Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Notice to the Market - Share Conversion

O Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), considering the option to convert its class A preferred shares (PNA) into common shares (ON) or class B preferred shares (PNB) issued by the Company, hereby notifies, for knowledge and disclosure, that, after conversion of 300 class A preferred shares (PNA) into common shares (ON), the Company's capital stock was altered, as shown below:
Capital Stock before the conversion
Common Shares:
205,062,132
Class A Preferred Shares:
1,379,410
Class B Preferred Shares:
202,532,935
Total
408,974,477
Capital Stock after the conversion
Ações Ordinárias:
205,062,432
Ações Preferenciais A:
1,379,110
Ações Preferenciais B:
202,532,935
Total
408,974,477
Porto Alegre, October 8, 2019.
Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
