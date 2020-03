MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > Banco Bradesco S.A. BBDC4 BRBBDCACNPR8 BANCO BRADESCO S.A. (BBDC4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/19 20.75 USD +0.29% 06:18p DETAILED FINAL VOTING MAP - ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 3.10.2020 - AT 4 : 30 p.m. PU 06:13p BANCO BRADESCO S A : Detailed Final Voting Map - Special Shareholders' Meeting 3.10.2020 - at 4 p.m. PU 03/09 BANCO BRADESCO S A : EGM/AGM of March 10, 2020 - Consolidated Summary Voting Map PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Detailed Final Voting Map - Annual Shareholders' Meeting 3.10.2020 - at 4:30 p.m. 0 03/19/2020 | 06:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Taxpayer´s ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration No. 35.300.027.795 Publicly-Held Company Annual Shareholders' Meeting - 4:20 p.m. Corporate Walter Luis Samuel Monteiro Ivanyra Maura de Cristiana Pereira / Maurício Bernardes dos Santos Junior Medeiros Correa / Taxpayer's POSITION POSITION % Vote % Vote Item Item Item Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Denise Aguiar Alvarez João Aguiar Milton Matsumoto Alexandre da Josué Augusto Item Reginaldo Ferreira Item Item ID/ Individual Guilherme Alvarez Silva Glüher Pancini Machado de Albertoni (Membro (Membro Genival Francisco Alexandre Minas Independente/Inde Independente/Inde da Silva Taxpayer's pendent Member) pendent Member) Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share - 10:40 a.m. Common Share - 10:40 a.m. Common Share - 10:40 a.m. Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Common Share 1 2 3 5.1 5.2 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.10 8 10 11 12 13 54791 2,436,413 9,441,592 0.06053% 0.23563% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 54797 3,540,113 10,778,867 0.08795% 0.26900% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58386 5,761,747 19,205,821 0.14314% 0.47930% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58388 30,439 88,002 0.00076% 0.00220% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58389 763,469 885,365 0.01897% 0.02210% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58390 10,084 245,108 0.00025% 0.00612% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58391 31,491 0.00078% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58392 198,850 761,883 0.00494% 0.01901% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58392 400,442 1,386,160 0.00995% 0.03459% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58394 1,118,568 4,384,583 0.02779% 0.10942% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58396 6,829,210 49,002,324 0.16966% 1.22291% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58396 1,000 1,858 0.00002% 0.00005% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58396 80,054 0.00199% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 58397 10,000 31,660 0.00025% 0.00079% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58397 43,185 156,354 0.00107% 0.00390% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58399 38,332 140,634 0.00095% 0.00351% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58399 2,587,793 8,664,111 0.06429% 0.21622% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58399 181,414 524,076 0.00451% 0.01308% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58400 37,127 113,914 0.00092% 0.00284% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58400 1,213,294 2,296,111 0.03014% 0.05730% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58402 1,868,948 6,587,839 0.04643% 0.16441% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 58402 10,577,200 10,809,500 0.26277% 0.26976% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59850 685,473 2,367,457 0.01703% 0.05908% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59867 247,671 763,418 0.00615% 0.01905% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59868 2,948,355 9,827,683 0.07325% 0.24526% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59868 287,420 965,362 0.00714% 0.02409% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59873 204,536 784,265 0.00508% 0.01957% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59875 5,640 800 0.00014% 0.00002% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59876 3,820 6,840 0.00009% 0.00017% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59877 268,820 63,360 0.00668% 0.00158% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59877 240,862 807,088 0.00598% 0.02014% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 59878 191,649 7,489,744 0.00476% 0.18692% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 59879 119,900 0.00298% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 60462 18,468 58,460 0.00046% 0.00146% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 60463 10,812 38,283 0.00027% 0.00096% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 65411 324,595 877,710 0.00806% 0.02190% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 69434 291,406 990,651 0.00724% 0.02472% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 71042 443,460 0.01102% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN ABSTAIN 71409 5,134 25,546 