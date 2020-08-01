Log in
Banco do Brasil S A : HSBC's Andre Brandao picked to head Banco do Brasil

08/01/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

Brazil's government has chosen Andre Brandao, head of global banking and markets for the Americas at HSBC in the country, as the new chief executive of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, local media reports said on Saturday.

Brandao will replace Rubem Novaes, who tendered his resignation last month and will leave later in August.

Banco do Brasil and the Economy Ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment, although earlier on Saturday a ministry spokesperson said they could not confirm anything yet.

Local media, including newspapers Valor Economico and O Globo, reported that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has given the green light to Brandao's nomination, but it will not be officially announced for a few days.

The government has been seeking as a replacement executives with backgrounds both in finance and technology to handle fiercer competition among banks and fintechs.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. -3.51% 33.58 End-of-day quote.-36.43%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.40% 342.2 Delayed Quote.-42.19%
Financials
Sales 2020 56 763 M 10 894 M 10 894 M
Net income 2020 13 447 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,10x
Yield 2020 4,19%
Capitalization 95 776 M 18 465 M 18 381 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 92 757
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,59 BRL
Last Close Price 33,58 BRL
Spread / Highest target 81,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben de Freitas Novaes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hélio Lima Magalhães Chairman
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araujo Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.-36.43%18 465
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.67%294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.92%128 675
