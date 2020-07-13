Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco de Sabadell, S.A.    SAB   ES0113860A34

BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

(SAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco de Sabadell S A : Sabadell launches framework for the issuance of bonds linked to sustainable development goals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:06am EDT
  • Promotes the financing of activities that contribute to environmental and social development
  • Reinforces its commitment to sustainability and the fight against climate change
  • Leverages the role of financial institutions as key players in the mobilisation of funds in order to drive forward social and environmental endeavours

Banco Sabadell has put into motion a framework for the issuance of bonds linked to sustainable development goals. With this framework, Banco Sabadell is stepping up its commitment to environmental sustainability, the fight against climate change, as well as social development. By defining priority areas of action and identifying eligibility criteria, Banco Sabadell is promoting the issuance of green, social and sustainability bonds, thus taking a further step in cementing its role as a cornerstone of a sustainable economy.

With this initiative, Banco Sabadell leverages the role played by financial institutions in mobilising capital to drive forward the transition to a more resource-efficient and low-carbon economy.

Green bonds will target projects with environmental benefits, such as the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, pollution prevention and climate change adaptation. Green project categories prioritise renewable energy, pollution prevention and control, sustainable water management, clean transportation, energy efficiency and green buildings.

Social bonds, on the other hand, focus on the generation of benefits that provide access to essential services, facilitate social inclusion and promote the generation and maintenance of employment.

Sustainability bonds finance a combination of green and social activities. The proceeds obtained from issuing these types of bonds will be used to fully or partially finance or re-finance new, existing or future loans or projects.

Banco Sabadell has selected ten Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that will determine the eligibility of both loans and projects. Specifically, these ten SDGs are: no poverty, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production and, finally, climate action.

By launching this framework, Banco Sabadell is consolidating its long track record of social responsibility, which it has been building over time through various initiatives that have resulted in the achievement of a number of significant milestones, such as the launch of the first ethical and supportive pension plan in Spain, the procurement of energy with 100% renewable origin guarantee, social management of housing through a pioneering employability and financial inclusion programme, in addition to its adherence to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking as a founding signatory.

Banco Sabadell continues to actively pursue the goals that have guided its activity ever since it was first founded back in 1881, with its latest initiative further reinforcing its commitment to its customers and society at large.

Disclaimer

Banco de Sabadell SA published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
05:06aBANCO DE SABADELL S A : Sabadell launches framework for the issuance of bonds li..
PU
07/07BANCO DE SABADELL S A : Sabadell to provide home insurance service via WhatsApp
PU
06/12Spanish banks' ECB borrowing reached highest level since 2014
RE
06/04EUROPE : European stocks pause after rally, ECB stimulus boosts banks
RE
06/04EUROPE : European stocks pause after rally, ECB stimulus boosts banks
RE
06/04BANCO DE SABADELL S A : Sabadell to close more than 200 branches in Spain - sour..
RE
05/19Spain ready to approve new credit lines to help companies cope with COVID-19
RE
05/19EUROPE : Banks, telecoms drag European stocks lower after recent rally
RE
05/19EUROPE : Banks, telecoms drag European stocks lower after recent rally
RE
05/04UK banks say coronavirus relief slowed by lack of full state loan guarantees
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 810 M 5 449 M 5 449 M
Net income 2020 91,1 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 1 835 M 2 076 M 2 078 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 24 415
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 0,39 €
Last Close Price 0,33 €
Spread / Highest target 83,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaime Guardiola Romojaro Managing Director & Executive Director
Josep Oliu Creus Executive Chairman
Rüdiger Schmidt Head-Global Information Technology & Operations
Tomás Varela i Muiña General Manager & Head-Finance
María Teresa García-Milà Lloveras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.-68.62%2 076
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%293 291
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%256 920
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.80%208 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%207 181
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.62%140 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group