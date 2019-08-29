Banco Bradesco : 2019 Voluntary Severance Program

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID no.

60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

We inform the shareholders and the market in general the launch of the 2019 Voluntary Severance Program (PDV 2019), to which Bradesco Organization employees who meet the requirements set forth in the regulation ("Eligible Employees") may freely and spontaneously join.

The objectives are to provide those employees who have made significant contributions to the Organization throughout their careers with a set of benefits to assist them in their new career moves outside the Organization, to optimize and make more flexible our team structure to the best industry standards and to achieve significant improvement in our productivity indicators while preserving our commitment to the fundamentals of our internal career and maximizing shareholder value.

The PDV 2019 will allow the payment of all severance pay as well as the following special incentives:

payment, in a single installment, of 60% (sixty percent) of the month's fixed salary, based on September 2019, for the full year worked, limited to 12 (twelve) salaries;

maintenance of the health and dental insurance for 18 (eighteen) months;

and

and payment of an amount equivalent to 6 (six) months of food vouchers, based on September 2019.

Eligible Employees may voluntarily join PDV 2019 from September 2 to October 16, 2019.