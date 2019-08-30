Banco Bradesco : Final summary voting map - Special Shareholders' Meeting - August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID No.
60.746.948/0001-12
Final summary voting map of the Special Shareholders' Meeting of August
30, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Banco Bradesco S.A. discloses to its shareholders, clients and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the Final Summary Voting Map (Attachment) consolidating the remote votes from its shareholders and the votes of the shareholders attending in the meeting, with the indications of the total of approvals, rejections and abstentions for the matter approved at the Special Shareholders´ Meeting held on this date.
Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 30, 2019
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Leandro Miranda de Araujo
Executive Deputy Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Special Shareholders´ Meeting - 10 a.m.
Final Summary Voting Map of the Special Shareholders´ Meeting of the Company, consolidating the remote votes and the votes of the
shareholders attending in the meeting, according to CVM Instruction No. 561.
|
|
Final Summary Voting Map
|
|
Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agenda
|
Vote
|
Amount of votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
To ratify the appointment of KPMG Auditores Independentes to prepare the Appraisal
|
APPROVE
|
3,158,642,358
|
1
|
REJECT
|
1,162
|
|
Reports of this Company and of Bradesco Cartões;
|
|
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
APPROVE
|
3,158,643,520
|
2
|
To approve the Appraisal Reports of this Company and of Bradesco Cartões;
|
REJECT
|
0
|
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
5
|
|
To approve the "Instrument of Protocol and Justification of Merger", signed between
|
APPROVE
|
3,158,643,085
|
3
|
REJECT
|
0
|
this Company (Absorbing Company) and Bradesco Cartões (Absorbed Company);
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
440
|
|
|
|
To approve the merger of Bradesco Cartões, by this Company, in accordance with
|
APPROVE
|
3,158,643,085
|
4
|
REJECT
|
0
|
Articles 224, 225 and 227 of Law No. 6.404/76, as amended.
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
440
|
|
