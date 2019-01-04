Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Notice to the Market - Share Conversion

Share Conversion

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), considering the option to convert its class A preferred shares (PNA) into common shares (ON) or class B preferred shares (PNB) issued by the Company, hereby notifies, for knowledge and disclosure, that, after conversion of 700 class A preferred shares (PNA) into 700 common shares (ON), the Company's capital stock was altered, as shown below:

Capital Stock before the conversion Common Shares: 205,062,132 Class A Preferred Shares: 1,539,309 Class B Preferred Shares: 202,373,036 Total 408,974,477

Capital Stock after the conversion Common Shares: 205,062,132 Class A Preferred Shares: 1,539,009 Class B Preferred Shares: 202,373,336 Total 408,974,477

Porto Alegre, January 04, 2019.

Júlio Francisco Gregory Brunet

Planning, Service Channels and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. - Banrisul

