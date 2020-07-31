Log in
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
Banco Bradesco S A : Conference Call Presentation - 2Q20

07/31/2020

Second quarter

2020

R e s u l t s

Octavio de Lazari Jr.

CEO

André Cano

Executive Vice-President

Vinicius Albernaz

CEO Bradesco Seguros

Leandro Miranda

Executive Officer and IRO

Carlos Firetti

Director and Head of IR

Highlights2Q20

Economic scenario

remains challenging,

but the worst moment apparently has passed. We expect a fall in the GDP of

4.5% in 2020

Strong cost

control allowed a reduction in

3.0% in operating expenses in the 1H20

We have extended

R$61 billion in loan

operations

Anticipation of the crisis effects with the strengthening of provisions in the Bank

and Insurance Group

Our loan portfolio grew 0.9% in the quarter and 14.9%

in 12 months

Liquidity continued expanding and the level I capital index

increased 1.1 p.p.

2

Performanceduring the Pandemic

Health and well-being of our people

94% of office staff

Rapid tests

Viva Bem

and 50% of the

available

Program and

branches staff in

for 100% of the

Telemedicine for

home office

employees

100% of the employees

Supporting our customers

1.9 million

R$61 billion in

Participation in the

contracts

extended loans

Government

extended

Programs

Commitment to

Donations to fight the

society

pandemic

5 million rapid tests

Construction of the Field

42 thousand Tests -

15 million masks

Hospital (RJ)

COVID-19,for

Deployment of the

the communities

30 CTS in addition

Field Hospital

Support in the Production of

to other equipment

in Salvador

low-cost ventilators

in participation with

Itaú

500 multiparameter

150 thousand basic food

and Santander

monitors

baskets for the municipal

communities

3

Mobile Users

Million

17.3

13%

18.7

15.1

5%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Mobile Transactions

Million

2,755

3,127

33%

3,652

17%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Mobile + Internet Transactions

Million

19% 4,916

4,489

4,11910%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Digital Channels

Account holders with Digital Profile

Million

13% 18.5

17.6

16.45%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Teller Transactions

Million

59.3

48.1

-73%

-67%

16

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Opening of accounts via Mobile App

In thousand

255%

235.7

134.4

66.475%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Intensification of the Mobile Use

Increase of 964 thousand account holders with digital profile in the total base in the quarter

33% increase in the mobile transactions

Fall of 66% in teller

transactions in 2Q20

19% increase in the mobile + internet transactions

255% in opening of new accounts

via Mobile App

4

Ágora and next

+112%

16,913

Opening of

7,964

accounts

Growth of the

(montlhy

client base

volume)

Dec-19

Jun-20

Active Accounts

~3.5

Transaction

Million296

Dec 2019

+22.4%

Jun 2020

367

+85k new clients

449 k clients

2.7 million million

500

thousand

144

105%

Ágora & next partnership

Investment

Integration between

Expectation

house

Apps and journey

of 650+

of next

of registration

thousand

facilitated

new registers

Increment in the funding

Vision: volume under custody

R$46.9 +7.7% ytd R$50.6

billion in stock

Dec-18

Jun-17

Dec-20*

76%

non-account holders of Bradesco

App Store

Jan-19

4.4

Jan-19

4.0

1H191H20

77.6

NPS

Actual

4.7

Actual

4.4

5

Financial Highlights

15.3%y/y

5.5% y/y

154.9% y/y

3.2% q/q

NII

Operating

Expanded

Net Income

Expenses

Allowance for

Loan Losses (ALL)

Variation %

R$ million

2Q20 6M20

2Q20

2Q20

6M20

x 1Q20

x 2Q19

x 6M19

Shareholders' Equity

R$ billion

133.6135.1

129.5

Net Interest Income

Expanded Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL)

Gross income from financial intermediation

Income from insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds¹

16,684

31,183

15.1

15.3

9.2

-8,890

-15,598

32.5

154.9

120.0

7,794

15,585

-

(29.0)

(27.4)

3,778

6,709

28.9

5.1

(9.6)

2Q19 1Q20 2Q20

1.1% y/y 4.3% q/q

ROE

Fee and Commission Income

Operating Expenses

Tax Expenses and Equity in the earnings (losses) of unconsolidated and jointly controlled subsidiaries

7,626

15,909

(7.9)

(7.9)

(2.7)

-11,459

-23,216

(2.5)

(5.5)

(3.0)

-2,035

-3,886

9.9

20.7

14.6

%

20.6

11.7 11.9

Operating Income

5,704

11,101

5.7

(36.9)

(38.0)

Non-operatingIncome/Non-controlling Interests

-84

-129

-

-

-

IT/SC (Income Tax/Soc. Contrib.)

