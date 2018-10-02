Banco de Sabadell : Sabadell Venture Capital participates in the funding round of Lingokids with $7.3M

Lingokids is preparing to offer solutions to increasing global demand for English language learning at young ages, estimated at 500 million children aged under 8 by 2020.

Since its launch in 2016 Lingokids has recorded year-on-year growth of 300%, and today, more than 7 million families located in more than 180 countries are registered users of Lingokids.

Lingokids seeks to offer children a personalised learning service, whilst also ensuring more involvement from their parents in the learning process.

Banco Sabadell, through its investment vehicle Sabadell Venture Capital, has participated in funding round for $7.3Min Lingokids, an online English learning platform for young children. The shareholding structure, which Sabadell Venture Capital already formed part of, together with HV Holtzbrinck Ventures , JME Venture Capital, Big Sur Ventures and Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX (company owned by Elon Musk), is becoming stronger through the entry of new partners: Reach Capital, benchmark investor in Silicon Valley in ed-tech, and Spanish firms Athos Capital and All Iron Ventures. Total funding includes $1.3Mfrom the EU Horizon 2020 programme.

Lingokids offers children aged between 2-8 an innovative learning methodology, helping them to learn English through activities, videos, games and songs which are personalised to match the level of each student, providing a didactic, enjoyable and tailored experience. The platform is currently present in more than 180 countries, and more than 7 million families are registered users, which represents year-on-year growth of 300% since its launch in 2016.

Lingokids is set to use the capital raised to accelerate its growth, increase its staff base, develop new functions for the app and double its original content offer, with the target of exceeding 2,000 learning activities at the end of 2019. Its purpose is to offer children a personalised learning experience, and ensure greater involvement from their parents in the learning process, for which reason the 'Parents' section of the platform will be updated, offering new types of interactive functions and improved voice recognition functions.

Since its last seed stage financing in June 2017, and after a strategic alliance with Oxford University Press, Lingokids has created an Education Advisory Board, to ensure maximum prestige of its studies plans. This board, led by Suzanne Barchers- former Editor in Chief and Vice President of LeapFrog, is formed of expert leaders in child development, technology and literacy, including members such as David Pearson, former Dean of Education at Berkeley University, and Yong Zhao, a distinguished professor at the University of Kansas.

The company has also extended its reach through partnerships with organisations such as Education First (EF) and Fundación Pies Descalzos (founded by Shakira) and the Reina Rania Foundation. By offering contents and resources Lingokids is helping new technologies to be incorporated into classrooms in disdvantaged areas in Colombia, South Africa, Rwanda and Jordan.

More about Lingokids:

Lingokids is an English learning platform for children aged between 2-8, with more than 7 million families using the platform in more than 180 countries. It's mission is to remove linguistic barriers and create equal learning opportunities for children all over the world. To date, Lingokids has raised 10 milion dollars in funds from Sabadell Venture Capital, Holtzbrinck Ventures, JME Venture Capital, BigSur, Reach Capital, All Iron Ventures, Athos, 500 startups-Dave McClure, the founding partners of K-Fund, SHO-zemi Innovation Ventures (a subsidiary of the largest tutoring school network in Japan, SHO-zemi), Incuvest in Singapore and business angels such as Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX.

www.lingokids.com/es