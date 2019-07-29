Banco de Chile : Earnings Report 2Q19

'The 2Q19 was an excellent example of our ability to cope with a challenging environment. In figures, the quarter was simply unparalleled. We managed to return to ROAE levels in the range of 18-20% by recording an unprecedented bottom line of Ch$192 Bn. Both customer and non-customer income behaved positively by growing Ch$42 Bn. and 40 Bn., respectively. The former continued to be steered by a solid advance in income from loans, higher contribution of DDAs to our funding and, more importantly, strong fee-based income that rose by Ch$22 Bn. YoY reflecting the effectiveness of our cross-selling strategy that we carried out by means of offering traditional banking products as well as more sophisticated services through our subsidiaries. I would like to highlight, in this regard, that in the 2Q19 we put in place the strategic partnership achieved with an international insurance company, which will provide our customers with a broader value offering while enabling us to sustain further income growth in the mid-term. As for non-customer income we certainly benefited from both a normalized inflation within the period, which boosted the contribution of our consistent structural exposure to UF, and a sharp decrease in interest rates, nominal and real, that translated into higher gains from the management of trading and AFS positions for both the bank and some subsidiaries.
On the other hand, risk expenses remained healthy, as reflected by a very favorable LLP ratio of 1%. Even though provisions grew YoY, the net increment was mostly explained by a low comparison base driven by an extraordinary risk performance of the wholesale segment in the 2Q18. As for OpEx, as we have mentioned previously, we are working hard on streamlining processes while optimizing the way of providing services to our customers. As a result, over the last quarters we have incurred non-recurrent expenses in order to deploy an enlarged ATM network, redesign our branches to host a new service model, take first steps of an ambitious efficiency program, undertake a front-to-back digital transformation while restructuring part of the organization to be prepared for the future of banking. We are confident that all of these actions should bring about the efficiency and productivity we need to face coming challenges while sustaining long-term profitability.
Over the rest of the year, we will continue to deploy our strategy while implementing those initiatives that pursue to sustain long-term competitive capabilities. Even though expectations on the economic environment have been revised downwards, which could affect loan growth, we should benefit from liabilities repricing in the very short-term, inflation by the end of the year and our strong fee income generation capacity. Furthermore, unlike some other banks, we expect a significantly low impact of new credit risk requirements for SME loans on our P&L'
Eduardo Ebensperger-CEO
+18.2%
YoY growth in
Net Income
+11.5%
YoY increase in
Customer Income
~31,900
New Checking Account
Openings
Our bottom line increased 18.2% YoY by posting Ch$192.1 Bn. in the 2Q19, the highest amount achieved in our history.
Customer income recorded a strong increase of Ch$41.5 Bn. YoY, supported by solid fee-based income and higher income from loans.
Once again, we completed a record quarter in terms of checking account openings by adding ~31,900 new holders.
2
Financial Snapshot
(In billions of Ch$)
Net Income
+18.2%
39.5
(14.1)
(20.1)
41.5
(17.2)
192
163
Customer Income
Non-customer Income
Loan Loss Provisions
Op. Expenses
Income tax
& Others
2Q18
2Q19
Ratios
2Q19
1H19
ROAE
22.9%
17.6%
NIM
4.5%
4.2%
LLP / Avg. Loans
1.0%
1.1%
Efficiency Ratio
43.0%
46.0%
TIER I Ratio
11.0%
11.0%
~Ch$431 Bn.
~Ch$748 Bn.
~Ch$1,330Bn.
Quarterly Origination
Quarterly Origination
Quarterly Origination
of Mortgage Loans
of SME Loans in the 2Q19
of Middle Market
in the 2Q19
(+12.2% YoY)
Loans in the 1Q19
(+45.0% YoY)
(+6.8% QoQ)
~31,900
+12.8% YoY
+41.2% YoY
New Checking
in Leasing &
In transactions
Accounts in the 2Q19.
Factoring Loans
performed on our
Record Quarterly Amount.
as of June 2019
mobile apps in the 2Q19
(11.6 MM Transactions)
Alliance
#1 in AUM
+74% YoY
First time recognition of
Banchile Mutual Funds
Banchile Inversiones'
additional income from
remains leader with a market
Net Income
strategic alliance with
share of 21.5% as of June
in the 2Q19 (1)
Insurance partner
2019
(+49% YTD)
(1) Includes Banchile Mutual Funds Management and Banchile Stock Brokerage
3
Financial Snapshot
(In billions of Ch$)
Net Income
$192
Operating Revenues
$538
Provisions for Loan Losses
$68
Operating Expenses
$232
Total Loans
$28,834
2Q19
During the 2Q19 our net incomeincreased 18.2%
192
YoY, equivalent to Ch$29.6 Bn. This performance
1Q19
102
was mainly explained by a significant increase in
our top line equivalent to Ch$81.0 Bn. coming from
2Q18
163
both customer and non-customer income that
behaved very positively.
Operating revenuesrecorded an increment of
Ch$81.0 Bn. (or 17.7%) YoY and a strong recovery
2Q19
538
of 21.1% QoQ. This increase was related to both
customer income soaring 11.5% YoY, mainly
1Q19
445
explained by higher income from fees and
commissions, and non-customer income showing a
2Q18
457
sharp increase of 40.9% YoY. Unlike the 1Q19, this
quarter we benefited from inflation and the positive
impact of lower interest rates on financial assets.
Loan loss provisionsincreased Ch$14.1 Bn. or
2Q19
68
26.3% YoY, as a result of loan growth (mostly in the
Retail banking segment) and a net increase largely
1Q19
89
explained by a low comparison base. These effects
were partly offset by the positive impact of the
2Q18
54
exchange rate on our USD-denominated provisions.
LLP ratio stood at 0.96% which is still below mid-
term trend.
Operating expensesposted a 9.5% YoY rise in
2Q19
the 2Q19, mainly due to higher personnel
232
expenses, along with the implementation of diverse
1Q19
internal projects including; digital transformation,
221
the efficiency program, branch optimization and a
2Q18
212
larger ATM network. Based on this change, and
due to higher operating income, our efficiency ratio
registered a significant improvement from 46.3% in the 2Q18 to 43.0% in the 2Q19.
As of Jun19, ourTotal Loansposted an increment of 8.7% YoY and a solid QoQ growth of 2.3% (9.5% annualized). This increase was concentrated in the Retail banking segment, which grew 11.1% YoY in
2Q19
28,834
the 2Q19, given a 10.8% YoY growth in Personal
Banking, particularly in residential mortgage loans,
1Q19
28,186
and a 12.4% YoY expansion in SMEs. Last but not
2Q18
26,517
least, the wholesale banking segment recorded a
4.9% YoY increase in total loans. However, on a
QoQ basis, loans managed by this segment swelled 2.3%, fostered by an improved performance of the Multinational and Infrastructure banking unit that grew 22.5% YoY and 13.5% QoQ in loan balances.
