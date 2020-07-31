Banco Bradesco S A : Conference Call Presentation - 2Q20 0 07/31/2020 | 03:26am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Second quarter 2020 R e s u l t s Octavio de Lazari Jr. CEO André Cano Executive Vice-President Vinicius Albernaz CEO Bradesco Seguros Leandro Miranda Executive Officer and IRO Carlos Firetti Director and Head of IR Highlights2Q20 Economic scenario remains challenging, but the worst moment apparently has passed. We expect a fall in the GDP of 4.5% in 2020 Strong cost control allowed a reduction in 3.0% in operating expenses in the 1H20 We have extended R$61 billion in loan operations Anticipation of the crisis effects with the strengthening of provisions in the Bank and Insurance Group Our loan portfolio grew 0.9% in the quarter and 14.9% in 12 months Liquidity continued expanding and the level I capital index increased 1.1 p.p. 2 Performanceduring the Pandemic Health and well-being of our people 94% of office staff Rapid tests Viva Bem and 50% of the available Program and branches staff in for 100% of the Telemedicine for home office employees 100% of the employees Supporting our customers 1.9 million R$61 billion in Participation in the contracts extended loans Government extended Programs Commitment to Donations to fight the society pandemic 5 million rapid tests Construction of the Field 42 thousand Tests - 15 million masks Hospital (RJ) COVID-19,for Deployment of the the communities 30 CTS in addition Field Hospital Support in the Production of to other equipment in Salvador low-cost ventilators in participation with Itaú 500 multiparameter 150 thousand basic food and Santander monitors baskets for the municipal communities 3 Mobile Users Million 17.3 13% 18.7 15.1 5% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Mobile Transactions Million 2,755 3,127 33% 3,652 17% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Mobile + Internet Transactions Million 19% 4,916 4,489 4,11910% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Digital Channels Account holders with Digital Profile Million 13% 18.5 17.6 16.45% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Teller Transactions Million 59.3 48.1 -73% -67% 16 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Opening of accounts via Mobile App In thousand 255% 235.7 134.4 66.475% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Intensification of the Mobile Use Increase of 964 thousand account holders with digital profile in the total base in the quarter 33% increase in the mobile transactions Fall of 66% in teller transactions in 2Q20 19% increase in the mobile + internet transactions 255% in opening of new accounts via Mobile App 4 Ágora and next +112% 16,913 Opening of 7,964 accounts Growth of the (montlhy client base volume) Dec-19 Jun-20 Active Accounts ~3.5 Transaction Million296 Dec 2019 +22.4% Jun 2020 367 +85k new clients 449 k clients 2.7 million million 500 thousand 144 105% Ágora & next partnership Investment Integration between Expectation house Apps and journey of 650+ of next of registration thousand facilitated new registers Increment in the funding Vision: volume under custody R$46.9 +7.7% ytd R$50.6 billion in stock Dec-18 Jun-17 Dec-20* 76% non-account holders of Bradesco App Store Jan-19 4.4 Jan-19 4.0 1H191H20 77.6 NPS Actual 4.7 Actual 4.4 5 Financial Highlights 15.3%y/y 5.5% y/y 154.9% y/y 3.2% q/q NII Operating Expanded Net Income Expenses Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) Variation % R$ million 2Q20 6M20 2Q20 2Q20 6M20 x 1Q20 x 2Q19 x 6M19 Shareholders' Equity R$ billion 133.6135.1 129.5 Net Interest Income Expanded Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) Gross