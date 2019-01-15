Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA    BRSR6   BRBRSRACNPB4

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA (BRSR6)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Notice to Shareholders - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 08:39am EST

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), pursuant to Article 21-L from Instruction no. 481 of December 17, 2009, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM'), as amended ('CVM Instruction 481'), as amended, hereby informs shareholders and the market that its next Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will take place on April 25, 2019.

Banrisul will keep shareholders and the market in general informed, in timely, of any other relevant information related to this event.

Porto Alegre, January 15, 2019.

Júlio Francisco Gregory Brunet
Chief Planning, Service Channels and Investor Relations Officer
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. - Banrisul

To acess the PDF file, click here.

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 13:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRA
08:39aBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to Shareholders - Ordinary and Ext..
PU
01/04BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to the Market - Share Conversion
PU
2018BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Complementary Interest on..
PU
2018BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Complementary Interest on..
PU
2018BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Incentivized Plan for the..
PU
2018BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to the Market - Decrease of Major ..
PU
2018BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to the Market - Share Conversion
PU
2018BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Partnership with OPnGO Br..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 7 400 M
EBIT 2018 1 904 M
Net income 2018 1 043 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,39%
P/E ratio 2018 9,03
P/E ratio 2019 8,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 9 393 M
Chart BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA
Duration : Period :
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target -4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luiz Gonzaga Veras Mota Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Richiniti Hingel Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jorge Fernando Krug dos Santos Information Technology Officer
Dílio Sérgio Penedo Independent Director
João Carlos Brum Torres Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL SA7.26%2 545
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.78%179 013
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 343
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP3.72%52 503
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.68%51 838
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC0.78%50 238
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.