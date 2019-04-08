Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : .Notice to the Market - PNB Auction ERGSul

Notice to the Market - PNB Auction ERGSul

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. ('Banrisul') (B3 S.A. BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO: BRSR3; BRSR5; BRSR6), financial institution headquartered at Rua Capitão Montanha, 177, Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Corporate Taxpayers (CNPJ/MF) No. 92.702.067/0001-96, in compliance with CVM Instruction No. 358/02 as amended, hereby informs the market and stakeholders that the State of Rio Grande do Sul, the Controlling Shareholder, sold, at the price of R$24.10 per share, all of its 2,056,962 Banrisul PNB shares in auction carried out at the Brazilian Stock Exchange in April 08, 2019, therefore reducing their shareholding according to current regulations.

Banrisul clarifies that the Controlling Shareholder's shareholding reduced to 49.39% from 49.89% of the Bank's capital stock, being now composed by 201,225,359 common shares and 751,479 class A preferred shares, amounting to 98.13% and 54.48% of each type of share, respectively.



The control of Banrisul remains unchanged.

Porto Alegre, April 08, 2019.



