Banco de Sabadell S A : Sabadell launches framework for the issuance of bonds linked to sustainable development goals

Promotes the financing of activities that contribute to environmental and social development

Reinforces its commitment to sustainability and the fight against climate change

Leverages the role of financial institutions as key players in the mobilisation of funds in order to drive forward social and environmental endeavours

Banco Sabadell has put into motion a framework for the issuance of bonds linked to sustainable development goals. With this framework, Banco Sabadell is stepping up its commitment to environmental sustainability, the fight against climate change, as well as social development. By defining priority areas of action and identifying eligibility criteria, Banco Sabadell is promoting the issuance of green, social and sustainability bonds, thus taking a further step in cementing its role as a cornerstone of a sustainable economy.

With this initiative, Banco Sabadell leverages the role played by financial institutions in mobilising capital to drive forward the transition to a more resource-efficient and low-carbon economy.

Green bonds will target projects with environmental benefits, such as the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, pollution prevention and climate change adaptation. Green project categories prioritise renewable energy, pollution prevention and control, sustainable water management, clean transportation, energy efficiency and green buildings.

Social bonds, on the other hand, focus on the generation of benefits that provide access to essential services, facilitate social inclusion and promote the generation and maintenance of employment.

Sustainability bonds finance a combination of green and social activities. The proceeds obtained from issuing these types of bonds will be used to fully or partially finance or re-finance new, existing or future loans or projects.

Banco Sabadell has selected ten Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that will determine the eligibility of both loans and projects. Specifically, these ten SDGs are: no poverty, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production and, finally, climate action.

By launching this framework, Banco Sabadell is consolidating its long track record of social responsibility, which it has been building over time through various initiatives that have resulted in the achievement of a number of significant milestones, such as the launch of the first ethical and supportive pension plan in Spain, the procurement of energy with 100% renewable origin guarantee, social management of housing through a pioneering employability and financial inclusion programme, in addition to its adherence to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking as a founding signatory.

Banco Sabadell continues to actively pursue the goals that have guided its activity ever since it was first founded back in 1881, with its latest initiative further reinforcing its commitment to its customers and society at large.