0.00013% 0.00064% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 71409 216,326 721,027 0.00537% 0.01799% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 71409 39,996 0.00099% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 71410 3,467 9,425 0.00009% 0.00024% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 71914 12,097 41,872 0.00030% 0.00104% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 72087 134,593 215,687 0.00334% 0.00538% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 72473 152,634 586,010 0.00379% 0.01462% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 73456 34,359 92,435 0.00085% 0.00231% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 73456 24,260 76,740 0.00060% 0.00192% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 74186 23,721 89,746 0.00059% 0.00224% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 74186 44,362 144,505 0.00110% 0.00361% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 74186 1,938,664 6,157,919 0.04816% 0.15368% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 74186 879,681 2,871,891 0.02185% 0.07167% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 74963 4,831,495 7,287,556 0.12003% 0.18187% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 74963 84,157 148,472 0.00209% 0.00371% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 75166 38,184 144,136 0.00095% 0.00360% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 75364 2,235,974 7,341,064 0.05555% 0.18320% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 76224 4,265,111 13,803,790 0.10596% 0.34449% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 76398 47,368 148,049 0.00118% 0.00369% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 76478 62,024 207,956 0.00154% 0.00519% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 78207 10,704 24,423 0.00027% 0.00061% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 78464 30,100 174,040 0.00075% 0.00434% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 78892 36,169 112,937 0.00090% 0.00282% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 79403 417,555 1,374,792 0.01037% 0.03431% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 79907 263,622 734,978 0.00655% 0.01834% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 82689 16,132 38,331 0.00040% 0.00096% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 82780 26,640 157,970 0.00066% 0.00394% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 82950 22,594,248 88,562,146 0.56131% 2.21017% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 83362 512,197 1,777,917 0.01272% 0.04437% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 83609 82,620 210,549 0.00205% 0.00525% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 83903 73,481 0.00183% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 85627 26,224 215,134 0.00065% 0.00537% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 85796 445,207 1,428,593 0.01106% 0.03565% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 86219 34,647 2,967,533 0.00086% 0.07406% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 86253 285,958 905,227 0.00710% 0.02259% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 86404 72,381 163,773 0.00180% 0.00409% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 86466 142,018 0.00353% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 86770 882,225 0.02192% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 1 Banco Bradesco S.A. Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Common Share 1 2 3 5.1 5.2 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.10 8 10 11 12 13 86884 19,900 0.00049% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 87658 22,005,402 106,661,585 0.54668% 2.66186% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 88575 1,819,176 5,793,413 0.04519% 0.14458% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 90296 146,000 208,000 0.00363% 0.00519% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 90633 470,929 1,814,260 0.01170% 0.04528% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 90667 705,160 0.01752% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 90735 9,457 531,987 0.00023% 0.01328% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 90897 548,592 1,828,516 0.01363% 0.04563% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 90897 99,226 310,002 0.00247% 0.00774% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 91457 13,432,011 39,068,923 0.33369% 0.97501% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 91635 980,176 3,257,377 0.02435% 0.08129% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 92943 210,671 814,194 0.00523% 0.02032% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 92990 1,835,176 5,972,598 0.04559% 0.14905% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 94115 61,389 0.00153% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 94700 56,632 284,816 0.00141% 0.00711% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 95596 168,321 596,009 0.00418% 0.01487% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 95675 28,654 168,332 0.00071% 0.00420% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 95931 923,812 3,098,718 0.02295% 0.07733% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 96209 132,511 448,027 0.00329% 