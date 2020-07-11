Banco de Chile : Virtual NDR HSBC

11..Chilean Macro Environment
22. .Chilean Banking Industry
1. Chilean Macro Environment
Chile: A Successful Story
Key factors of Chile's development
• Strong structural reforms implemented in previous decades
• Policy framework based on fiscal and monetary rules
• Deep integration into the global economy, with floating exchange rate
• Rule of law and strong supervision
Evolution Per Capita GDP
1000
(1980 = 100)
900
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Chile
Peru
Brasil
Per Capita GDP 2019
26,317
(PPP, USD)
MexicoArgentina
20,868
20,055
Chile
Brasil
Colombia
Mexico
Argetina
Global Competitiveness Index World Economic Forum 2019
#1st in LATAM
#33 Out of 140 Countries
Soundness of Banks
World Economic Forum 2019
#1st in LATAM
#4 Out of 141 Countries
Economic Freedom Index Heritage Foundation 2020
#1st in LATAM /2nd in America #15 Out of 179 Countries
Best Countries for Business Forbes 2019
#1st in LATAM
#33 Out of 161 Countries
Snapshot of the Chilean Economy
An economy open to the world
• Free Trade Agreements with 85% Global GDP
• Foreign Direct Investment 5% of GDP in the last 3 years
• Trade Volume 53% of GDP
Agriculture3% Pub. Admin. Construction
5%
7%
Mining Manufacturing
9%
10%
Retail
Others Services
36%
Source: International Monetary Fund (IMF) &Central Bank ofChile
GDP by sector (Main sectors, % of total, 2019)
FDI in Chile (Stock, %, 2018)
Canada
11%
Spain
13%
Netherlands
7%
Brazil
2%
UK
4%
Japan
3%
EXPORTS BY
FDI in Chile (Stock, %, 2018)
Minning
27%
Electricity, Gas & Water
8%
Manufacturing
4%
Transport
3%
Retail
3%
Sector (%of total,2019)
Grain1%
Wine 3%
Forestry 3%
Machinery 3%Pulp 6%
Salmon7%
Chemicals 7%
Fruit9%
TotalExports: USD67Bn
Other Proc.Food14%
Copper52%
Destination (%of total,2019)
RestAsia 22%Latam 14%
U.S. 13%
Europe 13%China 32%