment, according to current legislation, of benefits, representation expenses and participation in the Company's profit sharing, in any other denomination; and the alternate members are remunerated only when they replace the Effective Members, in the cases of vacancy, absence or temporary impediments. -------------------------- For further details, consult the Attachment Information about the Management Remuneration, in accordance with the Item 13 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/09. Back to the summary Page|10 Supplementary Information Back to the summary Page|11 Exhibit 9-1-II of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, relative to the net income allocation of the year Inform the net income of the year

The net income for 2019 was R$22,582,615,270.36 Inform the total amount and the amount per share of dividends, including prepaid dividends and interest on own equity already declared Amount per common share Amount per preferred share Description Amount (R$) (R$) (R$) Gross Net of IRRF Gross Net of IRRF Monthly Interest on Own Equity paid from 1,672,857,991.59 0.206997912 0.175948225 0.227697708 0.193543052 February 2019 to January 2020 Interim Interest on Own Equity of the first semester 1,455,000,000.00 0.172536471 0.146656000 0.189790118 0.161321600 declared on June 28, 2019 and paid on July 15, 2019 Supplementary Interest on Own Capital declared on December 19, 4,245,000,000.00 0.503379600 0.427872660 0.553717560 0.470659926 2019, to be paid on December 30, 2019 Supplementary dividends to be appreciate by the 490,918,326.17 0.058213963 0.058213963 0.064035359 0.064035359 Board of Directors on February 17, 2020 Overall Amount of Dividends and Interest on Own 7,863,776,317.76 0.941127946 0.808690848 1.035240745 0.889559937 Equity related to 2019 Back to the summary Page|12 3. Inform the percentage of net income distributed for the year Description Amount (R$) Percentage Net Income for fiscal year 2019 22,582,615,270.36 Legal Reserve 1,129,130,763.52 Basis of Calculation of Dividends/Interest on Own Equity 21,453,484,506.84 Interest on Own Equity Paid 7,372,857,991.59 Dividends Payable 490,918,326.17 Total Gross Interest on Own Equity and Dividends 7,863,776,317.76 Withholding Income Tax on Interest on Own Equity (*) 1,105,928,698.74 Total Net Amount of Interest on Own Equity and Dividends 6,757,847,619.02 31.50% (*) Withholding Income Tax does not consider exempt/ immune shareholders 4. Inform the overall amount and the amount per share of dividends distributed based on the income of previous years In addition to the interest on shareholders ´equity mentioned in item 2 above, Bradesco paid, on the last October 23, 2019, R$8,000,000,000.00 as extraordinary dividends to its shareholders, using part of the balance of the "Profit Reserve - Statutory" account, being R$0.948654134 per common share and R$1.043519547 per preferred share. 5. Inform, deducting the dividends already paid and interest on own equity already declared: The gross amount of dividends and interest on own equity, separately, per share of each type and class

Not applicable, given that no new dividends or interest on own equity shall be declared. The method and term of payment of dividends and interest on own equity

Not applicable, given that no new dividends or interest on own equity shall be declared. Any restatement and interest on dividends and interest on own equity

Not applicable, given that no new dividends or interest on own equity shall be declared. Date of the statement of the payment of dividends and interest on own equity considered for the identification of shareholders entitled to receive them Not applicable, given that no new dividends or interest on own equity shall be declared. Back to the summary Page|13 6. If there has been a statement of dividends or interest on own equity based on the net income recorded in the semi-annual balance sheets or shorter periods Inform the amount of dividends or interest on own equity already declared R$1,672,857,991.59 relative to the Monthly Interest on Shareholders' Equity, paid on the dates contained in the table of item b.1 below; R$1,455,000,000.00, relative to the Interim Interest on Shareholders' Equity, declared on June 28, 2019 and paid on July 15, 2019; R$4,245,000,000.00, concerning the Supplementary Interest on Shareholders'

Equity declared on December 19, 2019, to be paid on December 30, 2019; 4. R$490,918,326.17 relative to the Supplementary Dividends to be appreciate by the Board of Directors on February 17, 2020. Inform the date of the respective payments See the following table with payments of gross monthly interest on

Shareholders' Equity, with the amount of R$1,672,857,991.59: Month of which Amount per Share (R$) Date of payment: Ordinary (ON) Preferred (PN) it concerns Gross Net Gross Net February 1, 2019 January March 1, 2019 February April 1, 2019 March May 2, 2019 April June 3, 2019 May July 1, 2019 June 0.017249826 0.014662352 0.018974809 0.016128588 August 1, 2019 July September 2, 2019 August October 1, 2019 September November 1, 2019 October December 2, 2019 November January 2, 2020 December the amount relative to Interim Interest on Shareholders' Equity, in the amount of

R$1,455,000,000.00, was paid on July 15, 2019; the amount concerning the Supplementary Interest on Shareholders' Equity, totaling R$4,245,000,000.00, shall be paid on December 30, 2019. 4. the amount relative to the Supplementary Dividends, totaling R$490,918,326.17, to be appreciate by the Board of Directors on February 17, 2020. Back to the summary Page|14 7. Provide a comparative table showing the following amounts per each type and class of share: a. Net income for the year and of the three (3) previous years Year Amount in R$ 2019 2.81 2018 2.38 2017 1,82 2016 1,88 Note: book net income per share from 2016 to 2018 was adjusted by the bonus stock process that occurred in March 2019 to allow comparability. b. Dividends and interest on own equity distributed in the three (3) previous years Per share (gross) - (R$) Amount (R$) Withholding Amount (R$) Year 2018 Income Tax Ordinary Preferred paid Gross paid Net (IRRF) (15%) (ON) (PN) Monthly Interest on Shareholders' Equity (paid 0.206998 0.227698 1,421,595,772.74 213,239,365.91 1,208,356,406.83 from February 2018 to January 2019) Intermediary Interest on Shareholders' Equity for 0.172465 0.189712 1,212,000,000.00 181,800,000.00 1,030,200,000.00 the first semester (paid on July 16, 2018) Supplementary Interest on Shareholders' Equity (paid 0.663821 0.730203 4,665,000,000.00 699,750,000.00 3,965,250,000.00 on March 8, 2019) Total accrued on 1,043284 1.147613 7,298,595,772.74 1,094,789,365.91 6,203,806,406.83 December 31, 2018 Per share (gross) - (R$) Amount (R$) Withholding Amount (R$) Year 2017 Income Tax Ordinary Preferred paid Gross paid Net (IRRF) (15%) (ON) (PN) Monthly Interest on Shareholders' Equity (paid 0.206997 0.227698 1,282,344,268.60 192,351,640.29 1,089,992,628.31 from February 2017 to January 2018) Intermediary Interest on Shareholders' Equity of 0.172494 0.189743 1,102,000,000.00 165,300,000.00 936,700,000.00 the first half (paid on July 17, 2017) Supplementary Interest on Shareholders' Equity (paid 0.754465 0.829911 4,820,000,000.00 723,000,000.00 4,097,000,000.00 on March 8, 2018) Total accrued on 1.133956 1.247352 7,204,344,268.60 1,080,651,640.29 6,123,692,628.31 December 31, 2017 Back to the summary Page|15 Per share (gross) - (R$) Amount (R$) Withholding Amount (R$) Year 2016 Income Tax Ordinary Preferred paid Gross paid Net (IRRF) (15%) (ON) (PN) Monthly Interest on Shareholders' Equity (paid 0.206998 0.227698 1,165,781,491.26 174,867,223.69 990,914,267.57 from February 2016 to January 2017) Intermediary Interest on Shareholders' Equity of the 0.172525 0.189777 1,002,000,000.00 150,300,000.00 851,700,000.00 first half (paid on July 18, 2016) Extraordinary Interest on Shareholders' Equity (paid 0.571124 0.628236 3,317,000,000.00 497,550,000.00 2,819,450,000.00 on March 8, 2017) Supplementary Interest on Shareholders' Equity (paid 0.256721 0.282394 1,491,000,000.00 223,650,000.00 1,267,350,000.00 on March 8, 2017) Total accrued on 1.207368 1.328105 6,975,781,491.26 1,046,367,223.69 5,929,414,267.57 December 31, 2016 In the event of allocation of profits to the legal reserve Identify the amount allocated to the legal reserve

The amount allocated to the legal reserve was R$1,129,130,763.52. Explain in detail the method of calculation of the legal reserve

The allocation of a portion of the net income to the legal reserve is determined by Article 193 of Law No. 6,404/76 and is intended to ensure the integrity of the capital stock.

Five percent (5%) of the net income for fiscal year 2019, in the amount of R$22,582,615,270.36, was allocated to the establishment of the legal reserve.

On December 31, 2019, the balance of the legal reserve was R$9,623,393,504.30, equivalent to approximately 12.81% of the paid-in capital of the Company on the same date. If the Company owns preferred shares entitled to fixed or minimum dividends Describe the method for calculation of fixed or minimum dividends

The Company has no preferred shares entitled to fixed or minimum dividends. Inform as to whether the income for the year is sufficient for full payment of fixed or minimum dividends

The Company has no preferred shares entitled to fixed or minimum dividends. Back to the summary Page|16 Identify whether any unpaid installment is cumulative

The Company has no preferred shares entitled to fixed or minimum dividends. Identify the total amount of fixed or minimum dividends to be paid for each class of preferred shares

The Company has no preferred shares entitled to fixed or minimum dividends. Identify the fixed or minimum dividends to be paid for each class of preferred shares

The Company has no preferred shares entitled to fixed or minimum dividends. 10. In relation to the mandatory dividend Describe the method of calculation provided in the Bylaws

The method of calculation is provided in the Articles 26 and 27 of the Bylaws, transcribed as follows:

Article 26) Balance sheets shall be prepared at the end of each semester, on the June 30 and December 31 of each year, as permitted for the Board of Directors, upon approval by the Board, to determine the preparation of other balance sheets, at shorter periods, including monthly ones. Article 27) The Net Income, as defined in Article 191 of the Law No. 6,404/76 being noted, in every six-monthly or annual balance sheet, in the following order: constitution of the Legal Reserve; constitution of the Reserves set forth in Articles 195 and 197 of the aforementioned Law No. 6,404/76, subject to a proposal of the Board of Executive Officers, approved by the Board of Directors and resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting; payment of dividends, proposed by the Board of Executive Officers and approved by the Board of Directors, which, added to the interim dividends and/or the interest on own equity referred to in Paragraphs One and Two of this Article, given that they are declared, guarantee for the shareholders, upon each fiscal year, as a mandatory minimum dividend, thirty percent (30%) of the relevant net income, adjusted by the decrease or increase of the amounts specified in Items I, II and III of Article 202 of the mentioned Law No. 6,404/76. Back to the summary Page|17 Paragraph One - The Board of Executive Officers, subject to approval by the Board of Directors, is authorized to declare and pay interim dividends, particularly semi-annual and monthly dividends, resulting from Retained Earnings or existing Profit Reserves. Paragraph Two - The Board of Executive Officers may, also, subject to approval by the Board, authorize the distribution of profits to shareholders as interest on own equity, pursuant to specific legislation, in total or partial substitution of interim dividends, the declarations of which are permitted by the foregoing paragraph or, further, in addition thereto. Paragraph Three - Any interest eventually paid to the shareholders shall be imputed, net of withholding income tax, to the mandatory minimum dividend amount for that fiscal year (30%), pursuant to Section III of the main provision of this Article." Inform whether it is being fully paid The mandatory dividend is being fully paid. Inform the amount eventually withheld The Company has no dividends withheld. If the mandatory dividend is retained due to the Company's financial situation Inform the amount withheld

There shall be no withholding of any amount relating to the mandatory dividend. Describe, in detail, the financial situation of the Company, including aspects related to the analysis of liquidity, working capital and positive cash flows

There shall not be withholding of any amount relative to the mandatory dividend. Justify the withholding of dividends

There shall not be withholding of any amount relative to the mandatory dividend. If there is allocation of income to the reserve for contingencies Identify the amount allocated to the reserve

There is no proposal for the allocation of the net income to the reserve for contingencies. Back to the summary Page|18 Identify the loss that is considered probable and its cause

There is no proposal for the allocation of the net income to the reserve for contingencies. Explain why the loss was considered probable

There is no proposal for the allocation of the net income to the reserve for contingencies. Justify the reserve

There is no proposal for the allocation of the net income to the reserve for contingencies. If there is the allocation of profits to the reserve of profits to be realized Inform the amount allocated to the reserve of profits to be conducted

There is no proposal for the allocation of net income to the reserve of profits to be conducted. Inform the nature of unrealized profits that originated the reserve

There is no proposal for the allocation of net income to the reserve of profits to be conducted. If there is an allocation of profits to the statutory reserves Describe the statutory clauses that establish the reserve

Pursuant to the legislation, Article 28 of the Bylaws establishes that the net income balance, determined after all statutory allocations, shall have the allocation proposed by the Board of Executive Officers, approved by the Board of Directors, and resolved in a Shareholders' Meeting, when one hundred percent (100%) may be allocated to the Profits Reserve - Statutory, aiming at maintaining the operating margin compatible with the development of the Company's operations, up to a limit of ninety-five percent (95%) of the amount of the paid-in capital stock.

