Consolidated summary voting map - Shareholders' Meetings to be held on August 30, 2019, at 10:20 a.m

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID No.

60.746.948/0001-12

Consolidated summary voting map for the Shareholders' Meetings to be

held on August 30, 2019, at 10:20 a.m.

Banco Bradesco S.A. submits its shareholders, clients and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the summary map (Attachment) which consolidates the remote voting instructions from its shareholders for each one of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted at the Special Shareholders´ Meeting to be held tomorrow, August 30, at 10:20 a.m., informing that no Remote Voting Ballots were received directly in the Company.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 29, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro Miranda de Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer