BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A

(BRSR6)
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Notice to the Market - Share Conversion

10/08/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

SHARE CONVERSION

O Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul), considering the option to convert its class A preferred shares (PNA) into common shares (ON) or class B preferred shares (PNB) issued by the Company, hereby notifies, for knowledge and disclosure, that, after conversion of 300 class A preferred shares (PNA) into common shares (ON), the Company's capital stock was altered, as shown below:

Capital Stock before the conversion
Common Shares: 205,062,132
Class A Preferred Shares: 1,379,410
Class B Preferred Shares: 202,532,935
Total 408,974,477
Capital Stock after the conversion
Ações Ordinárias: 205,062,432
Ações Preferenciais A: 1,379,110
Ações Preferenciais B: 202,532,935
Total 408,974,477

Porto Alegre, October 8, 2019.

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

To access the PDF file, click here.

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 21:00:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Cláudio Coutinho Mendes Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ademar Schardong Chairman
Osvaldo Lobo Pires Director-Credit & Operations
Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jorge Fernando Krug dos Santos Director-Information Technology