income from financial intermediation Income from insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds¹ 16,684 31,183 15.1 15.3 9.2 -8,890 -15,598 32.5 154.9 120.0 7,794 15,585 - (29.0) (27.4) 3,778 6,709 28.9 5.1 (9.6) 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1.1% y/y 4.3% q/q ROE Fee and Commission Income Operating Expenses Tax Expenses and Equity in the earnings (losses) of unconsolidated and jointly controlled subsidiaries 7,626 15,909 (7.9) (7.9) (2.7) -11,459 -23,216 (2.5) (5.5) (3.0) -2,035 -3,886 9.9 20.7 14.6 % 20.6 11.7 11.9 Operating Income 5,704 11,101 5.7 (36.9) (38.0) Non-operatingIncome/Non-controlling Interests -84 -129 - - - IT/SC (Income Tax/Soc. Contrib.) -1,747 -3,346 9.3 (31.1) (34.9) Recurring Net Income 3,873 7,626 3.2 (40.1) (40.0) ¹Includes the results of capitalization 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 8.7pp y/y 0.2pp q/q 6 Expanded Loan Portfolio 18.2% y/y 14.2% y/y 18.8%y/y Large Payroll-deductible Real Estate Corporates Loans Financing Loan Origination per business day Total 118 Variation % % Total Jun-20 x Jun-20 x Jun-20 7% y/y 100107 R$ million Jun-20 Mar-20 Jun-19 Companies 425,111 2.2 16.4 64.3 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Large corporates 310,224 4.5 18.2 46.9 Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 114,887 (3.6) 11.7 17.4 Individuals 236,004 (1.3) 12.3 35.7 Payroll-deductible Loans 65,448 0.2 14.2 9.9 Companies 12% y/y 100 128 112 Real Estate Financing 49,049 6.2 18.8 7.4 Credit Cards 35,074 (11.2) 0.8 5.3 Vehicles Financing 28,292 (4.0) 8.7 4.3 Personal Loans 29,174 (1.6) 22.1 4.4 Other 28,967 (0.5) 8.2 4.4 Total of Expanded Loan Portfolio 661,115 0.9 14.9 100.0 Without exchange variation 0.6 12.4 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Individuals 100 102 98 -2% y/y 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 7 Funding & Loans Variation % Jun-20 Jun-20 x Jun-20 x R$ million Mar-20 Jun-19 Funding vs. Loans Demand Deposit + Sundry Floating 49,402 20.3 34.2 Savings Deposit 123,270 9.0 13.6 Time Deposit + Debentures 335,273 29.9 70.9 Funds from Financial Bills 150,996 (5.8) (5.3) Customer Funds¹ 658,941 15.1 31.6 (-) Reserve requirements -80,949 22.8 (6.8) (-) Available Funds (Brazil) -17,337 16.4 48.4 R$38.0bi Growth of the Bacen Portfolio in 2020 R$24.1bi Release of reserve requirements in Mar/20 Net funding Customer Funds Net of Reserve Requirements Borrowing and Onlending Other (Securities Abroad + Subordinated Debt + Other Borrower / Cards) Total Funding (A) Expanded Loan Portfolio (Excluding Sureties and Guarantees (B) Loan to Deposit (B / A) 560,655 14.0 39.3 54,500 (9.5) (5.2) 79,679 (2.6) 0.1 694,834 9.6 28.8 578,699 1.5 15.4 83.3% (6.7) p.p. (9.7) p.p. R$ billion 83.2 -13.1 6M196M20 1- Does not considers debentures 8 Loan Portfolio Breakdown Diversified loan portfolio and with low concentration in areas of greater risk Sectors most exposed to the impacts of the current crisis 0.6% 0.2% Leisure and Airline tourism companies Concentration among the largest debtors 1.9% 10.7% risk (R$ billion) 12.3 bi 70.9 bi risk / portfolio (%) Largest borrower 10 largest borrowers Portfolio diversification by Segment Large corporates 46.9% Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 17.4% Payroll-deductible Loans 9.9% Real Estate Financing 7.4% Credit Card 5.3% Personal Loans 4.4% Vehicles Financing 4.3% Outras 4.4% % 27.7 % 34.8 % 113.9 bi 183.1 bi 230.0 bi 20 largest borrowers 50 largest borrowers 100 largest borrowers Exposure by currency Warranty Coverage 17.2 (Bacen Portfolio) 93% 59% Real With Guarantee 9 Provision for Credit Risk Expanded Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) Expenses 5.4% R$ billion 4.1% 3.2% 2.7% 