Should the Board of Executive Officers' proposal on the allocation to be given to net income for the year include a distribution of dividends and/or payment of interest on own equity in an amount greater than the mandatory dividend set forth in Article 27, item III, of the bylaws, and/or include the retention of earnings pursuant to Article 196 of Law No. 6,404/76 (as amended by Law No. 10,303/01), the net income balance for the purpose of establishing this reserve shall be determined after the full deduction of these allocations. Back to the summary Page|19 Identify the amount allocated to the reserve

The amount allocated to the reserve is R$13,589,708,189.08 Describe how the amount was calculated

The amount of R$13,589,708,189.08 is the result of the Net Income allocation for the fiscal year, deducted from the Legal Reserve and from Interest on own equity paid and dividends payable to the shareholders, as shown below: Description Amount (R$) Net Income for the fiscal year 2019 22,582,615,270.36 Legal Reserve (1,129,130,763.52) Interest on Shareholders' Equity Paid (7,372,857,991.59) Dividends payable (490,918,326.17) Amount Allocated to the Statutory Reserves 13,589,708,189.08 If there is withholding of the profits provided in the capital budget Identify the amount withheld

There is no proposal for the withholding of profits provided in the capital budget. Provide a copy of the capital budget

There is no proposal for the withholding of profits provided in the capital budget. If there is an allocation of profits for tax incentives Inform the amount allocated to the reserve

There is no proposal allocation of net income to the tax incentive reserve. Explain the nature of the allocation

There is no proposal for allocation of net income to the tax incentive reserve. Back to the summary Page|20 552/14 . Résumés of the candidates appointed by the controlling shareholders to compose the Board of Directors, in compliance with Items 12.5 to 12.10 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/09, pursuant to the provisions of Attachment A of CVM Instruction No. Résumés of the candidates appointed by the controlling shareholders to compose the Board of Directors 12.5. "a - l", 12.6 to 12.8 Members appointed by the controlling shareholders to the Board of Directors: Name LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI CARLOS ALBERTO RODRIGUES GUILHERME Date of Birth October 6, 1951 December 21, 1943 Occupation Bank Employee Bank Employee Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF) 250.319.028-68 021.698.868-34 Elected office held Chairman of the Board of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Directors Election Date March 12, 2018 Investiture Date In recent years, the investiture took place around 45 days after the election (the investiture takes place only after the approval by the Central Bank of Brazil). Term of office Unified term of office of two (2) years, reelection being permitted, which shall extend until the new directors elected at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. Elected by the controlling Yes shareholder if it is an independent member and, No if so, what was the criterion used by the issuer to determine the independence Number of consecutive terms of 10 10 office Number of meetings From the 212 of the BD investiture % of attendance in until the BD's meetings December 90% 82% 31, 2019 Other positions or duties with the See information below Issuer Position Member, with the position of Member Coordinator Appointment date March 13, 2018 Investiture Date April 25, 2018 Term of office Up until the first Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held Remuneration after the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Committee No. of consecutive 10 9 (Statutory body) terms of office No. of 12 meetings % of Year 2019 attendance 100% 75% in the meetings Back to the summary Page|21 Position Member Appointment date August 21.8.2017 Investiture Date -.- None Term of office Undetermined Risks No. of consecutive -.- Committee terms of office (Non-statutory No. of 12 Body meetings Year % of -.- attendance 2019 58% in the meetings Name DENISE AGUIAR ALVAREZ JOÃO AGUIAR ALVAREZ Date of Birth January 24, 1958 August 11, 1960 Occupation Educator Agronomist Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF) 032.376.698-65 029.533.938-11 Elected office held Member of the Board of Directors Election Date March 10, 2020 Investiture Date In recent years, the investiture took place around 45 days after the election (the investiture takes place only after the approval by the Central Bank of Brazil). Term of office Unified term of office of two (2) years, reelection being permitted, which shall extend until the new directors elected at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. Elected by the controlling Yes shareholder if it is an independent member No and, if so, what was the criterion used by the issuer to determine the independence Number of consecutive terms of 27 office No. of meetings of From the 212 the BD investiture % of attendance in until the BD's meetings December 75% 61% 31, 2019 Other positions or duties with the None Issuer Back to the summary Page|22 Name MILTON MATSUMOTO ALEXANDRE DA SILVA GLÜHER Date of Birth April 24, 1945 August 14, 1960 Occupation Bank Employee Bank Employee Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF) 081.225.550-04 282.548.640-04 Elected office held Member of the Board of Member of the Board of Directors Directors Election Date March 10, 2020 Investiture Date In recent years, the investiture took place around 45 days after the election (the investiture takes place only after the approval by the Central Bank of Brazil). Term of office Unified term of office of two (2) years, reelection being permitted, which shall extend until the new directors elected at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. Elected by the controlling Yes shareholder if it is an independent member and, No if so, what was the criterion used by the issuer to determine the independence Number of consecutive terms of 8 1 office No. of meetings of the From the 212 212 BD investiture % of attendance in the until BD's meetings December 92% 89% 31, 2019 Other positions or duties with the See information below Issuer Position -.- Member, with the position of Coordinator Appointment date -.- 12.11.2018 Investiture Date -.- Não há Risks Term of office -.- Indeterminado Committee No. of consecutive -.- -.- (Non- terms of office statutory No. of Body) -.- 12 meetings % of Year 2019 attendance -.- 100% in the meetings Position Member -.- Appointment date March 13, 2018 -.- Investiture Date April 25, 2018 -.- Remuneration Term of office Up until the first Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held Committee -.- after the 2020 Annual (Statutory Shareholders' Meeting. body) No. of consecutive 8 -.- terms of office No. of Year 201 9 12 -.- meetings Back to the summary Page|23 % of attendance 100% -.- in the meetings Position Member, with the position of -.- Coordinator Appointment date March 11, 2019 -.- Investiture Date May 6, 2019 -.- Term of office April 27, 2020 -.- Audit No. of consecutive 0 -.- Committee terms of office ( Statutory bod y No. of From the 304 -.- meetings investiture % of until attendance December 85% -.- in the 31, 2019 meetings Name JOSUÉ AUGUSTO PANCINI MAURÍCIO MACHADO DE MINAS Date of Birth April 14, 1960 July 7, 1959 Occupation Bank Employee Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF) 966.136.968-20 044.470.098-62 Elected office held Member of the Board of Directors Election Date March 10, .2020 Investiture Date In recent years, the investiture took place around 45 days after the election (the investiture takes place only after the approval by the Central Bank of Brazil). Term of office Unified term of office of two (2) years, reelection being permitted, which shall extend until the new directors elected at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. Elected by the controlling Yes shareholder if it is an independent member and, if No so, what was the criterion used by the issuer to determine the independence Number of consecutive terms of 1 office No. of meetings of the From the 212 BD investiture % of attendance in the until BD's meetings December 89% 88% 31, 2019 Other positions or duties with the See information below Issuer Integrated Position Member Risk Appointment date December 17, 2014 Management Investiture Date None and Capital Term of office Undetermined Allocation Committee No. of consecutive -.- ( Non-statutory bod y) terms of office Back to the summary Page|24 No. of 17 meetings % of Year 2019 attendance 88% 88% in the meetings Independent members: Name Walter Luis Bernardes Samuel Monteiro dos Albertoni Santos Junior Date of Birth September 29, 1968 February 5, 1946 Occupation Lawyer Lawyer Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF) CPF 147.427.468-48 CPF 032.621.977-34 Elected office held Member of the Board of Directors Election Date March 10, 2020 Investiture Date In recent years, the investiture took place around 45 days after the election (the investiture takes place only after the approval by the Central Bank of Brazil). Term of office Unified term of office of two (2) years, reelection being permitted, which shall extend until the new directors elected at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. Elected by the controlling Yes shareholder if it is an independent member Yes. The members presented a statement of fitting to the and, if so, what was the criterion independence criteria, in accordance with the requirements of B3 - used by the issuer to determine Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (Brazilian Stock Exchange). the independence Number of consecutive terms of 0 office Number of meetings From the of the BD investiture -.- % of attendance in until the BD's meetings December 31., 2019 Other positions or duties with the None Issuer 12.5. "m" - Information about: i. Main professional experiences over the last 5 years, indicating: company name and business sector; position; if the company is part of (i) the issuer's economic group, or is controlled by the issuer's shareholder that has a direct or indirect interest equal to or greater than 5% of the same class or type of securities of the issuer.

