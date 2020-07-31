Banco Bradesco S A : Conference Call Presentation - 2Q20

ALL balance includes Specific, Generic and Complementary
Provision based on quantitative models
Considers historical and
prospective information, in addition to incorporating inputs from the Management
Reflects various scenarios,
including adverse scenario
Specific + Generic ALL meets regulatory requirements
Complementary ALL
reflects the expectation of future deterioration and uncertainties
10
Delinquency Ratio
Over 90 days
8.6 8.3
7.2
7.6
6.9
7.2
6.5
6.7
6.8
6.6
5.8
6.2
6.1
5.8
5.5
5.2
5.1
4.7
4.8
4.5
5.6
4.4
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.4
5.4
5.5
4.8
4.6
4.9
4.8
4.7
3.7
4.5
4.4
3.1
3.9
3.6
2.0
2.3
1.9
2.0
3.6
3.5
3.3
3.3
3.7
1.5
1.8
1.7
3.2
1.9
3.0
1.2
1.5
1.5
1.2
0.8
1.0
0.8
0.8
0.5
Jun-16
Dec-16
Jun-17
Dec-17
Jun-18
Dec-18
Jun-19
Dec-19
Jun-20
15-90 days
Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Individuals
Large Corporates
Total
6.6
6.5
5.8
5.9
6.1
5.5
5.4
5.4
5.2
5.2
5.3
5.2
5.6
6.1
5.1
4.8
4.8
4.8
5.2
4.6
4.3
4.5
4.8
5.2
4.0
4.2
3.6
4.6
4.6
4.3
3.5
2.8
4.3
4.2
4.3
4.0
4.2
4.0
4.2
3.9
3.8
3.9
2.6
2.2
1.8
3.5
3.5
3.6
1.7
1.5
1.4
1.4
1.5
1.1
1.1
2.4
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.7
0.6
0.3
Jun-16
Dec-16
Jun-17
Dec-17
Jun-18
Dec-18
Jun-19
Dec-19
Jun-20
Over 90 days
Total
3.6
3.3
3.7
3.0
1.6
1.3
1.5
1.2
Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Large Corporates
1.9
1.0
1.2
0.8
0.5
0.2
0.1
0.2
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
SMEs
4.3
3.7
4.5
3.1
1.9
1.4
1.8
1.3
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Excluding 100% provisioned
11
NPL Creation
Recurrent ALL Expenses vs. NPL Creation >90 days
R$ billion
398%
121%
100%
165%
96%
126%
105%
78%
8.7
7.0
7.4
6.3
5.8
4.9
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.6
4.0
3.8
4.3
3.7
2.2
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
NPL Creation - 90 days
Gross ALL Expense - Recurrent
Gross ALL Expense - Recurrent / NPL Creation 90 days
NPL Creation
4.0
2.1
1.5
3.2
3.0
2.8
1.4
1.4
0.9
2.4
Individuals
SMEs
0.9
Large
0.3
0.1
Corporates
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
-0.4-0.3
2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
12
Coverage Ratio
Coverage Ratio
602%
548%
517%
470%
474%
481%
425%
392%
269%
267%
299%
243%
245%
226%
245%
228%
125%
125%
126%
122%
116%
120%
121%
124%
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
excluding 100% provisioned
over 90 days
over 90 days + renegotiated
Over 90 days - per segment
Individuals
189%
172% 171% 161% 157% 158%
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Large Corporates
1593%
925%
1142%
1002%
453%
667%
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
SMEs
375%
271%
258%
249%
283%
249%
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
13
Facing the Impacts of the Crisis - Extended Loans
93%
71%
No history of
With
arrears in the last
real
12 months
guarantee
Extended
Operations - Jun/30
Number Of Operations:
Individuals
1.9 million
50%
Total balance:
R$61 billion
12.8% of loan
portfolio
Value of
Companies
installments:
50%
R$8.2 billion
96%
14.0 years
Rating
Average time of
AA to C
relantionship
Others
10%
Working Capital
BNDES
32%
7%
Vehicles Financing
10%
Personal Loans
12%
Real Estate Financing
29%
14
Renegotiated Portfolio
65%
20%
Large Corporate
of the renegotiations in
Individuals
the 2Q20 were less than
48%
90 days in arrears
SMEs
32%
Portfolio Balance
R$ billion
23.1
18.9
19.6
18.8
19.0
19.6
4.8
6.7
7.3
5.8
