Banco Espanol de Credito : BancorpSouth Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast 0 04/21/2020 | 12:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BANCORPSOUTH BANK Financial Information As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Forward Looking Statements Certain statements made in this presentation are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "aspire," "roadmap," "achieve," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would," and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on BancorpSouth Bank's (the "Company") assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, the benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational impact of the Texas First merger on the Company, the acceptance by customers of Texas First of the Company's products and services after the closing of the merger, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to pay dividends or coupons on 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029 (the "Notes") or its ability to ultimately repay the Notes or otherwise comply with the terms of such instruments, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairments, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue and net interest margin, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, the ability of the Company to access successfully the capital and credit markets when needed or as desired, sources of funding, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, involve risk and are beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that are beyond the Company's control. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, increases in the provision and allowance for credit losses and interest rate pressure on net interest revenue and net interest margin, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the ability of the Company to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Texas First merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Texas First merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the ability of the Company and Texas First to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the Texas First merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Texas First merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the Securities and Exchange Commission's publicly available website after November 1, 2017, the impact of any ongoing pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its capital stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"). The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this presentation, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. 2 COVID-19 Pandemic Response • • Customers & • Communities • • SBA Preferred Lender actively engaged in assisting customers with loan programs - currently in the process of funding over $1.0 billion in approved PPP loans Granting loan extensions and deferrals to qualifying customers Actively working with mortgage customers on CARES Act forbearance opportunity - approximately 5% of mortgage servicing portfolio currently in forbearance Provided waivers on certain fees and charges including penalties on early CD withdrawals Suspended all foreclosures and repossessions • Operational • • • Converted branch lobby hours to appointment only in an effort to promote drive-thru teller traffic and mobile banking Temporarily closed a limited number of branches on a case by case basis Implemented additional cleaning and sanitary measures Established multiple facility initiatives to promote social distancing • • • Teammates • • Focused on the health and protection of all teammates Implemented travel restrictions early in the pandemic Employees deemed "high-risk" according to the CDC guidelines encouraged to work remotely or to quarantine Significant portion of workforce working remotely and other departments working on rotating schedules; teammates in critical functions have been further separated in our facilities Provided additional three weeks of paid time off specific to COVID-19 family and dependent support 3 Q1 Financial Highlights • Earnings • Highlights • Pre-taxpre-provision net revenue of $91.7 million - 1.74% of average assets annualized Net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share Net operating income available to common shareholders - excluding MSR - of $34.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share • M&A Activity • • Completed acquisition of Texas First Bancshares, Inc. Added $185 million in loans and $370 million in deposits to Central Texas presence Merger-related expenses of $4.5 million • Credit • Adopted CECL effective January 1, 2020 Provision for credit losses of $46.0 million for the quarter • Mortgage • • Production volume of $477.1 million Production and servicing revenue of $20.6 million Negative pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $11.1 million • Capital • Repurchased 3.3 million shares at weighted average price of $26.42 per share Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics - total risk-based capital of 13.73% As of and for the three months ended March 31, 2020. All non-GAAP measures are defined and/or reconciled in the quarterly news release which accompanies this presentation. Recent Quarterly Results Three Months Ended % Change 3/31/20 12/31/19 3/31/19 vs 12/31/19 vs 3/31/19 Net interest revenue $ 167.5 $ 170.8 $ 152.6 (1.9) % 9.8 % Provision for credit losses 46.0 0.0 0.5 NM NM Noninterest revenue 76.5 74.7 64.2 2.4 19.1 Noninterest expense 168.0 162.4 150.0 3.5 12.0 Income before income taxes 30.0 83.1 66.3 (63.9) (54.7) Income tax expense 5.8 17.3 14.7 (66.7) (60.8) Net income $ 24.3 $ 65.8 $ 51.6 (63.2) % (53.0) % Less: Preferred dividends 2.4 - - - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 21.9 $ 65.8 $ 51.6 (66.8) % (57.6) % Plus: Non-operating items, net of tax 4.2 4.3 0.6 NM NM Less: MSR market value adjustment, net of tax (8.3) 2.4 (3.7) NM NM Net operating income available to common shareholders - excluding MSR $ 34.4 $ 67.8 $ 55.9 (49.3) % (38.5) % Net income per common share: diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.63 $ 0.52 (66.7) % (59.6) % Operating earnings per common share - excluding MSR $ 0.33 $ 0.65 $ 0.56 (49.2) % (41.1) % Pre-taxpre-provision net revenue $ 91.7 $ 85.8 $ 72.5 6.9 % 26.4 % Pre-taxpre-provision net revenue to total average assets 1.74% 1.68% 1.63% 3.6 % 6.7 % Dollars in millions, except per share data. All non-GAAP measures are defined and/or reconciled in the quarterly news release which 5 accompanies this presentation. NM - Not Meaningful Figures may not foot due to rounding. Noninterest Revenue Three Months Ended % Change 3/31/20 12/31/19 3/31/19 vs 12/31/19 vs 3/31/19 Mortgage production and servicing revenue $ 20,553 $ 6,938 $ 6,909 196.2 % 197.5 % Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,176 9,836 8,874 (6.7) 3.4 Deposit service charges 11,682 12,193 10,766 (4.2) 8.5 Insurance commissions 29,603 27,648 30,180 7.1 (1.9) Wealth management 6,570 6,617 5,635 (0.7) 16.6 Other 9,995 8,301 6,725 20.4 48.6 Total noninterest revenue-excluding MSR 87,579 71,533 69,089 22.4 % 26.8 % MSR valuation adjustment (11,083) 3,164 (4,869) NM NM Total noninterest revenue $ 76,496 $ 74,697 $ 64,220 2.4 % 19.1 % % of total revenue 31.3% 30.4% 29.6% 6 Dollars in thousands NM - Not Meaningful Noninterest Expense Three Months Ended % Change 3/31/20 12/31/19 3/31/19 vs 12/31/19 vs 3/31/19 Salaries and employee benefits $ 108,272 $ 97,137 $ 97,228 11.5 % 11.4 % Occupancy, net of rental income 12,708 12,267 11,551 3.6 10.0 Equipment 4,649 4,725 3,888 (1.6) 19.6 Deposit insurance assessments 1,546 2,200 2,740 (29.7) (43.6) Advertising and public relations 1,779 2,033 1,712 (12.5) 3.9 Foreclosed property expense 924 855 624 8.1 48.1 Data processing, telecom and computer software 15,422 16,023 13,481 (3.8) 14.4 Amortization of intangibles 2,394 2,508 1,985 (4.5) 20.6 Legal 898 854 605 5.2 48.4 Merger expense 4,494 5,782 891 NM NM Postage and shipping 1,441 1,353 1,412 6.5 2.1 Other miscellaneous expense 13,479 16,614 13,851 (18.9) (2.7) Total noninterest expense 168,006 162,351 149,968 3.5 % 12.0 % Non-operating items: Merger expense 4,494 5,782 891 NM NM Total noninterest expense - operating $ 163,512 $ 156,569 $ 149,077 4.4 % 9.7 % 7 Dollars in thousands NM - Not Meaningful Capital * *Pro forma representing fully-phased in CECL impact Deposits and Customer Repos Total deposits and customer repos have increased $503 million, or 11.9 percent annualized compared to December 31, 2019. Acquired deposits and customer repos totaled approximately $370 million during the quarter, while deposits and customer repos increased approximately $130 million on an organic basis.

Total deposits and customer repos have increased $2.3 billion, or 14.8 percent, since March 31, 2019. Of this increase, approximately $1.7 billion represents acquired balances while organic funding growth totaled approximately $560 million, or 3.7 percent. As of 3/31/20 As of 12/31/19 As of 3/31/19 Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing demand $ 4,861 27.9% $ 4,662 27.5% $ 4,202 27.7% Interest bearing demand 7,268 41.7% 7,177 42.4% 6,354 41.9% Savings 2,013 11.6% 1,938 11.5% 1,855 12.2% Other time 2,745 15.8% 2,634 15.6% 2,282 15.0% Customer Repos 539 3.1% 513 3.0% 482 3.2% Total Deposits and Customer Repos $ 17,427 100.0% $ 16,924 100.0% $ 15,174 100.0% Total Cost of Deposits 0.67% 0.68% 0.63% Dollars in millions Loan Portfolio Total loans have increased $135 million, or 3.9 percent annualized compared to December 31, 2019. Acquired loans totaled approximately $185 million during the quarter, while loans decreased approximately $50 million organically during the quarter.

Total loans have increased $1.2 billion, or 8.8 percent, since March 31, 2019, primarily as a result of acquired loans. Organic loan growth has been essentially flat over this period. As of 3/31/20 As of 12/31/19 As of 3/31/19 Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Commercial and industrial Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 2,008 14.1% $ 1,980 14.0% $ 1,729 13.2% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,291 16.1% 2,269 16.1% 2,129 16.3% Total commercial and industrial 4,299 30.2% 4,248 30.2% 3,858 29.5% Commercial real estate Agricultural 340 2.4% 337 2.4% 310 2.4% Construction, acquisition and development 1,582 11.1% 1,577 11.2% 1,323 10.1% Commercial real estate 3,304 23.2% 3,221 22.9% 3,169 24.2% Total commercial real estate 5,225 36.7% 5,136 36.4% 4,802 36.7% Consumer Consumer mortgages 3,572 25.1% 3,543 25.1% 3,243 24.8% Home equity 686 4.8% 684 4.9% 663 5.1% Credit cards 94 0.7% 103 0.7% 99 0.8% Total consumer 4,352 30.6% 4,329 30.7% 4,005 30.6% All other 349 2.5% 377 2.7% 407 3.1% Total $ 14,225 100.0% $ 14,090 100.0% $ 13,071 100.0% 10 Dollars in millions Net loans and leases COVID-19 High Risk Portfolios As of 3/31/20 Total % of BancorpSouth Outstanding Portfolio Committed (based on committed Medical Balance Balance balance) $ 762 $ 872 4.88% Hotels & Accommodation 620 715 4.01% Retail CRE 654 714 4.00% Food Services 264 288 1.62% Oil & Gas 76 188 1.06% Total $ 2,376 $ 2,777 15.57% 11 Dollars in millions Medical Portfolio As of 3/31/20 % of BancorpSouth Total Portfolio Outstanding Committed (based on committed Medical clinics Balance Balance balance) $ 490 $ 565 3.17% Nursing homes 178 206 1.15% Dental 59 63 0.35% All other medical 35 38 0.21% Total $ 762 $ 872 4.88% Medical Loan-to-Value 85% + LTV 25 - 50% LTV 14% 41% 75 - 85% LTV 7% 65 - 75% LTV 14% 50 - 65% LTV 24% 12 Dollars in millions Hotels & Accommodation Portfolio Hotels and Accommodation Loan-to-Value 85% + LTV 4% 25 - 50% LTV 75 - 85% LTV 35% 5% 65 - 75% LTV 23% 50 - 65% LTV 33% 13 Retail CRE Portfolio As of 3/31/20 % of BancorpSouth Total Portfolio Outstanding Committed (based on committed Commercial real estate Balance Balance balance) $ 336 $ 351 1.97% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 268 287 1.61% Construction, acquisition and development 50 76 0.42% Total $ 654 $ 714 4.00% Retail CRE Loan-to-Value 85% + LTV 25 - 50% LTV 3% 27% 75 - 85% LTV 10% 65 - 75% LTV 50 - 65% LTV 28% 32% 14 Dollars in millions Credit Quality Highlights ●Adopted CECL effective January 1, 2020 Initial adoption resulted in $62.6 million increase to allowance ($40.0 million recorded to retained earnings and $22.6 million resulting from reduction in non-accretable difference on PCI loans) Recorded a provision for credit losses of $46.0 million for the quarter Net charge-offs totaled $13.7 million for the quarter Ending allowance for credit losses of $218.2 million, or 1.53% of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2020 ●Reported net charge-offs of $14.1 million on acquired credits (discount "grossed up" under CECL) compared to net recoveries of $0.4 million on BXS originated loans ●Continued stability in other credit quality indicators including non- performing loans, non-performing assets, and near-term delinquencies. 