0.01118% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 96275 6,840 0.00017% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 96275 37,391 115,910 0.00093% 0.00289% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 98410 105,852 87,200 0.00263% 0.00218% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10205 2,657 8,728 0.00007% 0.00022% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10324 395,680 0.00983% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10374 191,116 642,704 0.00475% 0.01604% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10419 53,041 173,050 0.00132% 0.00432% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10539 15,628 52,280 0.00039% 0.00130% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10569 617,319 484,200 0.01534% 0.01208% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10596 2,086 7,248 0.00005% 0.00018% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10700 644,768 2,092,988 0.01602% 0.05223% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10750 932,768 0.02317% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE 10916 2,065,016 3,094,210 0.05130% 0.07722% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 10975 115,168 313,928 0.00286% 0.00783% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11030 387,859 1,775,547 0.00964% 0.04431% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11083 223,867 90,600 0.00556% 0.00226% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11100 1,251,302 4,950,962 0.03109% 0.12356% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 11184 5,480,569 17,796,915 0.13615% 0.44414% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11311 587,064 2,303,773 0.01458% 0.05749% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11324 4,678 11,584 0.00012% 0.00029% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11324 9,150 35,349 0.00023% 0.00088% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11462 321,037 0.00798% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11556 8,351,220 0.20747% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11841 119,947 739,394 0.00298% 0.01845% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 11906 123,373 413,024 0.00306% 0.01031% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 12068 604,295 2,021,514 0.01501% 0.05045% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 12094 256,940 981,817 0.00638% 0.02450% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 12458 600 2,800 0.00001% 0.00007% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 12525 40,737 139,170 0.00101% 0.00347% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 12930 249,500 0.00620% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13022 24,548 27,565 0.00061% 0.00069% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13028 18,072 50,975 0.00045% 0.00127% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13362 117,600 457,550 0.00292% 0.01142% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13429 5,953 157,822 0.00015% 0.00394% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13442 44,018 146,984 0.00109% 0.00367% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13469 53,080 167,920 0.00132% 0.00419% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 13502 45,279 33,700 0.00112% 0.00084% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13562 79,000 0.00196% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN ABSTAIN 13709 396,110 1,314,429 0.00984% 0.03280% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13725 56,646 173,958 0.00141% 0.00434% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13834 135,700 685,577 0.00337% 0.01711% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13834 68,300 926,561 0.00170% 0.02312% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13973 92,932 364,329 0.00231% 0.00909% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 13981 224,180 734,219 0.00557% 0.01832% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14012 628,438 2,032,075 0.01561% 0.05071% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14027 305,458 1,048,008 0.00759% 0.02615% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14366 47,136 149,767 0.00117% 0.00374% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14406 17,450 0.00043% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN ABSTAIN 14494 11,860 46,340 0.00029% 0.00116% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14541 116,844 393,205 0.00290% 0.00981% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14541 614,997 2,197,038 0.01528% 0.05483% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14549 2,777 10,045 0.00007% 0.00025% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14809 5,670 20,782 0.00014% 0.00052% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14819 218,901 530,942 0.00544% 0.01325% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 14988 164,200 2,663,620 0.00408% 0.06647% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15059 8,040 26,400 0.00020% 0.00066% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15078 18,645 54,763 0.00046% 0.00137% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 2 Banco Bradesco S.A. Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Common Share 1 2 3 5.1 5.2 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.10 8 10 11 12 13 15085 57,620 136,192 0.00143% 0.00340% APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN ABSTAIN 15189 149,824 541,189 0.00372% 0.01351% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15231 3,600 11,700 0.00009% 0.00029% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15272 41,797 136,586 0.00104% 0.00341% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15493 5,306 19,498 0.00013% 0.00049% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15559 12,074 0.00030% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15568 129,684 392,570 0.00322% 0.00980% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15594 88,082 770,912 0.00219% 0.01924% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 15628 29,770 99,739 0.00074% 0.00249% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 16573 1,316 9,102 0.00003% 0.00023% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 16878 29,792 105,600 0.00074% 0.00264% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 16947 185,421 182,000 0.00461% 0.00454% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 16947 10,612,808 35,038,742 0.26365% 0.87443% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 16947 868,333 3,014,636 0.02157% 0.07523% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 16990 123,031 0.00306% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17021 90,951 310,116 0.00226% 0.00774% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17161 76,104 256,779 0.00189% 0.00641% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17202 15,111 0.00038% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17209 15,972 0.00040% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17313 7,212 22,880 0.00018% 0.00057% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17825 28,576 37,140 0.00071% 0.00093% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17858 158,805 473,559 0.00395% 0.01182% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 17934 162,358 540,161 0.00403% 0.01348% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18030 26,164 92,294 0.00065% 0.00230% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18068 353,500 0.00878% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18103 34,083 0.00085% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18214 40,858 128,353 0.00102% 0.00320% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18279 12,200 48,268 0.00030% 0.00120% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18407 877,167 3,415,679 0.02179% 0.08524% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 18497 5,672 17,435 0.00014% 0.00044% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18497 7,024 23,369 0.00017% 0.00058% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18550 21,869 0.00054% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18830 54,129 208,952 0.00134% 0.00521% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 18988 30,500 0.00076% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19184 49,000 161,360 0.00122% 0.00403% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19279 28,200 0.00070% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19391 2,919,600 0.07253% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19449 5,971 20,326 0.00015% 0.00051% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19573 48,681 67,320 0.00121% 0.00168% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19735 69,800 0.00173% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19754 300,854 1,003,342 0.00747% 0.02504% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19791 146,460 0.00364% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE 19791 734,990 0.01826% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE 19808 122,754 320,705 0.00305% 0.00800% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19822 740,039 2,387,746 0.01838% 0.05959% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19874 164,764 496,082 0.00409% 0.01238% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 19874 109,230 357,906 0.00271% 0.00893% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 19893 4,584,435 5,701,040 0.11389% 0.14228% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 19910 22,971 68,865 0.00057% 0.00172% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20026 14,588 40,789 0.00036% 0.00102% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20196 623,740 1,385,120 0.01550% 0.03457% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20196 2,254,119 7,915,321 0.05600% 0.19754% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20270 82,794 263,739 0.00206% 0.00658% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20270 1,266,085 4,513,959 0.03145% 0.11265% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20447 9,899 32,276 0.00025% 0.00081% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20457 3,620 12,200 0.00009% 0.00030% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20544 3,600 3,336 0.00009% 0.00008% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20622 94,751 312,107 0.00235% 0.00779% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 20849 3,320 17,056 0.00008% 0.00043% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21086 5,280 10,380 0.00013% 