Banco di Desio e della Brianza : Consolidated results at 30 June 2019

Based on the Bank of Italy's instructions sent to Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. and to the Parent Company Brianza Unione di Luigi Gavazzi e Stefano Lado S.A.p.A. on 27 June 2019, which contained the minimum capital requirements to be met at consolidated level following completion of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP):

The consolidated ratios at the level of Brianza Unione di Luigi Gavazzi e Stefano Lado S.A.p.A., the parent company that controls 52.084% of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A., have been calculated on the basis of articles 11, paragraphs 2 and 3 and 13, paragraph 2, of the CRR Regulation.

NEW LOANS TO HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES of Euro 1.0 billion (Euro 1.0 billion in first half of 2018), confirming the contribution of the Banco Desio Group in terms of access to credit for the private sector and the offer of loans to the real economy

INCREASE IN THE TOTAL CUSTOMER DEPOSITS to Euro 25.8 billion (+4.3% on 31.12.2018), of which DIRECT DEPOSITS of Euro 10.9 billion (+2.6% on 31.12.2018), with a

CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT (pertaining to the Parent Company) Euro 23.5 million (Euro 13.6 million at 30 June 2018), UP BY 72.6% also thanks to the positive effect on cost of credit of the relevant decrease in NPLs achieved in the previous year and continued during the period

The Board of Directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. has approved the "Consolidated Interim Financial Report at 30 June 2019"

The Board of Directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A., met on 6 August 2019 and approved the Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2019, prepared pursuant to art. 154-ter of D.Lgs. 58/1998 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), implementing D.Lgs. 195 of 6 November 2007 (the so-called "Transparency Directive") and drawn up in compliance with applicable international accounting standards recognised in the European Community in accordance with EU Regulation 1606 of 19 July 2002, especially IAS 34 - Interim financial statements, and Bank of Italy Circular 262 of 22 December 2005 (6th update).

Consolidated balance sheet

Total customer funds under management at 30 June 2019 reached Euro 25.8 billion, representing an increase for some Euro 1.1 billion with respect to the 2018 year end balance (+4.3%), attributable to the upward trend in both indirect (+5.5%) and direct deposits (+2.6%).

Direct deposits at the end of the first half amounted to Euro 10.9 billion, an increase of 2.6% which comes from the higher amounts due to customers of Euro 0.3 billion (+3.1%), partially offset by a reduction in debt securities in issue (-0.6%).

Overall, at 30 June 2019 indirect deposits posted an increase of 5.5% compared with the end of the previous year, rising to Euro 14.9 billion.

This was attributable, in particular, to deposits from ordinary customers, up by about Euro 0.5 billion (+5.8%), due to the performance of assets under management (+6.1%) and of assets under administration (+5.1%).

The total value of loans to customers at the end of the first half of the year came in at Euro 9.7 billion (+0.5% on the end of 2018), of which Euro 9.6 billion of loans to ordinary customers (-0.6%).

At 30 June 2019, the Group's total financial assets amounted to Euro 3.3 billion, an increase of some Euro 0.2 billion compared with the end of 2018 (+5.5%). Long-term investment policy (held to collect portfolio) is characterised by a significant exposure to Italian government securities, while the residual life of securities of the held to collect and sell portfolio has been significantly curtailed.

The Group's net interbank position at 30 June 2019 is negative for Euro 1.2 billion, compared with the position at the end of the previous year, which was also negative for Euro 1.3 billion.

Shareholders' equity pertaining to the Parent Company at 30 June 2019, including net profit for the period, amounts to Euro 903.4 million, compared with Euro 892.1 million at the end of 2018. The positive change of Euro 11.3 million is due to the comprehensive income of the period amounting to Euro 22.5 million, partly offset by the payment of 2018 dividend of Euro 11.2 million.

On 25 January 2018, the Board of Directors of the bank resolved to join the transitional regime introduced by the Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 of 12 December 2017, aimed at mitigating the impact of IFRS 9 on own funds and capital ratios.

With reference to the Banco Desio Banking Group, after the application to the profit for the period of the 40% pay-out quota required by the dividend policy, Own Funds amounted to 1,036.9 million euro at 30 June 2019 (CET 1 + AT1 956.0 million euro + T2 80.9 million euro), compared with 1,056.9 million euro at the end of the previous year. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1/Risk-weighted assets) was 12.4% (12.1% at 31 December 2018). The Tier 1 ratio (T1/Risk- weighted assets) was 12.5% (12.3% at 31 December 2018), while the Total capital ratio (total Own Funds/Risk-weighted assets) was 13.6% (13.6% at 31 December 2018).

The calculation of Own Funds and of the consolidated prudential requirements, which are transmitted to the Bank of Italy in relation to the prudential supervisory reports (COREP) and statistical reports (FINREP), is made with reference to Brianza Unione di Luigi Gavazzi e Stefano Lado S.A.p.A. as it is the financial parent company of the banking group according to European legislation. The consolidated own funds calculated by the financial parent company Brianza Unione amount to Euro 922.2 million at 30 June 2019 (CET1 + AT1 of Euro 804.2 million, T2 of Euro 118.0 million), compared with Euro 934.0 million at the end of the previous year. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1/Risk-weighted assets) was 9.7% (9.4% at 31 December 2018). The Tier 1 ratio (T1/Risk-weighted assets) was 10.5% (10.3% at 31 December 2018), while the Total capital ratio (total Own Funds/Risk-weighted assets) was 12.1% (12.0% at 31 December 2018).

Following the periodic Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), on 27 June 2019, the Bank of Italy notified Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. and the financial parent company Brianza Unione di Luigi Gavazzi e Stefano Lado S.A.p.A. its decision regarding capital, ordering that, from the notification about own funds at 30 June 2019, the "CRR"

