BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/24
33.95 BRL   -1.16%
BANCO DO BRASIL S A : CEO to step down in August
RE
BANCO DO BRASIL S A : CEO to step down in August
RE
06/15Facebook's WhatsApp brings digital payment to users in Brazil
RE
Banco do Brasil S A : CEO to step down in August

07/25/2020 | 01:11am EDT
Banco do Brasil headquarters building is seen in Brasilia

The chief executive of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, Rubem de Freitas Novaes, has tendered his resignation, effective in August, the bank said in a securities filing on Friday.

Novaes gave his resignation under the "understanding that the company needs renewal to confront coming times with many innovations in the banking system."

The statement did not name a replacement.

Novaes, a 74-year-old University of Chicago-trained economist, was appointed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Since taking the helm of the bank in January 2019, Novaes has been arguing that Banco do Brasil should be privatized in order to better compete with its private peers. Bolsonaro rejects the idea.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. -1.16% 33.95 End-of-day quote.-35.73%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.00% 6.0996 Delayed Quote.34.12%
Financials
Sales 2020 56 918 M 10 877 M 10 877 M
Net income 2020 13 447 M 2 570 M 2 570 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,39x
Yield 2020 4,03%
Capitalization 96 831 M 18 640 M 18 504 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 92 757
Free-Float 49,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,93 BRL
Last Close Price 33,95 BRL
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
Ruben de Freitas Novaes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hélio Lima Magalhães Chairman
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araujo Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.-35.73%18 640
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.50%301 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%246 718
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.86%212 617
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%193 451
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%131 751