ii. all management positions they hold in other companies or third sector organizations. Members appointed by the controlling shareholders to the Board of Directors: Back to the summary Page|25 LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI Banco Bradesco S.A. . Business sector: Banks. Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors (Non- IssuerExecutive Board Member). From March 2014 to October 2017, he held the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Executive Board Member), concurrently with the position of Chief Executive Officer, which he performed from March 2009 to March 2018. Bradespar S.A. Business sector: Comp. Adm. Part. - Mineral Extraction. From April 29, 2009 to April 27, 2014, he held the position of Member of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Board Member). From April 28, 2014 to April 27, 2018, he held the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Board Member). BBD Participações S.A. Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO Nova Cidade de Deus Participações S.A. CEO. Fundação Bradesco. Vice Chairman of the Managing Board and CEO. Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participações. Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO. Bradesco Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil. Business sector: Leasing. Chairman of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Board Member). From April 30, 2009 to April 30, 2018, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer. NCF Participações S.A. Business sector: Holdings of non-financial institutions. Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors. Companhia Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros Rubi April 30, 2015 to April 29, 2017 - Officer Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. April 28, 2009 to April 26, 2018 - CEO Bradesco Saúde S.A. Chairman of the Board of Directors BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Chairman of the Board of Directors Elo Participações S.A. Item 12.5.m.i Chairman of the Board of Directors Bradesco Administradora de Consórcios Ltda. April 14, 2009 to April 30, 2018 - CEO Banco Bradesco Europa S.A. April 13, 2016 to March 27, 2017 - Chairman of the Board of Directors Banco Bradesco Financiamentos S.A. April 30, 2009 to April 27, 2017 - CEO Bram - Bradesco Asset Management S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários April 13, 2009 to April 28, 2017 - CEO Banco Bradescard S.A. October 29, 2009 to April 25, 2017 - CEO Banco Bradesco BERJ S.A. February 14, 2014 to April 28, 2017 - Vice Chairman Banco Losango S.A. - Banco Múltiplo July 1o, 2016 to April 28, 2017 - CEO Bradescard Elo Participações S.A. March 26, 2009 to April 24, 2017 - CEO Banco CBSS S.A. April 22, 2009 to February 29, 2016 - CEO BEM - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. April 13, 2009 to April 28, 2017 - CEO Kirton Bank S.A. - Banco Múltiplo July 1, 2016 to April 28, 2017 - Chief Executive Officer Tempo Serviços Ltda. April 30, 2009 to March 27, 2017 - Chief Executive Officer Ágora Corretora de Seguros S.A. April 20, 2009 to April 28, 2017 - Chief Executive Officer Columbus Holdings S.A. Back to the summary Page|26 March 12, 2009 to April 27, 2017 - Chief Executive Officer Nova Paiol Participações Ltda. April 30, 2009 to March 27, 2017 - Chief Executive Officer Bradport - S.G.P.S. Sociedade Unipessoal, Lda. May 27, 2011 to March 27, 2017 - Manager Bradseg Participações Ltda. Chairman of the Board of Directors Fleury S.A. Effective Member of the Board of Directors Odontoprev May 3, 2019 - Chairman of the Board of Directors Item 12.5.m.ii -.- CARLOS ALBERTO RODRIGUES GUILHERME Issuer Banco Bradesco S.A. Business sector: Banks. Position: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (Non- Executive Board Member). Bradespar S.A. Business sector: Comp. Adm. Part. - Mineral Extraction. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Board Member). BBD Participações S.A. Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO Nova Cidade de Deus Participações S.A. CEO Fundação Bradesco. Vice Chairman of the Managing Board and CEO Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participações. Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO Bradesco Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil. Business sector: Leasing. Vice Chairman of the Item 12.5.m.i Board of Directors (Non-Executive Board Member). NCF Participações S.A. Business sector: Holdings of non-financial institutions. Position: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Banco Bradesco BERJ S.A. February 14, 2014 to April 30, 2018 - Chief Executive Officer Bradesco Saúde S.A. Vice-Presidente do Conselho de Administração BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Bradseg Participações S.A. Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Companhia Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros Rubi March 19, 2018 to March 30, 2019 - General Officer Item 12.5.m.ii -.- DENISE AGUIAR ALVAREZ Issuer Banco Bradesco S.A. Business sector: Banks. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non- Executive Board Member). BBD Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Fundação Bradesco Member of the Managing Board and Deputy Officer Item 12.5.m.i Cidade de Deus-Companhia Comercial de Participações Member of the Board of Directors and Officer Bradespar S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Bradseg Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Back to the summary Page|27 Associação Pinacoteca Arte e Cultura - APAC Member of the Board of Directors Canal Futura Member of the Advisory Council Fundação Roberto Marinho Member of the Board of Trustees Item 12.5.m.ii Museu de Arte Moderna de São Paulo (MAM) Member of the Deliberative Council ADC Bradesco - Associação Desportiva Classista Chief Executive Officer Congregação de Santa Cruz do Brasil Member of the Board of Directors of Colégio Santa Cruz (advisory nature) High Level Reflection Group for Strategic Transformation - UNESCO Member JOÃO AGUIAR ALVAREZ Issuer Banco Bradesco S.A. Business sector: Banks. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non- Executive Board Member). Bradespar S.A. Business sector: Comp. Adm. Part. - Mineral Extraction. Position: Member of the Board of Directors. BBD Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Item 12.5.m.i Fundação Bradesco Member of the Managing Board and Deputy Officer Cidade de Deus-Companhia Comercial de Participações Member of the Board of Directors and Officer Bradseg Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Item 12.5.m.ii -.- MILTON MATSUMOTO Issuer Banco Bradesco S.A. Business sector: Banks. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non- Executive Board Member). Bradespar S.A. Business sector: Comp. Adm. Part. - Mineral Extraction. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Board Member). BBD Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors and Officer Nova Cidade de Deus Participações S.A. Officer. Fundação Bradesco. Member of the Managing Board and Managing Officer. Item 12.5.m.i Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participações. Member of the Board of Directors and Officer Bradesco Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil. Business sector: Leasing. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Board Member). NCF Participações S.A. Business sector: Holdings of non-financial institutions. Position: Member of the Board of Directors BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Bradseg Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Item 12.5.m.ii -.- Back to the summary Page|28 ALEXANDRE DA SILVA GLÜHER Issuer Banco Bradesco S.A. Business sector: Banks. Position: Member of the Board of Directors. From January 2014 to March 2018, he held the position of Executive Vice-President BBD Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors. Nova Cidade de Deus Participações S.A. Officer. Fundação Bradesco. Vice Chairman of the Managing Board and Managing Officer. Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participações. Member of the Board of Directors. Bradesco Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil. Business sector: Leasing. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Board Member). From April 30, 2014 to April 29, 2018 - Vice- President. NCF Participações S.A. Business sector: Holdings of non-financial institutions. Position: Member of the Board of Directors. Companhia Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros Rubi April 30, 2014 to March 12, 2018 - Officer BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Member of the Board of Directors. Kirton Bank S.A. - Banco Múltiplo April 28, 2017 to March 12, 2018 - General Officer Tempo Serviços Ltda. April 24, 2017 to March 12, 2018 - Managing Officer Banco Bradescard S.A. April 25, 2017 to March 12, 2018 - Managing Officer Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. March 26, 2014 to March 12, 2018 - Vice-President Item 12.5.m.i Banco Bradesco BERJ S.A. February 14, 2014 to March 12, 2018 - Vice-President Banco Bradesco Financiamentos S.A. April 27, 2017 to March 12, 2018 - Managing Officer Banco CBSS S.A. April 17, 2014 to February 29, 2016 - Officer Banco Losango S.A. - Banco Múltiplo April 28, 2017 to March 12, 2018 - Managing Officer BEM - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. April 28, 2017 to October 30, 2017 - General Officer Bram - Bradesco Asset Management S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários April 28, 2017 to October 30, 2017 - General Officer Bradescard Elo Participações S.A. April 24, 2017 to March 12, 2018 - Managing Officer Bradesco Administradora de Consórcios Ltda. April 28, 2014 to March 12, 2018 - Vice-President Columbus Holdings S.A. April 28, 2014 to March 12, 2018 - Officer Nova Paiol Participações Ltda. April 28, 2014 to March 12, 2018 - Officer Bradseg Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors. BBC Processadora S.A. February 7, 2012 to December 31, 2018 - Effective Member of the Board of Directors. FEBRABAN - Federação Brasileira de Bancos September 18, 2014 to March 22, 2018 - Vice President FENABAN - Federação Nacional dos Bancos September 18, 2014 to March 22, 2018 - Vice President and Alternate Delegate by CONSIF Câmara Interbancária de Pagamentos - CIP Item 12.5.m.ii Chairman of the Board of Directors. Fundo Garantidor de Créditos - FGC Back to the summary Page|29 Effective Member of the Advisory Council and Chairman of the Consulting Board IBCB - Instituto Brasileiro de Ciência Bancária Vice-President JOSUÉ AUGUSTO PANCINI Banco Bradesco S.A. Business sector: Banks. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non- IssuerExecutive Board Member). From January 2014 to January 2019, he held the position of Executive Vice- President Officer. BBD Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors.. Nova Cidade de Deus Participações S.A. Officer. Fundação Bradesco. Member of the Managing Board and Managing Officer.. Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participações. Business sector: Holding. Position: Member of the Board of Directors. Bradesco Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil. Business sector: Leasing. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non-ExecutiveBoard Member). From April 30, 2019 to January 28, 2019, he held the position of Vice-President. NCF Participações S.A. Business sector: Holdings of non-financial institutions. Position: Member of the Board of Directors. From June 28, 2016 to January 28, 2019, he held the position of Vice- President. Companhia Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiros Rubi April 30, 2014 to January 28, 2019 - Officer Columbus Holdings S.A. June 7, 2018 to January 28, 2019 - Officer Nova Paiol Participações Ltda. April 25.4.2017 to 28.1.2019 - General Officer Bradseg Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Banco Bradescard S.A. Item 12.5.m.i April 25, 2018 to January 28, 2019 - General Officer Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. March 26, 2014 to January 28, 2019 - Vice-President Bradescard México, Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada September 18, 2018 a April 30, 2019 - Member Management Board Banco Bradesco BERJ S.A. April 30, 2018 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Banco Bradesco Financiamentos S.A. April 27, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Banco Losango S.A. - Banco Múltiplo April 28, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer BEM - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. April 28, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Bradescard Elo Participações S.A. April 24, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Bradesco Administradora de Consórcios Ltda. April 30, 2018 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Banco CBSS S.A. April 17, 2014 to February 29, 2016 - Officer BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Kirton Bank S.A. - Banco Múltiplo April 28, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Tempo Serviços Ltda. April 30, 2018 to January 28, 2019 - General Officer Item 12.5.m.ii -.- Back to the summary Page|30 MAURÍCIO MACHADO DE MINAS Banco Bradesco S.A. Business sector: Banks. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non- Emissor Executive Board Member). From January 2014 to January 2019, he held the position of Executive Vice- President. BBD Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Nova Cidade de Deus Participações S.A. Officer. Fundação Bradesco. Managing Board and Managing Officer. Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participações. . Business sector: Holding. Position: Member of the Board of Directors. Bradesco Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil. Business sector: Leasing. Position: Member of the Board of Directors (Non-Executive Board Member). NCF Participações S.A Business sector: Holdings of non-financial institutions. Position: Member of the Board of Directors. From June 28, 2016 to January 28, 2019, he held the position of Vice- President. Banco Bradescard S.A. April 25, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. March 26, 2014 to January 28, 2019 - Vice-President Banco Bradesco BERJ S.A. April 30, 2018 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Banco Bradesco Financiamentos S.A. April 27, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Banco Losango S.A. - Banco Múltiplo April 28, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Banco CBSS S.A. April 17, 2014 to February 29, 2016 - Officer Item 12.5.m.i Bradesco Seguros S.A. March 25, 2015 to March 30, 2016 - Managing Officer BEM - Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. April 28, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Bradescard Elo Participações S.A. April 24, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Bradesco Administradora de Consórcios Ltda. April 30, 2018 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Member of the Board of Directors Kirton Bank S.A. - Banco Múltiplo April 28, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Scopus Soluções em TI S.A. April 30, 2018 to January 28, 2019 - General Officer Tempo Serviços Ltda. April 29, 2017 to January 28, 2019 - Managing Officer Columbus Holdings S.A. April 30, 2018 a January 28, 2019 - General Officer Nova Paiol Participações Ltda. April 28, 2014 a January 28, 2019 - Officer Bradseg Participações S.A. Member of the Board of Directors CPM Holdings Limited. Member of the Board of Directors BBC Processadora S.A. July 19, 2018 to December 31, 2018 - Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors NCR Brasil - Indústria de Equipamentos para Automação S.A. October 4, 2011 to November 28, 2019 - Member of the Board of Directors Item 12.5.m.ii FEBRABAN - Federação Brasileira de Bancos Member of the Board of CIAB Back to the summary Page|31 SAMUEL MONTEIRO DOS SANTOS JUNIOR Fleury S.A. Core Business: diagnostic medicine and clinical analyses. Position: Member of the Board of Directors Odontoprev S.A. Core Business: dental planner. Position: Member of the Board of Directors Item 12.5.m.i Europ Assistance Brasil Serviços de Assistência S.A. Core Business: insurance. Position: Member of the Board of Directors Swiss RE Solutions Brasil Seguros S.A. Core Business: assistance services. Position: Member of the Board of Directors Bradesco Saúde S.A. Core Business: health insurance. Position: Member of the Board of Directors BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. Core Business: real estate business. Position: Member of the Item 12.5.m.ii Board of Directors Bradseg Participações S.A. Core Business: holding company. Position: Member of the Board of Directors Sul América Seguros Position: Vice President of Control Sul América Aetna Seguros e Previdência Position: Executive Vice President SBCE - Seguradora Brasileira de Crédito à Exportação Position: Member of the Board of Directors Bradesco Seguros S.A. Others Position: Executive Vice President experiences Bradesco Vida e Previdência S.A. Position: Executive Vice President Bradesco Auto/RE Companhia de Seguros Position: Executive Vice President Bradesco Capitalização S.A. Position: Executive Vice President Bradesco Dental S.A. Position: Executive Vice President WALTER LUIS BERNARDES ALBERTONI Issuer Banco Bradesco S.A. Business sector: Bank. Position: Effective Member of Fiscal Council. Companhia Energética de Brasília S.A. Business sector: holding of electricity industry Position: Board Member and Coordinating Member of the Statutory Audit Committee Indústrias Romi S.A. Business sector: machine industry. Position: Fiscal Advisor DATAPREV S.A Business sector: systems analysis, programming and execution of data services. Position: Effective Member of Audit Committee Mahle Metal Leve S.A. Business sector: auto parts. Position: Alternate Member of the Board of Directors Ser Educacional S.A. Business sector: Post-secondary and Graduate Programs. Position: Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council Sanepar S.A. Business sector: water treatment a public sanitation Programs. Position: Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council Item 12.5.m.i Rumo S.A. Business sector: rail transport logistics services. Position: Alternate Fiscal Advisor Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras. Business sector: petroleum industry. Position: Member of the Fiscal Council - 2013 a 2018 Paranapanema S.A. Business sector: production of copper and byproducts. Position: Member of the Board of Directors - 2016 a 2017 Bradespar S.A. Business sector: extração mineral. From May to July of 2016, he held the position of Alternate Member of Fiscal Council, when he held effective member until April 2017. Mills S.A. Business sector: engineering products and services. Position: Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council Albertoni Sociedade de Advogados. Business sector: provision of legal services and legal consulting Position: partner. Back to the summary Page|32 Associação de Investidores no Mercado de Capitais - AMEC. Business sector: Association without Item 12.5.m.ii economic purposes, aimed at defending the rights and interests of minority shareholders and investors. Position: Legal Advisor. 12.5. "n" - Description of any of the following events that may have occurred during the last 5 years: i. any criminal conviction; ii. any conviction in CVM's administrative proceedings and the penalties applied; iii. any final conviction not subject to further appeal, in the judicial or administrative sphere, which has suspended or disqualified the member for the practice of a professional or commercial activity. None of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Fiscal Council was convicted under the terms of items i., ii. and iii. above. 12.9. Existence of marital relationship, stable union or kinship to the second degree between: a. the issuer's managers: Ms. Denise Aguiar Alvarez is the sister of Mr. João Aguiar Alvarez, both members of the Board of Directors. b. (i) the issuer's managers and (ii) the managers of companies directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer: None. c. (i) the managers of the issuer or its subsidiaries, direct or indirect, and (ii) direct or indirect controllers of the issuer: None. d. (i) the issuer's managers and (ii) the managers of the issuer's direct or indirect controlling companies; Ms. Denise Aguiar Alvarez and Mr. João Aguiar Alvarez, both Members of the Issuer's Board of Directors, are children of Ms. Lina Maria Aguiar, Member of the Board of Directors of Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participações and Member of the Managing Board of Fundação Bradesco. 12.10. Inform the relationships of subordination, of provision of service or control maintained in the past three fiscal years, between the issuer's managers and: a. the company controlled, directly or indirectly, by the issuer, except those in which the issuer holds, directly or indirectly, all the share capital: None. Note: According to the criterion adopted by Bradesco, the wholly-owned subsidiaries are the companies in the Corporate Organizational Chart which, although Bradesco does not retain 100% of the share capital, in practice, are managed as wholly-owned subsidiaries, by the following features: Back to the summary Page|33 Are corporations privately held;

They have a minority interest of less than 1%; and

The Organization elects all members of their management bodies. ∙ b. direct or indirect controller of issuer: LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI Cidade de Deus - Nova Cidade de BBD Participações Companhia Fundação NCF Participações Company Deus S.A. Comercial de Bradesco S.A. Participações S.A. Participações CNPJ (Corporate 07.838.611/0001- 61.529.343/0001- 60.701.521/0001- 04.233.319/0001- 04.866.462/0001- Taxpayer's 52 32 06 18 47 Registry) Vice Chairman of Vice Chairman of Vice Chairman of Vice Chairman of Position the Board of the Board of the Managing the Board of Vice-President Directors and Vice- Directors and Vice- Board and Vice- Directors and Chief 2017 President President President Executive Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Vice Chairman of Vice Chairman of Vice Chairman of Vice Chairman of Position the Board of the Board of the Managing the Board of Vice-President Directors and Vice- Directors and Vice- Board and Vice- Directors and Chief 2018 President President President Executive Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Chairman of the Chairman of the Chairman of the Chairman of the Position Board of Directors Board of Directors Managing Board CEO Board of Directors and CEO and CEO and CEO 2019 Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company DENISE AGUIAR ALVAREZ, JOÃO AGUIAR ALVAREZ Company BBD Participações S.A. Cidade de Deus - Companhia Fundação Bradesco Comercial de Participações CNPJ (Corporate Taxpayer's 07.838.611/0001-52 61.529.343/0001-32 60.701.521/0001-06 Registry) Position Member of the Board of Member of the Board of Member of the Managing Board and Directors Directors and Officer Deputy Officer 2017 Note -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct company Position Member of the Board of Member of the Board of Member of the Managing Board and Directors Directors and Officer Deputy Officer 2018 Note -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct company Position Member of the Board of Member of the Board of Member of the Managing Board and Directors Directors and Officer Deputy Officer 2019 Note -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct company Back to the summary Page|34 CARLOS ALBERTO RODRIGUES GUILHERME Cidade de Deus - Nova Cidade de BBD Participações Companhia Fundação NCF Participações Company Deus S.A. Comercial de Bradesco S.A. Participações S.A. Participações CNPJ (Corporate 07.838.611/0001- 61.529.343/0001- 60.701.521/0001- 04.233.319/0001- 04.866.462/0001- Taxpayer's 52 32 06 18 47 Registry) Member of the Member of the Member of the Managing Board Member of the Position Board of Directors Board of Directors Officer and Managing Board of Directors and Officer and Officer 2017 Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Member of the Member of the Member of the Managing Board Member of the Position Board of Directors Board of Directors Officer and Managing Board of Directors and Officer and Officer 2018 Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Vice Chairman of Vice Chairman of Vice President of Vice President of the Board of the Board of the Managing Position the Board of Vice President Directors and Vice Directors and Vice Board and Vice Directors 2019 President President President Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company MILTON MATSUMOTO Cidade de Deus - Nova Cidade de BBD Participações Companhia Fundação NCF Participações Company Deus S.A. Comercial de Bradesco S.A. Participações S.A. Participações CNPJ (Corporate 07.838.611/0001- 61.529.343/0001- 60.701.521/0001- 04.233.319/0001- 04.866.462/0001- Taxpayer's 52 32 06 18 47 Registry) Member of the Member of the Member of the Managing Board Member of the Position Board of Directors Officer Board of Directors and Managing Board of Directors and Officer 2017 Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Member of the Member of the Member of the Managing Board Member of the Position Board of Directors Officer Board of Directors and Managing Board of Directors and Officer 2018 Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Member of the Member of the Member of the Managing Board Member of the Position Board of Directors Board of Directors Officer and Managing Board of Directors and Officer and Officer 2019 Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Back to the summary Page|35 ALEXANDRE DA SILVA GLÜHER, JOSUÉ AUGUSTO PANCINI, MAURÍCIO MACHADO DE MINAS Cidade de Deus - Nova Cidade de BBD Participações Companhia Fundação NCF Participações Company Deus S.A. Comercial de Bradesco S.A. Participações S.A. Participações CNPJ (Corporate 07.838.611/0001- 61.529.343/0001- 60.701.521/0001- 04.233.319/0001- 04.866.462/0001- Taxpayer's 52 32 06 18 47 Registry) Member of the Position Member of the Member of the Managing Board Vice-President Officer Board of Directors Board of Directors and Managing 2017 Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Member of the Position Member of the Member of the Managing Board Member of the Officer Board of Directors Board of Directors and Managing Board of Directors 2018 Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Member of the Position Member of the Member of the Managing Board Member of the Officer Board of Directors Board of Directors and Managing Board of Directors 2019 Officer Note -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- Controlling Indirect Direct Direct Direct Indirect company Back to the summary Page|36 Information about the candidates appointed by the controlling shareholders to compose the Fiscal Council, in compliance with Items 12.5 to 12.10 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/09, pursuant to the provisions of Attachment A of CVM Instruction No. 552/14. Information about the candidates appointed by the controlling shareholders to compose the Fiscal Council 12.5. In relation to each of the managers and members of the fiscal council of the issuer, indicate, in a table: a. name: Ariovaldo Pereira João Batista de Moraes b. date of birth: July 16, 1952 13.9.1957 c. occupation: Accountant Advogado d. Individual Taxpayer's ID 437.244.508-34 863.025.078-04 (CPF): e. elected office held: Effective Member of the Fiscal Membro Suplente do Conselho Fiscal Council f. election date: March 10, 2020 g. investiture date: in the last years it occurred about 45 days after the election (investiture takes place only after homologation by the Brazilian Central Bank). h. term of office: of one (1) year, up until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2021. i. other positions held in None the issuer j. elected by the Yes controlling shareholder: if it is an independent Yes, it is an independent Fiscal Council member, whose function, under the member and, if so, what terms of current legislation, is to supervise the acts of the administrators and was the criterion used by verify compliance with their legal and statutory duties.