4
Economic Outlook
GDP Growth
(YoY)
5.3
3.6
The GDP was up 2.2% on average between April and May, above the 1.6% of the 1Q19. On a sequential basis (adjusting by seasonality), the quarterly annualized growth increased to 3.4% in May, from the null expansion in the 1Q19. Despite this surge, the performance of the local economy remains below expectations observed early this year. However, rather than local factors, global slowdown seems to be the main underlying cause affecting the Chilean economy.
2.6
1.6 2.1
From the demand point of view, a significant slowdown of external demand on Chilean GDP has taken place, confirming the impact of deteriorated external conditions. In the 2Q19, for instance, exports fell 8.0% (-3.9% in 1Q19), steered by the 8.4% YoY decline in mining. The domestic demand, in turn, continued to be fostered by strong services
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19e
CPI & Unemployment Rate
(YoY)
7.27.1 6.76.9 7.2
2.5
3.1
2.6
2.0
2.3
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19e
CPI
Unemployment
Loan Growth(1,2,3)
(12m% change as of May19, in real terms)
7.7%
7.8%
7.2%
7.2%
7.4%
7.2%
6.7%
7.3%
7.0%
6.8%
6.8%
6.6%
6.5%
6.8%
6.6%
6.4%
5.9%
5.9%
5.5%
5.1%
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19 may-19
Total Loans
Commercial
Mortgage
Consumer
Figures do not include operations of subsidiaries abroad.
12-monthreal growth adjusted by the effect of the consolidation of CMR and Presto credit card loans for months before Dec-18.
2Q19 for the industry considers information as of May 2019 (latest available information).
that offset a lackluster expansion in durable goods. Even though gross investment has supported growth since last year, the decline in both capital goods imports and business confidence have lifted some doubts regarding the evolution of total investment over the rest of the year.
The unemployment rate has been hovering around 7.0%. In the quarter ended in May, salaried workforce increased 1.3%, while nominal and real wages grew 5.1% and 2.3% YoY, respectively. Consequently, the real wage bill improved to 3.6%, growing faster in recent months and suggesting the labor market is backing overall growth, mitigating the negative spillover coming from the global economy.
Following the previous quarters' trend, the CPI has remained in the lower boundary of the Central Bank target. In June, CPI did not change at all, resulting in a 2.3% YoY increase. Amid this scenario, the Central Bank hit the market by cutting the reference rate 50 bp. in June to 2.5%. According to the Central Bank's board, the decision was made in light of an upward revision of potential growth estimate and a higher than expected slack in the economy. It should be noted that Chile has been the only country that has reduced the policy rate this year, reflecting the ability to implement counter-cyclical policies.
Looking ahead, the Economic Expectation Survey conducted by the Central Bank revealed that GDP is expected to continue growing slower than its potential until 2020. Specifically, the economy would grow 2.8% and 3.2% in 2019 and 2020, respectively, while inflation would converge to the 3.0% target next year. In regards to monetary policy, market consensus suggests there would be an additional 25 bp. cut over the next two quarters. The policy rate would normalize in 2020.
As for the banking industry, it recorded an annual real growth of 6.8% in total loans as of May19, 0.6% lower than the 1Q19. Unlike the trend seen over the last quarters, the quarterly drop was primarily influenced by a deceleration in commercial loans, whose 12-month change went down 120 bp. (real) as compared to the 1Q19. Nevertheless, 2Q19 change in commercial loans continued to positively compare to the figure posted a year ago (5.1% real). Instead, 12-month growth in mortgage loans continued to steepening thanks to a strengthened demand for housing (including trends in the rental market) in the last quarters, effect that has been amplified by a low interest rate scenario. As a result, mortgage loans increased 7.0% (real) YoY as of May19. Lastly, consumer loans increased 7.2% YoY and remained almost flat when compared to the figure posted in the 1Q19. To some degree, this trend could be reflecting the behavior of domestic demand and data recently unveiled illustrating a decrease in retail sales.
As of May 2019, the industry recorded a bottom line of Ch$1,179 Bn., denoting a YoY growth of 9.3% when compared to a year earlier. The change was mostly attributable to the incorporation of new businesses (CMR and Presto) to the banking industry, which caused an increase in operating revenues (Ch$526 Bn.), that was partly offset by higher loan loss provisions (Ch$161 Bn. YoY) and growth in OpEx (Ch$171 Bn.).
5
Second Quarter Results
Operating Revenues
Operating Revenues
(In billions of Ch$)
Quarters
Year End
2Q18 2Q19
Jun-18Jun-19
Net Interest Income
331.0
366.1
647.5
667.1
Net Fees and Commissions
90.1
112.2
179.2
215.6
Net Financial Operating Income
50.0
34.9
52.1
43.4
Foreign Exchange Transactions
-18.2
16.3
7.3
32.4
Other Operating Income
4.4
8.8
16.1
24.3
Total
457.3
538.3
902.2
982.9
Customer / Non Customer Income
(In billions of Ch$)
+17.7%
538
506
457
465
445
137
136
99
61
97
361
366
370
384
402
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Customer Income
Non-Customer Income
Operating Margin(1)
Operating Revenues / Avg. Interest Earning Assets
6.49%
6.67%
6.16%
6.10%
5.59%
5.22%
5.34%
5.67%*
5.05%
4.51%
BCH
Industry
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q19 for the industry considers months of April and May only (latest available information).
Our top line showed a significant improvement in the 2Q19 by posting a QoQ rise of 21.1% and a YoY increase of 17.7%. This change was influenced by customer income climbing Ch$41.5 Bn. YoY and non- customer income boosting Ch$39.5 Bn. when compared to the 2Q18.
Main effects benefiting our revenues were, as follows:
An increase of ~Ch$28.9 Bn. YoY explained by the contribution of our UF net asset exposure, due to the positive impact of an UF increment of 1.22% in this quarter, as compared to the 0.71% increase seen in the 2Q18.
Fee income growing Ch$22.2 Bn. YoY due to higher revenues from:
insurance brokerage that posted a 33.3% or Ch$9.2 Bn. YoY increase, attributable to a 19.0% annual increase in written premiums and thefirst-time recognition of income related to the 15- year joint venture signed with an international insurer, (ii) transactional services going up Ch$9.1 Bn. owing to rises in both fees from credit cards (Ch$5.3 Bn.) and ATMs (Ch$3.4 Bn.), and (iii) mutual funds management that showed higher revenues by Ch$2.6 Bn. when compared to the 2Q18 due to portfolio rebalancing and higher revenues from fixed-income funds.
Higher income from loans by Ch$9.6 Bn. YoY, in line with an 8.7% YoY expansion in average loans, primarily focused on retail banking, which posted an 11.2% YoY growth. Also, worth noting is the 5.0% YoY growth in wholesale banking.
Higher net financial income from subsidiaries by ~Ch$9.0 Bn., due to a positive effect of decreasing local interest rates on the fixed- income portfolio of our Securities Brokerage subsidiary.
