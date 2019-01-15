Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Notice to Shareholders - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2019

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), pursuant to Article 21-L from Instruction no. 481 of December 17, 2009, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM'), as amended ('CVM Instruction 481'), as amended, hereby informs shareholders and the market that its next Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will take place on April 25, 2019.

Banrisul will keep shareholders and the market in general informed, in timely, of any other relevant information related to this event.

Porto Alegre, January 15, 2019.

Júlio Francisco Gregory Brunet

Chief Planning, Service Channels and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. - Banrisul