the issuer to determine the independence: l. number of consecutive 4 1 terms: m. information on: i. main professional experiences during the last 5 years, indicating: company: Bradespar S.A. Bradespar S.A. core business: Management and participation Management and participation company - Mineral Extraction company - Mineral Extraction position: Effective Member of the Fiscal Effective Member of the Fiscal Council Council if the company Yes Yes integrates (i) the economic group of the issuer or (ii) is controlled by a shareholder of the issuer that holds a direct or indirect stake equal to or greater than 5% of the same class or type of security of the issuer company: Elo Serviços S.A. National Financial System Resource Council - CRSFN core business: Solutions/Payment Options. Body part of the structure of the Participation in other companies Ministry of Economy Brand licensing Back to the summary Page|37 position: Effective Member of the Fiscal Alternate Member from 1.10.2016 to Council 1.10.2018 (representing the Brazilian Association of Consortium Administrators - ABAC - indicated by Bradesco Consórcios Ltda.) if the company No No integrates (i) the economic group of the issuer or (ii) is controlled by a shareholder of the issuer that holds a direct or indirect stake equal to or greater than 5% of the same class or type of security of the issuer company: Elo Participações S.A. - core business: Holding, Participation in other - companies position: Effective Member of the Fiscal - Council if the company No - integrates (i) the economic group of the issuer or (ii) is controlled by a shareholder of the issuer that holds a direct or indirect stake equal to or greater than 5% of the same class or type of security of the issuer ii. indication of all Does not hold management positions in other companies or third sector management positions in organizations. other companies or organizations in the third sector n. description of any of the following events that have occurred during the last 5 years: i. any criminal No criminal conviction conviction ii. any conviction in an No conviction in an administrative proceeding with the CVM administrative proceeding with the CVM and the penalties applied Back to the summary Page|38 iii. any final and No final and conclusive conviction conclusive conviction at judicial or administrative level, which has suspended or disqualified the person to practice any professional or commercial activity 12.6 About each one of the persons that held as member of the Board of Directors or Council Fiscal in the last fiscal year, inform the percentage of 100% 0% participation in the meetings held by the respective bodies in the same period, that was held after taking office Back to the summary Page|39 12.5. In relation to each of the managers and members of the fiscal council of the issuer, indicate, in a table: a. name: Domingos Aparecido Maia Nilson Pinhal b. date of birth: March 31, 1952 January 21, 1948 c. occupation: Accountant Business Administration d. Individual Taxpayer's ID 714.810.018-68 221.317.958-15 (CPF): e. elected office held: Effective Member of the Fiscal Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council Council f. election date: March 10, 2020 g. investiture date: in the last years it occurred about 45 days after the election (investiture takes place only after homologation by the Brazilian Central Bank). h. term of office: of one (1) year, up until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2021. i. other positions held in None the issuer j. elected by the Yes. controlling shareholder: if it is an independent Yes, it is an independent Fiscal Council member, whose function, under the member and, if so, what terms of current legislation, is to supervise the acts of the administrators and was the criterion used by verify compliance with their legal and statutory duties.

the issuer to determine the independence: l. number of consecutive 15 6 terms: m. information on: i. main professional experiences during the last 5 years, indicating: company: - core business: - position: - if the company - integrates (i) the economic group of the issuer or (ii) is controlled by a shareholder of the issuer that holds a direct or indirect stake equal to or greater than 5% of the same class or type of security of the issuer ii. indication of all Does not hold management positions in other companies or third sector management positions in organizations. other companies or organizations in the third sector n. description of any of the following events that have occurred during the last 5 years: i. any criminal No criminal conviction conviction ii. any conviction in an No conviction in an administrative proceeding with the CVM administrative proceeding with the CVM and the penalties applied iii. any final and No final and conclusive conviction conclusive conviction at judicial or administrative level, which has suspended or disqualified the person to practice any professional or commercial activity 12.6 About each one of the persons that held as member of the Board of Directors or Council Fiscal in the last fiscal year, inform the percentage of 100% 0% participation in the meetings held by the respective bodies in the same period, that was held after taking office Back to the summary Page|41 12.5. In relation to each of the managers and members of the fiscal council of the issuer, indicate, in a table: a. name: José Maria Soares Nunes Renaud Roberto Teixeira b. date of birth: April 11, 1958 April 25, 1943 c. occupation: Accountant Businessman d. Individual Taxpayer's ID 001.666.878-20 057.180.078-53 (CPF): e. elected office held: Effective Member of the Fiscal Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council Council f. election date: March 10, 2020 g. investiture date: in the last years it occurred about 45 days after the election (investiture takes place only after homologation by the Brazilian Central Bank). h. term of office: of one (1) year, up until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2021. i. other positions held in None the issuer j. elected by the Yes controlling shareholder: if it is an independent Yes, it is an independent Fiscal Council member, whose function, under the member and, if so, what terms of current legislation, is to supervise the acts of the administrators and was the criterion used by verify compliance with their legal and statutory duties.

the issuer to determine the independence: l. number of consecutive 6 15 terms: m. information on: i. main professional experiences during the last 5 years, indicating: company: - core business: - position: - if the company - integrates (i) the economic group of the issuer or (ii) is controlled by a shareholder of the issuer that holds a direct or indirect stake equal to or greater than 5% of the same class or type of security of the issuer ii. indication of all Does not hold management positions in other companies or third sector management positions in organizations. other companies or organizations in the third sector n. description of any of the following events that have occurred during the last 5 years: i. any criminal No criminal conviction conviction Back to the summary Page|42 ii. any conviction in an No conviction in an administrative proceeding with the CVM administrative proceeding with the CVM and the penalties applied iii. any final and No final and conclusive conviction conclusive conviction at judicial or administrative level, which has suspended or disqualified the person to practice any professional or commercial activity 12.6 About each one of the persons that held as member of the Board of Directors or Council Fiscal in the last fiscal year, inform the percentage of 97% 0% participation in the meetings held by the respective bodies in the same period, that was held after taking office Back to the summary Page|43 Information about the candidates appointed by the common shareholders to compose the Fiscal Council, not integrating the controlling block 12.5. In relation to each of the managers and members of the fiscal council of the issuer, indicate, in a table: a. name: Ivanyra Maura de Medeiros Genival Francisco da Silva Correia b. date of birth: October 23, 1967 November 18, 1959 c. occupation: Engineer Financial Advisor d. Individual Taxpayer's ID 009.092.797-48 003.736.268-27 (CPF): e. elected office held: Effective Member of the Fiscal Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council Council f. election date: March 10, 2020 g. investiture date: in the last years it occurred about 45 days after the election (investiture takes place only after homologation by the Brazilian Central Bank). h. term of office: of one (1) year, up until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2021. i. other positions held in None the issuer j. elected by the No controlling shareholder: if it is an independent Yes, it is an independent Fiscal Council members, indicated by shareholders member and, if so, what holders of common shares, whose function, under the terms of current was the criterion used by legislation, is to supervise the acts of the administrators and verify the issuer to determine the compliance with their legal and statutory duties.

independence: l. number of consecutive 1 1 terms: m. information on: i. main professional experiences during the last 5 years, indicating: company: ∙ Zurich Seguros. Core business: core business: Insurance Company. Positions: Back to the summary Page|44 position: Statutory Officer responsible ∙ Partner of Golfox Assessoria by SUSEP (Superintendence of Empresarial e Participações Private Insurance) of Zurich Ltda.; Minas Brasil Seguros, Zurich ∙ Ex-Member of the Board of Brasil Capitalização and Zurich Directors of Finders Previdência, Member of the Empreendimentos e Board of Directors of Zurich Participações (Holding of ∙ Resseguradora; Banco Ficsa); Penske Logistics. Core ∙ Ex-Member of the Fiscal business: Supply chain Council of Anhembi Morumbi; services and solutions. ∙ Ex- Member of the Fiscal Position: Administrative and Council of Azevedo e Financial Officer, for Latin Travassos Engenharia; and ∙ America and Asia; ∙ Ex- Member of the Board of FNAC. Core business: Directors of Banco da Retail/Bookstore. Position: Amazônia. Administrative and Financial Officer of Brazilian subsidiary; and ∙ Bank of America. Core business: Banks. Position: Vice presidente of Latin America. if the company No No integrates (i) the economic group of the issuer or (ii) is controlled by a shareholder of the issuer that holds a direct or indirect stake equal to or greater than 5% of the same class or type of security of the issuer ii. indication of all Serpro (Data Processing Federal Not applicable management Service) - Member of the Board of positions in other Directors, indicated by Ministry of companies or Finance (independent member) organizations in the third sector n. description of any of the following events that have occurred during the last 5 years: i. any criminal No criminal conviction conviction ii. any conviction in an No conviction in an administrative proceeding with the CVM administrative proceeding with the CVM and the penalties applied Back to the summary Page|45 iii. any final and No final and conclusive conviction conclusive conviction at judicial or administrative level, which has suspended or disqualified the person to practice any professional or commercial activity 12.6 About each one of the persons that held as member of the Board of Directors or Council Fiscal in the last fiscal year, inform the percentage of 97% 0% participation in the meetings held by the respective bodies in the same period, that was held after taking office Back to the summary Page|46 Information about the candidates appointed by the preferred shareholders to compose the Fiscal Council, not integrating the controlling block 12.5. In relation to each of the managers and members of the fiscal council of the issuer, indicate, in a table: a. name: Cristiana Pereira Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre b. date of birth: February 14, 1971 March 7, 1959 c. occupation: Economist Economist d. Individual Taxpayer's ID 120.701.098-79 003.662.408-03 (CPF): e. elected office held: Effective Member of the Fiscal Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council Council f. election date: March 10, 2020 g. investiture date: in the last years it occurred about 45 days after the election (investiture takes place only after homologation by the Brazilian Central Bank). h. term of office: of one (1) year, up until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2021. i. other positions held in None the issuer j. elected by the No controlling shareholder: if it is an independent Yes, it is an independent Fiscal Council members, indicated by shareholders, member and, if so, what holders of preferred shares, whose function, under the terms of current was the criterion used by legislation, is to supervise the acts of the administrators and verify the issuer to determine the compliance with their legal and statutory duties.