An increase of Ch$7.3 Bn. in income from Trading and Investment Portfolio. In the 2Q19 we benefited from a sharp decrease in interest rates following the 50 bps. cut in the reference rate by the Central Bank and the effect of higher than expected inflation on real rates. Also, our Sales & Structuring unit closed important deals in the period that resulted in further income of Ch$3.7 Bn. YoY.
A Ch$6.2 Bn. YoY rise in the contribution of demand deposits to our funding. The increase was related to: (i) higher interest rates, particularly in foreign currency, which grew around 89 bp. YoY on average, and (ii) a 3.3% YoY growth in average balances.
These factors were partially counterbalanced by:
A decrease of Ch$11.7 Bn. YoY in operating revenues due to the negative impact of 0.1% Ch$ appreciation in the 2Q19 as compared to the depreciation of 8.1% in the 2Q18 on the USD asset position that hedges our exposure toUSD-denominated expenses.
On a YTD basis, our operating revenues increased roughly 8.9% YoY, or Ch$80.7 Bn., which was mainly associated with an expansion in customer income (Ch$74.2 Bn.). The main factors behind this change were: (i) higher fee income by Ch$36.4 Bn. steered by insurance brokerage and transactional services, (ii) higher income from loans by Ch$18.7 Bn. related to the increase in average balances that offset a tempered drop in spreads as a result of higher competition, (iii) DDAs' contribution growing Ch$14.7 Bn. due to increasing foreign interest rates and higher balances, (iv) higher financial revenues from our subsidiaries by Ch$11.6 Bn. due to positive results on the fixed-income portfolio of our Securities Brokerage subsidiary, and (v) higher income from Trading, Investment and Sales & Structuring amounting Ch$8.5 Bn. These results were partially counterbalanced by (i) lower revenues due to FX trends on our USD hedging position by Ch$11.8 Bn. YoY, (ii) a negative impact of Ch$6.2 Bn. related to the CVA for derivatives.
6
Second Quarter Results
Loan Loss Provisions & Allowances
Loan Loss Provisions & Allowances
(In billions of Ch$)
Quarters
Year End
2Q18
2Q19
Jun-18
Jun-19
Loan Loss Allowances
Initial Allowances
-564.7
-629.5
-558.2
-607.1
Charge-offs
69.0
77.2
145.3
155.4
Sales of Loans
0.0
2.5
0.0
2.5
Provisions established, net
-64.3
-78.5
-147.2
-179.0
Final Allowances
-560.1
-628.2
-560.1
-628.2
Provisions Established
-64.3
-78.5
-147.2
-179.0
Prov. Financial Guarantees
-3.0
-1.7
-3.7
-2.4
Additional Provisions
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Recoveries
13.6
12.2
26.2
24.4
Loan Loss Provisions
-53.8
-68.0
-124.8
-157.1
Credit Quality Ratios
Allowances / Total loans
2.11%
2.18%
2.11%
2.18%
Allowances / Total Past Due
1.77x
1.94x
1.77x
1.94x
Provisions / Avg. Loans
0.82%
0.96%
0.97%
1.12%
Charge-offs / Avg. Loans
1.06%
1.09%
1.13%
1.10%
Total Past Due / Total Loans
1.19%
1.12%
1.19%
1.12%
Recoveries / Avg. Loans
0.21%
0.17%
0.20%
0.17%
Provisions / Average Loans(1)
During the 2Q19, loan loss provisions recorded a YoY increment of Ch$14.1 Bn. or 26.3%. Even though this change seems to be significant, it is basically explained by a low basis for comparison. Actually loan loss provisions posted Ch$53.8 Bn. in the 2Q18, which was fairly lower than the average of the last eight quarters (Ch$67.8 Bn.). In this regard, the figure posted this quarter, which amounted to Ch$68.0 Bn. and resulted in a LLP ratio of 0.96%, positively compares to the Ch$89.2 Bn. registered in the 1Q19, by reflecting a decrease of Ch$21.2 Bn. or 23.8%. As we mentioned in the 1Q19, the risk expense posted that quarter was mostly explained by non-recurrent factors.
The YoY increment in overall loan loss provisions in the 2Q19 was mainly supported by:
A net increase of approximately Ch$15.6 Bn. mainly concentrated in the wholesale banking segment. Nevertheless, this increment was largely associated with a better than expected credit behaviour of wholesale customers in the 2Q18. That quarter, when adjusting by FX impact, we had a net release of approximately Ch$13.2 Bn. in wholesale loan loss allowances, of which Ch$11.7 Bn. were explained by two counterparties.
An increase in loan loss provisions of approximately Ch$6.8 Bn. explained by loan growth (volume and mix effects altogether). This effect was concentrated in the retail banking segment, which posted an increment of 11.2% in average loan balances.
The previous effects were partly counterbalanced by a positive FX impact on USD-denominated loan loss allowances by roughly Ch$8.2 Bn. YoY, as a consequence of a 0.1% appreciation of the Ch$ in the 2Q19 as compared to an 8.1% depreciation in the 2Q18.
1.43%
1.10%
1.09%
0.82%
1.17%
1.27%
1.22%
1.15%
0.90%0.96%
As we mentioned previously, our ratio of LLP to average loans reached 0.96% in the 2Q19, which compares to the 0.82% posted a year ago. However, when compared to the 1Q19, this ratio shows an important advance of 31 bp., from the 1.27% recorded in the previous quarter.
On a YTD basis, our loan loss provisions registered an increment of Ch$32.4 Bn., as a result of:
A net increase of Ch$25.2 Bn. focused on the retail banking
BCH
Industry
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Total Past Due / Total Loans(1)
2.00%
1.95%
1.97%
1.95%
1.98%
1.96%
1.17%
1.19%
1.15%
1.09%
1.18%
1.12%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
BCH
Industry
2Q19 for the industry considers months of April and May only (latest available information).
segment, which had an increment of Ch$15.0 Bn. This surge was
deeply linked to the non-recurrent effects mentioned in the 1Q19 for
the retail segment, related to an increase in NPLs and new
indebtedness information of current and new debtors that arose as a
result of new players entering into the banking system. In addition,
the wholesale segment had an increase of Ch$9.9 Bn. YoY given the
excellent credit behaviour of some customers in 2018, as mentioned
above.
In addition, there was an effect of loan growth and change in mix that
resulted in increased loan loss provisions by roughly Ch$15.3 Bn.,
mostly explained by a 10.8% YoY expansion in average balances of
loans managed by the retail banking segment.
Both effects were partially offset by the impact of exchange rates that amounted to Ch$8.2 Bn. YoY.
As a result, our ratio of loan loss provisions to average loans registered an increment of 15 bp., from the 0.97% as of Jun18 to 1.12% as of Jun19, while the industry ratio posted 1.17%.
7
Second Quarter Results
Operating Expenses
Operating Expenses
(In billions of Ch$)
Quarters
Year End
2Q18
2Q19
Jun-18
Jun-19
Personnel expenses
-102.1
-115.4
-209.9
-228.9
Administrative expenses
-82.8
-87.3
-162.2
-166.3
Depreciation and Amort.
