Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Notice to the Market - Share Conversion

SHARE CONVERSION

O Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), considering the option to convert its class A preferred shares (PNA) into common shares (ON) or class B preferred shares (PNB) issued by the Company, hereby notifies, for knowledge and disclosure, that, after conversion of 300 class A preferred shares (PNA) into common shares (ON), the Company's capital stock was altered, as shown below:

Capital Stock before the conversion Common Shares: 205,062,132 Class A Preferred Shares: 1,379,410 Class B Preferred Shares: 202,532,935 Total 408,974,477

Capital Stock after the conversion Ações Ordinárias: 205,062,432 Ações Preferenciais A: 1,379,110 Ações Preferenciais B: 202,532,935 Total 408,974,477

Porto Alegre, October 8, 2019.

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

