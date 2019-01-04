Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Notice to the Market - Share Conversion

Share Conversion
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), considering the option to convert its class A preferred shares (PNA) into common shares (ON) or class B preferred shares (PNB) issued by the Company, hereby notifies, for knowledge and disclosure, that, after conversion of 700 class A preferred shares (PNA) into 700 common shares (ON), the Company's capital stock was altered, as shown below:
|
Capital Stock before the conversion
|
Common Shares:
|
205,062,132
|
Class A Preferred Shares:
|
1,539,309
|
Class B Preferred Shares:
|
202,373,036
|
Total
|
408,974,477
|
Capital Stock after the conversion
|
Common Shares:
|
205,062,132
|
Class A Preferred Shares:
|
1,539,009
|
Class B Preferred Shares:
|
202,373,336
|
Total
|
408,974,477
Porto Alegre, January 04, 2019.
Júlio Francisco Gregory Brunet
Planning, Service Channels and Investor Relations Officer
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. - Banrisul
Disclaimer
BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 20:23:03 UTC