independence: l. number of consecutive She was not a member at the last 3 terms: exercise m. information on: i. main professional experiences during the last 5 years, indicating: company: ∙ ACE Governance. Core Business: ∙ BRF S.A. Core Business: Food core business: Advisory. Position: Partner; Company. Position: Effective Back to the summary Page|47 position: ∙ CESAR, Innovation Institute of Member of the Fiscal Council (2015 Recife. Core Business: Research to 2016). Center. Position: Member of the ∙ Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Core Business: Board of Directors. autoparts. Position: Effective ∙ B3 - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão. Core Member of the Fiscal Council (2013 Business: Stock Exchange. Position: to 2017). Listing and Companies Relations ∙ Paranapanema S.A. Core Business: Officer from 2010 to 2017. metals and mining company. Position: Member of the Audit Committee (2017). ∙ ProxyCon Consultoria Empresarial - Core Business: corporate governance and corporate finance. Position: Officer (2003 to 2017). ∙ Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. Core Business: shopping malls company. Position: Member of the Fiscal Council (2014 and 2015). ∙ Movida S.A. Core Business: car and fleet rent company. Position: Member of the Fiscal Council (2017). ∙ Paraná Banco S.A. Core Business: Banks. Position: Member of the Fiscal Council (2011 to 2015). ∙ Unipar Carbocloro S.A. Core Business: petrochemical company. Position: Member of the Fiscal Council (2012, 2013 and 2015). ∙ Indústrias Romi S.A. Core Business: capital goods company. Position: Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council (2015). ∙ Grazziotin S.A. Core Business: Retail. Position: Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council (2015). ∙ SLC Agrícola S.A. - Core Business: agribusiness company. Position: Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council (2013 to 2015). ∙ Cia. de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR S.A. Core Business: water and sewage company. Position: Effective Member of the Fiscal Council. ∙ Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras. Core Business: Oil and Gas Company. Position: Effective Member of the Fiscal Council (2013 to 2018). ∙ Ser Educacional S.A. Core Business: educational company. Position: Effective Member of the Fiscal Council. Back to the summary Page|48 ∙ CPFL Energia S.A. Core Business: electric energy company. Position: Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council. ∙ Mahle Metal Leve S.A. Core Business: autoparts. Position: Effective Member of the Board of Directors. ∙ Cia. Energética de Brasília - CEB. Core Business: Energy Company. Position: Effective Member of the Fiscal Council. ∙ Rumo S.A. Core Business: Logistics. Position: Effective Member of the Fiscal Council. ∙ B3 - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão. Core Business: Stock Exchange. Position: Member of the State Governance Committee. if the company No No integrates (i) the economic group of the issuer or (ii) is controlled by a shareholder of the issuer that holds a direct or indirect stake equal to or greater than 5% of the same class or type of security of the issuer ii. indication of all Not applicable ∙ CPC - Accounting Pronouncements management positions in Committee: Corporate Governance other companies or Special Committee Member and Vice organizations in the third Coordinator of Institutional sector Relations; ∙ Modern Art Museum of São Paulo - MAM: Member of the Fiscal Council. n. description of any of the following events that have occurred during the last 5 years: i. any criminal No criminal conviction conviction ii. any conviction in an No conviction in an administrative proceeding with the CVM administrative proceeding with the CVM and the penalties applied Back to the summary Page|49 iii. any final and No final and conclusive conviction conclusive conviction at judicial or administrative level, which has suspended or disqualified the person to practice any professional or commercial activity 12.6 About each one of the persons that held as member of the Board of Directors or Council Fiscal in the last fiscal year, She was not a member at the last inform the percentage of 0% exercise participation in the meetings held by the respective bodies in the same period, that was held after taking office Back to the summary Page|50 Additional Information on Management Remuneration 13.1 - Description of the policy or compensation practice, including the Non-Statutory Board of Executive Officers Objectives of the policy or practice of compensation informing if the compensation policy was formally approved, responsible body for its approval, approval date and, if the issuer disclose the policy, sites on the world wide web of computers where the document can be consult In 2012, Bradesco amended its compensation policy for managers, being approved by the Board of Directors in Special Meeting of February 6, 2012, in order to reflect the objectives established by Resolution No. 3,921/10 of the National Monetary Council (CMN), which caused, from that year on, the payment of part of the amount approved in the Annual Shareholders' Meeting as variable compensation. Its policy aims at: ensuring that the compensation practice is in accordance with the law, rules and regulations that govern the matter, based on the Manager's duties, which result from the positions they hold and functions they perform; time dedicated to their functions; in competence and professional reputation, in view of their experience and qualification; and in the value of their services in the market;

providing alignment between compensation practices for the Management and the

Organization's interests, so that the decisions made are the best possible, seeking to create value for its shareholders and investors; and

Organization's interests, so that the decisions made are the best possible, seeking to create value for its shareholders and investors; and ensuring that the compensation practice is related to objectives that seek the valuation of the Organization, not encouraging behaviors that increase the risk exposure above levels considered prudent for the strategies adopted for the short, medium and long terms. The Policy of Compensation is available on site: https://www.bradescori.com.br/siteBradescoRI/Uploads/ModArquivos/120/120_1_Pol%c3 %adtica_Remunera%c3%a7%c3%a3o_Administradores_26.12.2018(port).pdf. Composition of compensation, indicating: description of the compensation elements and objectives of each one of them a) Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers The compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Executive Officers consists of Fixed Compensation, represented by Monthly Compensations fixed for the duration of their term, and Variable Compensation, Back to the summary Page|51 based on target criteria and performance indicators, attributed according to the criterion of multiple Monthly Compensation, up to the limit authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting. In addition, annually, a proposal is submitted to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting to fund the Pension Plan for Managers, whose amounts are shown in item 13.2, as post-employment benefits, which aims to ensure the commitment of managers to the present and future development of the Company's activities, that is, its operations focusing on business perpetuity and long-term value generation. Pursuant to Circular Letter CVM/SEP/No.003/19, we are indicating in item 13.2, in the years 2019, 2018 e 2017, the amounts corresponding to social security contributions (INSS) paid by Bradesco and recognized in its results. b) Fiscal Council The compensation of the Effective Members of the Fiscal Council is fixed by the Shareholders' Meeting in which they are elected and they cannot be lower, for each member in office, to ten percent (10%) of the monthly compensation that, on average, is attributed to each Officer, as fixed compensation, without, under current legislation, the payment of benefits, expense representation and participation in the Company's profit sharing, or any other denomination. c) Audit Committee The compensation of the Members of the Audit Committee is represented by fixed monthly payments for the term of his term of office, with the exception of a member which only receives remuneration as a member of the Board of Directors, and aims at rewarding the contribution of each member for acting on advising the Board of Directors in the performance of its attributions related to the follow up of the accounting practices adopted in the preparation of the Company's financial statements and of its subsidiaries, as well as in the process of appointing and evaluating the effectiveness of the independent audit. Another important factor in the definition of the compensation is that the Committee's members must have high technical qualification so as to exercise their position and at least one of them must have proven knowledge in the areas of accounting and auditing of financial institutions which qualify him to exercise his function, proving the high degree of expertise required from them, including by the regulatory bodies. d) Remuneration Committee The Remuneration Committee, defined in the Bylaws, is composed by members chosen among the members of the Company's Board of Directors and also, as Back to the summary Page|52 required by the Resolution No. 3,921/10 of CMN, by one (1) non-manager member. The members of the Board of Directors and the non-manager member, when an employee of the Bradesco Organization, are not compensated due to the position of member of the Remuneration Committee. While being a non- employee, when nominated, the member has his/her compensation set by the Board of Directors, according to the market parameters. No Manager of the Bradesco Organization is remunerated for the functions that they exercise in Bradesco Organization committees. e) Other Committees The members of the other committees are remunerated only for the duties they perform in the management bodies or executive areas in which they act in Bradesco Organization. No Manager of Bradesco Organization is remunerated for duties that they perform in the referred committees. Regarding the last three fiscal years, what is the proportion of each element in the total remuneration

The Managers' compensation is comprised of Fixed Compensation, represented by Monthly Compensations established according to the duration of their term, and Variable Compensation awarded according to the criterion of multiple Monthly Compensations, based on target criteria and performance indicators, up to the limit authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting.

We highlight that the proportion/percentage of each element in the total compensation is not established, and it can be changed annually. Fiscal Year ended in December 31, Annual Fixed Variable Post-Employment Total 2019 Compensation (1) Compensation (2) Benefit (3) Board of Directors 20.7% 42.8% 36.5% 100.0% Board of Executive Officers 21.5% 42.0% 36.5% 100.0% Fiscal Council 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% Audit Committee 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% Fiscal Year ended in December Annual Fixed Variable Post-Employment Total 31, 2018 Compensation (1) Compensation (2) Benefit (3) Board of Directors 23.6% 30.5% 45.9% 100.0% Board of Executive Officers 26.2% 28.0% 45.8% 100.0% Fiscal Council 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% Audit Committee 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% Back to the summary Page|53 Fiscal Year ended in December Annual Fixed Variable Post-Employment Total 31, 2017 Compensation (1) Compensation (2) Benefit (3) Board of Directors 25.8% 29.4% 44.8% 100.0% Board of Executive Officers 26.6% 27.6% 45.8% 100.0% Fiscal Council 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% Audit Committee 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% The proportion/percentage highlighted in the Fixed Annual Compensation column includes the value of the INSS (social security) recognized in the

Company's results; The proportion/percentage highlighted in the Variable Annual Compensation column includes the value of the INSS (social security) recognized in the

Company's results; and The amounts correspondent to post-employment benefits are related to the Managers' pension plan methodology for calculating and adjusting of each component of the compensation

Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers Fixed Compensation or Monthly Compensation: monthly fixed compensations established for the period of the Manager's term.

monthly fixed compensations established for the period of the Manager's term. Variable Compensation: amount attributed to the Managers, as performance compensation, in addition to the Fixed Compensation, based on the target criteria and performance indicator. It is important to highlight that the total Variable Compensation will be paid on a date to be defined by the Board of Directors, and 50% of the net value of the Variable Compensation will be allocated for the purchase of PNB shares issued by BBD Participações S.A. (PNB BBD Shares) and/or preferred shares issued by Bradesco (Bradesco preferred shares), which are filed and unavailable ("Restricted Shares"). The Restricted Shares become available in three (3) equal, annual and successive installments. The first installment will expire one year after the date of the acquisition of shares.

amount attributed to the Managers, as performance compensation, in addition to the Fixed Compensation, based on the target criteria and performance indicator. It is important to highlight that the total Variable Compensation will be paid on a date to be defined by the Board of Directors, and 50% of the net value of the Variable Compensation will be allocated for the purchase of PNB shares issued by BBD Participações S.A. (PNB BBD Shares) and/or preferred shares issued by Bradesco (Bradesco preferred shares), which are filed and unavailable ("Restricted Shares"). The Restricted Shares become available in three (3) equal, annual and successive installments. The first installment will expire one year after the date of the acquisition of shares. Overall amount: includes the total compensation (fixed compensations and variable compensation). To determine the overall amount for compensation, Bradesco Organization observes the following criteria: 1. Bradesco Organization's Remuneration Committee: proposes to the Board of Directors the Overall Amount for compensation (Monthly Compensation and Variable Compensation). The payment of Variable Compensation will observe the target criteria and performance indicators to be established and will be limited to Overall Amount, to be distributed to the Managers). To define the Overall Amount for compensation (Monthly Compensations and Variable Compensation), the Remuneration Committee shall observe the following aspects: Back to the summary Page|54 size and result of the company comparing to its competitors;

domestic and international economic conditions, taking into consideration the past, present and future scenarios;

internal and external factors that may affect the Bradesco Organization's businesses (current and potential risks); and

Bradesco Organization's Overall performance, involving the recurrent income realized and the capacity to produce cash flows. The Remuneration Committee will use other indicators when deem necessary and suitable. In addition, it will use studies, evaluations, surveys and other materials prepared by the technical areas, such as DEPEC - Department of Research and Economic Studies, DC - Controllership Department, General Accounting Department and DCIR - Integrated Risk Control Department, besides other areas it deems appropriate. Board of Directors: the most important management Body of the Bradesco Organization, it must evaluate the Remuneration Committee proposals and resolve on them. Shareholders' Meeting: it is incumbent on the Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Overall Amount for the compensation of the Company. Once all the steps to determine and approve the Overall Amount for compensation are fulfilled, it is incumbent on the Board of Directors of Bradesco to establish the compensation of each one of the Managers, comprised by Monthly Compensation and, based on the fulfillment of the target criteria and indicators, Variable Compensation. Audit Committee The process to calculate and readjust the Audit Committee's compensation starts in the Remuneration Committee. The Board of Directors, on its turn, evaluates the recommendations and proposals of this Committee and defines the amount of compensation for each Committee's member. reasons that justify the composition of compensation

The compensation structure of Bradesco´s Managers, composed by Fixed Compensation (Monthly Compensation) and Variable Compensation (multiple fixed Back to the summary Page|55 Compensations), in consonance with the guidelines established in its Managers´ Compensation Policy, whom takes into consideration the requirements of CMN Resolution No. 3,921/10, and, additionally, the post-employment benefit in Additional Pension Plan, aim to align the managers interests with the Bradesco projects and results. Besides, the composition of the compensation and the post-employment benefit are based in the management alignment with the results and short, medium and long terms risks of the Company, as well as justifying themselves as a mean to maintain high quality managers and notorious knowledge in the Bradesco staffs. existence of non-remunerated members by the issuer and the reason for this fact

Not applicable. main performance indicators that are taken into consideration in determining each component of compensation Corporate Assessment Process The uniformity in the treatment of work areas is one of the keys for the Bradesco Organization's effectiveness, as a manner to inhibit the individualism, maintaining a good work environment favorable for teamwork. The Organization maintains a collegiate management culture, in which all relevant decisions, business or administrative ones, are made by committees composed, primarily, by Managers. Thus, even with the establishment of goals and objectives for all areas, individually, for purposes of compensation, prevails the Overall performance of the Organization, making no segregation of area, if it is considered as area of business or support, technical or relationship. This overall performance, denominated in the Corporate Rule as Corporate Assessment Process takes into consideration the outcome of performance indicators, as follows: ROAE - Return on Equity - Adjusted;

Overall Customer Satisfaction Index;

Basel Index - Level 1;

Operating Efficiency Ratio (OER);