-9.3
-17.5
-18.5
-34.7
Impairments
0.0
-0.8
0.0
-0.8
Other Oper. Expenses
-17.4
-10.7
-25.3
-21.8
Total Oper. Expenses
-211.6
-231.7
-415.9
-452.5
Additional Information
Op. Exp. / Op. Rev.
46.3%
43.0%
46.1%
46.0%
Op. Exp. / Avg. Assets
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
Headcount (#)
13,964
13,807
13,964
13,807
Branches (#)
396
382
396
382
Efficiency Ratio(1)
Operating Expenses/Operating Revenues
50.2%
50.7%
52.6%
51.3%
46.7%
46.3%
49.7%
45.5%
43.5%
43.0%
BCH
Industry
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q19 for the industry includes months of April and May only (latest available information)
During the 2Q19, our operating expenses totaled Ch$231.7 Bn., representing an increase of Ch$20.1 Bn. or 9.5% YoY when compared to the 2Q18. Main underlying causes for this expansion were:
An increase of Ch$13.2 Bn. in personnel expenses, representing a 13.0% expansion when compared to the 2Q18. This YoY increment was mostly explained by: (i) a growth in bonuses and incentives related to a low comparison base due to the reversal of bonuses incurred in the 1Q18 for the completion of collective bargaining processes, which were subsequently deferred since the 2Q18, (ii) higher severance payments given organizational restructuring that pursues to adapt the corporation to new internal challenges, and (iii) greater expenses in salaries and other benefits, attributable to both the impact of inflation effect and benefits negotiated with unions in last year's collective bargaining processes.
A YoY increase of Ch$8.2 Bn. in depreciations and amortizations, mainly explained by the adoption of IFRS 16 (Leases). As explained in the 1Q19, leases must be recognized as an asset in use while expenses that used to be accounted for as rentals (administrative expenses) are booked now as a sort of intangible asset. Adjusting by this effect, depreciations and amortizations would have only increased Ch$1.5 Bn. YoY, well explained by IT projects, such as the expansion of our ATM network.
An increment of Ch$4.5 Bn. in administrative expenses when compared to the 2Q18. If we adjust by the effectabove-explained treatment for rentals, this line-item would have increased Ch$11.3 Bn. YoY. The underlying causes of this growth were: (i) an increase in outsourced services, mainly explained by non-recurrent costs related to restructuring of our salesforce, as mentioned in previous quarters, (ii) higher maintenance expenses explained by both the commercial partnership achieved with a local retailer that resulted in an enlargement of our ATM network and our new service model that continues to be deployed in our branch network, (iii) a YoY rise in IT and Communication expenses linked to disbursements aimed at streamlining our internal processes and procedures in order to improve efficiency, and (iv) higher marketing expenses, due to communication and commercial campaigns as well as seasonality effects in payments.
These factors were partly counterbalanced by a YoY decrease of Ch$6.7 Bn. in other operating expenses in the 2Q19, due to higher operational charge-offs in the 2Q18 related to the cyber-security incident occurred in May 2018. When isolating this effect, other operating expenses would have tepidly increased Ch$0.2 Bn. YoY.
Based on the above, and considering the expansion of Ch$81.0 Bn. in operating revenues, our efficiency improved 33 bp. YoY, from 46.3% in the 2Q18 to 43.0% in the 2Q19. This ratio continued to positively compare to the industry's ratio, which amounted to 46.7%.
On a YTD basis, our cost base amounted to Ch$452.5 Bn., posting an increase of 8.8% or Ch$36.6 Bn. YoY, mainly due to: (i) higher personnel expenses by Ch$19.0 Bn. given increases in bonuses, salaries and severance payments for the reasons mentioned above, (ii) an increment of Ch$16.2 Bn. (Ch$2.3 Bn. adjusted by IFRS16) in depreciations and amortizations as a result of IT projects, (iii) a rise of Ch$4.2 Bn. (Ch$17.7 Bn. adjusted by IFRS16) in administrative expenses, mainly attributable to IT, commercial and efficiency projects. These effects were partially counterbalanced by a decrease of Ch$3.5 Bn. in other operating expenses, largely explained by lower operational charge-offs.
8
Second Quarter Results
Results by Business Segments
Income before Income Tax
Contribution by Business Segment (%)
10.5%
4.5%
33.4%
2Q19
51.6%
Retail Banking
Wholesale Banking
Treasury
Subsidiaries
Income before Income Tax
Change by Business Segment
(In billions of Ch$)
23.9%
242
25
195
11
17
481
80
125
94
2Q18
2Q19
Subsidiaries
Treasury
Wholesale Banking
Retail Banking
During this quarter we registered a YoY increase of Ch$46.6 Bn. in income before income tax, from Ch$194.9 Bn. in the 2Q18 to Ch$241.5 Bn. in the 2Q19. The highest contribution to our pre-tax income came from the Retail Banking segment, which concentrated a 51.6% of the total amount, comparing positively to the 42.7% shown in the previous quarter. It was followed by the Wholesale Banking segment, which explained 33.4% of our bottom line. Lastly, our Subsidiaries and Treasury contributed 10.5% and 4.5%, respectively, to the total amount posted this quarter. The main drivers supporting the performance of each segment were, as follows:
The Retail Banking segment improved 33.0% YoY in terms of income before income tax in the 2Q19, equivalent to an increase of Ch$30.1 Bn. when compared to the 2Q18. This change was primarily explained by an increment of Ch$58.7 Bn. YoY in operating revenues, influenced by: (i) fee-based income growing Ch$18.7 Bn. YoY, mainly prompted by insurance brokerage and transactional services fees as mentioned earlier, (ii) higher income from loans due to an expansion in loan balances that offset a decrease in lending spreads, (iii) additional revenues from demand deposits primarily given an increase in average balances, and (iv) higher contribution of the UF gap allocated to this segment. These effects were to some extent counterbalanced by higher loan loss provisions as a consequence of loan growth of 11.2% YoY when compared to the 2Q18.
As for the Wholesale Banking segment, it posted a moderate 0.3% YoY increase, or Ch$0.3 Bn., in income before income tax. This variation was explained by two opposite effects. First, an increase in operating revenues by Ch$4.7 Bn. associated with (i) higher income from demand deposits given an increase in interest rates, particularly in foreign currency within the period, (ii) a rise in fees and commissions due to higher commercial activity related to investment banking, cash management services and contingent loans, and (iii) improved income from loans, based on average loans growing 5.0% YoY. These factors were partly offset by the negative effect to FX on the hedge of USD- denominated loan loss allowances by roughly Ch$7.7 Bn. The whole increase in operating revenues was almost completely offset by growth in loan loss provisions, largely backed by better than expected credit behavior of some wholesale customers in the 2Q18, pulling the basis for comparison down, which was partly offset by a positive FX effect.
