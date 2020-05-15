Log in
Banco Macro S.A. : Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

05/15/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: "BMA"; ByMA: "BMA") ("Banco Macro") announces today the filing of  its annual report on Form 20-F and its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov in the Section "Search for Company Filings" under CIK code No. 0001347426 or Banco Macro's Investor Relations website at www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores under the Financial Information/Financial Information & Reports /Sec Filing link. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco Macro's complete annual audited financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 free of charge within a reasonable period of time by making a request through Banco Macro's Investor Relations website (www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores), writing to investorelations@macro.com.ar or contacting Banco Marco's Investor Relations Department at (5411) 5222 6682.

This press release includes statements concerning potential future events involving Banco Macro that could differ materially from the events that actually occur.  The differences could be caused by a number of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Banco Macro's business. Banco Macro will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

IR Contact in Buenos Aires:
Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás A. Torres | Investor Relations
E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar | Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-macro-sa-informs-the-market-of-the-filing-of-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-the-fiscal-year-ended-december-31-2019-301060355.html

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
