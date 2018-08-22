Banco Bradesco : Maintenance of habeas corpus for withdrawal of the lawsuit involving Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi i

Log in
Banco Bradesco : Maintenance of habeas corpus for withdrawal of the lawsuit involving Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi

08/22/2018 | 08:42am CEST

Publicly-Held CompanyCorporate Taxpayers' ID60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco S.A. hereby informs its shareholders, clients and the market in general that the 6thPanel of the STJ - Superior Court of Justice, by unanimous decision in a Special Appeal judgment in a process derived from the so-called"Operação Zelotes", held today, maintained order of Habeas Corpus for the withdrawal of criminal lawsuit against Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, Chairman of its Board of Directors, for lack of probable cause.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 21, 2018

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Denise Pauli PavarinaExecutive Managing Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:41:02 UTC
