Final summary voting map - Special Shareholders' Meeting - August 30, 2019, at 10:40 a.m.
0
08/30/2019 | 06:22pm EDT
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID No.
60.746.948/0001-12
Final summary voting map of the Special Shareholders' Meeting of August
30, 2019, at 10:40 a.m.
Banco Bradesco S.A. discloses to its shareholders, clients and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the Final Summary Voting Map (Attachment) consolidating the remote votes from its shareholders and the votes of the shareholders attending in the meeting, with the indications of the total of approvals, rejections and abstentions for the matter approved at the Special Shareholders´ Meeting held on this date.
Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 30, 2019
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Leandro Miranda de Araujo
Executive Deputy Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - NIRE 35.300.027.795
Publicly Held Company
Special Shareholders´ Meeting - 10:40 a.m.
Final Summary Voting Map of the Special Shareholders´ Meeting of the Company, consolidating the remote votes and the votes of the
shareholders attending in the meeting, according to CVM Instruction No. 561.
Final Summary Voting Map
Common Shares
Agenda
Vote
Amount of votes
To elect alternate member, by means of separate voting, exclusively by minority
APPROVE
305,673,480
shareholders holding Common Shares, to hold a vacant position on the Fiscal Council
1.1
REJECT
737
of this Company;
Effective Position occupied / Alternate Genival Francisco da Silva
ABSTAIN
2,852,764,533
To amend Article 5 of the By-Laws to include reference to the exercise of securities
APPROVE
3,158,436,986
2
REJECT
1,324
portfolio management, in the categories of fiduciary administrator and asset manager;
ABSTAIN
440
To amend Paragraph Three of Article 8 of the By-Laws, improving its wording, without
APPROVE
3,158,438,255
3
REJECT
55
change of concept;
ABSTAIN
440
To amend item "s" of Article 9 of the By-Laws, to adjust the duties of the Board of
APPROVE
3,116,568,886
4
Directors regarding the area of internal controls and risk management, making them
REJECT
41,869,424
in line with the Company's current practices;
ABSTAIN
440
APPROVE
3,158,438,255
5
To restate the By-Laws, with the changes mentioned in items 2, 3 and 4 above.
Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 22:21:07 UTC