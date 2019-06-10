Banco de Chile : Renuncia de Director

FORM 6-K
BANCO DE CHILE
REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Attached is an English translation of a letter filed by Banco de Chile with the Chilean Financial Market Commission and local Stock Exchanges, regarding the resignation of an Alternate Director.
Santiago, June 10, 2019
Mr.
Joaquín Cortez Huerta
President
Financial Market Commission
Present
Ref: Essential Information
Mr. President,
Pursuant to Articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045 and Chapter 18-10 of the Restated Regulations of Banks and Financial Institutions, I inform you as Essential Information that today, Mr. Rodrigo Manubens Moltedo has presented his resignation as Alternate Director at Banco de Chile's Board of Directors.
Sincerely,
Eduardo Ebensperger Orrego
Chief Executive Officer
