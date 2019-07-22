Log in
BANCO BRADESCO

(BBDC4)
Banco Bradesco : Notice to Shareholders - election of 1 alternate member to the Fiscal Council

07/22/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to Shareholders

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco" or "Company") informs to its shareholders that it shall be convened, on July 29, 2019, Special Shareholders´ Meeting to be held on August 30, 2019, occasion in which will be resolved, exclusively by the minority shareholders who are holders of common shares, the election of 1 (one) alternate member of the Fiscal Council, in replacement to Mr. Cézar Manoel de Medeiros, who resigned to the respective position.

Therefore, the Company informs the minority common shareholders that their nominations must be received in the Company until August 5, 2019, inclusive, to be included in both the Remote Voting Form and the Proxy Cards for the holders of American Depositary Receipts - ADRs.

Bradesco further clarifies that the nominations must comply with the percentages set forth in Appendix 21-L-1 of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009, as well as be accompanied by the information and documents required by Article 21-M of said Instruction.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, July 22, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 23:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
