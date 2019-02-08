Banco di Desio e della Brianza : Consolidated results at 31 December 2018

PRESS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Board of Directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. has approved the draft separate and consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018

CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT (pertaining to the Parent Company) Euro 35.3 million (Euro 43.7 million at 31 December 2017), significantly influenced by the charge deriving from the securitisation of doubtful loans through the GACS scheme for a nominal value of about Euro 1.0 billion

SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION in the percentage of NPLs

"Gross non-performing loans/Gross loans ratio" at 7.0% (from 15.1% at 31.12.2017) "Net non-performing loans/Net loans ratio" at 4.2% (from 8.4%)

"Gross doubtful loans/Gross loans ratio" at 3.0% (from 10.8%) "Net doubtful loans/Net loans ratio" at 1.3% (from 5.0%)

NET LOANS TO ORDINARY CUSTOMERS:

Performing loans of Euro 9.2 billion, up 2% compared with the end of the previous year, as a result of the Group's assiduous support given to families and businesses with new disbursements during the year for a total of Euro 1.8 billion.

Non-performing loans of Euro 0.4 billion, in a significant decrease (-51.3%) compared with the end of the previous year, due to the sales of NPLs.

Total loans of Euro 9.6 billion, down 2.5% compared with the end of the previous year.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REQUIREMENTS1

Capital ratios At 31 December 2018 2 3 Banco di Desio e della Brianza Banca Popolare di Spoleto Banco Desio Group Brianza Unione Group CET 1 Ratio 17.98% 10.83% 12.15% 9.41% TIER 1 Ratio 18.01% 10.83% 12.27% 10.28% Total Capital Ratio 19.83% 11.57% 13.58% 12.00%

The consolidated ratios at the level of Brianza Unione di Luigi Gavazzi e Stefano Lado S.A.p.A., the parent company that controls 52.084% of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A., have been calculated on the basis of articles 11, paragraphs 2 and 3 and 13, paragraph 2, of the CRR Regulation.

1 Based on the Bank of Italy's instructions sent to the Parent Company Banco Desio, on 4 April 2017, which contained the minimum capital requirements to be met at consolidated level following completion of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP): CET1 ratio of 6.625%, binding - pursuant to art. 67-ter TUB - for 4.8% (minimum regulatory requirement of 4.5% and additional requirements of 0.3%) with the difference represented by the capital conservation buffer, Tier 1 ratio of 8.225%, binding - pursuant to art. 67-ter TUB - for 6.4% (minimum regulatory requirement of 6.0% and additional requirements of 0.4%) with the difference represented by the capital conservation buffer, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.375%, binding - pursuant to art. 67-ter TUB - for 8.5% (minimum regulatory requirement of 8% and additional requirements of 0.5%) with the difference represented by the capital conservation buffer.

2 In application of the transitional provisions introduced by Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 of 12 December 2017.

3 In the interests of full disclosure, it should be noted that at 31 December 2018 the capital ratios benefited from reclassification of the business models recorded on 1 October 2018 following approval by the Boards of Directors of the Parent Company and of the subsidiary Banca Popolare di Spoleto on 26 September 2018 of the amendments to the internal regulations of the Banco Desio Group of the highest level (e.g. the methodological framework of IFRS 9, Group risk management policies, operating policy limits, etc.), which were needed to implement the new models for managing investment activities. The impact of this reclassification on the capital ratios at 31 December 2018 was positive for 30 basis points at Banco Desio Banking Group level and for 16 basis points at Brianza Union Group level.

LEVELS OF COVERAGE of non-performing loans after sales of NPLs with a face value of around Euro 1.1 billion

Coverage ratio of doubtful loans at 59.3%, 64.5% gross of write-offs (57.2% and 61.1% at 31.12.2017)

Coverage ratio of non-performing loans at 42.2%, 45.6% gross of write-offs (49.0% and 52.4%)

LEVELS OF COVERAGE of performing loans4 0.54% (formerly 0.45%)

TOTAL CUSTOMER DEPOSITS: Euro 24.8 billion (-1.4%), of which DIRECT DEPOSITS Euro 10.7 billion (-2.7%), with a ratio of Ordinary customer loans to Direct deposits of 90.0% (previously 89.8%) and INDIRECT DEPOSITS of Euro 14.1 billion (-0.4% compared with the end of the previous year)

NET RESULT OF THE PARENT COMPANY of Euro 31.0 million (formerly Euro 38.0 million)

PROPOSED DIVIDEND

Euro 0.0839 to each ordinary share Euro 0.1007 to each savings share PAY OUT 36.01% (formerly 35.00%)

***

4The increase in the levels of coverage compared with 31 December 2017 reflects the impact of First-Time Adoption of IFRS 9.

