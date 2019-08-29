Log in
BANCO BRADESCO

(BBDC4)
Banco Bradesco : 2019 Voluntary Severance Program

08/29/2019

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID no.

60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

We inform the shareholders and the market in general the launch of the 2019 Voluntary Severance Program (PDV 2019), to which Bradesco Organization employees who meet the requirements set forth in the regulation ("Eligible Employees") may freely and spontaneously join.

The objectives are to provide those employees who have made significant contributions to the Organization throughout their careers with a set of benefits to assist them in their new career moves outside the Organization, to optimize and make more flexible our team structure to the best industry standards and to achieve significant improvement in our productivity indicators while preserving our commitment to the fundamentals of our internal career and maximizing shareholder value.

The PDV 2019 will allow the payment of all severance pay as well as the following special incentives:

  • payment, in a single installment, of 60% (sixty percent) of the month's fixed salary, based on September 2019, for the full year worked, limited to 12 (twelve) salaries;
  • maintenance of the health and dental insurance for 18 (eighteen) months;
    and
  • payment of an amount equivalent to 6 (six) months of food vouchers, based on September 2019.

Eligible Employees may voluntarily join PDV 2019 from September 2 to October 16, 2019.

The financial impacts arising from this action and the number of Eligible Employees who have joined PDV 2019 will be disclosed to the market after the end of the adhesion period.

We reaffirm our commitment to always maintain high quality standards in the services provided to our customers and users in all locations, channels and segments in which we operate.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 29, 2019.

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:40:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 34 787 M
Net income 2019 23 481 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 241 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,38  BRL
Last Close Price 32,45  BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO0.00%58 046
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.40%341 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 313
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%249 928
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.32%200 346
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%187 064
