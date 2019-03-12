Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Notice to the Market - New CEO

Notice to the Market

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A. ('Banrisul', 'the Company' or 'the Bank'), pursuant to Instruction no. 358 of January 3, 2002, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM'), as amended ('CVM Instruction 358'), and Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law no. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ('Corporation Law 6.404/76'), hereby informs shareholders and the market that Mr. Claudio Coutinho Mendes was elected at the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 8, 2019, due to the vacancy of member position, and shall have his term of office until the inauguration of those members who will elected at the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in April 2019. The Bank also reports that the process for the election of Mr. Claudio Coutinho Mendes to the position of Banrisul's Chief Executive Officer is in progress.

Mr. Claudio Coutinho Mendes holds a degree in Economics from the State University of Rio de Janeiro and a degree in Civil Engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro; he also has the required professional knowledge to hold the position for which he was elected since he has held management positions at BNDES - Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), where he held the position of Chief Financial Officer (Credit, International) in 2016 and 2017; co-founder of MARE Investimentos Ltda., where he served as co-director of Investment from 2010 to 2016; founder of Banco CR2 de Investimentos S.A., acting as president from 2000 to 2013; member of Banco BBM S.A., where he held the senior vice-presidency (products, sales, marketing) from 1991 and 1999, and the vice-presidency (sales) from 1989 to 1991; served as Investment Manager, Equity at Schahin Cury Corretora in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 1985 and 1986; and as Project Engineer for ports and marinas at Dolfim Engenharia S.A. in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 1982 to 1984.



The investiture of the elected Board member shall take place immediately upon approval by the Central Bank of Brazil.



Banrisul will keep shareholders and the market informed of any new facts related to the matters addressed in this Material Fact.



To access the complete document, click here.

Porto Alegre, March 12, 2019.



Regards,

Júlio Francisco Gregory Brunet

Chief Planning, Service Channels and Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +55 (51) 3215-3232

E-mail: ir@banrisul-ri.com.br

Web site: www.banrisul.com.br/ir