Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr : Bladex announces the passing of Gonzalo Menendez Duque, Member and Chairman of the Board of Directors - (PDF 53.08 KB)

Bladex announces the passing of Gonzalo Menendez Duque, Member and Chairman

of the Board of Directors

Panama City, Republic of Panama, July 2, 2019 - It is with great sadness that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. ("Bladex" el "Banco"), announces the death of Gonzalo Menendez Duque, member and Chairman of its Board of Directors, in the city of Santiago, Chile, on June 29, 2019.

Gonzalo Menéndez Duque became a member of the Board of Directors in 1990 and served as its chairman in two different terms, from 1995 to 1998 and from 2002 to 2019. During all this time, he dedicated his talent, leadership and vast knowledge to decisively contribute to the growth and development of Bladex, always committed to preserving the Bank's vision: to be recognized as a leading institution in supporting trade and regional integration across Latin America.

His great work and contributions to the banking industry led him to a rightful recognition by the Panamanian government, which awarded him the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa medal of honor in 2000.

As member of the Council of Fundación Crece Latinoamérica, the foundation through which Bladex carries out its social responsibility initiatives, made significant contributions in the execution of the projects and programs aiming at providing and boosting educational and comprehensive training opportunities to vulnerable children and youth in the communities where the Bank operates.

His valuable contributions both in the corporate and social fields constitute a great legacy for the Latin American community.