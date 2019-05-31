Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA    BRSR6   BRBRSRACNPB4

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA

(BRSR6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Material Fact - Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT

DIVIDENDS

We inform shareholders that, at the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 31, 2019, it was approved the distribution of dividends resulting from the rectification of the statutory reserve for the fiscal years ended in 2015, 2016 and 2017 in the total amount of R$32,018,695.48 (thirty-two million, eighteen thousand, six hundred and ninety five reais and forty eight cents). The dividend will amount to R$0.07829020 per ON share, R$0.07829020 per PNA share and R$0.07829020 for PNB share.

Approved conditions:

  • shareholders registered in the Company's records on June 05, 2019 will be benefited, and shares will trade 'ex-right' as of June 06, 2019.

In accordance with current legislation, dividends are exempt from Income Tax. The payment to the shareholders will take place on June 19, 2019, as follows:

  • credited to the accounts of shareholders holding accounts in Banrisul, subject to the updating of their register, if applicable. For the remaining shareholders, the payment will be made at any branch of Banrisul, upon shareholder's identification, or
  • holders of shares in custody at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão will be paid the dividend by the brokerage firm where they maintain the respective deposit.

Pursuant to the article 287 of Law No. 6404, unclaimed dividends expire within three years from the date they were made available to the shareholder.

To access the complete document, click here.

Porto Alegre, May 31, 2019.

Regards,

Júlio Francisco Gregory Brunet
Chief Planning, Service Channels and Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +55 (51) 3215-3232
E-mail: ir@banrisul-ri.com.br
Web site: www.banrisul.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 20:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRA
04:59pBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Dividends
PU
05/17BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/25BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Complementary Dividends f..
PU
04/08BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : .Notice to the Market - PNB Auction ERGSu..
PU
04/08BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to the Market
PU
03/12BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to the Market - New CEO
PU
03/08BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Interest on Equity Paymen..
PU
02/12BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - 2019 Guidance
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 8 153 M
EBIT 2019 2 340 M
Net income 2019 1 278 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 7,82
P/E ratio 2020 7,04
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 9 426 M
Chart BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA
Duration : Period :
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luiz Gonzaga Veras Mota Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Richiniti Hingel Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jorge Fernando Krug dos Santos Information Technology Officer
Dílio Sérgio Penedo Independent Director
João Carlos Brum Torres Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA6.40%2 368
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.06%184 631
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 951
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.51%54 875
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 037
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-3.58%47 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About