Our Treasury segment recorded a significant increment in pre-tax income of Ch$6.8 Bn. YoY (or 164.9%). The improvement was mainly influenced by higher gains of approximately Ch$7.3 Bn. associated with the management of our Trading and Investment portfolios, mainly explained by the positive impact of a sharp decrease in interest rates on the fair value of our financial positions. Main drivers for these movements in rates were: (i) the Central Bank's decision of lowering the reference rate (-50bps.) last June and (ii) higher than expected inflation of May that pushed down real rates.
Finally, our Subsidiaries showed a YoY increment of 52.1% or Ch$8.7 Bn. in pre-tax income. The main factor supporting this change was a Ch$10.5 Bn. YoY surge in the top line, fostered by higher income from the Securities Brokerage subsidiary, given the favorable effect lower interest rates on its fixed-income portfolio. To a lesser extent, the Securities Brokerage and Investment Banking subsidiaries took part of important equity deals in the local market that also contributed to the segment's performance. The above was partly offset by an increase in administrative expenses of our Insurance Brokerage subsidiary.
9
Second Quarter Results
Loan Portfolio
Loans by Segment
(In Billions of Ch$ and %)
8.7%
2.3%
28,186
28,834
26,517
e
+2.3%
esall
37%
10,547
10,789
10,282
Wh o
+2.3%
l
63%
Retai
18,044
16,235
17,638
2Q181Q192Q19
Retail Wholesale
Market Share in Loans (1)
Our loan portfolio amounted to Ch$28,834 Bn. in the 2Q19, reflecting an 8.7% annual expansion when compared to the 2Q18 and a positive 2.3% QoQ advance in comparison with the 1Q19 (or 9.5% annualized). The QoQ trend was mainly influenced by a boost in commercial loans. The performance by business segment was, as follows:
The Retail Banking segment grew 11.1% YoY and 2.3% QoQ by posting Ch$18,044 Bn. in the 2Q19. These figures were mainly due to:
Personal banking loans (including consumer finance) that continued to show adouble-digit expansion of 10.8% YoY. On a QoQ basis, this banking unit posted a 2.3% increase in balances. Most of the growth recorded in personal banking relied on the dynamism shown by residential mortgage loans, which boosted 11.6% or Ch$822 Bn. YoY and, more importantly, 3.8% or Ch$291 Bn. QoQ. A strong demand for housing and the heating up seen in the rental market has encouraged investors to increase borrowing. This trend was ratified by the last credit survey released by the Central Bank, which revealed a strenghtened demand for mortgage loans. These dynamics have also been fostered by an interest rate scenario in unprecedented lows, supported by the
Central Bank's decision of cutting the reference rate by 50 bps. in
June. Thus, our quarterly origination peaked to the highest level of Ch$431 Bn., which was up 45.0% YoY and 11.4% QoQ, while being accompanied by higher lending spreads. Instead, consumer loans recorded a tempered slowdown by growing 7.1% (Ch$281 Bn.) YoY and declining 0.3% QoQ. The decrease is consistent with figures released by the National Chamber of Commerce showing a YoY slide of 5% (real terms) in retail sales last May.
SME loans that remained strong by growing 12.4% YoY and 2.0% QoQ. We have continued to increase the share of wallet in this segment, as reflected by a 9.7% YoY surge in the average ticket. This achievement has been possible thanks to both campaigns pursuing to increase customer proximity and the recently activatedpre-approved program. In the 2Q19, loan origination in this segment peaked to Ch$748 Bn. (+12.2% YoY and +5.2% QoQ).
19.8%
20.0%
17.1%
17.1%
16.7%
16.6%
16.7%
16.7%
17.9%
17.8%
17.6%
16.9%
16.9%
16.9%
16.8%
16.9%
16.8%16.6% 16.7%
16.7%
The 2Q19 was positive for our Wholesale segment by experiencing a YoY increase of 4.9%. Moreover, there was a significant QoQ surge in the 2Q19 with loans balances growing 2.3%.
The YoY increase was concentrated in Corporate Banking, due to:
Certain lending operations originated in the Multinational and
Infrastructure banking unit, which has presented a solid
upward trend in quarterly loan origination over the last three
quarters by averaging a 16.1% QoQ growth since the 3Q18.
On a YoY basis, the unit grew 25.4% (Ch$101 Bn.) in quarterly
loan origination and 22.5% (Ch$189 Bn.) in loans balances.
Other corporate banking units that managed to grow 1.2% YoY
in loan balances. After a period of apparent reversal in the
1Q19, these units posted a 1.2% (Ch$83 Bn.) QoQ increase in
2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 May-19
Total Loans
Commercial loans
Mortgage loans
Consumer Loans
Excluding operations of subsidiaries abroad.
loan balances, supported by advances of 15.4% (Ch$370 Bn.)
YoY and 13.0% (Ch$319 Bn.) QoQ in quarterly origination.
Middle Market loans grew 8.6% YoY and 1.2% QoQ. We keep on
strengthening the value offering for this segment, primarily by
improving customer proximity. Consequently, loan origination rose
5.5% YoY and, more importantly, 6.8% QoQ in the 2Q19.
All in all, in the 2Q19, we remained as the second largest bank in total loans with a market stake of 16.9%. As mentioned in the past, the YoY drop in market share is well explained by the consolidation of lending credit card loans (formerly managed by retailers) into the industry for an amount of approximately ~2,530 Bn. in the 4Q18.
10
Funding & Capital
Annualized Cost of Funding by Currency (1)
(As of May31, 2019)
3.4%
3.7%
2.3% 2.1%2.5%
2.4%
2.8%
2.9%
2.6%
2.0%
BCH
Bank 2
Bank 3
Bank 4
Industry
Ex BCH
Local Currency
Foreign Currency
(1) Excludes the effect of results from hedge accounting
Funding by Type of Lender
15%
Jun19 46%
39%
Financial Lenders
Retail Lenders
Non-Financial Lenders
Capital Adequacy Ratios
(11)bp (6)bp (14)bp (37)bp
9.2%
9.1%
8.3%
8.2%
11.2%
11.0%
14.1%
13.7%
Jun-18
Jun-19
Shareholders
Tier I
Tier I
(BIS Ratio)
Equity
(Basic Capital)
(Basic Capital)
Total Capital
Assets
Assets
RWA
RWA
Funding Structure
In the 2Q19, we have continued to be one of the leading banks in the local banking industry in terms of funding, particularly in local currency, by reaching an average cost of funds of 2.3% as of May 31, mainly supported by our strong customer base that provides us with a very stable source of funding from demand and time deposits. In fact, 55% of our DDA balances (as of Jun19) come from our personal banking and SMEs businesses. We believe this characteristic, along with our 26.9% market share in terms of personal banking DDAs in the same period, supported by our excellent enrollment rate of new account holders that achieved a maximum quarterly figure of ~31,900 in the 2Q19, fosters our ability to remain leaders in funding within the Chilean banking industry.