-1,747

-3,346

9.3

(31.1)

(34.9)

Recurring Net Income

3,873

7,626

3.2

(40.1)

(40.0)

¹Includes the results of capitalization

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

8.7pp y/y

0.2pp q/q

6

Expanded Loan Portfolio

18.2% y/y

14.2% y/y

18.8%y/y

Large

Payroll-deductible

Real Estate

Corporates

Loans

Financing

Loan Origination

per business day

Total

118

Variation %

% Total

Jun-20 x Jun-20 x

Jun-20

7% y/y

100107

R$ million

Jun-20

Mar-20

Jun-19

Companies

425,111

2.2

16.4

64.3

2Q19 1Q20 2Q20

Large corporates

310,224

4.5

18.2

46.9

Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

114,887

(3.6)

11.7

17.4

Individuals

236,004

(1.3)

12.3

35.7

Payroll-deductible Loans

65,448

0.2

14.2

9.9

Companies

12% y/y

100 128 112

Real Estate Financing

49,049

6.2

18.8

7.4

Credit Cards

35,074

(11.2)

0.8

5.3

Vehicles Financing

28,292

(4.0)

8.7

4.3

Personal Loans

29,174

(1.6)

22.1

4.4

Other

28,967

(0.5)

8.2

4.4

Total of Expanded Loan Portfolio

661,115

0.9

14.9

100.0

Without exchange variation

0.6

12.4

2Q19 1Q20 2Q20

Individuals

100 102 98

-2% y/y

2Q19 1Q20 2Q20

7

Funding & Loans

Variation %

Jun-20

Jun-20 x

Jun-20 x

R$ million

Mar-20

Jun-19

Funding vs. Loans

Demand Deposit + Sundry Floating

49,402

20.3

34.2

Savings Deposit

123,270

9.0

13.6

Time Deposit + Debentures

335,273

29.9

70.9

Funds from Financial Bills

150,996

(5.8)

(5.3)

Customer Funds¹

658,941

15.1

31.6

(-) Reserve requirements

-80,949

22.8

(6.8)

(-) Available Funds (Brazil)

-17,337

16.4

48.4

R$38.0bi

Growth of the Bacen Portfolio in 2020

R$24.1bi

Release of reserve requirements in Mar/20

Net funding

Customer Funds Net of Reserve Requirements

Borrowing and Onlending

Other (Securities Abroad + Subordinated Debt + Other Borrower / Cards)

Total Funding (A)

Expanded Loan Portfolio (Excluding Sureties and Guarantees (B)

Loan to Deposit (B / A)

560,655 14.0 39.3

54,500 (9.5) (5.2)

79,679 (2.6) 0.1

694,834 9.6 28.8

578,699 1.5 15.4

83.3%

(6.7) p.p. (9.7) p.p.

R$ billion

83.2

-13.1

6M196M20

1- Does not considers debentures

8

Loan Portfolio Breakdown

Diversified loan portfolio and with low concentration in areas of greater risk

Sectors most exposed to the impacts of the current crisis

0.6%

0.2%

Leisure and

Airline

tourism

companies

Concentration among

the largest debtors

1.9%

10.7%

risk (R$ billion)

12.3 bi

70.9 bi

risk / portfolio (%)

Largest borrower

10 largest borrowers

Portfolio diversification by Segment

Large corporates

46.9%

Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

17.4%

Payroll-deductible Loans

9.9%

Real Estate Financing

7.4%

Credit Card

5.3%

Personal Loans

4.4%

Vehicles Financing

4.3%

Outras

4.4%

17.2%27.7%34.8%

113.9 bi

183.1 bi

230.0 bi

20 largest borrowers

50 largest borrowers

100 largest borrowers

Exposure by currency

Warranty Coverage

(Bacen Portfolio)