5.4
5.5
18.3
12.2
12.3
13.0
13.6
14.1
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Originated from portfolio in write-off
Originated from loan portfolio
Allowance for Loan Losses / Loans
80.3% 78.0% 66.4% 66.8% 66.8% 68.2%
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Delinquency ratio over 90 days
16.9%
16.7%
19.0%
17.4%
20.8%
16.0%
11.5%
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
With the exclusion of portfolio sale / extension / denominator effect
Renegotiated Loans / Loans
4.5%
4.6%
4.2%
4.2%
4.8%
4.1%
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
15
Net Interest Income
Market
Portion
Variation %
2Q20
2Q20
6M20
16%
2Q20
6M20
R$ milhões
x 1Q20
x 2Q19 X 6M19
Client Portion1
13,163
26,127
1.5
8.0
8.2
Market Portion2
3,521
5,056
129.4
54.2
14.6
Client
Portion
Net Interest Income
16,684
31,183
15.1
15.3
9.2
84%
Client Portion: loan and funding spreads
6M20
Market Portion: ALM, arbitrations and trading
Client Portion Variation
Net Interest Margin
2Q20 X 1Q20
NIM Total
NIM Clients
12.0%
11.3%
8.4%
10.6%
7.8%
10.0%
9.5%
7.0% 6.8% 6.9%
1Q171Q181Q191Q202Q20
1 Corresponds to the result of the operations with assets (credit and similar) and liabilities sensitive to spreads. The calculation of the result of assets sensitive to spreads takes into consideration the original rate of operations deducted from the internal cost
16
of the funding and the result of liabilities represents the difference between the cost of funding and the rate of transfer of these resources; and 2 Composed by the Assets and Liabilities Management (ALM), Trading and Own Working Capital.
Fees and Comissions Income
2.7% 6M/6M
8.9% 6M/6M
3.1% 6M/6M
Total Fee
Card Income
Checking
Income
Account
Variation %
6M20
2Q20
2Q20
6M20
% Total
R$ million
2Q20
x 1Q20
x 2Q19
x 6M19
2Q20
Card Income
2,352
5,052
(12.9)
(15.4)
(8.9)
30.8
Checking Account
1,921
3,901
(3.0)
(0.6)
3.1
25.2
Asset Management
814
1,727
(10.8)
(12.3)
(8.8)
10.7
Loans Operations
657
1,378
(8.9)
(13.0)
(7.0)
8.6
Collections and Payments
621
1,280
(5.8)
(1.7)
0.5
8.1
Consortium Management
439
929
(10.4)
(3.3)
2.0
5.8
Custody and Brokerage Services
303
649
(12.4)
13.1
22.0
4.0
Underwriting / Financial Advisory Services
232
424
20.8
(14.1)
8.4
3.0
Other
287
569
1.8
10.4
5.0
3.8
Total
7,626
15,909
(7.9)
(7.9)
(2.7)
100.0
Business Days
61
123
(1)
(1)
-
Checking Accounts Holders
In million
30.7 31.3
29.2
2Q191Q202Q20
Card Transactions
In R$ billion
50.0
53.8
41.0
2Q191Q202Q20
Equities trading volume -
Individuals
In R$ billion
38.9
30.3
17.1
2Q191Q202Q20
17
Operating Expenses
5.5%y/y
11.6%y/y
11.9%y/y
Operating Efficiency Ratio
Total Expenses
Total expenses
Personnel
Quarterly
excluding Insurance
Expenses
provision*
49.2%
49.3%
44.0%
Variation %
R$ million
2Q20
6M20
2Q20
2Q20
6H20
% Total
x 1Q20
x 2Q19
x 6H19
2Q20
4,833
(9.2)
(11.9)
(4.6)
42.2
Personnel expenses
10,154
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Payroll/Social Charges
3,027
6,101
(1.5)
1.3
3.3
26.4
Branches
Benefits
1,171
2,386
(3.6)
(0.9)
1.4
10.2
-9.0%
Management and Employee Profit Sharing
452
1,230
(41.9)
(38.2)
(13.7)
3.9
-5.3%
Training / Termination Costs / Other
183
437
(28.0)
(68.9)
(54.6)
1.6
4,581
4,400
4,167
Administrative Expenses
4,970
10,048
(2.1)
(2.6)
(0.8)
43.4
Outsourced Services
1,204
2,488
(6.2)
-
4.8
10.5
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Depreciation and Amortization
799
1,598
-
6.1
8.3
7.0
Data Processing
631
1,142
23.5
5.7
(6.2)
5.5
Employees
Advertising and Marketing
269
560
(7.6)
(20.2)
(11.4)
2.3
-2.4%
Other
2,067
4,260
(5.7)
(6.6)
(3.8)
18.0
-0.5%