0.00026% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21141 39,320 141,242 0.00098% 0.00352% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21166 6,132 20,030 0.00015% 0.00050% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21242 39,944 148,928 0.00099% 0.00372% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21273 329,158 0.00818% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21403 1,920 8,454 0.00005% 0.00021% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21469 16,410 58,971 0.00041% 0.00147% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21530 165,400 0.00411% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21826 31,000 105,499 0.00077% 0.00263% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 21962 245,666 845,932 0.00610% 0.02111% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 22321 562,658 1,323,087 0.01398% 0.03302% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 22875 50,721 178,958 0.00126% 0.00447% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 22896 139,108 467,036 0.00346% 0.01166% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 23280 3,957,260 0.09831% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 23487 16,600 0.00041% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 23533 16,020 0.00040% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 23572 19,772 77,560 0.00049% 0.00194% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 3 Banco Bradesco S.A. Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Common Share 1 2 3 5.1 5.2 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.10 8 10 11 12 13 23794 143,672 219,974 0.00357% 0.00549% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 23874 901,906 2,741,860 0.02241% 0.06843% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24158 8,796 0.00022% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24569 11,690 103,742 0.00029% 0.00259% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24676 416,242 1,500,046 0.01034% 0.03744% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24779 285,837 528,806 0.00710% 0.01320% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 24897 8,580 0.00021% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 25138 22,600 78,349 0.00056% 0.00196% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 25715 155,089 0.00385% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26160 165,358 512,156 0.00411% 0.01278% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26311 23,030 19,882 0.00057% 0.00050% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26431 558,826 3,632,893 0.01388% 0.09066% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26496 6,613 14,100 0.00016% 0.00035% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26565 26,487 86,539 0.00066% 0.00216% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26729 185,400 0.00461% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 26755 62,438 213,848 0.00155% 0.00534% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27074 9,654 18,247 0.00024% 0.00046% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27084 28,937 71,290 0.00072% 0.00178% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27277 4,423 0.00011% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27648 600 1,824 0.00001% 0.00005% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27680 77,882 130,044 0.00193% 0.00325% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27714 9,144 36,476 0.00023% 0.00091% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 296,000 882,496 0.00735% 0.02202% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 155,066 496,028 0.00385% 0.01238% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 128,683 397,820 0.00320% 0.00993% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 2,827,425 10,722,497 0.07024% 0.26759% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 144,969 382,483 0.00360% 0.00955% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 2,050,309 6,973,748 0.05094% 0.17404% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 488,917 1,636,356 0.01215% 0.04084% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 23,542 89,279 0.00058% 0.00223% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 27866 1,733 6,420 0.00004% 0.00016% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 28062 88,260 0.00219% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 28072 58,502 202,751 0.00145% 0.00506% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 28360 483 1,841 0.00001% 0.00005% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 28394 12,000 0.00030% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 28700 86,436 0.00215% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 28911 53,232 0.00132% 0.00000% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN 28990 426,000 1,647,280 0.01058% 0.04111% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 29019 35,300 0.00088% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 29264 700 4,903 0.00002% 0.00012% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 29322 16,196,057 38,230,157 0.40236% 0.95408% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 29394 496,464 1,686,716 0.01233% 0.04209% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 30066 7,720 22,020 0.00019% 