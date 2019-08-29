Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Bradesco    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO

(BBDC4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Bradesco : Consolidated summary voting map - Shareholders' Meetings to be held on August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID No.

60.746.948/0001-12

Consolidated summary voting map for the Shareholders' Meetings to be

held on August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Banco Bradesco S.A. submits to its shareholders, clients and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the summary map (Attachment) which consolidates the remote voting instructions from its shareholders for each one of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted at the Special Shareholders´ Meeting to be held tomorrow, August 30, at 10 a.m., informing that no Remote Voting Ballots were received directly in the Company.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 29, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro Miranda de Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Special Shareholders' Meeting

Date

August 30, 2019 - 10 a.m.

Consolidated summary voting map of the Special Shareholders' Meeting to be held tomorrow, August 30, at 10 a.m., composed of the votes received through the Remote Voting Ballot, in conformity with CVM Instruction 561. The amounts below contain only the votes received by the bookkeper, since no vote has been received directly by the Company.

Consolidated Summary Map

Agenda

Vote

Shareholder Position

Common Shares

Simple Resolution

Approve

191,552,904

1

To ratify the appointment of KPMG Auditores

Reject

0

Independentes to prepare the Appraisal Reports of this

Abstain

0

Company and of Bradesco Cartões.

2

Simple Resolution

Approve

191,552,904

To approve the Appraisal Reports of this Company and of

Reject

0

Bradesco Cartões.

Abstain

0

Simple Resolution

Approve

191,552,904

3

To approve the "Instrument of Protocol and Justification of

Reject

0

Merger", signed between this Company (Absorbing

Abstain

0

Company) and Bradesco Cartões (Absorbed Company).

Simple Resolution

Approve

191,552,904

4

To approve the merger of Bradesco Cartões, by this

Reject

0

Company, in accordance with Articles 224, 225 and 227 of

Abstain

0

Law No. 6.404/76, as amended.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 29, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BRADESCO
07:16pBANCO BRADESCO : Consolidated summary voting map - Shareholders' Meetings to be ..
PU
07:16pCONSOLIDATED SUMMARY VOTING MAP - SH : 20 a.m
PU
07:16pCONSOLIDATED SUMMARY VOTING MAP - SH : 40 a.m
PU
05:41pBANCO BRADESCO : 2019 Voluntary Severance Program
PU
05:41p[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 29-08-19
PU
08/28SUMMARY VOTING MAP BOOKKEEPER - SPEC : 40 a.m.
PU
08/28SUMMARY VOTING MAP BOOKKEEPER - SPEC : 20 a.m.
PU
08/28BANCO BRADESCO : Summary Voting Map bookkeeper
PU
08/12[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 12-08-19
PU
08/02BANCO BRADESCO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 34 787 M
Net income 2019 23 481 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart BANCO BRADESCO
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,38  BRL
Last Close Price 32,45  BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO0.00%58 046
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.40%341 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 313
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%249 928
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.32%200 346
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%187 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group