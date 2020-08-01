Banco do Brasil S A : HSBC's Andre Brandao picked to head Banco do Brasil

Brandao will replace Rubem Novaes, who tendered his resignation last month and will leave later in August.

Banco do Brasil and the Economy Ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment, although earlier on Saturday a ministry spokesperson said they could not confirm anything yet.

Local media, including newspapers Valor Economico and O Globo, reported that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has given the green light to Brandao's nomination, but it will not be officially announced for a few days.

The government has been seeking as a replacement executives with backgrounds both in finance and technology to handle fiercer competition among banks and fintechs.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Daniel Wallis)