Final summary voting map - Special Shareholders' Meeting - August 30, 2019, at 10:40 a.m.

08/30/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID No.

60.746.948/0001-12

Final summary voting map of the Special Shareholders' Meeting of August

30, 2019, at 10:40 a.m.

Banco Bradesco S.A. discloses to its shareholders, clients and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the Final Summary Voting Map (Attachment) consolidating the remote votes from its shareholders and the votes of the shareholders attending in the meeting, with the indications of the total of approvals, rejections and abstentions for the matter approved at the Special Shareholders´ Meeting held on this date.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 30, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro Miranda de Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - NIRE 35.300.027.795

Publicly Held Company

Special Shareholders´ Meeting - 10:40 a.m.

Final Summary Voting Map of the Special Shareholders´ Meeting of the Company, consolidating the remote votes and the votes of the

shareholders attending in the meeting, according to CVM Instruction No. 561.

Final Summary Voting Map

Common Shares

Agenda

Vote

Amount of votes

To elect alternate member, by means of separate voting, exclusively by minority

APPROVE

305,673,480

shareholders holding Common Shares, to hold a vacant position on the Fiscal Council

1.1

REJECT

737

of this Company;

Effective Position occupied / Alternate Genival Francisco da Silva

ABSTAIN

2,852,764,533

To amend Article 5 of the By-Laws to include reference to the exercise of securities

APPROVE

3,158,436,986

2

REJECT

1,324

portfolio management, in the categories of fiduciary administrator and asset manager;

ABSTAIN

440

To amend Paragraph Three of Article 8 of the By-Laws, improving its wording, without

APPROVE

3,158,438,255

3

REJECT

55

change of concept;

ABSTAIN

440

To amend item "s" of Article 9 of the By-Laws, to adjust the duties of the Board of

APPROVE

3,116,568,886

4

Directors regarding the area of internal controls and risk management, making them

REJECT

41,869,424

in line with the Company's current practices;

ABSTAIN

440

APPROVE

3,158,438,255

5

To restate the By-Laws, with the changes mentioned in items 2, 3 and 4 above.

REJECT

55

ABSTAIN

440

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 22:21:07 UTC
