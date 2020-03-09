Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Bradesco S.A.    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Bradesco S A : EGM/AGM of March 10, 2020 - Consolidated Summary Voting Map

03/09/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID No.

60.746.948/0001-12

Consolidated summary voting map (Distance Voting Ballot) for the

Shareholders' Meetings to be held on March 10, 2020,

at 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

Banco Bradesco S.A. informs its shareholders and the market in general, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the summary map (Attachment) which consolidates the remote voting instructions from its shareholders, with the indications of the total approvals, rejections and abstentions to each one matters to be analyzed, discussed and voted on the Special and Annual Shareholders Meetings to be held tomorrow, March 10, at 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m., respectively.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, March 9, 2020

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro Miranda de Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer´s ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration No. 35.300.027.795

Publicly-Held Company

Special Shareholders' Meeting - March 10, 2020 - 4 p.m.

Summary Voting Map of the Special Shareholders' Meeting, composed of the votes received through the Distance Voting Ballot procedure, by the Bookkeeper and the Company, in conformity with CVM Instruction No. 561. The data contained in this document reflects the information available in our book entry system as of today.

Summary Map

Common

Agenda

Vote

Position

Simple Resolution

Approve

275,084,847

1

(Only Common) To increase the capital stock by R$4 billion (from

Reject

0

R$75.1 billion to R$79.1 billion), with bonus stock to the

Abstain

20,512

shareholders of 10% in shares.

2

Simple Resolution

Approve

275,084,847

(Only Common) To change the "caput" of Article 8 of the Bylaws,

Reject

0

aiming to increase from 10 (ten) to 11 (eleven) the maximum

Abstain

20,512

numbers of Board of Directors' positions.

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer´s ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration No. 35.300.027.795

Publicly-Held Company

Annual Shareholders' Meeting - March 10, 2020 - 4:20 p.m.

Consolidated Summary Voting Map of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held tomorrow, March 10, at 4:20 p.m., composed of the votes received through the Distance Voting Ballot, in conformity with CVM Instruction 561. The following quantities reflect only the votes received by the Bookkeeper, due to the fact that no votes were received directly by the Company .

Summary Map

Quantity of Shares

Resolution Description

Approve

Reject

Abstain

(Yes)

(No)

0001 - (Common Shares) Approve the management accounts

and the Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended

196,025,594

-

63,359,726

on December 31, 2019

0002 - (Common Shares) Allocation of the net income of the

259,308,298

-

77.022

fiscal year 2019.

0003 - (Common Shares) Proposal of the controlling

shareholders for definition of 10 (ten) members to compose

257,829,318

1,478,980

77.022

the Board of Directors.

0004 - (Common Shares) Do you want to request the

adoption of multiple voting process for the election of the

4,976,983

47,044,782

207,363,555

Board of Directors, pursuant the provisions of Article 141 of

Law No. 6,404/76?

0005 - Appointment of candidates for the board of directors

(the shareholder may appoint as many candidates as the

number of vacancies to be filled in the general election). The

votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the common

Pp

Pp

Pp

shareholder also fill in the fields present at the separate

election of a member of the Board of Directors and occurs

the separate election that these fields deal with)

Candidates:

Pp

Pp

Pp

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi

202,684,453

56,424,613

276.254

[Apenas ON/Common

Shares]

Carlos Alberto

Rodrigues

191,160,595

67,948,471

276.254

Guilherme

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Denise Aguiar Alvarez

191,432,235

67,822,831

130.254

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] João Aguiar Alvarez

139,986,213

119,268,853

130.254

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Milton Matsumoto

175,030,858

84,078,208

276.254

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Alexandre da Silva Glüher

191,432,235

67,822,831

130.254

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Josué Augusto Pancini

191,432,235

67,822,831

130.254

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Maurício Machado de Minas

191,432,235

67,822,831

130.254

[Apenas ON/Common

Shares]

Walter Luis

Bernardes

259,255,066

-

130.254

Albertoni (Membro Independente/Independent Member)

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Samuel Monteiro dos Santos

259,255,066

-

130.254

Junior (Membro Independente/Independent Member).

0006 - In case of adoption of the election process by multiple

voting, do you wish to distribute the votes corresponding to

your shares in equal percentages by the candidates you

chose? If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the

34,042,545

-

225,342,775

election occurs through the voting process multiple, his vote

shall be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of

the Shareholders´ Meeting.

0007 - View of all candidates to appoint the % (percentage)

K

-

-

of votes to be attributed.

Candidates:

K

-

-

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi

1,206,239

-

-

[Apenas

ON/Common

Shares]

Carlos Alberto

Rodrigues

1,355,372

-

-

Guilherme

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Denise Aguiar Alvarez

1,373,904

-

-

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] João Aguiar Alvarez

184.235

-

-

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Milton Matsumoto

184.235

-

-

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Alexandre da Silva Glüher

1,373,904

-

-

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Josué Augusto Pancini

1,373,904

-

-

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Maurício Machado de Minas

1,373,904

-

-

[Apenas

ON/Common

Shares]

Walter

Luis

Bernardes

12,808,138

-

-

Albertoni (Membro Independente/Independent Member)

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Samuel Monteiro dos Santos

12,808,138

-

-

Junior (Membro Independente/Independent Member)

0008 - Indication of all the names that make up the coalition -

Controlling

Shareholders.

-

Acionistas

Controladoras/Controlling Shareholders

Coalition

Identification: 0000000001

-

Controladoras/Controlling Shareholders

Candidates:

1,868,950

20,672,251

236,844,119

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Ariovaldo Pereira / João

Batista de Moraes

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] Domingos Aparecido Maia /

Nilson Pinhal

[Apenas ON/Common Shares] José Maria Soares Nunes /

Renaud Roberto Teixeira

0009 - If one of the candidates that make up the coalition

stops being part of it to accommodate the separate election

dealt with in Articles 161, Paragraph 4, and 240 of Law no.

13,584,475

245,723,823

77.022

6,404/76, do you want the votes of your shares to be given to

the same coalition chosen?

0010 - Appointment of candidates for the Fiscal Council by

minority shareholders holding common shares (the

shareholder must fill in this field if it has not filled the general

election field)

257,440,848

1,814,218

130.254

Candidates:

Ivanyra Maura de Medeiros Correa / Genival Francisco da

Silva

0011 - Appointment of candidates to compose the Fiscal

Council by preferred shareholders not entitled to voting

rights or with restricted vote

Candidates:

1,089,117,536

-

16,309,391

Cristiana Pereira / Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre

0012 - (Common Shares) Management overall remuneration,

funds to cover the Pension Plan and funds corresponding to

247,073,992

11,583,544

727.784

the contributions to the INSS borne by the Company.

0013 - (Common Shares) Remuneration of the effective

members of the Fiscal Council and sum corresponding to the

258,657,536

-

727.784

contributions to the INSS borne by the Company.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 22:23:02 UTC


