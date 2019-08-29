Banco Bradesco : Consolidated summary voting map - Shareholders' Meetings to be held on August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID No.
60.746.948/0001-12
Consolidated summary voting map for the Shareholders' Meetings to be
held on August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Banco Bradesco S.A. submits to its shareholders, clients and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the summary map (Attachment) which consolidates the remote voting instructions from its shareholders for each one of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted at the Special Shareholders´ Meeting to be held tomorrow, August 30, at 10 a.m., informing that no Remote Voting Ballots were received directly in the Company.
Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 29, 2019
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Leandro Miranda de Araujo
Executive Deputy Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Special Shareholders' Meeting
Date
August 30, 2019 - 10 a.m.
Consolidated summary voting map of the Special Shareholders' Meeting to be held tomorrow, August 30, at 10 a.m., composed of the votes received through the Remote Voting Ballot, in conformity with CVM Instruction 561. The amounts below contain only the votes received by the bookkeper, since no vote has been received directly by the Company.
Consolidated Summary Map
|
|
Agenda
|
Vote
|
Shareholder Position
|
|
|
|
Common Shares
|
|
Simple Resolution
|
Approve
|
191,552,904
|
1
|
To ratify the appointment of KPMG Auditores
|
Reject
|
0
|
|
Independentes to prepare the Appraisal Reports of this
|
Abstain
|
0
|
|
Company and of Bradesco Cartões.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Simple Resolution
|
Approve
|
191,552,904
|
|
To approve the Appraisal Reports of this Company and of
|
Reject
|
0
|
|
Bradesco Cartões.
|
Abstain
|
0
|
|
Simple Resolution
|
Approve
|
191,552,904
|
3
|
To approve the "Instrument of Protocol and Justification of
|
Reject
|
0
|
|
Merger", signed between this Company (Absorbing
|
Abstain
|
0
|
|
Company) and Bradesco Cartões (Absorbed Company).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simple Resolution
|
Approve
|
191,552,904
|
4
|
To approve the merger of Bradesco Cartões, by this
|
Reject
|
0
|
|
Company, in accordance with Articles 224, 225 and 227 of
|
Abstain
|
0
|
|
Law No. 6.404/76, as amended.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 29, 2019
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Disclaimer
Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:15:01 UTC