Social and Environmental Dimension of Market Indexes; and

Coverage Index. Individual assessment process Back to the summary Page|56 The individual performance of the Managers, as well as their corresponding areas, is accompanied by their respective superiors, according to the formal evaluation process, in compliance with the requirements of CMN Resolution No. 3,921/10. For the formal assessment process, specific indicators are defined for areas and for individual assessment, according to the Managers' functions, taking into account the areas for business, controls, and other supporting area. For the assessment of areas, at least the following groups of indicators are considered: main activity actions: are indicators that suggest the goals and objectives of the main activities of the area; actions focused on operational efficiency: are indicators that measure the operating efficiency, in order to maximize their results with minimum use of resources; actions directed to risks management: are corporate indicators that measure exposure to risk and the internal controls, properly monitored by the responsible Area (Integrated Risk Control Department - DCIR); actions directed to customer service: are indicators that assess the results/levels of satisfaction of internal and/or external customers; and actions directed to environmental aspects: are indicators that assess the degree of compliance of the objectives of the area to environmental aspects. For individual assessment, at least the following indicators are considered: quality of the products/services: aims to evaluate the quality standards of products/services offered/rendered according to the area of the Manager assessed; commitment to strategy: aims to evaluate if its performance reflected positively with material contributions to the Strategic Planning in the period; participation in collegiate decisions: aims to evaluate the active participation in meetings and committees, with opinions that contributed to the submitted decisions; leadership team: evaluates the team management process; planning: assesses the ability to plan the activities of their area in the medium and long term; overview: evaluates, mainly, the Managers' vision about future trends to meet the demands of the market; and Back to the summary Page|57 applies to the Board of Directors and its respective members, if suitable, the indicators listed above. The performance assessment of Managers in the areas of internal control and risks management must be based on the achievement of the objectives of their own functions and not specifically in the overall performance of the Organization. The Integrated Risk Control Department - DCIR and the General Inspectorate Department - IGL are considered areas of internal control and risk management in the context of the Bradesco Organization, as well as the related areas of other companies of the Bradesco Organization. d) how compensation is structured to reflect the evolution of performance indicators It is up to the Board of Directors, after completion of all stages of definition and approval of the Overall Amount, to set the value of the compensation for each one of the Managers, in compliance with the following rules: uniformity of compensation among members of the same hierarchy (office), or differentiation as a result of the time in that position, experience, academic background or other difference that the Board of Directors deems appropriate; part of the Overall Amount approved will be distributed in fixed equal monthly installments during the term of office of the Manager, subject to the provisions above, called Monthly Compensation; and the remaining part of the Overall Amount may be distributed as Variable Compensation, upon proposal of the Remuneration Committee, which shall comply with established target criteria and performance indicators. Based on the assessment and proposal of the Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors shall define the amount of the Variable Compensation that will be paid to Managers, which will correspond to equal multiples of the Monthly Compensation that each Manager is receiving at the date of the resolution for the payment of Variable Compensation. how the compensation policy or practice is in line with the issuer's short, medium and long term interests One of the guidelines of the Managers´ Compensation Policy is ensuring that the practice of compensation is related to goals that value Bradesco Organization and the individual, not encouraging behaviors that increase the exposure to risks above the levels considered prudent in the strategies of short, medium and long terms adopted by the Bradesco Organization. As a result, by means of the payment of the fixed compensation, Bradesco seeks, in the short term, to align the interests of managers to its. Back to the summary Page|58 Aiming to encourage the alignment of medium term interests, Bradesco can realize the payment of variable compensation to its managers, according to item 13.1.d.iii of the Reference Form, that will be deliberated after the verifying of the satisfaction of the specific indicators. The payment of variable compensation will be realized upon receipt of fifty percent (50%) in cash and fifty percent (50%) destined to the acquisition of preferred shares issued by Bradesco or PNB shares issued by BBD Participações S.A. (company belonging of Bradesco control group), which are recorded and unavailable ("Restricted Shares"), becoming available in three (3) equal, annual and successive installments. The Restricted Shares detained by the Managers are subject to adjustments in case of a significant reduction of the Recurring Profit made, or in the occurrence of negative financial result of the Company, during the deferral period. In addition, the Pension Plan of the Managers constitutes a form of ensuring their performance focused on business perpetuity and on long-term value generation for the Company. This process links the managers to a cautious management and in consonance with the long term risks, leading to an increase in the amounts distributed to shareholders of the Company. existence of compensation supported by subsidiaries, controlled or direct or indirect controllers Not applicable. existence of any compensation or benefit related to the occurrence of certain corporate event, such as the sale of the corporate control of the issuer Not applicable. practices and procedures adopted by the board of directors to define the individual compensation of the board of directors and board of executive officers, indicating: the issuer's bodies and committees that participate in the decision-making process, identifying how they participate

The governance structure responsible for managing and ensuring compliance with the Remuneration Policy is exercised by the following Bodies and their attributions: Bradesco Organization's Remuneration Committee, (i) analyzes the results of the performance evaluation, in order to propose the payment of Variable Remuneration for resolution by the Board of Directors; (ii) proposes to the Board of Directors the Global Amount of the remuneration (Monthly Fee and Variable Back to the summary Page|59 Remuneration) to be distributed to the Managers of each company of the Organization; and (iii) proposes to the Board of Directors the payment of Variable remuneration to the Directors of each company of the Organization. Board of Directors, evaluates the proposals of the Compensation Committee and resolve on them.

evaluates the proposals of the Compensation Committee and resolve on them. General Meeting of Shareholders / Meeting of Quotaholders, approves the Global Amount of the company's remuneration. criteria and methodology used for the determination of individual remuneration, indicating whether studies are used to verify market practices and, if so, the criteria for comparison and the scope of such studies.

The guidelines established in the Remuneration Policy are in compliance with the legislation, rules and regulations that govern the subject, observing the following rules: ensure the establishment of remuneration practice for all Managers of the Organization, which includes the Members of the Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers, maintaining the uniformity of remuneration among the members of the same hierarchy (position), and there may be differentiation as a result of time in the position, experience, academic formation or other differential that the Board of Directors deems appropriate. The remuneration is distributed in fixed monthly installments;

ensure that the remuneration practice is in accordance with the legislation, rules and regulations that govern the matter, and it is up to the Board of Directors and the relevant Management Bodies to determine the remuneration of each of the manager, based on: i) the responsibilities of the Managers, considering the different positions they occupy and the functions they perform; (ii) in the time devoted to their duties; (iii) professional competence and reputation, in view of their experience and qualification; and (iv) the value of its services in the market;

to promote the alignment between the remuneration practices of the Managers and the interests of the Organization, so that the decisions made are the best possible, seeking to create value for its shareholders and investors; and

ensure that the practice of remuneration is related to objectives that seek the appreciation of the Organization, not encouraging behaviors that increase the exposure to risk above the levels considered prudent in the short, medium and long term strategies adopted. Back to the summary Page|60 how often and how the board of directors assesses the adequacy of the issuer's remuneration policy.

Annually. 13.2 - Total compensation of the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council Back to the summary Page|61 Back to the summary Page|62 Back to the summary Page|63 Back to the summary Page|64 Back to the summary Page|65 13.3 - Variable compensation of the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council body (see table in "d.ii" below) number of members (see table in "d.ii" below) number of remunerated members (see table in "d.ii" below) in relation to bonus: minimum amount predicted in the compensation plan

Bradesco does not establish minimum amount in the compensation plan for the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council. maximum amount predicted in the compensation plan

Maximum amount set in the compensation plan for the current fiscal year: Board of Board of Fiscal Body Executive Total Directors Council Officers Total number of members 10 94 5 109 Number of remunerated members 10 94 5 109 Bonus - - - - minimum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan maximum amount predicted in the compensation 48,902,000.00 376,903,305.00 - 425,805,305.00 plan Amount predicted in the compensation plan, in case - - - - the goals established were achieved. Participation in the results - - - - minimum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan maximum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Amount predicted in the compensation plan, in case - - - - the goals established were achieved. Back to the summary Page|66 amount predicted in the compensation plan, in case the goals established were achieved

Bradesco does not establish compensation amount automatically associated with the achievement of goals for the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council.

So, even with the establishment of goals and objectives for all areas, individually, for compensation purposes, prevails the Overall performance of the Bradesco Organization, irrespective of the area, whether it is considered support or business, technical or relationship area. Amount effectively recognized in the result of the last three fiscal years Total compensation of the fiscal year 2019 - annual amount Board of Statutory Board Body of Executive Fiscal Council Total Directors Officers Total number of members 7.83 94.08 5.00 106.91 Number of remunerated members 7.83 94.08 5.00 106.91 Bonus - - - - Minimum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Maximum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Amount effectively recognized in the results 90,492,465.00 328,727,546.25 - 419,220,011.25 Participation in the results - - - - Minimum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Maximum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Amount predicted in the compensation plan, in - - - - case the goals established were achieved. Amount effectively recognized in the results - - - - Back to the summary Page|67 Total compensation of the fiscal year 2018 - annual amount Board of Statutory Board Body of Executive Fiscal Council Total Directors Officers Total number of members 7.67 91.92 5 104.59 Number of remunerated members 6.5 91.92 5 103.42 Bonus - - - - Minimum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Maximum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Amount effectively recognized in the results 30,318,750.00 183,211,016.77 - 213,529,766.77 Participation in the results - - - - Minimum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Maximum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Amount predicted in the compensation plan, in - - - - case the goals established were achieved. Amount effectively recognized in the results - - - - Total compensation of the fiscal year 2017 - annual amount Board of Statutory Board Body of Executive Fiscal Council Total Directors Officers Total number of members 7.75 88 5 100.75 Number of remunerated members 7 88 5 100 Bonus - - - - Minimum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Maximum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Amount effectively recognized in the results 23,373,918.75 186,653,923.75 - 210,027,842.50 Participation in the results - - - - Minimum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Maximum amount predicted in the compensation - - - - plan Amount predicted in the compensation plan, in - - - - case the goals established were achieved. Amount effectively recognized in the results - - - - Back to the summary Page|68 in relation to the participation in the result: minimum amount predicted in the compensation plan

Bradesco does not establish any amount corresponding to the participation in the result in the compensation plan for the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council. maximum amount predicted in the compensation plan

Bradesco does not establish any amount corresponding to the participation in the result in the compensation plan for the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council. amount predicted in the compensation plan, in case the goals established were achieved

Bradesco does not establish any amount corresponding to the participation in the result in the compensation plan for the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council. amount effectively recognized in the result of the last three fiscal years