0.00055% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 30463 341,337 0.00848% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 30463 356,029 0.00884% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 30515 19,400 47,760 0.00048% 0.00119% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 30769 62,365 228,294 0.00155% 0.00570% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 30855 250,457 1,003,176 0.00622% 0.02504% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 30855 472,329 1,889,761 0.01173% 0.04716% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 30855 230,380 963,999 0.00572% 0.02406% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 30918 77,022 704,085 0.00191% 0.01757% ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN ABSTAIN 31050 77,300 260,260 0.00192% 0.00650% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 31128 3,581,309 14,830,133 0.08897% 0.37010% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 31128 459,064 2,032,222 0.01140% 0.05072% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 31240 42,920 143,743 0.00107% 0.00359% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 31502 680,064 2,265,678 0.01689% 0.05654% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 31528 31,300 67,700 0.00078% 0.00169% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 31577 4,000 15,420 0.00010% 0.00038% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 31655 44,660 29,000 0.00111% 0.00072% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 31692 200,682 59,616 0.00499% 0.00149% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN REJECT APPROVE 31814 161,500 528,100 0.00401% 0.01318% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 31914 156,218 623,906 0.00388% 0.01557% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 32106 17,153 40,541 0.00043% 0.00101% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 32329 377,215 1,811,728 0.00937% 0.04521% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 32484 204,070 0.00507% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 32642 2,700 7,600 0.00007% 0.00019% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 32776 8,245 30,957 0.00020% 0.00077% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 32974 103,200 956,600 0.00256% 0.02387% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 33047 597,500 0.01484% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 33580 110,252 420,450 0.00274% 0.01049% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 33606 500 1,200 0.00001% 0.00003% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 34401 49,800 0.00124% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 34433 2,127,160 0.05285% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 34768 24,596 0.00061% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 34781 12,600 0.00031% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 34944 2,800 0.00007% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 4 Banco Bradesco S.A. Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Common Share 1 2 3 5.1 5.2 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.10 8 10 11 12 13 35075 1,127 2,651 0.00003% 0.00007% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 35510 1,800 0.00004% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 35595 6,400 10,400 0.00016% 0.00026% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97538 30,068 203,283 0.00075% 0.00507% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97538 419,560 1,904,663 0.01042% 0.04753% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97538 21,158 68,911 0.00053% 0.00172% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 2,350,908 7,975,236 0.05840% 0.19903% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 158,103 545,101 0.00393% 0.01360% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 18,968 69,213 0.00047% 0.00173% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 346,057 1,292,061 0.00860% 0.03224% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 16,000 0.00040% 0.00000% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 38,630 479,914 0.00096% 0.01198% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 44,973 167,690 0.00112% 0.00418% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97539 223,800 1,143,552 0.00556% 0.02854% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 111,240 3,251,646 0.00276% 0.08115% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 97540 60,483 211,560 0.00150% 0.00528% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 28,266 96,991 0.00070% 0.00242% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 19,250 1,246,498 0.00048% 0.03111% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 45,830 147,031 0.00114% 0.00367% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE 97540 11,195,174 34,750,994 0.27812% 0.86725% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 151,639 476,072 0.00377% 0.01188% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 9,600 36,310 0.00024% 0.00091% ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 38,108 874,526 0.00095% 0.02182% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE REJECT REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE 97540 168,617 580,140 0.00419% 