2.7% 2.8% 2.6% 2.5% 2.3% 2.6% R$7.5 bi 8.9 R$3.5 bi 6.7 3.9 3.4 3.5 3.8 3.6 3.5 3.3 4.0 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Expanded ALL Expanded ALL, Excluding Recovery Gains / Expanded Portfolio - Annualized Rate Expanded ALL quarterly average Allowance for Loan Losses R$ billion 8.8% 8.6% 9.0% 8.5% 8.2% 8.1% 43.2 40.5 37.0 36.9 36.1 36.8 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 ALL Balance ALL Balance / Bacen Portfolio ALL balance includes Specific, Generic and Complementary Provision based on quantitative models Considers historical and prospective information, in addition to incorporating inputs from the Management Reflects various scenarios, including adverse scenario Specific + Generic ALL meets regulatory requirements Complementary ALL reflects the expectation of future deterioration and uncertainties 10 Delinquency Ratio Over 90 days 8.6 8.3 7.2 7.6 6.9 7.2 6.5 6.7 6.8 6.6 5.8 6.2 6.1 5.8 5.5 5.2 5.1 4.7 4.8 4.5 5.6 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 5.4 5.5 4.8 4.6 4.9 4.8 4.7 3.7 4.5 4.4 3.1 3.9 3.6 2.0 2.3 1.9 2.0 3.6 3.5 3.3 3.3 3.7 1.5 1.8 1.7 3.2 1.9 3.0 1.2 1.5 1.5 1.2 0.8 1.0 0.8 0.8 0.5 Jun-16 Dec-16 Jun-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Dec-19 Jun-20 15-90 days Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Individuals Large Corporates Total 6.6 6.5 5.8 5.9 6.1 5.5 5.4 5.4 5.2 5.2 5.3 5.2 5.6 6.1 5.1 4.8 4.8 4.8 5.2 4.6 4.3 4.5 4.8 5.2 4.0 4.2 3.6 4.6 4.6 4.3 3.5 2.8 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.0 4.2 4.0 4.2 3.9 3.8 3.9 2.6 2.2 1.8 3.5 3.5 3.6 1.7 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.1 1.1 2.4 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.6 0.3 Jun-16 Dec-16 Jun-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Dec-19 Jun-20 Over 90 days Total 3.6 3.3 3.7 3.0 1.6 1.3 1.5 1.2 Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Large Corporates 1.9 1.0 1.2 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.2 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 SMEs 4.3 3.7 4.5 3.1 1.9 1.4 1.8 1.3 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Excluding 100% provisioned 11 NPL Creation Recurrent ALL Expenses vs. NPL Creation >90 days R$ billion 398% 121% 100% 165% 96% 126% 105% 78% 8.7 7.0 7.4 6.3 5.8 4.9 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.0 3.8 4.3 3.7 2.2 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 NPL Creation - 90 days Gross ALL Expense - Recurrent Gross ALL Expense - Recurrent / NPL Creation 90 days NPL Creation 4.0 2.1 1.5 3.2 3.0 2.8 1.4 1.4 0.9 2.4 Individuals SMEs 0.9 Large 0.3 0.1 Corporates 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 -0.4-0.3 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 12 Coverage Ratio Coverage Ratio 602% 548% 517% 470% 474% 481% 425% 392% 269% 267% 299% 243% 245% 226% 245% 228% 125% 125% 126% 122% 116% 120% 121% 124% Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 excluding 100% provisioned over 90 days over 90 days + renegotiated Over 90 days - per segment Individuals 189% 172% 171% 161% 157% 158% Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Large Corporates 1593% 925% 1142% 1002% 453% 667% Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 SMEs 375% 271% 258% 249% 283% 249% Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 13 Facing the Impacts of the Crisis - Extended Loans 93% 71% No history of With arrears in the last real 12 months guarantee Extended Operations - Jun/30 Number Of Operations: Individuals 1.9 million 50% Total balance: R$61 billion 12.8% of loan portfolio Value of Companies installments: 50% R$8.2 billion 96% 14.0 years Rating Average time of AA to C relantionship Others 10% Working Capital BNDES 32% 7% Vehicles Financing 10% Personal