Beyond DDAs, 39% of our funding comes from retail lenders as DDAs or TDs, providing us with a solid source of core funding, which is reflected by a 30-day moving average renewal rate of retail time deposits that hovers around 75% in the mid-term.
As for long-term debt placements, we have been less active than previous quarters, although we keep on looking out opportunities. In the 2Q19, we carried out two debt issuances denominated in UF in the local market amounting to Ch$141.5 Bn. (~USD208 million), both with two-year maturities. Also, we carried out a debt placement overseas by ~USD93 million (JPY-denominated bond).
Capital Adequacy
As of June 30, 2019, our equity accounted for Ch$3,392 Bn., which represented a 7.1% (Ch$225 Bn.) YoY increase. This variation was mainly explained by:
An increase of approximately Ch$154.1 Bn. in retained earnings, explained by the retention of 30% of the net distributable earnings obtained in 2018, as explained in the 1Q19 Earnings Report.
A YoY growth of 13.9%, equivalent to Ch$85.7 Bn., in reserves. This increase was mostly due to our practice of retaining the equivalent to the effect of inflation (2018) on our shareholders' equity. This rule was reaffirmed for 2019 in the shareholders' annual meeting held in
March 2019.
These factors were partly offset by: (i) a decrease of Ch$4.7 Bn. in YTD earnings, net of provisions for minimum dividends, when compared to the 2Q18, and (ii) a YoY drop of Ch$10.1 Bn. in other equity accounts, largely explained by the impact of interest rate shifts, particularly due to the decrease in CLF rates, on our hedge accounting structures, which was partly offset by fair value gains associated with our AFS portfolio, as a result of lower credit spreads on bonds issued off-shore by Chilean issuers.
As for capital adequacy ratios, despite the positive changes in our equity accounts, the positive expansion shown by our balance sheet in the last two quarters of 2018 and 2019 year-to-date, particularly in loans, prompted a YoY decrease of 37 bp. in our BIS Ratio, from 14.1% in the 2Q18 to 13.7% in the 2Q19. Similarly, our Tier I ratio (on RWA) stood at 11.0% in June19, denoting a YoY contraction of 14 bp.
All of our capital indicators, including the leverage ratio (8.2% in the 2Q19), remained well above the regulatory thresholds.
11
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Chilean GAAP- In millions of Chilean pesos (MCh$) and US dollars (MUS$))
Quarters
Year Ended
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q19
% Change
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-19
% Change
MCh$
MCh$
MCh$
MUS$
2Q19/2Q18
2Q19/1Q19
MCh$
MCh$
MUS$
Jun-19/Jun-18
Interest revenue and expense
Interest revenue
495,953
430,654
601,029
885.5
21.2 %
39.6 %
965,831
1,031,683
1,520.0
6.8 %
Interest expense
(164,940)
(129,684)
(234,899)
(346.1)
42.4 %
81.1 %
(318,301)
(364,583)
(537.2)
14.5 %
Net interest income
331,013
300,970
366,130
539.4
10.6 %
21.6 %
647,530
667,100
982.9
3.0 %
Fees and commissions
Income from fees and commissions
126,693
134,223
145,448
214.3
14.8 %
8.4 %
249,198
279,671
412.1
12.2 %
Expenses from fees and commissions
(36,630)
(30,813)
(33,214)
(48.9)
(9.3) %
7.8 %
(69,974)
(64,027)
(94.3)
(8.5) %
Net fees and commissions income
90,063
103,410
112,234
165.4
24.6 %
8.5 %
179,224
215,644
317.7
20.3 %
Net Financial Operating Income
50,035
8,566
34,865
51.4
(30.3) %
307.0 %
52,141
43,431
64.0
(16.7) %
Foreign exchange transactions, net
(18,210)
16,117
16,274
24.0
-
1.0 %
7,273
32,391
47.7
345.4 %
Other operating income
4,412
15,533
8,813
13.0
99.8 %
(43.3) %
16,064
24,346
35.9
51.6 %
Total Operating Revenues
457,313
444,596
538,316
793.1
17.7 %
21.1 %
902,232
982,912
1,448.2
8.9 %
Provisions for loan losses
(53,810)
(89,156)
(67,959)
(100.1)
26.3 %
(23.8) %
(124,755)
(157,115)
(231.5)
25.9 %
Operating revenues, net of
403,503
355,440
470,357
693.0
16.6 %
32.3 %
777,477
825,797
1,216.7
6.2 %
provisions for loan losses
Operating expenses
Personnel expenses
(102,132)
(113,555)
(115,372)
(170.0)
13.0 %
1.6 %
(209,898)
(228,927)
(337.3)
9.1 %
Administrative expenses
(82,825)
(78,994)
(87,329)
(128.7)
5.4 %
10.6 %
(162,173)
(166,323)
(245.1)
2.6 %
Depreciation and amortization
(9,300)
(17,203)
(17,462)
(25.7)
87.8 %
1.5 %
(18,471)
(34,665)
(51.1)
87.7 %
Impairments
-
(6)
(816)
(1.2)
-
13,500.0 %
(11)
(822)
(1.2)
7,372.7 %
Other operating expenses
(17,375)
(11,066)
(10,720)
(15.8)
(38.3) %
(3.1) %
(25,326)
(21,786)
(32.1)
(14.0) %
Total operating expenses
(211,632)
(220,824)
(231,699)
(341.4)
9.5 %
4.9 %
(415,879)
(452,523)
(666.7)
8.8 %
Net operating income
191,871
134,616
238,658
351.6
24.4 %
77.3 %
361,598
373,274
550.0
3.2 %
Income attributable to affiliates
2,991
1,110
2,863
4.2
(4.3) %
157.9 %
4,148
3,973
5.9
(4.2) %
Income before income tax
194,862
135,726
241,521
355.8
23.9 %
77.9 %
365,746
377,247
555.8
3.1 %
Income tax
(32,299)
(34,189)
(49,395)
(72.8)
52.9 %
44.5 %
(60,532)
(83,584)
(123.1)
38.1 %
Net Income for the period
162,563
101,537
192,126
283.1
18.2 %
89.2 %
305,214
293,663
432.7
(3.8) %
Non-Controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Income attributable to bank's
162,563
101,537
192,126
283.1
18.2 %
89.2 %
305,214
293,663
432.7
(3.8) %
owners
These results have been prepared in accordance with Chilean GAAP on an unaudited, consolidated basis.
All figures are expressed in nominal Chilean pesos (historical pesos), unless otherwise stated. All figures expressed in US dollars (except earnings per ADR) were converted using the exchange rate of Ch$ 678.7 per US$1.00 as of June 30, 2019. Earnings per ADR were calculated considering the nominal net income, the exchange rate and the number of shares outstanding at the end of each period.
Banco de Chile files its consolidated financial statements, together with those of its subsidiaries, with the Chilean Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions, on a monthly basis. In addition, Banco de Chile files its quarterly financial statements (notes included) with the SEC in form 6K, simultaneously or previously to file this quarterly earnings report. Such documentation is equally available at Banco de Chile's website both in Spanish and English.
