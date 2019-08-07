Banco Macro : Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BCBA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("2Q19"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.)

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.7.0 billion in 2Q19. This result was 4% lower than the Ps.7.3 billion posted in 1Q19 and 124% higher than in 2Q19. In 2Q19, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 47% and 7.7%, respectively. In 2Q19 Recurring Net Income totaled Ps.7.8 billion increasing 37% or Ps.2.1 billion compared with the previous quarter.



In 2Q19, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew Ps.705 million quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.174.7 billion and increased 16% or Ps.23.8 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, growth was driven by commercial loans, among which Overdrafts and Others stand out, with a 41% and 6% increase QoQ.



In 2Q19, Banco Macro's total deposits grew 4% or Ps.11.7 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.284.3 billion and representing 84% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits grew 7% or Ps.16.2 billion QoQ.



Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.51.0 billion



26.3% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 19.6% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's l iquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 66.4% of its total deposits in 2Q19.



l As of 2Q19, the efficiency ratio reached 33.5%, improving from the 38.7% posted in 2Q18.



In 2Q19, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 2.12% and the coverage ratio reached 116.1%.