15 As of March 31, 2020 Allowance for Credit Losses ACL to Net Loans & Leases 1.53% ALLL to Net Loans & Leases 0.85% Dollars in millions *Day one provision of $1 million associated with acquired loans is included in the $5 million allowance for credit losses increase resulting from the Texas First merger closing. 16 **Approximately $13 million of total is related to loans characterized as PCI prior to transition to CECL. Mortgage and Insurance Revenue Mortgage Lending Revenue Three Months Ended Origination revenue 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 $ 17,906 $ 4,326 $ 8,922 $ 7,016 $ 4,068 Servicing revenue 5,153 4,935 4,903 4,890 4,893 MSR payoffs/paydowns (2,506) (2,323) (2,542) (2,739) (2,052) Mortgage production and servicing revenue 20,553 6,938 11,283 9,167 6,909 MSR valuation adjustment (11,083) 3,164 (3,994) (8,816) (4,869) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 9,470 $ 10,102 $ 7,289 $ 351 $ 2,040 Production volume $ 477,054 $ 504,851 $ 536,089 $ 495,535 $ 291,746 Purchase money production $ 285,300 $ 321,700 $ 353,900 $ 397,900 $ 227,500 Mortgage loans sold $ 409,436 $ 419,142 $ 374,156 $ 304,352 $ 239,239 Margin on loans sold 4.37% 1.03% 2.38% 2.31% 1.70% Current pipeline $ 570,151 $ 289,648 $ 370,172 $ 304,778 $ 234,748 Mortgage originators 157 153 159 161 159 Insurance Commission Revenue Property and casualty commissions $ 21,246 $ 19,994 $ 22,643 $ 23,429 $ 21,238 Life and health commissions 6,175 5,979 6,116 7,355 5,982 Risk management income 532 667 564 622 587 Other 1,650 1,008 2,189 2,545 2,373 Total insurance commissions $ 29,603 $ 27,648 $ 31,512 $ 33,951 $ 30,180 Dollars in thousands 17 Summary Highlights Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics

Repurchased 3.3 million shares during the first quarter

Robust mortgage production volume contributed to increased mortgage production and servicing revenue

Completed the acquisition of Texas First Bancshares, Inc., effective January 1, 2020 adding approximately $185 million in loans and $370 million in deposits Current Focus Support our teammates, customers, and communities while appropriately managing credit exposure

Continue to challenge expenses and improve efficiency

Enhance customer experience, including improved technology offerings 18 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BancorpSouth Bank published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 16:07:01 UTC 0 Latest news on BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO S 12:08p BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : BancorpSouth Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Web.. PU 04/19 BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Set Email Reminder PU 03/17 BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of secur.. PU 03/12 BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of secur.. PU 03/11 BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Official notification to shareholders of matters to b.. PU 03/10 BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of secur.. PU 03/05 BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of secur.. PU 03/02 BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of secur.. PU 2013 BANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO SA : quaterly earnings release 2013 Santander chairman says CEO should be able to continue in role RE