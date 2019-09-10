Log in
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA

(BRSR6)
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Material Fact - Restricted Offer of Shares

09/10/2019 | 12:12am EDT

MATERIAL FACT

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A. ('Banrisul'), pursuant to the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ('CVM') Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, Instruction No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ('CVM Instruction 476') and pursuant to Section 157, §4º of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general regarding Banrisul's secondary public offering of 96,323,426 common shares, with no par value, free and clear of any liens or encumbrances, owned by Banrisul's controlling shareholder, the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Estado do Rio Grande do Sul) ('Shares' and 'Selling Shareholder', respectively) (the 'Offering').

To access the complete document, click here.

Porto Alegre, September 09, 2019.

Regards,

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen
CFO & IRO
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +55 (51) 3215-3232
E-mail: ir@banrisul-ri.com.br
Web site: www.banrisul.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 04:11:00 UTC
