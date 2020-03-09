Banco Bradesco S A : EGM/AGM of March 10, 2020 - Consolidated Summary Voting Map
03/09/2020 | 06:24pm EDT
Consolidated summary voting map (Distance Voting Ballot) for the
Shareholders' Meetings to be held on March 10, 2020,
at 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.
Banco Bradesco S.A. informs its shareholders and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the summary map (Attachment) which consolidates the remote voting instructions from its shareholders, with the indications of the total approvals, rejections and abstentions to each one matters to be analyzed, discussed and voted on the Special and Annual Shareholders Meetings to be held tomorrow, March 10, at 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m., respectively.
Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, March 9, 2020
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Leandro Miranda de Araujo
Executive Deputy Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Special Shareholders' Meeting - March 10, 2020 - 4 p.m.
Summary Voting Map of the Special Shareholders' Meeting, composed of the votes received through the Distance Voting Ballot procedure, by the Bookkeeper and the Company, in conformity with CVM Instruction No. 561. The data contained in this document reflects the information available in our book entry system as of today.
Summary Map
Common
Agenda
Vote
Position
Simple Resolution
Approve
275,084,847
1
(Only Common) To increase the capital stock by R$4 billion (from
Reject
0
R$75.1 billion to R$79.1 billion), with bonus stock to the
Abstain
20,512
shareholders of 10% in shares.
2
Simple Resolution
Approve
275,084,847
(Only Common) To change the "caput" of Article 8 of the Bylaws,
Reject
0
aiming to increase from 10 (ten) to 11 (eleven) the maximum
Abstain
20,512
numbers of Board of Directors' positions.
Annual Shareholders' Meeting - March 10, 2020 - 4:20 p.m.
Consolidated Summary Voting Map of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held tomorrow, March 10, at 4:20 p.m., composed of the votes received through the Distance Voting Ballot, in conformity with CVM Instruction 561. The following quantities reflect only the votes received by the Bookkeeper, due to the fact that no votes were received directly by the Company .
Summary Map
Quantity of Shares
Resolution Description
Approve
Reject
Abstain
(Yes)
(No)
0001 - (Common Shares) Approve the management accounts
and the Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended
196,025,594
-
63,359,726
on December 31, 2019
0002 - (Common Shares) Allocation of the net income of the
259,308,298
-
77.022
fiscal year 2019.
0003 - (Common Shares) Proposal of the controlling
shareholders for definition of 10 (ten) members to compose
257,829,318
1,478,980
77.022
the Board of Directors.
0004 - (Common Shares) Do you want to request the
adoption of multiple voting process for the election of the
4,976,983
47,044,782
207,363,555
Board of Directors, pursuant the provisions of Article 141 of
Law No. 6,404/76?
0005 - Appointment of candidates for the board of directors
(the shareholder may appoint as many candidates as the
number of vacancies to be filled in the general election). The
votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the common
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi
202,684,453
56,424,613
276.254
[Apenas ON/Common
Shares]
Carlos Alberto
Rodrigues
191,160,595
67,948,471
276.254
Guilherme
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Denise Aguiar Alvarez
191,432,235
67,822,831
130.254
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] João Aguiar Alvarez
139,986,213
119,268,853
130.254
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Milton Matsumoto
175,030,858
84,078,208
276.254
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Alexandre da Silva Glüher
191,432,235
67,822,831
130.254
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Josué Augusto Pancini
191,432,235
67,822,831
130.254
[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Maurício Machado de Minas