93%

59%

Real

With

Guarantee

9

Provision for Credit Risk

Expanded Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) Expenses

5.4%

R$ billion

4.1%

3.2%

2.7%

2.7%

2.8%

2.6%

2.5%

2.3%

2.6%

R$7.5 bi

8.9

R$3.5 bi

6.7

3.9

3.4

3.5

3.8

3.6

3.5

3.3

4.0

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Expanded ALL

Expanded ALL, Excluding Recovery Gains / Expanded Portfolio - Annualized Rate

Expanded ALL quarterly average

Allowance for Loan Losses

R$ billion

8.8%

8.6%

9.0%

8.5%

8.2%

8.1%

43.2

40.5

37.0

36.9

36.1

36.8

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

ALL Balance

ALL Balance / Bacen Portfolio

ALL balance includes Specific, Generic and Complementary

Provision based on quantitative models

Considers historical and

prospective information, in addition to incorporating inputs from the Management

Reflects various scenarios,

including adverse scenario

Specific + Generic ALL meets regulatory requirements

Complementary ALL

reflects the expectation of future deterioration and uncertainties

10

Delinquency Ratio

Over 90 days

8.6 8.3

7.2

7.6

6.9

7.2

6.5

6.7

6.8

6.6

5.8

6.2

6.1

5.8

5.5

5.2

5.1

4.7

4.8

4.5

5.6

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.4

5.4

5.5

4.8

4.6

4.9

4.8

4.7

3.7

4.5

4.4

3.1

3.9

3.6

2.0

2.3

1.9

2.0

3.6

3.5

3.3

3.3

3.7

1.5

1.8

1.7

3.2

1.9

3.0

1.2

1.5

1.5

1.2

0.8

1.0

0.8

0.8

0.5

Jun-16

Dec-16

Jun-17

Dec-17

Jun-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

Dec-19

Jun-20

15-90 days

Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Individuals

Large Corporates

Total

6.6

6.5

5.8

5.9

6.1

5.5

5.4

5.4

5.2

5.2

5.3

5.2

5.6

6.1

5.1

4.8

4.8

4.8

5.2

4.6

4.3

4.5

4.8

5.2

4.0

4.2

3.6

4.6

4.6

4.3

3.5

2.8

4.3

4.2

4.3

4.0

4.2

4.0

4.2

3.9

3.8

3.9

2.6

2.2

1.8

3.5

3.5

3.6

1.7

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.1

1.1

2.4

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.7

0.6

0.3

Jun-16

Dec-16

Jun-17

Dec-17

Jun-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

Dec-19

Jun-20

Over 90 days

Total

3.6

3.3

3.7

3.0

1.6

1.3

1.5

1.2

Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Large Corporates

1.9

1.0

1.2

0.8

0.5

0.2

0.1

0.2

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

SMEs

4.3

3.7

4.5

3.1

1.9

1.4

1.8

1.3

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Excluding 100% provisioned

11

NPL Creation

Recurrent ALL Expenses vs. NPL Creation >90 days

R$ billion

398%

121%

100%

165%

96%

126%

105%

78%

8.7

7.0

7.4

6.3

5.8

4.9

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.0

3.8

4.3

3.7

2.2

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

NPL Creation - 90 days

Gross ALL Expense - Recurrent

Gross ALL Expense - Recurrent / NPL Creation 90 days

NPL Creation

4.0

2.1

1.5

3.2

3.0

2.8

1.4

1.4

0.9

2.4

Individuals

SMEs

0.9

Large

0.3

0.1

Corporates

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

-0.4-0.3

2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20

12

Coverage Ratio

Coverage Ratio

602%

548%

517%

470%

474%

481%

425%

392%

269%

267%

299%

243%

245%

226%

245%

228%

125%

125%

126%

122%

116%

120%

121%

124%

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

excluding 100% provisioned

over 90 days

over 90 days + renegotiated

Over 90 days - per segment

Individuals

189%

172% 171% 161% 157% 158%

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Large Corporates

1593%

925%

1142%

1002%

453%

667%

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

SMEs

375%

271%

258%

249%

283%

249%

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

13

Facing the Impacts of the Crisis - Extended Loans

93%

71%

No history of

With

arrears in the last

real

12 months

guarantee

Extended

Operations - Jun/30

Number Of Operations:

Individuals

1.9 million

50%

Total balance:

R$61 billion

12.8% of loan

portfolio

Value of

Companies

installments:

50%

R$8.2 billion

96%

14.0 years

Rating

Average time of

AA to C

relantionship

Others

10%

Working Capital

BNDES

32%

7%

Vehicles Financing

10%

Personal Loans

12%

Real Estate Financing

29%

14

Renegotiated Portfolio

65%

20%

Large Corporate

of the renegotiations in

Individuals

the 2Q20 were less than

48%

90 days in arrears

SMEs

32%

Portfolio Balance

R$ billion

23.1

18.9

19.6

18.8

19.0

19.6

4.8

6.7

7.3

5.8

5.4

5.5

18.3

12.2

12.3

13.0

13.6

14.1

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Originated from portfolio in write-off

