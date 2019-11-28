State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil sees 2020 profit up 10%

Banco do Brasil's 2019 profit should reach up to 18.5 billion reais, according to targets set earlier this year.

Next year, net income will be boosted by consumer lending and lower loan loss provision expenses, while fee income will rise in line with inflation, Chief Executive Rubem Novaes said at the same event.

Still, its total loan book is likely to present sluggish growth as corporate loans should decline for another year, as Banco do Brasil sees large companies raising money in capital markets.

Banco do Brasil recently announced a joint-venture with UBS in investment banking, with Rubens saying on Thursday it is likely to start serving customers by June.

Novaes said the central bank's capping of interest rates on overdraft credit at 8% annually will have a negative impact on the bank's profit, but it should not be "that big."

On Wednesday, Brazil capped interest rates on overdraft lines, but allowed banks to charge monthly fees for limits extended.

PAYMENTS PROCESSOR

Banco do Brasil is mulling hiring a consulting firm to review its strategy in the card processing business, which includes a stake in Cielo SA.

Novaes said the bank is not eyeing a sale of its stake in Cielo for now, but that he was not sure if Banco Bradesco, its partner in Cielo, has the same long-term strategic view for the card processor as it has.

By Carolina Mandl