Other Operating Expense Net of Revenue
1,656
3,014
21.9
8.1
(4.5)
14.5
99,198
97,234
Total Operating Expenses
11,459
23,216
(2.5)
(5.5)
(3.0)
100.0
96,787
Total excluding Insurance Provision*
10,712
22,108
(6.0)
(11.6)
(7.6)
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
* Provisions in the Insurance Group for claims in light of the adverse Economic Scenario: 1Q20 R$361 million in 2Q20 R$747 million; 6M20 R$1,108 million
18
Model of Customers
Service (Digital)
Model of
Branches
Hub vs. Satellite
Rationalization and elimination of redundancies
Incorporation
(Closure) of Branches
Efficiency Levers
BackOffice
(Centralization and Automation)
Home
Office
Consolidation of
Structures
Breadth
of command
(Span of Control)
Nominal drop in costs
in 2020 and 2021 with the effect of measures already identified
19
Insurance Operations
Net Income
R$ million
30.9%
ROE
3,647
23.6%
ROE
1,764
2,519
14.4%
1,394
912
382
666
540
305
203
1H19
1H20
Capitalization
Health
Property and Casualty & Others
Life and Pension Plans
Income of the Operation
R$ million
7,420
6,709
2,864
1,578
3,594
2,931
3,778
831
1,529
747
4,556
5,131
2,947
2,065
2,184
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Operating Income
Financial Income
Participation in Bradesco's Results
33%
29%
1H19
1H20
Combined Ratio and Claims Ratio
Quarterly
84.1%
80.8%
80.3%
84.5%
84.4%
84.2%
83.6%
83.2%
74.5%
72.4%
70.4%
72.5%
74.2%
74.2%
72.9%
68.5%
70.7%
62.4%
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Combined Ratio
Claims Ratio
Includes the effects of the provisions
for adverse economic scenarios
20
Capital and Liquidity
BIS Ratio
16.8
17.8
18.1
18.6
18.1
16.5
14.9
13.7
14.4
15.0
14.7
13.9
15.0
12.2
13.3
1.4
1.3
11.4
1.4
1.4
1.3
11.4
12.5
0.8
1.1
0.8
1.1
10.6
11.4
12.3
13.0
13.7
13.4
12.0
10.3
11.5
Jun-18
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Total Tier I & II
Common Equity
Additional Capital
Changes in the Tier I Ratio in the quarter
%
1.0
12.5
11.4
0.3
(0.2)
1.1
1.1
10.3
11.5
Mar-20
Net Income and
MTM of Securities Weighted Assets
Jun-20
Interest on
and Prudential
Shareholders'
Adjustments
Equity
Common Equity
Additional Capital
Regulatory Capital and RWA
Variation %
Jun-20 x
Jun-20 x
(R$ million)
Jun-20
Mar-20
Jun-19
Regulatory Capital
131,612
9.5
0.6
RWA
875,011
1.4
24.7
Credit Risk
786,300
0.6
24.3
Operational Risk
63,720
-
10.8
Market Risk
24,990
37.5
114.2
170.1%120.6%
LCRNSFR
21
Final Highlights
Growth of the loan portfolio in 2020 above the Brazilian banking system
Net interest income growing in line with the loan portfolio
Fee revenues pressured by the economic scenario
Insurance results remains
pressured by weaker financial results even with a lower claims ratio
Structural reduction of costs through the implementation of actions, resulting in a nominal decrease of costs in 2020 and in the next few years
Lower provision expense in 2H20 compared to 1H20 and significantly lower in 2021 compared to 2020
22
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical facts and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company's management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets" and similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive services and pricing market acceptance of services, service transactions by the Company and its competitors, regulatory approval, currency fluctuations, changes in service mix offered, and other risks described in the Company's registration statement and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Banco Bradesco does not assume any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.