Originated from loan portfolio

Allowance for Loan Losses / Loans

80.3% 78.0% 66.4% 66.8% 66.8% 68.2%

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Delinquency ratio over 90 days

16.9%

16.7%

19.0%

17.4%

20.8%

16.0%

11.5%

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

With the exclusion of portfolio sale / extension / denominator effect

Renegotiated Loans / Loans

4.5%

4.6%

4.2%

4.2%

4.8%

4.1%

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

15

Net Interest Income

Market

Portion

Variation %

2Q20

2Q20

6M20

16%

2Q20

6M20

R$ milhões

x 1Q20

x 2Q19 X 6M19

Client Portion1

13,163

26,127

1.5

8.0

8.2

Market Portion2

3,521

5,056

129.4

54.2

14.6

Client

Portion

Net Interest Income

16,684

31,183

15.1

15.3

9.2

84%

Client Portion: loan and funding spreads

6M20

Market Portion: ALM, arbitrations and trading

Client Portion Variation

Net Interest Margin

2Q20 X 1Q20

NIM Total

NIM Clients

12.0%

11.3%

8.4%

10.6%

7.8%

10.0%

9.5%

7.0% 6.8% 6.9%

1Q171Q181Q191Q202Q20

1 Corresponds to the result of the operations with assets (credit and similar) and liabilities sensitive to spreads. The calculation of the result of assets sensitive to spreads takes into consideration the original rate of operations deducted from the internal cost

16

of the funding and the result of liabilities represents the difference between the cost of funding and the rate of transfer of these resources; and 2 Composed by the Assets and Liabilities Management (ALM), Trading and Own Working Capital.

Fees and Comissions Income

2.7% 6M/6M

8.9% 6M/6M

3.1% 6M/6M

Total Fee

Card Income

Checking

Income

Account

Variation %

6M20

2Q20

2Q20

6M20

% Total

R$ million

2Q20

x 1Q20

x 2Q19

x 6M19

2Q20

Card Income

2,352

5,052

(12.9)

(15.4)

(8.9)

30.8

Checking Account

1,921

3,901

(3.0)

(0.6)

3.1

25.2

Asset Management

814

1,727

(10.8)

(12.3)

(8.8)

10.7

Loans Operations

657

1,378

(8.9)

(13.0)

(7.0)

8.6

Collections and Payments

621

1,280

(5.8)

(1.7)

0.5

8.1

Consortium Management

439

929

(10.4)

(3.3)

2.0

5.8

Custody and Brokerage Services

303

649

(12.4)

13.1

22.0

4.0

Underwriting / Financial Advisory Services

232

424

20.8

(14.1)

8.4

3.0

Other

287

569

1.8

10.4

5.0

3.8

Total

7,626

15,909

(7.9)

(7.9)

(2.7)

100.0

Business Days

61

123

(1)

(1)

-

Checking Accounts Holders

In million

30.7 31.3

29.2

2Q191Q202Q20

Card Transactions

In R$ billion

50.0

53.8

41.0

2Q191Q202Q20

Equities trading volume -

Individuals

In R$ billion

38.9

30.3

17.1

2Q191Q202Q20

17

Operating Expenses

5.5% y/y

11.6%y/y

11.9% y/y

Operating Efficiency Ratio

Total Expenses

Total expenses

Personnel

Quarterly

excluding Insurance

Expenses

provision*

49.2%

49.3%

44.0%

Variation %

R$ million

2Q20

6M20

2Q20

2Q20

6H20

% Total

x 1Q20

x 2Q19

x 6H19

2Q20

4,833

(9.2)

(11.9)

(4.6)

42.2

Personnel expenses

10,154

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Payroll/Social Charges

3,027

6,101

(1.5)

1.3

3.3

26.4

Branches

Benefits

1,171

2,386

(3.6)

(0.9)

1.4

10.2

-9.0%

Management and Employee Profit Sharing

452

1,230

(41.9)

(38.2)

(13.7)

3.9

-5.3%

Training / Termination Costs / Other

183

437

(28.0)

(68.9)

(54.6)

