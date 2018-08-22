Banco Bradesco : Maintenance of habeas corpus for withdrawal of the lawsuit involving Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi i

Publicly-Held CompanyCorporate Taxpayers' ID60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco S.A. hereby informs its shareholders, clients and the market in general that the 6thPanel of the STJ - Superior Court of Justice, by unanimous decision in a Special Appeal judgment in a process derived from the so-called"Operação Zelotes", held today, maintained order of Habeas Corpus for the withdrawal of criminal lawsuit against Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, Chairman of its Board of Directors, for lack of probable cause.

August 21, 2018

