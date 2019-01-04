Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul : Notice to the Market - Share Conversion

01/04/2019 | 03:24pm EST

Share Conversion

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), considering the option to convert its class A preferred shares (PNA) into common shares (ON) or class B preferred shares (PNB) issued by the Company, hereby notifies, for knowledge and disclosure, that, after conversion of 700 class A preferred shares (PNA) into 700 common shares (ON), the Company's capital stock was altered, as shown below:

Capital Stock before the conversion
Common Shares: 205,062,132
Class A Preferred Shares: 1,539,309
Class B Preferred Shares: 202,373,036
Total 408,974,477
Capital Stock after the conversion
Common Shares: 205,062,132
Class A Preferred Shares: 1,539,009
Class B Preferred Shares: 202,373,336
Total 408,974,477

Porto Alegre, January 04, 2019.

Júlio Francisco Gregory Brunet
Planning, Service Channels and Investor Relations Officer
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. - Banrisul

To access the PDF file, click here.

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 20:23:03 UTC