Bradesco does not establish any amount corresponding to the participation in the result in the compensation plan for the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council 13.4 - Compensation plan based on shares of the Board of Directors and of the Statutory Board of Executive Officers Bradesco has no plan of share-based compensation for the Board of Directors and Statutory Board of Executive Officers. Pursuant to Resolution No. 3,921/10, the payment of Variable Compensation, due to the corporate assessment process and upon achievement of performance goals, 50% of the net amount paid by the Manager will be allocated for the acquisition of PNB shares issued by BBD Participações S.A. (PNB BBD Shares) and/or preferred shares issued by Bradesco (Bradesco Preferred shares), which will be recorded and unavailable ("Restricted Shares"). The Restricted Shares will become available in three (3) equal, annual and successive installments, expiring the first installment one year after the date of the acquisition of shares. Back to the summary Page|69 13.5 - Compensation based on shares of the Board of Directors and of the Statutory Board of Executive Officers Pursuant to Resolution No. 3,921/10, the payment of Variable Compensation, due to the corporate assessment process and upon achievement of performance goals, 50% of the net amount paid by the Manager will be allocated for the acquisition of PNB shares issued by BBD Participações S.A. (PNB BBD Shares) and/or preferred shares issued by Bradesco (Bradesco Preferred shares), which will be recorded and unavailable ("Restricted Shares"). The Restricted Shares will become available in three (3) equal, annual and successive installments, expiring the first installment one year after the date of the acquisition of shares. 13.6 - Information on options (open) held by the Board of Directors and Statutory Board of Executive Officers Bradesco has no plan based on shares option for the Board of Directors and Statutory Board of Executive Officers. 13.7 - Options exercised and shares delivered related to compensation based on shares of the Board of Directors and of the Statutory Board of Executive Officers Bradesco has no plan based on shares option for the Board of Directors and Statutory Board of Executive Officers. 13.8 - Information necessary for understanding the data disclosed in items 13.5 to 13.7 - Method of pricing the value of shares and options Bradesco has no plan based on shares (including stocks options) for the Board of Directors and Statutory Board of Executive Officers. The payment of Variable Compensation of the Management is accounted for in Personal expenses with collection of social security contributions (INSS) and recognized in the year. Of the total net amount (after legal discount) credited to the current account of the manager, it is charged 50% for the acquisition of PNB shares issued by BBD Participações S.A. (PNB BBD Shares) and/or preferred shares issued by Bradesco (Bradesco preferred shares), which are recorded on his behalf and unavailable for trading, being released 1/3 every year in subsequent years. Back to the summary Page|70 13.9 - Number of shares, quotas and other securities convertible into shares held by managers and members of the Fiscal Council - by body BRADESCO CIDADE DE BBD PARTICIPAÇÕES BRADESPAR Body DEUS Common Preferred Common Common Preferred PNB Common Preferred Board of 22,035,273 40,381,427 347,369,894 50,936,623 1,193,036 1,509,369 465,120 1,083,560 Directors Board of Executive 62,260 1,503,326 -.- 26,529,914 13,018,782 4,279,851 -.- 431 Officers Fiscal 2,180 125,862 -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,284 39,192 Council 13.10 - Information on private pension plans granted to the members of the Board of Directors and of the Statutory Board of Executive Officers a) Body See table 13.10 b) number of members See table 13.10 c) number of remunerated members See table 13.10 d) name of the Plan Bradesco Organization's Pension Plan number of managers that meet the conditions to retire See table 13.10 f) conditions for early retirement In case the participant is older than 55 when they withdraw from the Bradesco Organization, if they retire by the INSS (Social Security), and have contributed to the Plan for at least 10 years, they may choose to receive a proportional Instant Monthly Income, resulting from the amount accumulated in the participant's individual account (contributions made by the company and the participant). Back to the summary Page|71 updated value of accumulated contributions in the pension plan until the end of last fiscal year, deducting the portion related to contributions directly made by the managers See table 13.10 total value of accumulated contributions during the last fiscal year, deducting the portion related to contributions directly made by the managers See table 13.10 if there is the possibility of early redemption and the conditions for that There is a possibility of early redemption after a grace period of a full calendar year, counted from the first working day of January of the year following the contribution, subject to the rules governing the matter. Table 13.10 Total number of members (Items "b and c") Item "g" Item "h" Body (Item "a") Item Total Number of "e" number of remunerated Retired Assets R$ R$ members members Board of Directors 7.83 7.83 6 2 - 283,120,661.80 77,176,620.00 Statutory Board of 94.08 94.08 4 91 - 630,187,366.10 285,823,380.00 Executive Officers Total 101.91 101.91 10 93 - 913,308,027.90 363,000,000.00 Back to the summary Page|72 13.11 - Highest, lowest and the average individual compensation for the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council 13.12 - Compensation or indemnity mechanisms for managers in case of removal from office or retirement Bradesco does not pay this type of compensation to the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council 13.13 - Percentage in total compensation held by Management and members of the Fiscal Council that are related parties to the controlling companies Body 2019 2018 2017 Board of Directors 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Statutory Board of Executive Officers 80.7% 87.8% 81.4% Fiscal Council 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Back to the summary Page|73 13.14 - Compensation of managers and Fiscal Council's members, grouped by body, received for any reason other than the position they occupy Bradesco does not pay this type of compensation to the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council. . 13.15 - - Compensation of managers and Fiscal Council's members recognized in the income of the controlling shareholders, direct or indirect, of companies under common control and of the issuer's subsidiaries Fiscal Year 2019 - amounts received that were recognized in the result of subsidiaries according to the exercise of the Office in these companies. Statutory Board R$ Board of Directors of Executive Fiscal Council Total Officers Direct and indirect controllers - - - - Issuer's subsidiaries 2.063.250,00 - - 2.063.250,00 Companies under common control - - - - Fiscal Year 2018 - amounts received that were recognized in the result of subsidiaries according to the exercise of the Office in these companies. Statutory Board R$ Board of Directors of Executive Fiscal Council Total Officers Direct and indirect controllers - - - - Issuer's subsidiaries 36,217,125.00 - - 36,217,125.00 Companies under common control - - - - Fiscal Year 2017 - amounts received that were recognized in the result of subsidiaries according to the exercise of the Office in these companies. Statutory Board R$ Board of Directors of Executive Fiscal Council Total Officers Direct and indirect controllers - - - - Issuer's subsidiaries 71,798,096.78 - - 71,798,096.78 Companies under common control - - - - 13.16 - Other relevant information None. Back to the summary Page|74 Management Comments on the Company Back to the summary Page|75 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 SUMMARY 10.1 - GENERAL FINANCIAL AND EQUITY CONDITIONS .................................................................................... 3 10.2 - OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INCOME ............................................................................................... 20 10.3 - EVENTS WITH SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS (OCCURRED AND EXPECTED) ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS........................ 21 10.4 - SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING PRACTICES - RESERVATION AND EMPHASES IN THE AUDITOR'S OPINION.. 22 10.5 - CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES...................................................................................................... 23 10.6 - MATERIAL ITEMS NOT SHOWN IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................................... 25 10.7 - COMMENTS ON MATERIAL ITEMS NOT SHOWN IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................... 26 10.8 - BUSINESS PLAN .......................................................................................................................... 26 10.9 - OTHER FACTORS WITH RELEVANT INFLUENCE ..................................................................................... 27 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 10.1 - General Financial and Equity Conditions Officers should comment: a) general financial and equity conditions We understand that we have all financial and asset conditions to ensure the compliance with our obligations, guaranteeing our business expansion in the short- and long-terms. Our analysis is based on information from the last three managerial financial statements on the balance sheet date, as follows: 2019 In 2019, important steps were taken concerning the agenda of structural reforms in Brazil, mainly through the pension reform. Issues such as the improvement of the business environment, reducing the complexity of taxation, the expansion of infrastructure and the quality of education are on the radar. Bradesco believes that addressing these issues will contribute to increase productive efficiency, in an environment in which the private sector will be the protagonist of the cycle of economic expansion that has already begun. At the same time, such advances will contribute to increase the competitiveness of the productive sector in the face of international competition that is increasingly intense. Brazil is in a favorable position to sustain this cycle, which will be driven by consumption and investments. The financial conditions should remain favorable, reflecting credible economic policies and inflation rates without significant pressures, besides the improvement in perceptions of the agents regarding structural advances. Companies are deleveraged and have expanded access to sources of financing, such as the capital market. The commitment of family income and delinquency are at low levels. National entrepreneurship continues with high capability of adaptation and innovation. Under this scenario, the national financial sector should be relevant and have a constructive role to ensure that the sustainable growth of the GDP continues over the next few years. Maintaining the agenda of structural reforms is fundamental to face challenges in the international scenario. Advances and setbacks alternated in the global trade issue throughout 2019, increasing the volatility in the financial markets. However, the USA and China reached a first agreement at the beginning of this year, which contributed towards reducing the risks to global growth in the coming quarters. In this perspective, the cycle of monetary loosening in the major economies should be interrupted, even if they are not seen as movements of normalization of interest rates in predictable horizons. With the recurring net income of 2019, we reached an annualized return over the average Shareholders' Equity (ROAE) of 20.6%. Profit growth of 20.0% reflects the good performance of the operating incomes, driven by the good performance of the net interest income and lower expenses with Expanded ALL, and the positive performance of fee and commission income and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds results. Such factors offset the growth of operating expenses, whose development is mostly related from the variable expenses. 19.0% 20.6% 25,887 21,564 2018 2019 Recurring Net Income - R$ million Annualized Return on Average Equity (ROAE) - % 3 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 Loan operations Our policy guides management actions and is constantly updated and consistent with the economic reality. We are expanding and diversifying supply in various channels of distribution, especially in the digital means, complemented by the Branch Network and the Banking Correspondents. Our capillarity allows the achievement of loans and direct financing or in strategic partnerships with the various business chains. Some of the highlighted lines: Consumer Financing: includes a representative portion of the loan operations intended to individuals, through personal loans, payroll-deductible loans, vehicle financing and credit card. Lines that encourage consumption and consequently stimulate increased economic activity; For companies: working capital items, advances on receivables and financing of goods focused on small and medium-sized enterprises enable the growth of the economic activity and the creation of jobs; Bradesco Corporate: leader in assets in Brazilian Market for large and medium-sized enterprises, with complete solutions for different needs and corporate sectors; Agribusiness: we are featured among the largest agribusiness financiers, offering solutions for the development of production, keeping in accordance with the main manufacturers of agricultural tools of the Country; Real Estate Financing: one of the most important in this market, we maintain the commitment in meeting the demands of the sector, financing both the construction industry and the acquisition of real estate by the final borrowers. In 2019, we maintained a leadership position in the ranking of real estate loans as the private Bank which granted more credit, according to the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Loans and Savings Companies - Abecip; and Onlendings: leader in BNDES - Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (National Bank for Social and Economic Development) onlendings. Below is the balance of the main portfolios: R$605.0 billion, at year-end, on consolidated loan operations, in the expanded concept, which includes Sureties, Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Anticipation of Credit Card Receivables, Debentures, Promissory Notes, Co-Obligations in Real Estate Receivable Certificates and Rural Credit;

year-end, on consolidated loan operations, in the expanded concept, which includes Sureties, Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Anticipation of Credit Card Receivables, Debentures, Promissory Notes, Co-Obligations in Real Estate Receivable Certificates and Rural Credit; R$36.8 billion was the consolidated balance of provision for loan losses, considering an additional provision of R$6.9 billion, calculated based on the models of provisioning, according on statistical models that capture historical, actuarial and prospective data;

R$160.0 billion in operations intended to consumer financing; which includes the amount of R$63.0 billion in Payroll-Deductible Loans with 9.0 million active contracts at the end of the fiscal year;

Payroll-Deductible Loans with 9.0 million active contracts at the end of the fiscal year; R$61.2 billion was the balance in the Real Estate Credit portfolio, whereby R$44.3 billion was intended for the Individuals and R$16.9 billion for the Legal Entities, totaling 219,251 units financed;

R$14.1 billion in applications on agribusiness by the end of the fiscal year; and

R$22.5 billion amounted to the balance of onlending portfolios, with 196,017 agreements. Funding and Resource Management The resources captured and managed, in December 2019, totaled R$2.259 trillion, an evolution of 3.5% compared to the previous year. R$585.6 billion in Demand Deposits, Time Deposits, Interbank Deposits, Savings Accounts and Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase;

R$1.0 trillion in assets under management, comprising Investment Funds, Managed Portfolios and Third- Party Fund Quotas, with a 6.4% increase in the year;

R$354.0 billion in the Exchange Portfolio, Borrowings and Onlendings in Brazil, Working Capital, Tax Payments and Collection and Related Charges, Funds from Issuance of Securities in Brazil, and Subordinated Debt in Brazil;

R$274.8 billion in Technical Reserves for Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bonds, up by 6.2% in the year; and 4 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 R$45.9 billion in Foreign Funding, through public and private issues, Subordinated Debt Overseas, Securitization of Future Financial Flows and Borrowings and Onlendings Overseas, equivalent to US$11.4 billion. In December 2019, our market value, considering the closing prices of the common and preferred shares, totaled R$282.1 billion, an increase of 16.3% in comparison to December 2018, representing 2.1 times the Shareholder's Equity of December 2019. 2018 The uncertainties of the economic agents increased volatility in the global and domestic financial markets in 2018. Themes such as commercial discussions, standardization of the US monetary policy and geopolitical risks were on the radar, affecting the prices of assets of emerging countries. Brazil, despite the good foundations of its external accounts, was influenced by this adverse international environment. Even though the annual expansion of the Brazilian economy has remained on a very close level to the one observed in 2017, the recovery was more disseminated, both sector and regional based. Looking ahead, Brazil is in a cyclic position favorable to the faster growth pace, including more beneficial financial conditions. Inflation and interest at a lower level, unleveraged families and companies, low levels of delinquency ratios and space for the demand expansion, are favorable vectors for a more intense growth in 2019, which may be boosted at the recovery of the structural reform agenda, with positive impacts over the confidence of businessmen and consumers. We evaluated that there are indicators to boost employment, income, credit and investments, as the maintenance of the credible and sustainable economic policies should avoid inflationary pressures originating from this recovery. It is fundamental, therefore, for Brazil to advance in its agenda, comprising macro and microeconomic aspects, preparing for an international environment that should remain challenging in the coming quarters. The Recurring Net Income attributable to shareholders was R$21.6 billion in the fiscal year of 2018, equivalent to R$3.22 per share and equivalent to an annualized profitability of 19.0% over the average Shareholders' Equity. The return on Average Total Assets was 1.6% in the year. Shareholders' Equity amounted to R$121.1 billion and the total of the adjusted assets stood at R$1.386 trillion. Loan operations We continuously monitor the portfolios and keep our policy up to date and in line with the current economic situation. We are expanding and diversifying supply in various channels of distribution, especially, complemented by the Branch Network and the Banking Correspondents. Our capillarity allows the achievement of loans and direct financing or in strategic partnerships with the various business chains. The consumer credit is one of the modalities with larger representativity in the Bank's portfolio, contributing to the growth of many production chains among small, medium and large businesses. Highlighted in the portfolio are personal loans, payroll-deductible loans, real estate financing and credit cards. The supply of working capital items, advances on receivables and financing of goods focused on small- and medium-sized enterprises enables the growth of the economic activity and the consequent creation of jobs, thus creating a virtuous circle between investment credit and consumption credit. Bradesco Corporate is highlighted as leader in assets in Brazilian Market for large- and medium-sized enterprises, on the concept of expanded portfolio, with complete solutions for different sizes, needs and corporate sector. Bradesco is also the largest private Bank in assets on agribusiness, with offering of solutions for the development of production, keeping in accordance with the main manufacturers of agricultural tools of the Country. Further information can be obtained at the website bradescoagronegocio.com.br. 5 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 Keeping the strong commitment to meeting the demands of the real estate sector, financing both the construction sector and the acquisition of real estates by the final borrowers, we improved, constantly, our procedures for granting loans for the different channels of origination to make them more agile and practical for the clients. We occupy a leading position in this operating segment. We are one of the main distributing agents of BNDES funds and maintained this important position by reaching a total disbursement of R$5.5 billion, equivalent to 17.6% of the Market Share, maintaining a focus on releases to micro- ,small-, and medium-sized enterprises, which absorbed R$4.9 billion, or 18.7% of the total amount disbursed. Below is the balance of the main portfolios: R$531.6 billion, at year-end, on consolidated loan operations, in the expanded concept, which includes Sureties, Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Anticipation of Credit Card Receivables, Debentures, Promissory Notes, Co-Obligations in Real Estate Receivable Certificates and Rural Credit;

year-end, on consolidated loan operations, in the expanded concept, which includes Sureties, Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Anticipation of Credit Card Receivables, Debentures, Promissory Notes, Co-Obligations in Real Estate Receivable Certificates and Rural Credit; R$35.1 billion was the consolidated balance of provision for doubtful debtors, which includes an additional provision of R$6.9 billion, calculated based on the provisioning models, which are based on statistical models that capture historical, current and prospective information;

R$130.4 billion in operations intended for consumption credit;

R$50.9 billion in Payroll-Deductible Loans at the close of 2018, with 8,903,348 active contracts;

Payroll-Deductible Loans at the close of 2018, with 8,903,348 active contracts; R$61.3 billion in the Real Estate Credit portfolio, whereby R$38.284 billion was intended for Individuals and R$23.0 billion for Legal Entities, totaling 192,659 units financed;

R$20.3 billion in investments in agribusiness at the end of the fiscal year; and

R$18.3 billion amounted to the balance of transfer portfolios, with 189,655 contracts registered. Funding and Resource Management The resources funded and managed, in December 2018, totaled R$2.182 trillion, an evolution of 7.8% in comparison to the previous year. In total, the Bank manages 28.3 million account holders and 63.5 million savings accounts, with a balance of R$111.2 billion. R$624.8 billion in Demand Deposits, Time Deposits, Interbank Deposits, Savings Accounts and Securities Sold under Agreements for Repurchase;

R$940.5 billion in assets under management, comprising Investment Funds, Managed Portfolios and Third- Party Fund Quotas, an increase of 8.0% in the year;

R$309.7 billion in the Exchange Portfolio, Borrowings and Onlendings in Brazil, Working Capital, Tax Payments and Collection and Related Charges, Funds from Issuance of Securities in Brazil, and Subordinated Debt in Brazil;

R$258.8 billion in Technical Provisions for Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bonds, an increase of 4.9% in the year; and

