Banco de Chile : Renuncia de Director

FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of June, 2019

Commission File Number 001-15266

BANK OF CHILE

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Ahumada 251

Santiago, Chile (Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F_ Form 40-F†

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): †

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): †

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the

information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes † No _

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-