12
Selected Financial Information
(Chilean GAAP- In millions of Chilean pesos (MCh$) and US dollars (MUS$))
ASSETS
Jun-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Jun-19
% Change
MCh$
MCh$
MCh$
MUS$
Jun-19/Jun-18Jun-19/Mar-19
Cash and due from banks
1,011,646
993,892
1,150,682
1,695.4
13.7 %
15.8 %
Transactions in the course of collection
604,874
824,271
1,023,491
1,508.0
69.2 %
24.2 %
Financial Assets held-for-trading
1,299,202
1,913,981
1,550,158
2,283.9
19.3 %
(19.0) %
Receivables from repurchase agreements and
94,300
90,259
93,982
138.5
(0.3) %
4.1 %
security borrowings
Derivate instruments
1,368,981
1,168,896
1,435,764
2,115.4
4.9 %
22.8 %
Loans and advances to Banks
1,301,776
914,911
1,191,846
1,756.0
(8.4) %
30.3 %
Loans to customers, net
Commercial loans
14,717,793
15,492,228
15,839,127
23,336.4
7.6 %
2.2 %
Residential mortgage loans
7,654,225
8,224,726
8,538,974
12,580.8
11.6 %
3.8 %
Consumer loans
4,145,026
4,468,810
4,455,708
6,564.8
7.5 %
(0.3) %
Loans to customers
26,517,044
28,185,764
28,833,809
42,482.0
8.7 %
2.3 %
Allowances for loan losses
(560,059)
(629,474)
(628,209)
(925.6)
12.2 %
(0.2) %
Total loans to customers, net
25,956,985
27,556,290
28,205,600
41,556.4
8.7 %
2.4 %
Financial Assets Available-for-Sale
1,437,807
1,312,347
1,243,177
1,831.6
(13.5) %
(5.3) %
Financial Assets Held-to-maturity
-
-
-
-
-
-
Investments in other companies
41,588
45,714
47,694
70.3
14.7 %
4.3 %
Intangible assets
45,542
53,025
54,423
80.2
19.5 %
2.6 %
Property and Equipment
212,743
220,372
218,525
322.0
2.7 %
(0.8) %
Leased assets
-
155,502
156,671
230.8
-
0.8 %
Current tax assets
19,074
524
388
0.6
(98.0) %
(26.0) %
Deferred tax assets
260,356
276,563
319,922
471.4
22.9 %
15.7 %
Other assets
705,971
565,812
562,342
828.5
(20.3) %
(0.6) %
Total Assets
34,360,845
36,092,359
37,254,665
54,888.8
8.4 %
3.2 %
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
Jun-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Jun-19
% Change
MCh$
MCh$
MCh$
MUS$
Jun-19/Jun-18
Jun-19/Mar-19
Liabilities
Current accounts and other demand deposits
9,290,377
9,600,304
9,600,788
14,145.2
3.3 %
0.0 %
Transactions in the course of payment
384,199
578,260
727,547
1,071.9
89.4 %
25.8 %
Payables from repurchase agreements and
304,543
281,042
261,120
384.7
(14.3) %
(7.1) %
security lending
Saving accounts and time deposits
10,482,294
11,263,020
10,798,909
15,910.5
3.0 %
(4.1) %
Derivate instruments
1,465,975
1,259,524
1,572,621
2,317.0
7.3 %
24.9 %
Borrowings from financial institutions
1,177,292
1,375,919
1,596,655
2,352.4
35.6 %
16.0 %
Debt issued
6,963,467
7,405,294
7,863,807
11,586.1
12.9 %
6.2 %
Other financial obligations
144,150
110,793
171,284
252.4
18.8 %
54.6 %
Lease liabilities
-
153,896
155,373
228.9
-
1.0 %
Current tax liabilities
1,706
30,670
74,389
109.6
4,260.4 %
142.5 %
Deferred tax liabilities
-
25
-
-
-
(100.0) %
Provisions
510,201
399,679
506,928
746.9
(0.6) %
26.8 %
Other liabilities
468,947
332,983
532,593
784.7
13.6 %
59.9 %
Total liabilities
31,193,151
32,791,409
33,862,014
49,890.3
8.6 %
3.3 %
Equity of the Bank's owners
Capital
2,418,833
2,418,833
2,418,833
3,563.8
0.0 %
0.0 %
Reserves
617,689
703,453
703,317
1,036.2
13.9 %
(0.0) %
Other comprehensive income
(34,705)
(32,140)
(44,824)
(66.0)
29.2 %
39.5 %
Retained earnings from previous periods
16,060
170,188
170,171
250.7
959.6 %
(0.0) %
Income for the period
305,214
101,537
293,663
432.7
(3.8) %
189.2 %
Provisions for minimum dividends
(155,398)
(60,922)
(148,510)
(218.8)
(4.4) %
143.8 %
Non-Controlling Interest
1
1
1
0.00
0.0 %
0.0 %
Total equity
3,167,694
3,300,950
3,392,651
4,998.5
7.1 %
2.8 %
Total Liabilities & Equity
34,360,845
36,092,359
37,254,665
54,888.8
8.4 %
3.2 %
These results have been prepared in accordance with Chilean GAAP on an unaudited, consolidated basis.
All figures are expressed in nominal Chilean pesos (historical pesos), unless otherwise stated. All figures expressed in US dollars (except earnings per ADR) were converted using the exchange rate of Ch$ 678.7 per US$1.00 as of June 30, 2019. Earnings per ADR were calculated considering the nominal net income, the exchange rate and the number of shares outstanding at the end of each period.
Banco de Chile files its consolidated financial statements, together with those of its subsidiaries, with the Chilean Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions, on a monthly basis. In addition, Banco de Chile files its quarterly financial statements (notes included) with the SEC in form 6K, simultaneously or previously to file this quarterly earnings report. Such documentation is equally available at Banco de Chile's website both in Spanish and English.
