Banco Bradesco S A : EGM/AGM of March 10, 2020 - Consolidated Summary Voting Map

Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 Consolidated summary voting map (Distance Voting Ballot) for the Shareholders' Meetings to be held on March 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. Banco Bradesco S.A. informs its shareholders and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the summary map (Attachment) which consolidates the remote voting instructions from its shareholders, with the indications of the total approvals, rejections and abstentions to each one matters to be analyzed, discussed and voted on the Special and Annual Shareholders Meetings to be held tomorrow, March 10, at 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m., respectively. Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, March 9, 2020 Banco Bradesco S.A. Leandro Miranda de Araujo Executive Deputy Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Banco Bradesco S.A. Corporate Taxpayer´s ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration No. 35.300.027.795 Publicly-Held Company Special Shareholders' Meeting - March 10, 2020 - 4 p.m. Summary Voting Map of the Special Shareholders' Meeting, composed of the votes received through the Distance Voting Ballot procedure, by the Bookkeeper and the Company, in conformity with CVM Instruction No. 561. The data contained in this document reflects the information available in our book entry system as of today. Summary Map Common Agenda Vote Position Simple Resolution Approve 275,084,847 1 (Only Common) To increase the capital stock by R$4 billion (from Reject 0 R$75.1 billion to R$79.1 billion), with bonus stock to the Abstain 20,512 shareholders of 10% in shares. 2 Simple Resolution Approve 275,084,847 (Only Common) To change the "caput" of Article 8 of the Bylaws, Reject 0 aiming to increase from 10 (ten) to 11 (eleven) the maximum Abstain 20,512 numbers of Board of Directors' positions.

Banco Bradesco S.A. Corporate Taxpayer´s ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration No. 35.300.027.795 Publicly-Held Company Annual Shareholders' Meeting - March 10, 2020 - 4:20 p.m. Consolidated Summary Voting Map of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held tomorrow, March 10, at 4:20 p.m., composed of the votes received through the Distance Voting Ballot, in conformity with CVM Instruction 561. The following quantities reflect only the votes received by the Bookkeeper, due to the fact that no votes were received directly by the Company . Summary Map Quantity of Shares Resolution Description Approve Reject Abstain (Yes) (No) 0001 - (Common Shares) Approve the management accounts and the Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended 196,025,594 - 63,359,726 on December 31, 2019 0002 - (Common Shares) Allocation of the net income of the 259,308,298 - 77.022 fiscal year 2019. 0003 - (Common Shares) Proposal of the controlling shareholders for definition of 10 (ten) members to compose 257,829,318 1,478,980 77.022 the Board of Directors. 0004 - (Common Shares) Do you want to request the adoption of multiple voting process for the election of the 4,976,983 47,044,782 207,363,555 Board of Directors, pursuant the provisions of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76? 0005 - Appointment of candidates for the board of directors (the shareholder may appoint as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be filled in the general election). The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the common Pp Pp Pp shareholder also fill in the fields present at the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors and occurs the separate election that these fields deal with) Candidates: Pp Pp Pp [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi 202,684,453 56,424,613 276.254 [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Carlos Alberto Rodrigues 191,160,595 67,948,471 276.254 Guilherme [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Denise Aguiar Alvarez 191,432,235 67,822,831 130.254 [Apenas ON/Common Shares] João Aguiar Alvarez 139,986,213 119,268,853 130.254 [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Milton Matsumoto 175,030,858 84,078,208 276.254 [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Alexandre da Silva Glüher 191,432,235 67,822,831 130.254 [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Josué Augusto Pancini 191,432,235 67,822,831 130.254 [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Maurício Machado de Minas 191,432,235 67,822,831 130.254 [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Walter Luis Bernardes 259,255,066 - 130.254 Albertoni (Membro Independente/Independent Member) [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Samuel Monteiro dos Santos 259,255,066 - 130.254 Junior (Membro Independente/Independent Member).

0006 - In case of adoption of the election process by multiple voting, do you wish to distribute the votes corresponding to your shares in equal percentages by the candidates you chose? If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the 34,042,545 - 225,342,775 election occurs through the voting process multiple, his vote shall be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the Shareholders´ Meeting. 0007 - View of all candidates to appoint the % (percentage) K - - of votes to be attributed. Candidates: K - - [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi 1,206,239 - - [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Carlos Alberto Rodrigues 1,355,372 - - Guilherme [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Denise Aguiar Alvarez 1,373,904 - - [Apenas ON/Common Shares] João Aguiar Alvarez 184.235 - - [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Milton Matsumoto 184.235 - - [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Alexandre da Silva Glüher 1,373,904 - - [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Josué Augusto Pancini 1,373,904 - - [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Maurício Machado de Minas 1,373,904 - - [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Walter Luis Bernardes 12,808,138 - - Albertoni (Membro Independente/Independent Member) [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Samuel Monteiro dos Santos 12,808,138 - - Junior (Membro Independente/Independent Member) 0008 - Indication of all the names that make up the coalition - Controlling Shareholders. - Acionistas Controladoras/Controlling Shareholders Coalition Identification: 0000000001 - Controladoras/Controlling Shareholders Candidates: 1,868,950 20,672,251 236,844,119 [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Ariovaldo Pereira / João Batista de Moraes [Apenas ON/Common Shares] Domingos Aparecido Maia / Nilson Pinhal [Apenas ON/Common Shares] José Maria Soares Nunes / Renaud Roberto Teixeira 0009 - If one of the candidates that make up the coalition stops being part of it to accommodate the separate election dealt with in Articles 161, Paragraph 4, and 240 of Law no. 13,584,475 245,723,823 77.022 6,404/76, do you want the votes of your shares to be given to the same coalition chosen? 0010 - Appointment of candidates for the Fiscal Council by minority shareholders holding common shares (the shareholder must fill in this field if it has not filled the general election field) 257,440,848 1,814,218 130.254 Candidates:

Ivanyra Maura de Medeiros Correa / Genival Francisco da Silva 0011 - Appointment of candidates to compose the Fiscal Council by preferred shareholders not entitled to voting rights or with restricted vote Candidates: 1,089,117,536 - 16,309,391 Cristiana Pereira / Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre 0012 - (Common Shares) Management overall remuneration, funds to cover the Pension Plan and funds corresponding to 247,073,992 11,583,544 727.784 the contributions to the INSS borne by the Company. 0013 - (Common Shares) Remuneration of the effective members of the Fiscal Council and sum corresponding to the 258,657,536 - 727.784 contributions to the INSS borne by the Company.