Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Inter S.A.    BIDI4   BRBIDIACNPR0

BANCO INTER S.A.

(BIDI4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Inter S A : SoftBank group to invest $500 million in venture capital funds in Latin America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 05:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is planning to invest $500 million in venture capital funds in Latin America as part of a previously announced plan to invest $5 billion in the region, its managing partner in Brazil, Andre Maciel, said on Friday.

Reuters previously reported that SoftBank was in talks with venture capital firms in Latin America to invest in their funds, in a move likely to speed up spending of the $5 billion regional venture capital fund launched in March.

Maciel, who participated in an event in Sao Paulo, declined to name the venture capital funds SoftBank has invested in.

SoftBank invested in 10 companies, such as Colombian delivery-app Rappi and Brazilian lender Banco Inter SA, using proceeds from its Latin America fund.

Besides directly acquiring stakes in companies, the fund's mandate allows it to invest in venture capital funds and to help companies it owns in other countries to expand to Brazil.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)

By Carolina Mandl

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO INTER S.A.
05:56pBANCO INTER S A : SoftBank group to invest $500 million in venture capital funds..
RE
09/30Softbank partners with IADB to co-invest in Latam startups
RE
09/16SOFTBANK : Japan's SoftBank increases stake in Brazilian lender Banco Inter
RE
08/06SOFTBANK : acquires 8.1% stake in Brazil's Banco Inter via share offering
RE
07/29Brazil's Banco Inter lures Japan's Softbank Group in share offering -source
RE
2018Brazilian Banks Face Cryptocurrency Investigation -- Reuters
DJ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 608 M
EBIT 2019 115 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,11%
P/E ratio 2019 230x
P/E ratio 2020 114x
Capi. / Sales2019 18,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 12,6x
Capitalization 11 315 M
Chart BANCO INTER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Inter S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO INTER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,60  BRL
Last Close Price 16,90  BRL
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,2%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO INTER S.A.150.32%2 753
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.38%365 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.39%269 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.46%264 821
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.58%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.83%193 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group