BANCO BRADESCO

(BBDC4)
[6-K] Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]: - 29-08-19

08/29/2019 | 05:41pm EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001292814-19-002907
Filing Date
2019-08-29
Accepted
2019-08-29 16:15:28
Documents
4
Period of Report
2019-06-30

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE PRUDENTIAL CONGLOMERATE bbdprudential2019_6k.htm 6-K 3573000
2 capa.jpg GRAPHIC 466007
3 capa1.jpg GRAPHIC 351344
4 x19082909444400.jpg GRAPHIC 1214
Complete submission text file 0001292814-19-002907.txt 4701602
Mailing Address
Business Address CIDADE DE DEUS S/N VILA YARA06029-900 OSASCOSP BRAZIL D5 00000
BANK BRADESCO (Filer) CIK: 0001160330 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-15250 | Film No.: 191066550
SIC: 6022 State Commercial Banks
Assistant Director 7

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:40:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 34 787 M
Net income 2019 23 481 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 241 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,38  BRL
Last Close Price 32,45  BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO0.00%58 046
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.40%341 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 313
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%249 928
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.32%200 346
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%187 064