0.01448% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 97540 16,448,793 61,612,490 0.40864% 1.53761% APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE REJECT APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE ABSTAIN APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE APPROVE 54790 681,600 0.00000% 0.01701% APPROVE 58384 2,347,212 0.00000% 0.05858% APPROVE 58385 183,293 0.00000% 0.00457% APPROVE 58387 68,600 0.00000% 0.00171% APPROVE 58392 41,600 0.00000% 0.00104% APPROVE 58392 2,189,599 0.00000% 0.05464% APPROVE 58394 9,690 0.00000% 0.00024% APPROVE 58397 146,460 0.00000% 0.00366% APPROVE 58397 147,536 0.00000% 0.00368% APPROVE 58398 344,120 0.00000% 0.00859% APPROVE 58399 68,862 0.00000% 0.00172% APPROVE 58399 573,128 0.00000% 0.01430% APPROVE 58400 402,985 0.00000% 0.01006% APPROVE 59867 422,320 0.00000% 0.01054% APPROVE 59869 210,768 0.00000% 0.00526% APPROVE 59872 5,655,662 0.00000% 0.14114% APPROVE 59874 109,428 0.00000% 0.00273% APPROVE 59876 892,680 0.00000% 0.02228% APPROVE 59876 833,676 0.00000% 0.02081% APPROVE 59877 74,718 0.00000% 0.00186% APPROVE 59877 2,474,070 0.00000% 0.06174% APPROVE 59877 423,816 0.00000% 0.01058% APPROVE 59878 3,219,874 0.00000% 0.08036% APPROVE 59879 2,155,422 0.00000% 0.05379% APPROVE 69434 9,570,520 0.00000% 0.23884% APPROVE 69434 3,247 0.00000% 0.00008% APPROVE 70601 479,414 0.00000% 0.01196% APPROVE 71409 1,271,100 0.00000% 0.03172% APPROVE 71410 170,393 0.00000% 0.00425% APPROVE 71913 50,000 0.00000% 0.00125% APPROVE 71914 22,803 0.00000% 0.00057% APPROVE 72266 49,240 0.00000% 0.00123% APPROVE 72372 981,630 0.00000% 0.02450% APPROVE 72372 1,362,317 0.00000% 0.03400% APPROVE 72372 151,539 0.00000% 0.00378% APPROVE 73456 79,560 0.00000% 0.00199% APPROVE 74963 26,947 0.00000% 0.00067% APPROVE 74983 556,884 0.00000% 0.01390% APPROVE 75069 297,864 0.00000% 0.00743% APPROVE 75069 49,780 0.00000% 0.00124% APPROVE 75101 232,243 0.00000% 0.00580% APPROVE 75166 4,733,033 0.00000% 0.11812% APPROVE 75166 2,234,665 0.00000% 0.05577% APPROVE 75166 264,876 0.00000% 0.00661% APPROVE 75166 1,839,974 0.00000% 0.04592% APPROVE 75167 1,987,029 0.00000% 0.04959% APPROVE 75181 3,231,612 0.00000% 0.08065% APPROVE 75217 239,352 0.00000% 0.00597% APPROVE 75217 545,200 0.00000% 0.01361% APPROVE 75290 294,740 0.00000% 0.00736% APPROVE 75290 1,233,680 0.00000% 0.03079% APPROVE 5 Banco Bradesco S.A. Banco Bradesco S.A. 

Corporate Taxpayer´s ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration No. 35.300.027.795 Publicly-Held Company Annual Shareholders' Meeting - 4:20 p.m. Corporate Walter Luis Samuel Monteiro Ivanyra Maura de Cristiana Pereira / Maurício Bernardes dos Santos Junior Medeiros Correa / Taxpayer's POSITION POSITION % Vote % Vote Item Item Item Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Denise Aguiar Alvarez João Aguiar Milton Matsumoto Alexandre da Josué Augusto Item Reginaldo Ferreira Item Item ID/ Individual Guilherme Alvarez Silva Glüher Pancini Machado de Albertoni (Membro (Membro Genival Francisco Alexandre Minas Independente/Inde Independente/Inde da Silva Taxpayer's pendent Member) pendent Member) Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share - 10:40 a.m. Common Share - 10:40 a.m. Common Share - 10:40 a.m. Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Common Share Preferred Share Common Share Common Share 1 2 3 5.1 5.2 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.8 5.9 5.10 8 10 11 12 13 75290 672,880 0.00000% 0.01679% APPROVE 77241 415,246 0.00000% 0.01036% APPROVE 77323 407,142 0.00000% 0.01016% APPROVE 77909 195,500 0.00000% 0.00488% APPROVE 78624 950,320 0.00000% 0.02372% APPROVE 78892 116,400 0.00000% 0.00290% APPROVE 79082 281,058 0.00000% 0.00701% APPROVE 79426 797,153 0.00000% 0.01989% APPROVE 79479 36,420 0.00000% 0.00091% APPROVE 79709 120,000 0.00000% 0.00299% APPROVE 80371 19,540 0.00000% 0.00049% APPROVE 80755 224,906 0.00000% 0.00561% APPROVE 81050 2,060,001 0.00000% 0.05141% APPROVE 82689 18,108 0.00000% 0.00045% APPROVE 82950 290,600 0.00000% 0.00725% APPROVE 85205 4,626 0.00000% 0.00012% APPROVE 85424 95,629 0.00000% 0.00239% APPROVE 85524 4,668,960 0.00000% 0.11652% APPROVE 85615 1,807,000 0.00000% 0.04510% APPROVE 85796 13,500 0.00000% 0.00034% APPROVE 86253 66,072 0.00000% 0.00165% APPROVE 86405 18,028 0.00000% 0.00045% APPROVE 86971 1,364,904 0.00000% 0.03406% APPROVE 87889 79,180 0.00000% 0.00198% APPROVE 88404 103,852 0.00000% 0.00259% APPROVE 88631 37,869 0.00000% 0.00095% APPROVE 93304 198,643 0.00000% 0.00496% APPROVE 93362 300,000 0.00000% 0.00749% APPROVE 93362 67,593 0.00000% 0.00169% APPROVE 93545 709,660 0.00000% 0.01771% APPROVE 93932 124,184 0.00000% 0.00310% APPROVE 93932 74,143 0.00000% 0.00185% APPROVE 93964 137,140 0.00000% 0.00342% APPROVE 94115 59,800 0.00000% 0.00149% APPROVE 94420 4,500,299 0.00000% 0.11231% APPROVE 94734 49,165 0.00000% 0.00123% APPROVE 96378 9,400 0.00000% 0.00023% APPROVE 10210 17,398 0.00000% 0.00043% APPROVE 10243 4,496,000 0.00000% 0.11220% ABSTAIN 10248 582,912 0.00000% 0.01455% APPROVE 10263 32,500 0.00000% 0.00081% APPROVE 10374 56,980 0.00000% 0.00142% APPROVE 10378 482,944 0.00000% 0.01205% APPROVE 10378 141,776 0.00000% 0.00354% APPROVE 10381 37,471 0.00000% 0.00094% APPROVE 10400 2,660,000 0.00000% 0.06638% APPROVE 10422 398,268 0.00000% 0.00994% APPROVE