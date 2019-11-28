Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco do Brasil S.A.    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil sees 2020 profit up 10%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 03:06pm EST
A man walks in front of the Banco do Brasil headquarters building in Brasilia

Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA sees its profits likely growing 10% in 2020 from this year, its Chief Financial Officer Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday in a meeting with analysts.

Banco do Brasil's 2019 profit should reach up to 18.5 billion reais, according to targets set earlier this year.

Next year, net income will be boosted by consumer lending and lower loan loss provision expenses, while fee income will rise in line with inflation, Chief Executive Rubem Novaes said at the same event.

Still, its total loan book is likely to present sluggish growth as corporate loans should decline for another year, as Banco do Brasil sees large companies raising money in capital markets.

Banco do Brasil recently announced a joint-venture with UBS in investment banking, with Rubens saying on Thursday it is likely to start serving customers by June.

Novaes said the central bank's capping of interest rates on overdraft credit at 8% annually will have a negative impact on the bank's profit, but it should not be "that big."

On Wednesday, Brazil capped interest rates on overdraft lines, but allowed banks to charge monthly fees for limits extended.

PAYMENTS PROCESSOR

Banco do Brasil is mulling hiring a consulting firm to review its strategy in the card processing business, which includes a stake in Cielo SA.

Novaes said the bank is not eyeing a sale of its stake in Cielo for now, but that he was not sure if Banco Bradesco, its partner in Cielo, has the same long-term strategic view for the card processor as it has.

By Carolina Mandl
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BRADESCO 1.67% 33.47 End-of-day quote.2.86%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 2.91% 47.34 End-of-day quote.-1.01%
CIELO S.A. -1.58% 7.46 End-of-day quote.-14.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
03:06pState-controlled lender Banco do Brasil sees 2020 profit up 10%
RE
11/22BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/07BANCO DO BRASIL S A : UBS says Brazil joint venture to help offset global pressu..
RE
11/07UBS : Banco Do Brasil to Launch Investment Bank in South America
DJ
11/06BANCO DO BRASIL S A : UBS and Banco do Brasil to launch new investment bank in S..
RE
11/04BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : quaterly earnings release
10/15DAVID CALHOUN : Boeing Turns to a Crisis Pro to Lead Board -- WSJ
DJ
10/04PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Sete Brasil creditors approve sale of rigs t..
RE
10/03YDX INNOVATION : closes deal with Bank of Brazil to have Arkave VR as attraction..
AQ
09/27BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Managers of Brazilian bank targeted for alleged corruption
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 52 183 M
EBIT 2019 37 223 M
Net income 2019 17 418 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,20%
P/E ratio 2019 7,71x
P/E ratio 2020 6,86x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 132 B
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 61,82  BRL
Last Close Price 47,34  BRL
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben de Freitas Novaes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hélio Lima Magalhães Chairman
Antonio Gustavo Matos do Vale COO, Head-Human Resources & Suppliers
Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araujo Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Augusto Cantizani Barbosa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.-1.01%30 943
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.88%414 142
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.35%300 616
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.59%289 515
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.78%229 823
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%207 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group