1.6

4,581

4,400

4,167

Administrative Expenses

4,970

10,048

(2.1)

(2.6)

(0.8)

43.4

Outsourced Services

1,204

2,488

(6.2)

-

4.8

10.5

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Depreciation and Amortization

799

1,598

-

6.1

8.3

7.0

Data Processing

631

1,142

23.5

5.7

(6.2)

5.5

Employees

Advertising and Marketing

269

560

(7.6)

(20.2)

(11.4)

2.3

-2.4%

Other

2,067

4,260

(5.7)

(6.6)

(3.8)

18.0

-0.5%

Other Operating Expense Net of Revenue

1,656

3,014

21.9

8.1

(4.5)

14.5

99,198

97,234

Total Operating Expenses

11,459

23,216

(2.5)

(5.5)

(3.0)

100.0

96,787

Total excluding Insurance Provision*

10,712

22,108

(6.0)

(11.6)

(7.6)

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

* Provisions in the Insurance Group for claims in light of the adverse Economic Scenario: 1Q20 R$361 million in 2Q20 R$747 million; 6M20 R$1,108 million

18

Model of Customers

Service (Digital)

Model of

Branches

Hub vs. Satellite

Rationalization and elimination of redundancies

Incorporation

(Closure) of Branches

Efficiency Levers

BackOffice

(Centralization and Automation)

Home

Office

Consolidation of

Structures

Breadth

of command

(Span of Control)

Nominal drop in costs

in 2020 and 2021 with the effect of measures already identified

19

Insurance Operations

Net Income

R$ million

30.9%

ROE

3,647

23.6%

ROE

1,764

2,519

14.4%

1,394

912

382

666

540

305

203

1H19

1H20

Capitalization

Health

Property and Casualty & Others

Life and Pension Plans

Income of the Operation

R$ million

7,420

6,709

2,864

1,578

3,594

2,931

3,778

831

1,529

747

4,556

5,131

2,947

2,065

2,184

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

1H19

1H20

Operating Income

Financial Income

Participation in Bradesco's Results

33%

29%

1H19

1H20

Combined Ratio and Claims Ratio

Quarterly

84.1%

80.8%

80.3%

84.5%

84.4%

84.2%

83.6%

83.2%

74.5%

72.4%

70.4%

72.5%

74.2%

74.2%

72.9%

68.5%

70.7%

62.4%

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Combined Ratio

Claims Ratio

Includes the effects of the provisions

for adverse economic scenarios

20

Capital and Liquidity

BIS Ratio

16.8

17.8

18.1

18.6

18.1

16.5

14.9

13.7

14.4

15.0

14.7

13.9

15.0

12.2

13.3

1.4

1.3

11.4

1.4

1.4

1.3

11.4

12.5

0.8

1.1

0.8

1.1

10.6

11.4

12.3

13.0

13.7

13.4

12.0

10.3

11.5

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Total Tier I & II

Common Equity

Additional Capital

Changes in the Tier I Ratio in the quarter

%

1.0

12.5

11.4

0.3

(0.2)

1.1

1.1

10.3

11.5

Mar-20

Net Income and

MTM of Securities Weighted Assets

Jun-20

Interest on

and Prudential

Shareholders'

Adjustments

Equity

Common Equity

Additional Capital

Regulatory Capital and RWA

Variation %

Jun-20 x

Jun-20 x

(R$ million)

Jun-20

Mar-20

Jun-19

Regulatory Capital

131,612

9.5

0.6

RWA

875,011

1.4

24.7

Credit Risk

786,300

0.6

24.3

Operational Risk

63,720

-

10.8

Market Risk

24,990

37.5

114.2

170.1%120.6%

LCRNSFR

21

Final Highlights

Growth of the loan portfolio in 2020 above the Brazilian banking system

Net interest income growing in line with the loan portfolio

Fee revenues pressured by the economic scenario

Insurance results remains

pressured by weaker financial results even with a lower claims ratio

Structural reduction of costs through the implementation of actions, resulting in a nominal decrease of costs in 2020 and in the next few years

Lower provision expense in 2H20 compared to 1H20 and significantly lower in 2021 compared to 2020

22

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical facts and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company's management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets" and similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive services and pricing market acceptance of services, service transactions by the Company and its competitors, regulatory approval, currency fluctuations, changes in service mix offered, and other risks described in the Company's registration statement and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Banco Bradesco does not assume any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.

23

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:25:14 UTC