KEY FIGURES OF THE DRAFT SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 OF THE PARENT COMPANY BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.

"Net profit for the year" of Euro 31.0 million, down by Euro 7.0 million (-18.5%) mainly due to the negative effect of completing the sale of doubtful loans through GACS.

"Profit (loss) from operations before tax" decreased (-35.1%) to Euro 36.9 million (previously Euro 57.0 million), influenced by the above mentioned negative effect on the cost of credit linked to the completion of the GACS. There has been a decrease (-8.2%) in "Operating income" due to the lower positive contribution of the "Net results on financial assets and liabilities" (-58.4%) and "Net interest income" (-7.4%), and the containment of "Operating costs" (-1.1%).

Capital ratios well above the established minimum requirements

Capital ratios Banco Desio Brianza [A] Individual minimum capital requirements at 31.12.2018 [B] CET 1 17.98% (formerly 17.12%) 6.375% TIER 1 18.01% (formerly 17.18%) 7.875% Total Capital Ratio 19.83% (formerly 19.95%) 9.875%

Shareholders' equity of Euro 914.5 million (formerly Euro 912.4 million)

Own funds of Euro 1,005.9 million (CET1 + AT1 Euro 913.9 million + T2 Euro 92.0 million)

(formerly Euro 1,037.0 million)

Net loans to ordinary customers of Euro 6.2 billion (-1.4%), down because of the decrease in non-performing

loans of Euro 0.2 billion (-47.7%), whereas performing loans are up by Euro 0.1 billion (+1.8%)

Gross non-performing loans/Gross loans ratio of 6.03% (formerly 12.26%)

Net non-performing loans/Net loans ratio of 3.46% (formerly 6.53%)

Gross doubtful loans/Gross loans ratio of 2.68% (formerly 8.71%)

Net doubtful loans/Net loans ratio of 1.05% (formerly 3.93%)

Coverage ratio of doubtful loans at 62.1% (formerly 57.7%) and gross of write-offs at 69.8% (formerly 64.8%) Coverage ratio of total non-performing loans at 44.3% (50.2%) and gross of write-offs at 50.0% (formerly

56.4%)

Coverage ratio of performing loans, 0.45% (formerly 0.40%)

Total customer deposits Euro 19.4 billion (-2.2%)

of which Direct deposits Euro 7.3 billion (-3.8%)

Indirect deposits Euro 12.1 billion (-1.2%)

***

The Board of Directors of the Parent Company Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. met on 7 February 2019 and approved the draft separate and consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018.

The Board resolved to convene the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for 28 March 2019 in Desio, at 10.00 a.m. at 1st calling and, if necessary, for 29 March 2019, in the same place and time, at 2nd calling.

***

Consolidated balance sheet

Total customer funds under management at 31 December 2018 reached Euro 24.8 billion, a decrease of around Euro 0.4 billion with respect to the previous year-end balance (-1.4%), mainly attributable to the decline in direct deposits (-2.7%) and indirect deposits (-0.4%).

Direct deposits came to Euro 10.7 billion, down 2.7% on the previous year's figure, because of the decrease in debt securities in issue (-16.5%) and the reduction in due to customers (-0.2%).

Overall, at 31 December 2018 indirect deposits showed a substantial stability (-0.4%) compared with the end of the previous year, remaining at Euro 14.1 billion. This trend is attributable to deposits from institutional customers, down by Euro 62 million (-1.2%) to Euro 5.1 billion, and ordinary customer deposits, which came in at Euro 9.0 billion, with an increase of Euro 5.8 million (+0.1%), due to the performance of assets under management (+1.2%), partially offset by a decrease in assets under administration (-1.9%).

The total amount of loans to customers at the end of the period amounted to Euro 9.6 billion, a decrease compared with the balance at the end of 2017 (-2.5%), due to the sales of NPLs, which significantly reduced the stock of non-performing loans (-51.3%).

At 31 December 2018, total financial assets amounted to Euro 3.1 billion, an increase of 35.1% compared with the end of the previous year.

In particular, during the year, there was a significant development in the Held To Collect (HTC) investment portfolio, valued at amortised cost, which at 31 December 2018 amounted to about Euro 2.7 billion (88.4% of the entire proprietary portfolio), also due to the change in the business model, while at 31 December 2017, in application of IAS 39, which was in force at the time, the largest part of the portfolio consisted of the Available For Sale (AFS) segment, measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, which amounted to about Euro 1.5 billion (66.3% of the entire proprietary portfolio). The category of financial instruments Held to Collect also includes Euro 0.3 billion of senior securities of the 2Worlds s.r.l. securitisation subscribed by the Group following the sale of doubtful loans through the GACS scheme; on 3 October 2018 the Group received a formal communication that the Minister of Economy and Finance had granted the State guarantee for these securities on 5

September 2018.

The Group's net interbank position at 31 December 2018 is negative for Euro 1.3 billion, an increase compared with the position at the end of the previous year, which was also negative for Euro 0.5 billion. The balance at the reporting date reflects almost entirely the TLTRO debt owed to the ECB.

Shareholders' equity pertaining to the Parent Company at 31 December 2018, including net profit for the period, amounts to

Euro 892.1 million, compared with Euro 927.1 million at the end of the previous year. The negative change of Euro 35.0 million is due to FTA of IFRS 9 for Euro 54.4 million, to payment of the 2017 dividend for Euro 13.3 million and to the positive other comprehensive income for the period of Euro 32.7 million.

On 23 January and 25 January 2018, taking account of a best estimate available at the time of the higher adjustments for expected losses on performing and non-performing loans on first-time application of the standard, the Boards of Directors of

Banca Popolare di Spoleto and Banco Desio resolved to join the transitional regime introduced by the Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 of 12 December 2017, aimed at mitigating the impact of the new standard on own funds and capital ratios, with reference to both the increase in adjustments for expected losses on performing and non-performing loans on first-timeadoption of the standard and the increase in expected losses on performing loans compared with the date of first-time adoption of the standard.

With reference to the Banco Desio Banking Group, Own Funds at 31 December 2018, after a pay-out that takes account of the proposed allocation of the net profits of Group companies, subject to authorisation by their respective shareholders' meetings, amounted to Euro 1,056.9 million (CET1 + AT1 of Euro 954.8 million + T2 of Euro 102.1 million), a decrease of Euro 32.2 million compared with the final balance at the end of the previous year of Euro 1,089.1 million, mainly due to the decrease in Tier 2 capital compared with 31 December 2017, partially offset by the other comprehensive income of the year. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1/Risk-weighted assets) was 12.1%. The Tier 1 ratio (T1/Risk-weighted assets) came to 12.3%, while the Total capital ratio (Total Own Funds/Risk-weighted assets) was 13.6%.

The calculation of Own Funds and of the consolidated prudential requirements at 31 December 2018, which are transmitted to the Bank of Italy in relation to the prudential supervisory reports (COREP) and statistical financial reports (FINREP), was made with reference to Brianza Unione di Luigi Gavazzi e Stefano Lado S.A.p.A. as it is the financial parent company of the banking group according to European legislation.

The consolidated Own funds calculated by the financial parent company amount to Euro 934.0 million at 31 December 2018 (CET1 + AT1 of Euro 799.8 million, T2 of Euro 134.2 million). The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1/Risk-weighted assets) was 9.4%. The Tier 1 ratio (T1/Risk-weighted assets) came to 10.3%, while the Total capital ratio (Total Own Funds/Risk-weighted assets) was 12.0%.

Note that the Bank of Italy's minimum requirements at consolidated level (based on the SREP) are as follows: 6.625% for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, binding - pursuant to art. 67-ter TUB - to the extent of 4.8% (of which 4.5% for the minimum regulatory requirements and 0.3% for additional requirements) and the capital conservation buffer for the remainder; 8.225% for the Tier 1 ratio, binding - pursuant to art. 67-ter TUB - to the extent of 6.4% (of which 6.0% for the minimum regulatory requirements and 0.4% for additional requirements) and the capital conservation buffer for the remainder; 10.375% for the Total Capital ratio, binding - pursuant to art. 67-ter TUB - to the extent of 8.5% (of which 8% for the minimum regulatory requirements and 0.5% for additional requirements) and the capital conservation buffer for the remainder.

As a result, at 31 December 2018 the Group again had capital ratios above the established minimum requirements.

Consolidated income statement

The net profit pertaining to the Parent Company at 31 December 2018 comes to Euro 35.3 million, a decrease of 19.3% compared with the profit for the comparative period of Euro 43.7 million.

The profit (loss) from operations after tax is down by around 10.2 million (-22.0%) compared with 31 December 2017, mainly due to the negative effect on the cost of credit linked to the sale of doubtful loans by means of a GACS as mentioned previously. The non-recurring profit (loss) after tax, on the other hand, benefited from non-recurring revenue components due to an adjustment of the liabilities provided for under the current redundancy plan, compared with the prior period, which included the adjustment of certain investments classified in financial assets available for sale (in application of IAS 39, which was in force at the time).

The main cost and revenue items in the reclassified income statement are analysed below.

Operating income

Core revenues decreased by about Euro 30.5 million compared with the previous period (-7.1%), coming in at Euro 400.4 million. This trend is attributable to: