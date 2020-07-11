Log in
BANCO DE CHILE

BANCO DE CHILE

(CHILE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 07/10
73.94 CLP   -0.48%
07/11BANCO DE CHILE : Virtual NDR HSBC
PU
06/23J.P. MORGAN VIRTUAL : Southern Cone & Andean Opportunities Conference 2020
PU
05/08BANCO DE CHILE : 1Q Earnings Report
PU
Banco de Chile : Virtual NDR HSBC

07/11/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

CONTENTS

11..Chilean Macro Environment

22. .Chilean Banking Industry

  • 3. Banco de Chile Overview

  • 4. Banco de Chile 1Q20 Financial Results

1. Chilean Macro Environment

Chile: A Successful Story

Key factors of Chile's development

  • Strong structural reforms implemented in previous decades

  • Policy framework based on fiscal and monetary rules

  • Deep integration into the global economy, with floating exchange rate

  • Rule of law and strong supervision

Evolution Per Capita GDP

1000

(1980 = 100)

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Brasil

Per Capita GDP 2019

26,317

(PPP, USD)

MexicoArgentina

20,868

20,055

Chile

Peru

Brasil

Colombia

Mexico

Argetina

Strong Relative Position

Global Competitiveness Index World Economic Forum 2019

#1st in LATAM

#33 Out of 140 Countries

Soundness of Banks

World Economic Forum 2019

#1st in LATAM

#4 Out of 141 Countries

Economic Freedom Index Heritage Foundation 2020

#1st in LATAM /2nd in America #15 Out of 179 Countries

Best Countries for Business Forbes 2019

#1st in LATAM

#33 Out of 161 Countries

Snapshot of the Chilean Economy

An economy open to the world

  • Free Trade Agreements with 85% Global GDP

  • Foreign Direct Investment 5% of GDP in the last 3 years

  • Trade Volume 53% of GDP

Agriculture3% Pub. Admin. Construction

5%

7%

Mining Manufacturing

9%

10%

Retail

Others Services

36%

Source: International Monetary Fund (IMF) &Central Bank ofChile

GDP by sector (Main sectors, % of total, 2019)

FDI in Chile (Stock, %, 2018)

Canada

11%

Spain

13%

Netherlands

7%

Brazil

2%

UK

4%

Japan

3%

EXPORTS BY

FDI in Chile (Stock, %, 2018)

Minning

27%

Electricity, Gas & Water

8%

Manufacturing

4%

Transport

3%

Retail

3%

Sector (%of total,2019)

Grain1%

Wine 3%

Forestry 3%

Machinery 3%Pulp 6%

Salmon7%

Chemicals 7%

Fruit9%

TotalExports: USD67Bn

Other Proc.Food14%

Copper52%

Destination (%of total,2019)

RestAsia 22%Latam 14%

Other 7%

U.S. 13%

Europe 13%China 32%

Disclaimer

Banco de Chile published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2020 01:00:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 133 B 2 694 M 2 694 M
Net income 2020 506 B 639 M 639 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 7 469 B 9 456 M 9 434 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 14 840
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart BANCO DE CHILE
Duration : Period :
Banco de Chile Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE CHILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 84,57 CLP
Last Close Price 73,94 CLP
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Ebensperger Orrego Chief Executive Officer
Pablo Jose Granifo Lavín Chairman
Esteban Kemp De La Hoz Manager-Operations & Technology Division
Rolando Arias Sánchez Chief Financial Officer
Andrónico Mariano Luksic Craig Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DE CHILE-7.23%9 456
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.52%293 291
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%256 920
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.80%208 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%207 181
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.62%140 810
