Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Material Fact - Restricted Offer of Shares

MATERIAL FACT

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A. ('Banrisul'), pursuant to the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ('CVM') Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, Instruction No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ('CVM Instruction 476') and pursuant to Section 157, §4º of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general regarding Banrisul's secondary public offering of 96,323,426 common shares, with no par value, free and clear of any liens or encumbrances, owned by Banrisul's controlling shareholder, the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Estado do Rio Grande do Sul) ('Shares' and 'Selling Shareholder', respectively) (the 'Offering').

To access the complete document, click here.

Porto Alegre, September 09, 2019.



Regards,

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen

CFO & IRO

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +55 (51) 3215-3232

E-mail: ir@banrisul-ri.com.br

Web site: www.banrisul.com.br/ir