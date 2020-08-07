Log in
Banco Bradesco S A : News released in the media

08/07/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to Shareholders

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") hereby presents to its shareholders and to the market in general the clarifications requested by the Superintendence of Relations with Companies of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), by means of the Official Letter No. 271/2020/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, issued on August 5, 2020 ("Letter").

The Letter refers to the News published on August 4, 2020 in the Journal "Valor Econômico", Section Finance, under the headline: "Banks discuss Elo´s offering or sale":

"The shareholders banks of the Elo card banner began to discuss possible ways out for the asset after a partnership that has lasted almost a decade, as verified by the Journal with three sources of consultation. In a first moment, Banco do Brasil (BB), Bradesco and Caixa Econômica Federal analyze conducting an initial public offering of shares (IPO), but it still runs the possibility of selling to a competitor.

Elopar, a joint venture between Bradesco (50.01%) and Banco do Brasil (49.99%), controls Elo banner, with 56.969% of participation. The remaining is with Caixa Econômica Federal (36.889%) and with Bradesco directly (6.142%).

[…]

Initially more resistant to the topic, Bradesco is analyzing the feasibility of an IPO of the banner, although the bank is maintaining the speech of not being, as a rule, an asset seller. A source of consultation said the bank is analyzing the subject, but without hurry for a decision.

[…]

According to two interlocutors, there is an appetite for major international banners in the business, and a sale would be an option."

Bradesco informs it is always attentive about business and investments opportunities, and it is in initial conversations with the other shareholders regarding a possible transaction involving Elo Serviços S.A. (Elo Banner). However, there is not a concrete decision or a resolution in any corporate body. Any decision involving the subject will be reported to the stock exchanges and to CVM, when required, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, August 6, 2020

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo Executive Deputy Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Official Letter No. 271/2020/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

To Mr.

Leandro de Miranda Araújo

Investor Relations Officer of

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

Núcleo Cidade de Deus, sem nº, Vila Yara

São Paulo - SP

CEP: 06029-900

Email: diretoria_ri@bradesco.com.br

c/c: emissores@b3.com.br

Subject: Request for Clarifications on News Article.

Mr. Officer,

1. In reference to the News article published on August 4, 2020, in the Journal Valor Econômico, Section Finance, under the headline: "Banks discuss Elo´s offering or sale", in which the following information are submitted:

The shareholders banks of the Elo card banner began to discuss possible ways out for the asset after a partnership that has lasted almost a decade, as verified by the Journal with three sources of consultation. In a first moment, Banco do Brasil (BB), Bradesco and Caixa Econômica Federal analyze conducting an initial public offering of shares (IPO), but it still runs the possibility of selling to a competitor.

Elopar, a joint venture between Bradesco (50.01%) and Banco do Brasil (49.99%), controls Elo banner, with 56.969% of participation. The remaining is with Caixa Econômica Federal (36.889%) and with Bradesco directly (6.142%).

[…]

Initially more resistant to the topic, Bradesco is analyzing the feasibility of an IPO of the banner, although the bank is maintaining the speech of not being, as a rule, an asset seller. A source of consultation said the bank is analyzing the subject, but without hurry for a decision.

[…]

According to two interlocutors, there is an appetite for major international banners in the business, and a sale would be an option.

  1. In this regard, we ask Company´s manifestation about the veracity of the news article and, if confirmed, to explain the reasons why the Company has understood that it is not considered a Material Fact and to comment on other information considered important on the topic.
  2. Such manifestation should occur through Empresas.NET System, category: Notice to the Market, type: Clarifications on CVM/B3 inquiries, subject: News Disclosed in the Media, which should include this Letter transcription. The attendance to the present request for manifestation by means of a Notice to the Market does not exempt the possible verification of liability for the non-disclosureof Material Fact in time, pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/02.
  3. We warn that Superintendence of Relations with Companies, in the use of their legal attributions and, based on item II, Article 9 of Law 6385/76, and CVM Instruction 608/19, will be responsible for the determination of the application of a comminatory fine, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), without prejudice to other administrative penalties, for the failure to comply with the requirement contained in this letter, sent exclusively by e-mail until August 6, 2020, notwithstanding the provisions of the sole paragraph of the Article 6 of CVM Instruction 358/02.

Sincerely,

NILZA MARIA SILVA DE OLIVEIRA

Manager

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 18:28:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 104 B 19 158 M 19 158 M
Net income 2020 15 585 M 2 867 M 2 867 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 3,36%
Capitalization 187 B 34 886 M 34 444 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 97 329
Free-Float 63,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 29,93 BRL
Last Close Price 21,97 BRL
Spread / Highest target 82,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.0.00%34 886
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.24%296 349
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%246 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.68%220 675
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.41%187 221
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.49%131 812