Loans 12% Real Estate Financing 29% 14 Renegotiated Portfolio 65% 20% Large Corporate of the renegotiations in Individuals the 2Q20 were less than 48% 90 days in arrears SMEs 32% Portfolio Balance R$ billion 23.1 18.9 19.6 18.8 19.0 19.6 4.8 6.7 7.3 5.8 5.4 5.5 18.3 12.2 12.3 13.0 13.6 14.1 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Originated from portfolio in write-off Originated from loan portfolio Allowance for Loan Losses / Loans 80.3% 78.0% 66.4% 66.8% 66.8% 68.2% Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Delinquency ratio over 90 days 16.9% 16.7% 19.0% 17.4% 20.8% 16.0% 11.5% Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 With the exclusion of portfolio sale / extension / denominator effect Renegotiated Loans / Loans 4.5% 4.6% 4.2% 4.2% 4.8% 4.1% Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 15 Net Interest Income Market Portion Variation % 2Q20 2Q20 6M20 16% 2Q20 6M20 R$ milhões x 1Q20 x 2Q19 X 6M19 Client Portion1 13,163 26,127 1.5 8.0 8.2 Market Portion2 3,521 5,056 129.4 54.2 14.6 Client Portion Net Interest Income 16,684 31,183 15.1 15.3 9.2 84% Client Portion: loan and funding spreads 6M20 Market Portion: ALM, arbitrations and trading Client Portion Variation Net Interest Margin 2Q20 X 1Q20 NIM Total NIM Clients 12.0% 11.3% 8.4% 10.6% 7.8% 10.0% 9.5% 7.0% 6.8% 6.9% 1Q171Q181Q191Q202Q20 1 Corresponds to the result of the operations with assets (credit and similar) and liabilities sensitive to spreads. The calculation of the result of assets sensitive to spreads takes into consideration the original rate of operations deducted from the internal cost 16 of the funding and the result of liabilities represents the difference between the cost of funding and the rate of transfer of these resources; and 2 Composed by the Assets and Liabilities Management (ALM), Trading and Own Working Capital. Fees and Comissions Income 2.7% 6M/6M 8.9% 6M/6M 3.1% 6M/6M Total Fee Card Income Checking Income Account Variation % 6M20 2Q20 2Q20 6M20 % Total R$ million 2Q20 x 1Q20 x 2Q19 x 6M19 2Q20 Card Income 2,352 5,052 (12.9) (15.4) (8.9) 30.8 Checking Account 1,921 3,901 (3.0) (0.6) 3.1 25.2 Asset Management 814 1,727 (10.8) (12.3) (8.8) 10.7 Loans Operations 657 1,378 (8.9) (13.0) (7.0) 8.6 Collections and Payments 621 1,280 (5.8) (1.7) 0.5 8.1 Consortium Management 439 929 (10.4) (3.3) 2.0 5.8 Custody and Brokerage Services 303 649 (12.4) 13.1 22.0 4.0 Underwriting / Financial Advisory Services 232 424 20.8 (14.1) 8.4 3.0 Other 287 569 1.8 10.4 5.0 3.8 Total 7,626 15,909 (7.9) (7.9) (2.7) 100.0 Business Days 61 123 (1) (1) - Checking Accounts Holders In million 30.7 31.3 29.2 2Q191Q202Q20 Card Transactions In R$ billion 50.0 53.8 41.0 2Q191Q202Q20 Equities trading volume - Individuals In R$ billion 38.9 30.3 17.1 2Q191Q202Q20 17 Operating Expenses 5.5% y/y 11.6%y/y 11.9% y/y Operating Efficiency Ratio Total Expenses Total expenses Personnel Quarterly excluding Insurance Expenses provision* 49.2% 49.3% 44.0% Variation % R$ million 2Q20 6M20 2Q20 2Q20 6H20 % Total x 1Q20 x 2Q19 x 6H19 2Q20 4,833 (9.2) (11.9) (4.6) 42.2 Personnel expenses 10,154 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Payroll/Social Charges 3,027 6,101 (1.5) 1.3 3.3 26.4 Branches Benefits 1,171 2,386 (3.6) (0.9) 1.4 10.2 -9.0% Management and Employee Profit Sharing 452 1,230 (41.9) (38.2) (13.7) 3.9 -5.3% Training / Termination Costs / Other 183 437 (28.0) (68.9) (54.6) 1.6 4,581 4,400 4,167 Administrative Expenses 4,970 10,048 (2.1) (2.6) (0.8) 43.4 Outsourced Services 1,204 2,488 (6.2) - 4.8 10.5 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Depreciation and Amortization 799 1,598 - 6.1 8.3 7.0 Data Processing 631 1,142 23.5 5.7 (6.2) 5.5 Employees Advertising and Marketing 269 560 (7.6) (20.2) (11.4) 2.3 -2.4% Other 2,067 4,260 (5.7) (6.6) (3.8) 18.0 -0.5% Other Operating Expense Net of Revenue 1,656 3,014 21.9 8.1 (4.5) 14.5 99,198 97,234 Total Operating Expenses 11,459 23,216 (2.5) (5.5) (3.0) 100.0 96,787 Total excluding Insurance Provision* 10,712 22,108 (6.0) (11.6) (7.6) 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 * Provisions in the Insurance Group for claims in light of the adverse Economic Scenario: 1Q20 R$361 million in 2Q20 R$747 million; 6M20 R$1,108 million 18 Model of Customers Service (Digital) Model of Branches Hub vs. Satellite Rationalization and elimination of redundancies Incorporation (Closure) of Branches Efficiency Levers BackOffice (Centralization and Automation) Home Office Consolidation of Structures Breadth of command (Span of Control) Nominal drop in costs in 2020 and 2021 with the effect of measures already identified 19 Insurance Operations Net Income R$ million 30.9% ROE 3,647 23.6% ROE 1,764 2,519 14.4% 1,394 912 382 666 540 305 203 1H19 1H20 Capitalization Health Property and Casualty & Others Life and Pension Plans Income of the Operation R$ million 7,420 6,709 2,864 1,578 3,594 2,931 3,778 831 1,529 747 4,556 5,131 2,947 2,065 2,184 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Operating Income Financial Income Participation in Bradesco's Results 33% 29% 1H19 1H20 Combined Ratio and Claims Ratio Quarterly 84.1% 80.8% 80.3% 84.5% 84.4% 84.2% 83.6% 83.2% 74.5% 72.4% 70.4% 72.5% 74.2% 74.2% 72.9% 68.5% 70.7% 62.4% 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Combined Ratio Claims Ratio Includes the effects of the provisions for adverse economic scenarios 20 Capital and Liquidity BIS Ratio 16.8 17.8 18.1 18.6 18.1 16.5 14.9 13.7 14.4 15.0 14.7 13.9 15.0 12.2 13.3 1.4 1.3 11.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 11.4 12.5 0.8 1.1 0.8 1.1 10.6 11.4 12.3 13.0 13.7 13.4 12.0 10.3 11.5 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Total Tier I & II Common Equity Additional Capital Changes in the Tier I Ratio in the quarter % 1.0 12.5 11.4 0.3 (0.2) 1.1 1.1 10.3 11.5 Mar-20 Net Income and MTM of Securities Weighted Assets Jun-20 Interest on and Prudential Shareholders' Adjustments Equity Common Equity Additional Capital Regulatory Capital and RWA Variation % Jun-20 x Jun-20 x (R$ million) Jun-20 Mar-20 Jun-19 Regulatory Capital 131,612 9.5 0.6 RWA 875,011 1.4 24.7 Credit Risk 786,300 0.6 24.3 Operational Risk 63,720 - 10.8 Market Risk 24,990 37.5 114.2 170.1 % 120.6 % 170.1 LCRNSFR 21 Final Highlights Growth of the loan portfolio in 2020 above the Brazilian banking system Net interest income growing in line with the loan portfolio Fee revenues pressured by the economic scenario Insurance results remains pressured by weaker financial results even with a lower claims ratio Structural reduction of costs through the implementation of actions, resulting in a nominal decrease of costs in 2020 and in the next few years Lower provision expense in 2H20 compared to 1H20 and significantly lower in 2021 compared to 2020 22 This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical facts and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company's management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets" and similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive services and pricing market acceptance of services, service transactions by the Company and its competitors, regulatory approval, currency fluctuations, changes in service mix offered, and other risks described in the Company's registration statement and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Banco Bradesco does not assume any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments. 23 Attachments Original document

