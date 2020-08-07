Banco Bradesco S A : News released in the media

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to Shareholders

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") hereby presents to its shareholders and to the market in general the clarifications requested by the Superintendence of Relations with Companies of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), by means of the Official Letter No. 271/2020/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, issued on August 5, 2020 ("Letter").

The Letter refers to the News published on August 4, 2020 in the Journal "Valor Econômico", Section Finance, under the headline: "Banks discuss Elo´s offering or sale":

"The shareholders banks of the Elo card banner began to discuss possible ways out for the asset after a partnership that has lasted almost a decade, as verified by the Journal with three sources of consultation. In a first moment, Banco do Brasil (BB), Bradesco and Caixa Econômica Federal analyze conducting an initial public offering of shares (IPO), but it still runs the possibility of selling to a competitor.

Elopar, a joint venture between Bradesco (50.01%) and Banco do Brasil (49.99%), controls Elo banner, with 56.969% of participation. The remaining is with Caixa Econômica Federal (36.889%) and with Bradesco directly (6.142%).

[…]

Initially more resistant to the topic, Bradesco is analyzing the feasibility of an IPO of the banner, although the bank is maintaining the speech of not being, as a rule, an asset seller. A source of consultation said the bank is analyzing the subject, but without hurry for a decision.

[…]

According to two interlocutors, there is an appetite for major international banners in the business, and a sale would be an option."

Bradesco informs it is always attentive about business and investments opportunities, and it is in initial conversations with the other shareholders regarding a possible transaction involving Elo Serviços S.A. (Elo Banner). However, there is not a concrete decision or a resolution in any corporate body. Any decision involving the subject will be reported to the stock exchanges and to CVM, when required, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 6, 2020

Banco Bradesco S.A.