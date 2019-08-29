Consolidated summary voting map - Shareholders' Meetings to be held on August 30, 2019, at 10:20 a.m

Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID No.
60.746.948/0001-12
Consolidated summary voting map for the Shareholders' Meetings to be
held on August 30, 2019, at 10:20 a.m.
Banco Bradesco S.A. submits its shareholders, clients and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the summary map (Attachment) which consolidates the remote voting instructions from its shareholders for each one of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted at the Special Shareholders´ Meeting to be held tomorrow, August 30, at 10:20 a.m., informing that no Remote Voting Ballots were received directly in the Company.
Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 29, 2019
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Leandro Miranda de Araujo
Executive Deputy Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
SEAT - Asset Bookkeeping System
Slip Summary Voting Map (Remote Voting)
|
Company:
|
00001 - BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
|
|
|
BVMF Meeting Code:
|
000000000000001802
|
|
|
Type of Meeting:
|
SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
|
|
|
Date of Meeting:
|
August 30, 2019
|
|
|
Voting Period:
|
July 31, 2019
|
Meeting Time:
|
10:20 a.m.
|
|
|
Until:
|
August 23, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quantity of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution Quorum
|
|
|
Approve
|
|
|
Reject
|
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yes)
|
|
|
(No)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0001 - (Common Shares) To ratify the decision to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquire one hundred percent (100%) of the share
|
191,532,364
|
|
-
|
|
20,540
|
|
capital of BAC Florida Bank.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0002 - (Common Shares) To ratify the appointment of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers Serviços Profissionais
|
191,532,364
|
|
-
|
|
20,540
|
|
Ltda., hired by the management to prepare the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal Reports of BAC Florida Bank.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Shares and Custody Department
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Banco Bradesco S.A.
|
Page 1
Disclaimer
Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:15:01 UTC