R$51.0 billion in Foreign Funding, through public and private issues, Subordinated Debt Overseas, Securitization of Future Financial Flows and Borrowings and Onlendings Overseas, equivalent to US$13.2 billion. In December 2018, our market value, considering the closing prices of the common and preferred shares, totaled R$242.6 billion, with an increase of 21.0% in comparison to December 2017, representing 2.0 times the Shareholders' Equity in December 2018. 2017 The Recurring Net Income was R$19.0 billion in the fiscal year of 2017, equivalent to R$2.84 per share and annualized profitability of 18.1% over the average Shareholders' Equity. The return on Average Total Assets was 1.5%. The Shareholders' Equity amounted to R$110.5 billion and total of the managerial assets stood at R$1.298 trillion. Loan Operations Bradesco, attentive to the challenging scene of the credit market, constantly monitors its loan portfolios in order to keep its policy up to date and in line with the current economic situation, supporting the expansion and diversification of supply in various channels of distribution, which cover the Network of Branches, Banking Correspondents, and Digital Channels. These differentials have contributed to the achievement of loans and direct financing or in strategic partnerships with the various business chains. 6 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 R$492.9 billion was the balance at the end of the year, of consolidated credit operations, in the expanded concept, which includes Sureties and Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Anticipation of Credit Card Receivables, Debentures, Promissory Notes, Investment Funds in Credit Rights for Certificates of Real Estate Receivables and Rural Credit; and

R$36.5 billion was the consolidated balance for the provision for doubtful debtors, encompassing an additional provision of R$6.9 billion, above what's required by Resolution No. 2,682/99, of the National Monetary Council. Funding and Resource Management The resources funded and managed, in the end of 2017, amounted to R$2.024 trillion. Overall, the Bank manages 27.8 million account holders and 63.4 million savings accounts with a balance of R$103.3 billion, representing 18.3% of the SBPE - Brazilian Savings and Loan System. R$578.9 billion in Demand Deposits, Time Deposits, Interbank Deposits, Savings Accounts and Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase;

R$870.7 billion in assets under management, comprising Investment Funds, Managed Portfolios and Third- Party Fund Quotas;

R$293.3 billion in the Exchange Portfolio, Borrowings and Onlendings in Brazil, Working Capital, Tax Payments and Collection and Related Charges, Funds from Issuance of Securities in Brazil, and Subordinated Debt in Brazil;

R$246.7 billion in Technical Reserves for Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bonds, an increase of 10.4% in the year; and

R$36.5 billion in Foreign Funding, through public and private issues, Subordinated Debt Overseas, Securitization of Future Financial Flows and Borrowings and Onlendings Overseas, equivalent to US$11.0 billion. At the close of the fiscal year of 2017, the market value of Bradesco, considering the closing prices of the common and preferred shares, totaled R$200.5 billion, an increase of 24.7% in 2017, representing 1.8 times the Shareholders' Equity on December 2017. 7 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 The following are comments about our key indicators: Basel Ratio Brazilian financial institutions are subject to methodology for capital metrics and levels based on a risk- weighted asset index. The parameters of this methodology resemble the international framework for minimum capital measurements adopted for the Basel Accord. The composition of our Basel Ratio is shown below: R$ million Basel III Variation Calculation Basis Prudential Conglomerate Dec19 Dec18 Dec17 Dec19 x Dec18 Dec18 x Dec17 R$ % R$ % Capital - PR 125,275 117,940 104,673 7,335 6.2 13,267 12.7 Tier I 100,832 90,322 80,085 10,510 11.6 10,237 12.8 Common equity 91,272 81,090 75,080 10,182 12.6 6,010 8.0 Shareholders' equity 133,723 121,121 110,457 12,602 10.4 10,664 9.7 Non-controlling interests / Other 107 170 69 (63) (37.3) 101 146.4 Prudential adjustments as per CMN Resolution No. 4,192/13 (42,558) (40,200) (35,446) (2,358) 5.9 (4,754) 13.4 Additional capital (1) 9,560 9,232 5,005 328 3.6 4,227 84.5 Tier II 24,444 27,618 24,588 (3,174) (11.5) 3,030 12.3 Subordinated debt (according to CMN Resolution No. 4,192/13) 21,324 22,417 16,947 (1,093) (4.9) 5,470 32.3 Subordinated debt (prior to CMN Resolution No. 4,192/13) 3,119 5,201 7,641 (2,082) (40.0) (2,440) (31.9) Risk-weighted assets - RWA 759,051 661,616 611,442 97,435 14.7 50,174 8.2 Credit risk 680,908 598,058 554,929 82,850 13.9 43,129 7.8 Operational Risk 64,572 53,151 47,605 11,421 21.5 5,546 11.7 Market risk 13,571 10,407 8,908 3,164 30.4 1,499 16.8 Total Ratio 16.5% 17.8% 17.1% (1.3) p.p. 0.7 p.p. Tier I capital 13.3% 13.7% 13.1% (0.4) p.p. 0.6 p.p. Common equity 12.0% 12.3% 12.3% (0.3) p.p. - p.p. Additional capital 1.3% 1.4% 0.8% (0.1) p.p. 0.6 p.p. Tier II capital 3.2% 4.2% 4.0% (1.0) p.p. 0.2 p.p. Subordinated debt (according to CMN Resolution No. 4,192/13) 2.8% 3.4% 2.8% (0.6) p.p. 0.6 p.p. Subordinated debt (prior to CMN Resolution No. 4,192/13) 0.4% 0.8% 1.2% (0.4) p.p. (0.4) p.p. (1) It includes subordinated perpetual debts issued in 2018, in the amount of R$4.2 billion, that were approved and authorized by Central Bank. In 2019, the total Basel Ratio registered 16.5%, showing a reduction in relation to 2018, resulting mainly from the payment of R$8 billion of extraordinary dividends, which occurred in October 2019, and the prudential adjustments, impacted by the increase of the tax credits. These events were partially offset by the strong generation of capital (net profit) and the reallocation of resources, via dividends, of the Insurance Group. The growth of the capital indexes, in the comparison between 2018 and 2017, is related to the strong generation of capital (net income), which positively exceeded the impacts of the prudential adjustments, defined in Resolution No. 4,192/13, which gradually went from 60%, in 2016, to 80%, in 2017 and, reached 100% in 2018. In addition, in 2018, we issued perpetual subordinate loans, in the sum of R$4.2 billion to compose the complementary capital in tier I and subordinated debts for the re-composition of the capital of tier II, in both cases, approved and authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil. 8 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 Operating Efficiency Ratio (ER) ER Calculation Basis 2019 2018 2017 Personnel Expenses 21,767 19,986 19,500 Administrative Expenses 21,407 20,291 20,122 Other Operating Expense net of Income 5,852 6,609 5,308 Total (A) 49,026 46,886 44,930 Net Interest Income 58,756 55,756 55,579 Fee and Commission Income 33,606 32,614 31,020 Income from Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bonds 14,793 13,121 12,277 Equity in the Earnings (Losses) of Unconsolidated Companies 297 195 192 (-) Tax Expenses (7,383) (7,200) (6,944) Total (B) 100,069 94,486 92,124 Ratios - % 2019 2018 2017 New ER Calculation - A / B 49.0 49.6 48.8 R$ million Variation 2019 x 2018 2018 x 2017 R$ % R$ % 1,781 8.9 486 2.5 1,116 5.5 169 0.8 (757) (11.5) 1,301 24.5 2,140 4.6 1,956 4.4 3,000 5.4 177 0.3 992 3.0 1,594 5.1 1,672 12.7 844 6.9 102 52.3 3 1.6 (183) 2.5 (256) 3.7 5,583 5.9 2,362 2.6 Variation 2019 x 2018 2018 x 2017 (0.6) p.p. 0.8 p.p. ER calculation = (Personnel Expenses + Administrative Expenses + Other Operating Expenses, net of Income) / (Net Interest Income + Fee and commission income + Income from Insurance + Equity in the income of Affiliated Companies + Tax Expenses. In order to improve our indicators, as of the first quarter of 2019, w e changed the calculation methodology the ER, and for better comparability effect, w e adjusted the index for previous periods. Operating Efficiency Ratio (ER) The improvement in the ratio in the comparison between 2019 and 2018 reflects the performance of net interest income, the income from insurance operations, pension plans and capitalization bonds, and the fee and commission income, which offset the growth of operating expenses, whose development is mostly arises from the variable expenses related to the performance of the results. In 2018, compared to 2017, the evolution of revenues with the net interest income, the higher revenues from the provision of services and the higher result of insurance, pension and capitalization operations, positively influenced this indicator. The performance between 2017 and 2018 was impacted by the higher constitution of tax provisions, which justify the increment of other operating expenses, net of income. 9 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 Main loan portfolio indicators

Delinquency Ratio > 90 days (1) In % 8.3 7.2 6.8 6.7 6.6 6.2 6.1 5.8 5.5 5.1 5.2 5.6 4.7 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.9 4.3 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.5 4.3 4.4 4.2 4.1 4.2 3.7 3.9 3.6 3.5 3.6 2.3 3.3 3.2 3.3 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.7 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.0 0.8 0.8 Mar17 June Sept Dec Mar18 June Sept Dec Mar19 June Sept Dec Individuals Total Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Corporates Concept defined by the Central Bank of Brazil. Even showing evolution in loan operations in the years 2019, 2018 and 2017, the delinquency ratio, including operations with delinquency exceeding 90 days of the total portfolio, maintained the downward trend observed during the periods, reflecting the better quality of the new captures and adjustments in the loan concession and recovery processes. Since the peak of total delinquency in March 2017, the ratio presents a decrease of 2.3 p.p. Coverage Ratios 269.2% 267.2% 230.0% 243.4% 245.3% 244.9% 219.3% 225.5% 211.4% 207.7% 202.5% 182.1% 220.2% 200.9% 201.6% 209.3% 189.4% 188.5% 193.6% 179.7% 174.6% 175.0% 167.0% 154.0% R$ million 39,181 37,536 36,557 36,527 36,987 36,860 36,142 36,796 35,763 35,240 35,237 35,084 25,436 21,521 22,483 20,937 20,868 19,900 18,610 19,171 19,008 18,540 17,538 17,403 16,798 17,611 17,603 17,278 16,311 15,323 14,474 16,024 15,026 14,302 13,739 13,795 Mar17 June Sept Dec Mar18 June Sept Dec Mar19 June Sept Dec Total Provision (1) Loan Portfolio Overdue for over 60 Days (2) Coverage Ratio over 90 Days (1/3) Coverage Ratio over 60 Days (1/2) Loan Portfolio Overdue for over 90 Days (3) Our coverage ratios (60 days and 90 days) showed very satisfying levels. Our level of provisioning concerning the loan portfolio reflects the quality improvement of our operations and because of the improvement of the models of provisioning, which are based on statistical models that capture historical, current and prospective data. 10 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 b) capital structure As shown in tables below, we understand that the current capital structure is adequate and consistent with our business expansion strategy. The largest funding source for operations is from third-party capital. R$ billion Capital Structure Dec19 Dec18 Dec17 Capital Share 75.1 67.1 59.1 In thousands Number of Shares (1) Dec19 Dec18 Dec17 Common 4,031,915 3,359,929 3,054,481 Preferred 4,031,915 3,359,929 3,054,481 Total 8,063,830 6,719,858 6,108,962 Treasury Stocks (ON - Common) 6,643 5,536 5,033 Treasury Stocks (PN - Preferred) 24,890 20,741 18,856 Subtotal - Outstanding shares 8,032,297 6,693,581 6,085,074 (1) Excluding bonuses and stock splits during the period. R$ million Dec19 % on total Dec18 % on total Dec17 % on total liabilities liabilities liabilities Shareholders' equity of the controlling shareholders 133,723 9.5% 121,121 8.7% 110,457 8.5% Third-Party Capital (1) 1,275,582 90.5% 1,264,889 91.3% 1,187,871 91.5% Total liabilities 1,409,305 100.0% 1,386,010 100.0% 1,298,328 100.0% (1) Total liabilities excluding Shareholders' Equity. Over the last three years, our average proportion of capital held by third parties was 91.1%, which is seen as a normal level for institutions in the financial intermediation business. 11 Officers' comments on the Company in terms of Reference Form Item 10, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 480, dated December 7, 2009 capacity to pay financial commitments We understand that the operations stated in the balance sheet at the periods stated below, evidence that we have a comfortable liquidity margin to comply with our short-term liabilities. It is worth mentioning that Bradesco's asset and liability management policy is regularly reviewed to ensure sufficient liquidity to honor withdrawals, deposits, repay other obligations at maturity, extend loans or other forms of credit to the customers and meet its own needs of working capital for investment. Consolidated Managerial Balance Sheet by time limits R$ million Balance Sheet 1 to 30 31 to 180 181 to 360 More than Maturity not Total days days days 360 days stated Assets Current and long-term assets 781,196 125,992 82,172 392,112 - 1,381,472 Funds available 19,202 - - - - 19,202 Interbank investments (1) 47,492 5,757 3,219 1,746 - 58,214 Securities and derivative financial instruments (1) (2) 503,216 15,023 7,059 132,205 - 657,504 Interbank and interdepartmental accounts 90,903 - - 201 - 91,104 Loan and leasing 26,134 71,477 58,750 189,455 - 345,815 Other receivables and assets 94,250 33,735 13,143 68,504 - 209,633 Permanent assets 504 2,512 3,021 18,571 3,224 27,832 Investments - - - - 2,187 2,187 Premises and equipment 138 688 825 7,701 810 10,161 Intangible assets 366 1,824 2,196 10,870 228 15,485 Total on December 31, 2019 781,700 128,504 85,193 410,683 3,224 1,409,305 Total on December 31, 2018 851,700 123,058 59,469 348,772 3,011 1,386,010 Total on December 31, 2017 804,952 97,759 68,323 324,302 2,992 1,298,328 Liabilities Current and long-term liabilities 710,416 87,837 98,737 366,892 9,560 1,273,443 Deposits (3) 167,074 20,972 40,893 140,009 - 368,948 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (1) 212,785 1,721 294 1,875 - 216,675 Funds from issuance of securities 5,549 37,546 43,157