13
Selected Financial Information
(Chilean GAAP- In millions of Chilean pesos (MCh$) and US dollars (MUS$))
Key Performance Ratios
Quarter
Year Ended
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Jun-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Earnings per Share (1) (2)
Net income per Share (Ch$)
1.63
1.01
1.90
3.07
1.01
2.91
Net income per ADS (Ch$)
326.94
201.03
380.38
613.84
201.03
581.41
Net income per ADS (US$)
0.50
0.30
0.56
0.94
0.30
0.86
Book value per Share (Ch$)
31.85
32.68
33.58
31.85
32.68
33.58
Shares outstanding (Millions)
99,444
101,017
101,017
99,444
101,017
101,017
Profitability Ratios (3)(4)
Net Interest Margin
4.46%
3.79%
4.54%
4.37%
3.79%
4.16%
Net Financial Margin
4.88%
4.10%
5.17%
4.77%
4.10%
4.64%
Fees & Comm. / Avg. Interest Earnings Assets
1.21%
1.30%
1.39%
1.21%
1.30%
1.35%
Operating Revs. / Avg. Interest Earnings Assets
6.16%
5.59%
6.67%
6.08%
5.59%
6.14%
Return on Average Total Assets
1.93%
1.13%
2.11%
1.82%
1.13%
1.63%
Return on Average Equity
20.75%
12.21%
22.94%
19.48%
12.21%
17.59%
Capital Ratios
Equity / Total Assets
9.22%
9.15%
9.11%
9.22%
9.15%
9.11%
Tier I (Basic Capital) / Total Assets
8.26%
8.17%
8.20%
8.26%
8.17%
8.20%
Tier I (Basic Capital) / Risk-Wighted Assets
11.16%
11.03%
11.02%
11.16%
11.03%
11.02%
Total Capital / Risk- Weighted Assets
14.05%
13.74%
13.68%
14.05%
13.74%
13.68%
Credit Quality Ratios
Total Past Due / Total Loans to Customers
1.19%
1.18%
1.12%
1.19%
1.18%
1.12%
Allowance for Loan Losses / Total Past Due
176.99%
189.87%
193.93%
176.99%
189.87%
193.93%
Impaired Loans / Total Loans to Customers
2.93%
2.82%
2.80%
2.93%
2.82%
2.80%
Loan Loss Allowances / Impaired Loans
71.97%
79.23%
77.73%
71.97%
79.23%
77.73%
Loan Loss Allowances / Total Loans to Customers
2.11%
2.23%
2.18%
2.11%
2.23%
2.18%
Loan Loss Provisions / Avg. Loans to Customers (4)
0.82%
1.27%
0.96%
0.97%
1.27%
1.12%
Operating and Productivity Ratios
Operating Expenses / Operating Revenues
46.28%
49.67%
43.04%
46.09%
49.67%
46.04%
Operating Expenses / Average Total Assets (3) (4)
2.51%
2.47%
2.54%
2.49%
2.47%
2.51%
Balance Sheet Data (1)(3)
Avg. Interest Earnings Assets (million Ch$)
29,716,087
31,790,283
32,278,553
29,662,680
31,790,283
32,034,418
Avg. Assets (million Ch$)
33,752,463
35,787,962
36,470,845
33,449,929
35,787,962
36,129,404
Avg. Equity (million Ch$)
3,134,165
3,326,266
3,350,309
3,133,124
3,326,266
3,338,288
Avg. Loans to customers (million Ch$)
26,094,972
27,984,582
28,360,215
25,722,993
27,984,582
28,172,399
Avg. Interest Bearing Liabilities (million Ch$)
18,531,308
20,042,097
20,195,670
18,265,831
20,042,097
20,118,884
Risk-Weighted Assets (Million Ch$)
28,371,694
29,920,435
30,776,987
28,371,694
29,920,435
30,776,987
Additional Data
Exchange rate (Ch$/US$)
653.90
679.72
678.73
653.90
679.72
678.73
Employees (#)
13,964
13,837
13,807
13,964
13,837
13,807
Branches (#)
396
389
382
396
389
382
Notes
Figures are expressed in nominal Chilean pesos.
Figures are calculated considering nominal net income, the shares outstanding and the exchange rate existing at the end of each period.
Ratios consider daily average balances.
Annualized data.
These results have been prepared in accordance with Chilean GAAP on an unaudited, consolidated basis.
All figures are expressed in nominal Chilean pesos (historical pesos), unless otherwise stated. All figures expressed in US dollars (except earnings per ADR) were converted using the exchange rate of Ch$ 678.7 per US$1.00 as of June 30, 2019. Earnings per ADR were calculated considering the nominal net income, the exchange rate and the number of shares outstanding at the end of each period.
Banco de Chile files its consolidated financial statements, together with those of its subsidiaries, with the Chilean Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions, on a monthly basis. In addition, Banco de Chile files its quarterly financial statements (notes included) with the SEC in form 6K, simultaneously or previously to file this quarterly earnings report. Such documentation is equally available at Banco de Chile's website both in Spanish and English.
14
Summary of differences between Chile GAAP and IFRS
The most significant differences are as follows:
Under Chilean GAAP, the merger of Banco de Chile and Citibank Chile was accounted for under thepooling-of-interest method, while under IFRS, and for external financial reporting purposes, the merger of the two banks was accounted for as a business combination in which the
Bank is the acquirer as required by IFRS 3 "Business Combinations". Under IFRS 3, the Bank recognised all acquired net assets at fair value as determined at the acquisition date, as well as the goodwill resulting from the purchase price consideration in excess of net assets recognised.
Allowances for loan losses are calculated based on specific guidelines set by the Chilean Superintendency of Banks based on an expected losses approach. Under IFRS 9 "Financial instruments" allowances for loan losses should be calculated on a discounted basis under the
"expected credit loss" model that focuses on the risk that an asset will default rather than whether a loss has actually been incurred or not.
Assets received in lieu of payments are measured at historical cost or fair value, less cost to sell, if lower, on a portfolio basis andwritten-off if not sold after a certain period in accordance with specific guidelines set by the Chilean Superintendency of Banks. Under IFRS, these assets are deemed non-current assets held-for-sale and their accounting treatment is set by IFRS 5 "Non-current assets held for sale and
Discontinued operations". In accordance with IFRS 5 these assets are measured at historical cost or fair value, less cost to sell, if lower. Accordingly, under IFRS these assets are not written off unless impaired.
Chilean companies are required to distribute at least 30% of their net income to shareholders unless a majority of shareholders approve the retention of profits. In accordance with Chilean GAAP, the Bank records a minimum dividend allowance based on its distribution policy, which requires distribution of at least 60% of the period net income, as permitted by the Chilean Superintendency of Banks. Under IFRS, only the portion of dividends that is required to be distributed by Chilean Law must be recorded, i.e., 30% as required by Chilean Corporations Law.
Forward - Looking Information
The information contained herein incorporates by reference statements which constitute ''forward-looking statements,'' in that they include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of our directors and officers with respect to our future operating performance. Such statements include any forecasts, projections and descriptions of anticipated cost savings or other synergies. You should be aware that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, without limitations, the actions of competitors, future global economic conditions, market conditions, foreign exchange rates, and operating and financial risks related to managing growth and integrating acquired businesses), many of which are beyond our control. The occurrence of any such factors not currently expected by us would significantly alter the results set forth in these statements.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely include, but are not limited to:
changes in general economic, business or political or other conditions in Chile or changes in general economic or business conditions in Latin America;
changes in capital markets in general that may affect policies or attitudes toward lending to Chile or Chilean companies;
unexpected developments in certain existing litigation;
increased costs;
unanticipated increases in financing and other costs or the inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. Our independent public accountants have not examined or compiled the forward-looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. These cautionary statements should be considered in connection with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Contacts
Pablo Mejia
Head of Investor Relations Investor Relations | Banco de Chile