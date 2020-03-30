Log in
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

(SAB)
Banco de Sabadell S A : Sabadell to Sell Institutional Depositary Business to BNP Paribas

03/30/2020 | 02:39am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Banco de Sabadell SA said Monday that it has agreed to sell its institutional depositary business to BNP Paribas SA for 115 million euros ($128 million).

The transaction between the Spanish bank and BNP Paribas Securities Services SCA, known as BP2S, should close during the second quarter of 2021 and generate EUR75 million of net capital gain, Sabadell said.

"The agreement foresees additional collections after the closing subject to the fulfillment of certain objectives linked to the volume of the assets under deposit of BP2S and the incomes for such commissions," Sabadell said about the value of the deal.

Sabadell's institutional depositary business had roughly EUR22 billion in assets under deposit at the end of last year.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -5.82% 0.4841 End-of-day quote.-53.45%
BNP PARIBAS -3.90% 28.705 Real-time Quote.-43.45%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 817 M
EBIT 2020 1 641 M
Net income 2020 541 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,98%
P/E ratio 2020 4,54x
P/E ratio 2021 5,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,56x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 2 721 M
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
