Banco de Chile : The passing of a Director

07/02/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of July, 2019

Commission File Number 001-15266

BANK OF CHILE

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Ahumada 251

Santiago, Chile

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F_ Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the

information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No _

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-

BANCO DE CHILE

REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is an English translation of a letter filed by Banco de Chile with the Chilean Financial Market Commission and local Stock Exchanges, informing the death of Mr. Gonzalo Menéndez Duque, director of Banco de Chile.

2

Santiago, July 1st, 2019

Mr.

Joaquín Cortez Huerta

President

Financial Market Commission

Present

Ref: Essential Information

Mr. Superintendent,

Pursuant to Articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045 and Chapter 18-10 of the Restated Regulations for Banks and Financial Institutions, I inform you as Essential Information that Mr. Gonzalo Menéndez Duque, director of Banco de Chile, has passed away.

Sincerely,

Eduardo Ebensperger Orrego

Chief Executive Officer

3

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 1 st, 2019

Banco de Chile

/s/ Eduardo Ebensperger Orrego

By: Eduardo Ebensperger Orrego

CEO

4

Disclaimer

Banco de Chile published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 01:22:07 UTC
