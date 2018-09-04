Banco de Sabadell : Paul Pester to step down as CEO TSB, subsidiary in UK of Banco Sabadell

Log in
09/04/2018 | 11:32am CEST

Today the Board of Directors of TSB Banking Group plc. (TSB), subsidiary in the United Kingdom of Banco Sabadell, have announced that Paul Pester will be stepping down from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Richard Meddings, current Non Executive Chairman of TSB, will temporarily take on the role of Executive Chairman with immediate effect, subject to formal approval by the regulators of the United Kingdom.

Richard Meddings was appointed to the Board of TSB in September 2017, becoming Non Executive Chairman in February 2018. Previously between 2006 and 2014, Meddings was Group Finance Director of Standard Chartered.

Disclaimer

Banco de Sabadell SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:31:07 UTC
