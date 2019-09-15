Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA    BRSR6   BRBRSRACNPB4

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA

(BRSR6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Material Fact - Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A. ('Banrisul'), pursuant to the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ('CVM') Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, and pursuant to Section 157, §4º of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has been informed by its controlling shareholder, the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Estado do Rio Grande do Sul) ('Controlling Shareholder') regarding the approval by the Reform Programme of the State of Rio Grande do Sul ('CODPRE'), as endorsed by an act of the Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, both held on September 15, 2019, of a request to our Board of Directors to call an Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting in order to resolve on the creation of a Share Certificate of Deposit Program ('Units' and 'Units Program,' respectively), to provide Banrisul's shareholders with the ability to form, on a voluntary basis, Units representing class B preferred shares and common shares of Banrisul, subject to (i) the completion of the bookbuilding process related to the public offering of common shares issued by Banrisul and held by the Controlling Shareholder ('Shares' and 'Selling Shareholder', respectively), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ('CVM Instruction 476'), as announced in a material fact disclosed on September 9, 2019 ('Offering'), (ii) the effective settlement of the Offering and (iii) the release of the closing notice relating to the Offering to the CVM.

It should be noted that, even if the Offering is concluded and the conditions indicated in items 'i' through 'iii' above are met, the creation of the Units Program will still depend on obtaining all necessary approvals and authorizations from all competent authorities. At this time, it is not possible to ensure that the Units Program will be implemented.

The Offering has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act'), or any other U.S. federal or state securities laws, and the Shares may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. investors, unless they are registered, or exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act.

This material fact notice is disclosed for informative purpose only and shall not, in any circumstances, be construed as an investment recommendation. This material fact notice does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Banrisul's securities, including the Shares , whether by Banrisul or by the Selling Shareholder, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Banrisul will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about any additional information with respect to the Units Program through the disclosure of Notices to the Market or Material Facts on the web pages of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 (www.b3.com.br) and Banrisul (ri.banrisul.com.br).

Porto Alegre, September 15, 2019.

Regards,

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen
CFO & IRO
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +55 (51) 3215-3232
E-mail: ir@banrisul-ri.com.br
Web site: www.banrisul.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 02:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRA
09/10BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Restricted Offer of Share..
PU
08/29BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Revocation of Offering In..
PU
08/13BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Interest On Equity Paymen..
PU
06/19BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Conclusion or Termination..
PU
06/12BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Second Public Offering
PU
06/06BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/31BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Dividends
PU
05/17BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 7 892 M
EBIT 2019 2 916 M
Net income 2019 1 276 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,72%
P/E ratio 2019 7,08x
P/E ratio 2020 6,51x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 9 577 M
Chart BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA
Duration : Period :
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,85  BRL
Last Close Price 22,10  BRL
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luiz Gonzaga Veras Mota Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Richiniti Hingel Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jorge Fernando Krug dos Santos Information Technology Officer
Dílio Sérgio Penedo Independent Director
João Carlos Brum Torres Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA2.12%2 361
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%171 736
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP12.80%53 938
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 226
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.45%49 771
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group