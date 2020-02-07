Remote Voting Ballot - Annual Shareholders Meeting of 3.10.2020 at 4:20 pm

Last update: 02/07/2020
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BCO BRADESCO S.A. to be held on 03/10/2020
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
If it chooses to exercise your right to vote remotely, in accordance with Articles 21-A and pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/2009, the shareholder must complete this Distance Voting Ballot (Ballot), which will only be considered valid and the votes cast here will only be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders Meeting, if the following instructions are observed:
-
all fields must be duly completed;
-
all the pages must be initialed; and
-
at the last page, the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as appropriate and in accordance with the current legislation, must sign the ballot.
This Ballot does not need to be notarized nor signed by the Consulate.
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
The Ballot must be received March 3, 2020, through one of the options described below:
I. By delivering the Ballot, completed and signed, to one of Bradesco's branches, during the business hours of the local bank - This option is intended exclusively to holders of shares deposited at Bradesco, as the registrar of the shares of its own issuance;
-
By vote instructions conveyed by the shareholders to its respective custody agents - This option is intended exclusively for the shareholders who own shares held in custody at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3). In this case, the distance voting shall be exercised by the shareholders in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Institutions and/or Brokers in which they have their positions in custody;
III. By forwarding its vote instructions directly to the Company.
For further information, access the Manual for participation in the Special and Annual Shareholders' Meetings to be held on March 10, 2020, available on the websites banco.bradesco/ri - Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings; B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/produtos-eservicos/negociacao/renda-variavel/empresaslistadas.htm) and CVM (http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/?CiaDoc). Should you have any questions, please send an e-mail to governancacorp@bradesco.com.br.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company
Banco Bradesco S.A., Secretaria Geral - Área Societária, with address at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 4º andar, Osasco, SP, Brasil, CEP 06029-900
email: governancacorp@bradesco.com.br
Contact person: Dagilson Ribeiro Carnevali
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, with address at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, Brasil, CEP 06029-900
Contact phone number: 0800 701 1616
Email: dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Simple Resolution
1. [Common Shares] Approve the management accounts and the Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2. [Common Shares] Allocation of the net income of the fiscal year 2019.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
3. [Common Shares] Proposal of the controlling shareholders for definition of 10 (ten) members to compose the Board of Directors.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Question
4. [Common Shares] Do you want to request the adoption of multiple voting process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant the provisions of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 10
5. Appointment of candidates for the board of directors (the shareholder may appoint as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be filled in the general election)
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Denise Aguiar Alvarez
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] João Aguiar Alvarez
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Milton Matsumoto
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Alexandre da Silva Glüher
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Josué Augusto Pancini
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Maurício Machado de Minas
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni (Membro Independente/Independent Member)
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior (Membro Independente/Independent Member)
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
6. In case of adoption of the election process by multiple voting, do you wish to distribute the votes corresponding to your shares in equal percentages by the candidates you chose?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
7. View of all candidates to appoint the % (percentage) of votes to be attributed.
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi [ ] %
Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates
Acionistas Controladoras/Controlling Shareholders
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Ariovaldo Pereira / João Batista de Moraes
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Domingos Aparecido Maia / Nilson Pinhal
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] José Maria Soares Nunes / Renaud Roberto Teixeira
8. Indication of all the names that make up the coalition - Controlling Shareholders. - Acionistas Controladoras/Controlling Shareholders
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
9. If one of the candidates that make up the coalition stops being part of it to accommodate the separate election dealt with in Articles 161, Paragraph 4, and 240 of Law no. 6,404/76, do you want the votes of your shares to be given to the same coalition chosen? -
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
Separate election of the fiscal council - Common shares
10. Appointment of candidates for the Fiscal Council by minority shareholders holding common shares (the shareholder must fill in this field if it has not filled the general election field)
Ivanyra Maura de Medeiros Correa / Genival Francisco da Silva
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares
11. Appointment of candidates to compose the Fiscal Council by preferred shareholders not entitled to voting rights or with restricted vote
Cristiana Pereira / Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
12. [Common Shares] Management overall remuneration, funds to cover the Pension Plan and funds corresponding to the contributions to the INSS borne by the Company.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
13. [Common Shares] Remuneration of the effective members of the Fiscal Council and sum corresponding to the contributions to the INSS borne by the Company.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________
Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________
